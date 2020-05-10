Elon Musk: Lockdowns unconstitutional, threatens to pull Tesla out of California

Guest “I can’t believe I’m praising Tony Stark Elon Musk” by David Middleton

During a recent interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called recent Wuhan coronavirus shelter-in-place orders “unconstitutional” just days after reports appeared implying that Tesla’s Fremont plant may begin production again soon in violation of lockdown orders.

Musk threatens to move Tesla operations as company sues California county

UPI 9 May 2020

May 9 (UPI) — Tesla filed a lawsuit Saturday against Alameda County, Calif., where its factories are located, over ongoing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and CEO Elon Musk threatened to move the company’s headquarters and operations out of California.

Musk wanted to resume vehicle production at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory Friday afternoon, but Alameda County’s interim public health officer said the company is not yet authorized to do so as health orders to contain a coronavirus outbreak in the region are still intact.

[…]