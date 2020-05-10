Guest “I can’t believe I’m praising
Tony Stark Elon Musk” by David Middleton
Elon Musk Tells Joe Rogan: Lockdowns Are ‘Unconstitutional’
by LUCAS NOLAN 9 May 2020
During a recent interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called recent Wuhan coronavirus shelter-in-place orders “unconstitutional” just days after reports appeared implying that Tesla’s Fremont plant may begin production again soon in violation of lockdown orders.
Musk threatens to move Tesla operations as company sues California county
UPI 9 May 2020
May 9 (UPI) — Tesla filed a lawsuit Saturday against Alameda County, Calif., where its factories are located, over ongoing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and CEO Elon Musk threatened to move the company’s headquarters and operations out of California.
Musk wanted to resume vehicle production at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory Friday afternoon, but Alameda County’s interim public health officer said the company is not yet authorized to do so as health orders to contain a coronavirus outbreak in the region are still intact.
Give ’em Hell
Tony Elon!
After all, the chief business of the American people is business. They are profoundly concerned with producing, buying, selling, investing and prospering in the worldPresident Calvin Coolidge, January 17, 1925
11 thoughts on “Elon Musk: Lockdowns unconstitutional, threatens to pull Tesla out of California”
Hmm. Seems even useful idiots are beginning to see the limitations of leftist ideologies.
Were any of Elon Musk’s recent public tweets approved by the Tesla Board of Directors prior to their releases. If not, don’t they violate the SEC agreement that was conditioned as part of the settlement with Tesla for Mr. Musk’s prior “Funding secured” tweet that was found to basically amount to market manipulation by a company insider?
I would say that tweets about (1) definitely moving Tesla’s headquarters, and (2) intention to file a lawsuit against the county government in which Tesla’s main automobile manufacturing plant is located, (3) defining the two states where the manufacturing plant may be relocated, and (4) conditioning the manufacturing plant move on future “treatment” by the State of California, ALL constituent insider information that is materially relevant to the company’s stock value (real and perceived) and that none of which was public knowledge prior to Musk’s release, thus each being a violation of SEC regulations.
But maybe SEC regulations don’t matter anymore in this evolving “new normal”?
Or, has the SEC just been bought off???
The Democrats are self destructing over this. It should be expected given that the persistence of lock downs seems more about politics than science. We can only hope that those on the left who still believe in science will notice that the same dynamics are at play with climate ‘science’.
It’s both amusing and disturbing that the left uses projection to claim the administration is anti-science which is clearly a vain attempt to support the same argument regarding the climate science debate, which the political left is so wrong about, they can’t even bring themselves to admit that there’s a controversy.
The lefties are giddy with authoritarian dictates. The steeple are wearing a mask to the point it is their badge of honor to wear a “designer” mask. What fools will do to fast forward their own elimination.
You people are crazy if you think keeping people separated and safe is part of some leftest conspiracy. You want to wrap yourselves in the American flag and pretend that a quarantine is somehow an attack on personal freedom. What is it you don’t understand about keeping your distance from others and protecting yourself and those others against contracting a deadly virus? By your logic (and actions) I would not be surprised to see another, even larger spike in Covid-19 outbreaks, that will kill many more than the tens of thousands it has already accomplished in the US. Please stay out of Canada. We don’t need you bringing even more of the pandemic here.
pretend that a quarantine is somehow an attack on personal freedom.
A quarantine is by definition an attack on personal freedom.
Tony Stark’sElon Musk’s problem moving Tesla out of California is any other state dumb enough to give him a huge tax incentive deal is also locked down. I suspect the threat is just a ploy to add pressure on Alameda County.
Move the company.
So, we are supposed to believe Eloon Gantry is suddenly an American and supports the US Constitution. Which of his “nationalities” will he decide to be tomorrow? This is no more real than Mikee Moore’s bullsh*t. Want to know more? Go check out his other appearances on Rogan’s podcast, he is somebody different every time.
David,
Hats off to you for your continued attempts to bring reason and facts to the children in the room! We adults, purveyors of science and logic, need to keep pushing back against the religious fanatics of the cult of Climatology! Hopefully this Dem-panic pandemic of the ChiCom-19 virus can be tied to GangGreen by their similarly flawed models and solutions. This unnecessary economic shutdown is just a taste of what the Green Raw Deal would do to world with countless deaths and devastation from energy poverty for all!
Elon seems to have kept a bit too much of the conman in his bag of tricks; maybe the pot smoke makes self discernment more difficult. At least he sees the anti-business policies of Commifornia clearly enough!
As an aside, I was wondering how you like your T. rex prepared? Smoked or pit roasted like a steer? Stay safe and sane.
Yikes! Michael Moore and now Elon Musk?! The world truly is upside down if I agree with these jokers. Who’s next, Bill Maher? Oh, wait…