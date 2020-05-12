Lockdown Fail In One Easy Graph

Guest “Excel-lent!” by David Middleton
What happens if you crossplot the “lockdown” rating of the Lower 48 states and DC with the COVID-19 infection rate?
To the extent there is a correlation, the states with the tightest lockdowns have the highest infection rates. Alaska and Hawaii were the only states ranking in the top 10 most aggressive lockdowns that didn’t have high infection rates. They are also isolated relative to the contiguous United States.
But, but, but… Correlation is not causation! States could have locked down more tightly in response to the infections! The lockdown rating was as of April 6, 2020 and the infection data are as of May 11, 2020.
Data Sources
WalletHub. Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus, Adam McCann, Financial Writer. Apr 7, 2020
Worldometer. WORLD / COUNTRIES / UNITED STATES. Last updated: May 11, 2020
|State
|Lockdown Rating
|Total Cases/1M
|Deaths/1M
|Deaths % of pop.
|New York
|1
|17,755
|1,378
|0.14%
|District of Columbia
|2
|8,887
|458
|0.05%
|Alaska
|3
|518
|14
|0.00%
|Hawaii
|4
|446
|12
|0.00%
|New Jersey
|5
|15,763
|1,043
|0.10%
|Rhode Island
|6
|10,642
|398
|0.04%
|Washington
|7
|2,313
|122
|0.01%
|Massachusetts
|8
|11,287
|722
|0.07%
|New Hampshire
|9
|2,259
|98
|0.01%
|West Virginia
|10
|760
|30
|0.00%
|Minnesota
|11
|1,999
|102
|0.01%
|Vermont
|12
|1,486
|85
|0.01%
|Maryland
|13
|5,390
|272
|0.03%
|Connecticut
|14
|9,411
|832
|0.08%
|Delaware
|15
|6,621
|230
|0.02%
|Louisiana
|16
|6,797
|492
|0.05%
|Maine
|17
|1,068
|48
|0.00%
|California
|18
|1,719
|69
|0.01%
|Pennsylvania
|19
|4,691
|299
|0.03%
|Ohio
|20
|2,060
|115
|0.01%
|Indiana
|21
|3,584
|224
|0.02%
|Montana
|22
|429
|15
|0.00%
|Illinois
|23
|6,135
|269
|0.03%
|Idaho
|24
|1,248
|37
|0.00%
|Oregon
|25
|765
|30
|0.00%
|Wisconsin
|26
|1,755
|69
|0.01%
|Tennessee
|27
|2,194
|36
|0.00%
|South Carolina
|28
|1,486
|64
|0.01%
|Georgia
|29
|3,187
|132
|0.01%
|Kansas
|30
|2,387
|60
|0.01%
|Colorado
|31
|3,421
|169
|0.02%
|Missouri
|32
|1,631
|81
|0.01%
|New Mexico
|33
|2,319
|95
|0.01%
|Kentucky
|34
|1,441
|68
|0.01%
|Virginia
|35
|2,937
|100
|0.01%
|Iowa
|36
|3,790
|84
|0.01%
|North Carolina
|37
|1,424
|54
|0.01%
|North Dakota
|38
|1,957
|46
|0.00%
|Arizona
|39
|1,528
|74
|0.01%
|Michigan
|40
|4,720
|456
|0.05%
|Nevada
|41
|1,980
|99
|0.01%
|Texas
|42
|1,376
|39
|0.00%
|Utah
|43
|1,950
|21
|0.00%
|Florida
|44
|1,890
|80
|0.01%
|Mississippi
|45
|3,192
|144
|0.01%
|Arkansas
|46
|1,329
|30
|0.00%
|Wyoming
|47
|1,144
|12
|0.00%
|Alabama
|48
|2,020
|80
|0.01%
|Nebraska
|49
|4,298
|51
|0.01%
|South Dakota
|50
|3,835
|38
|0.00%
|Oklahoma
|51
|1,160
|69
|0.01%
18 thoughts on “Lockdown Fail In One Easy Graph”
“I only believe in statistics that I doctored myself”
― Winston S. Churchill
You said it David!
Why is it that the severity of CoVid-19 is always determined by one factor, and one factor only?
It is a bit, or a lot, like the global average temperature, which is difficult to measure in the first place, is solely dependent on CO₂, in particular the black magic CO₂ from oil and natural gas./SARC
Death is a pretty severe factor… And, unlike climate change, COVID-19 does appear to have killed people.
In my opinion COVID-19 and climate change are most similar in this way:
“Journalists” constantly badger us with the opinions of “scientists” on economic matters. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s opinion about when we should reopen the economy is every bit as irrelevant as Michael Mann’s opinion about how we should power the economy.
Carl, it’s funny that you should mention both “one factor” and the fabricated “global average temperature”. Here in the UK Boris and team are telling everyone that the continuation of the lockdown relaxation measures is pretty much solely dependent on the wondrous R number saying below 1. Initially I was angry with this because, like the GAT, the R number is clearly a pretty meaningless academic modelling exercise that is extremely variable with all sorts of input factors (like age, population density and so on) that the modellers and powers-that-be decide. Constructing a national average is clearly futile. Then I thought: no, wait. Boris and team can make this number anything they want in order to get people back to work (which even Boris realises is essential) and nobody in political circles can challenge them. Maybe it’s a clever ruse after all.
