Global Warming: Seeing the Negative Side of Longer Growing Seasons

Even if you believe the predictions of alarmists, climate change is not going to be universally bad; cold countries like Canada and Russia will benefit from longer growing seasons.
But for people who write for The Conversation, nothing good can be allowed to come from global warming.
Longer growing seasons have a limited effect on combating climate change
May 12, 2020 3.57am AEST
Alemu Gonsamo
Assistant professor, Remote Sensing at School of Geography & Earth Sciences, McMaster University
Climate warming is leading to early springs and delayed autumns in colder environments, allowing plants to grow for a longer period of time during each growing season. Plants are absorbing more carbon dioxide (CO2) as a result of this longer growing season.
The earlier arrival of spring is fighting climate change by allowing plants to absorb CO2 over a longer period of time and thus slowing the rate at which atmospheric CO2 is rising. What we don’t know is how long can we count on earlier springs and longer growing seasons.
I am a remote sensing scientist who studies the impact of climate change on seasonal cycle of plant activity. Using satellite observations, long-term ground measurements and mechanistic computer models, I also study the impacts of climate change and variability on global land ecosystems and related feedbacks to the atmosphere through carbon cycle.
In addition, in many northern ecosystems, the benefits of warmer springs on increased CO2 absorption is offset by the accumulation of seasonal water deficits. New evidence shows that the increased spring plant growth and earlier start of the growing season actually deplete summer soil moisture and decrease the overall summer time plant growth in boreal and tundra ecosystems. With increasing warming throughout the growing season, summer moisture stress may be exacerbated in the future in temperate, boreal and Arctic ecosystems.
Climate change is leading to warmer and longer growing seasons, reduced snow pack in winter, earlier spring snow melt and soil water depletion. This in turn increases moisture stress on plants and makes forests more susceptible to severe wildfire, which already becoming increasingly frequent and severe in large parts of Canada. Severe fires can release huge amounts of CO2, not only from the burning plant tissues but also from top soils and peat lands.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/longer-growing-seasons-have-a-limited-effect-on-combating-climate-change-130384
Assuming global warming continues, warmer temperatures might melt a little snow, but Skeptical Science tells us global warming will also increase rain and snowfall, because warmer air can carry more moisture, so the author’s claim that water stress will rise is at best uncertain.
A little warming might even open the far North of Arctic countries to people who currently find the polar climate unbearably cold. Any demographic map of Canada or Russia shows most people cluster along the warm Souther edge of Northern countries, likely because most people can’t stand the long, dark and bitterly cold winters in the far North.
Of course, all of this assumes the warming predicted by climate models will actually occur. Given climate model’s dismal track record of prediction failure, predictions of future global warming are far from certain.
16 thoughts on “Global Warming: Seeing the Negative Side of Longer Growing Seasons”
I put my bet on cooling with sun cycles 24-27…
With the unseasonable cold weather in the Midwest and in some areas of the Southeast, with snow in the north east, I’m still waiting and ready to welcome global warming if and when it gets here.
With increasing warming throughout the growing season, summer moisture stress may …
Could, might, maybe, perhaps …
Reading any further than that is probably a waste of time.
I am excited for global warming here next week….80s!!!!!
This past week not so much warming…50s 😡
I am hoping for a stinking hot summer. It has been awhile.
I live in Quebec city and the last three years have been marked by exceptionnaly long cold seasons and colder summers in general. Snow has arrived early and left late in 2019-2020, 2018-2019 and in 2017-2018. I’ve gone cross country skiing in Foret Montmorency (a 35 minutes drive from Quebec City) on November 15th 2018 and november 20th 2019. Where is the warmth? I want to go live there.
There is ACC…..Advantageous Climate Change
There is BCC…..Benign Climate Change
There is CCC…..the much media-hyped Catastrophic kind. Most of the time types A and B are spun to C level by people who have to publish or perish of both the media and academic kind. Near-Fact-less click-bait being the quickest way to support your “career” in the age of internet.
DMacKenzie, I prefer to call it C4 which stands for Catastrophic Climate Change Claptrap.
He may want to check out the massive snow packs we have been getting in the Rockies, Purcell’s, Cascades, etc etc, these past years up here in southern BC at least. The flooding in Grand Forks a few years ago was one casualty of that. I’m 48 and have lived in BC and Alberta my whole life and I have yet to see a mild winter with low snow volumes. I wish. The snow up in those mountains is sick.
Whatever fits the narrative I guess eh?
Is the proper Canadian spelling “eh” or “aye”?
I might be more concerned about having too much of a good thing with expended growing seasons (like during the MWP when agriculture flourished in Greenland) IF WE WERE ACTUALLY seeing longer seasons.
Cyclical…Not happening…Not a problem.
Living under lying Authoritarian Socialist Tyrannical Dictators is a bit of a problem.
“deplete summer soil moisture…tundra ecosystems…”!!!! Somebody should inform this clown about summer tundra. Everybody wears hipboots and lays on multiple defenses against mosquito attack (the mosquitos don’t suck your blood, they carry you off to their village and share with all of the other family, with giant straws). I have walked through summer tundra, both working and for sport, and for someone, ostensibly in possesion of their faculties, to worry about summer soil moisture is profoundly stupid. By the way, Eric, the photo of the summer flowers should be saved for posterity, because, you know, they breathe CO2, or something. Stay sane and safe (day 52 of modified quarantine, took dogs for walk, showed police my identity document number, trying to stay sane).
Loving our warm spring weather this year, not! Of course it is just weather and this spring it’s mostly been colder, the trees in our yard are about 3 weeks behind in leafing out so we needed an article reminding us of how spring is advancing and how something we think of as good is really something bad, and now I can be happy we are having a colder than average spring this year!
https://www.sylvanlakenews.com/news/cold-spring-weather-makes-self-isolation-measures-easier-to-follow-for-central-albertans/
https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/polar-vortex-to-bring-record-cold-temperatures-to-ontario-environment-canada-1.4925434
“always the negative waves, Moriarity, always the negative waves”
I read a pile of research will be cut in aussie unis due to the chinese student fees not covering their costs
hoping like hell its the idiotic fauxclimate crap they cut first
and the overpaid climate profs go soonafter.
I guess the longer growing season and corresponding reduced soil moisture is why the Great Lakes are at record high levels right now. Of course, less than 10 years ago the lakes were at record low levels due to climate change, so why not have record high levels due to climate change?
BTW, this morning here (SE Michigan) there was another snow flurry. We’ve had mornings with temps below freezing lately. No longer growing season this year.