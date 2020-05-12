Lockdown Fail In One Easy Graph

Guest “Excel-lent!” by David Middleton

What happens if you crossplot the “lockdown” rating of the Lower 48 states and DC with the COVID-19 infection rate?

Lockdown Fail

To the extent there is a correlation, the states with the tightest lockdowns have the highest infection rates. Alaska and Hawaii were the only states ranking in the top 10 most aggressive lockdowns that didn’t have high infection rates. They are also isolated relative to the contiguous United States.

But, but, but… Correlation is not causation! States could have locked down more tightly in response to the infections! The lockdown rating was as of April 6, 2020 and the infection data are as of May 11, 2020.

Data Sources

WalletHub. Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus, Adam McCann, Financial Writer. Apr 7, 2020

Worldometer. WORLD / COUNTRIES / UNITED STATES. Last updated: May 11, 2020

State Lockdown Rating Total Cases/1M Deaths/1M Deaths % of pop. New York 1 17,755 1,378 0.14% District of Columbia 2 8,887 458 0.05% Alaska 3 518 14 0.00% Hawaii 4 446 12 0.00% New Jersey 5 15,763 1,043 0.10% Rhode Island 6 10,642 398 0.04% Washington 7 2,313 122 0.01% Massachusetts 8 11,287 722 0.07% New Hampshire 9 2,259 98 0.01% West Virginia 10 760 30 0.00% Minnesota 11 1,999 102 0.01% Vermont 12 1,486 85 0.01% Maryland 13 5,390 272 0.03% Connecticut 14 9,411 832 0.08% Delaware 15 6,621 230 0.02% Louisiana 16 6,797 492 0.05% Maine 17 1,068 48 0.00% California 18 1,719 69 0.01% Pennsylvania 19 4,691 299 0.03% Ohio 20 2,060 115 0.01% Indiana 21 3,584 224 0.02% Montana 22 429 15 0.00% Illinois 23 6,135 269 0.03% Idaho 24 1,248 37 0.00% Oregon 25 765 30 0.00% Wisconsin 26 1,755 69 0.01% Tennessee 27 2,194 36 0.00% South Carolina 28 1,486 64 0.01% Georgia 29 3,187 132 0.01% Kansas 30 2,387 60 0.01% Colorado 31 3,421 169 0.02% Missouri 32 1,631 81 0.01% New Mexico 33 2,319 95 0.01% Kentucky 34 1,441 68 0.01% Virginia 35 2,937 100 0.01% Iowa 36 3,790 84 0.01% North Carolina 37 1,424 54 0.01% North Dakota 38 1,957 46 0.00% Arizona 39 1,528 74 0.01% Michigan 40 4,720 456 0.05% Nevada 41 1,980 99 0.01% Texas 42 1,376 39 0.00% Utah 43 1,950 21 0.00% Florida 44 1,890 80 0.01% Mississippi 45 3,192 144 0.01% Arkansas 46 1,329 30 0.00% Wyoming 47 1,144 12 0.00% Alabama 48 2,020 80 0.01% Nebraska 49 4,298 51 0.01% South Dakota 50 3,835 38 0.00% Oklahoma 51 1,160 69 0.01%