“States could have locked down more tightly in response to the infections! The lockdown rating was as of April 6, 2020 and the infection data are as of May 11, 2020.”
I’m sure the States did. The infection data is cumulative. Lockdowns do not have immediate effect. The test is not whether lockdown goes with high infection (it’s a big motivator). It is whether lockdown leads to declining infection in due course. And yes, it does.
South Dakota didn’t lockdown at all. Texas locked down late, county-by-county, in a relatively non-aggressive manner later than most states and has a relatively low infection rate. California locked down first, relatively aggressively and has a higher infection rate than Texas. New Jersey and Illinois aggressively locked down right after California. New Jersey has the second highest infection rate and Illinois’ infection rate is 5x that of Texas.
“New Jersey has the second highest infection rate and Illinois’ infection rate is 5x that of Texas.”
Texas infection rate has been continuously increasing. Illinois’ appears to have peaked about 1 May, although more data will help confirm that (or not). The rate in New Jersey is now less than half its peak rate. The California lockdown slowed the growth, but unfortunately did not stop it. Despite having among the first cases, Cal is still at 1751 cases/Mill, Texas 1409. NY, with the tightest lockdown, now has an infection rate about 1/5 of its peak. Plots of Johns Hopkins data are from here.
“Nick Stokes May 12, 2020 at 2:24 am
And yes, it does.”
Not in Aus as most were in CONFINED AGED CARE FACILITIES! Disproving your whole point!
“Not in Aus as most were in CONFINED AGED CARE FACILITIES! Disproving your whole point!”
In fact, there have been just 63 cases in aged care facilities, mostly NSW. Australia cases, in total, have been 6970 , so less than 1%. Data here.
Eating mince pies leads to declining infection, because the infection will naturally decline whatever you do.
I realise lockdown is like a wet dream for socialists and greens everywhere, but Mr Stokes do you have to be so blatant by commenting every time someone posts about it?
There is a heck of a lot more validity to these statistics than there was to Ferguson’s ludicrous prediction…
Hmm, in Sweden death rates it does correlate very well with the degree of foreign born (I did a test run of data for municipalities and districts in the Stockholm region). Areas with many foreign born also have a lower soci-economic standard, worse health outcomes (mainly due to diet, smoking etc) and types of work that do not allow for working from home (though they may get furloughed) which may explain this. Is there a similar correlation with the above mentioned US states?
There probably is. The distribution of cases by postal zip code in Dallas County seems consistent with this.
Interesting graph, David. If you removed the New York Metroplex (statistically, not with a bomb) from the data, that is New York, New Jersey in your data, with death rates of .14%, .10%, and .08%, the rest of the USA would not be at any alarming level of people dead from this Chicom Virus. Maybe this agrees with the suggestion that the New York area got its virus from Europe, Italy particularly, and a lot of the other states got theirs from China, suggesting a more deadly mutation from Italy? For me, quarantine is forced adherence to protocol, to some degree, and most professional persons can adjust to the protocol all by themselves on a responsibility basis. Stay sane and safe.
1. lockdown is an empty phrase. People’s behavior defines the efficacy of a lockdown. If people are restricting themselves to only 2 contacts/day that already might be sufficient to halt the spread of the pandemic:
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/05/04/science.abb8001
2. Even an effective lockdown results in high rate of hospitalization if applied to late:
https://www.welt.de/img/gesundheit/mobile207762315/6227933277-coriginal-w780/DWO-WS-Corona-Intensivpatienten-js-jpg.jpg
So you cannot reliably compare lockdowns without knowing what the numbers of infected people were when the lockdown was put in place.
What we have in Australia right now is state and Federal Govn’ts ACTIVELY trying to back-pedal, it’s funny watching them squirm. But they will be ok!
Until the next election!
My workplace is being fitted out with markers on the floor telling “us” where we are supposed to be during a “working week”.
It’s madness!
This could be cart before the horse, hard lockdowns were likely implemented as a panic response because of high rates of Covid infection, not the other way around.
The cost to world wide economies due to the Wuhan virus has been devastating. Someone commented on how middle white collar workers were essentially earning alot more than blue collar/small business owners.
Another comment suggested that public servants and bureaucrats were earning unwarranted amounts of money and I have to agree. In fact I am right royally pi$$ed off. You would have thought that public servants and bureaucrats could tighten their belts and ‘survive’ without a pay increase for a year or two. Noooo! The premier of NSW is proposing a pay increase of $87,000 for our Police Commissioner, yes that’s right that would just be the increase! If it goes through he would be the highest paid public servant in the world! We have many bureaucrats earning in excess of $800,000.
There are country folk who for years have been struggling with drought, bushfires, floods and now the Wuhan virus. Stop the pay increases for a year or ten and stop subsidising the renewables! The droughts and bushfires are not new, but build some dams, stop selling water to the Chinese and spend some money on bushfire management.
I used to be proud to be an Australian, I am disgusted that anyone could think that they are so far above and so much more important than the ‘average’ Australian. I am sick of being treated like $hit!