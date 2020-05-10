Oil price boom expected following pandemic crash

by Josh Siegel | May 10, 2020 12:00 AM
If history is a guide, an oil price boom is coming after the pandemic-generated crash.
While the near-term demand picture is highly uncertain, as people reconsider their travel and work habits, this latest bust, the worst of them all, is unlikely to hasten the demise of oil.
“The only way to get away from the boom-bust cycle is to get off of oil,” said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group and the author of a book on the topic called Crude Volatility. “That’s really tough because there are no scalable substitutes. As a result, we expect a thirstier world will collide into insufficient supply, and crude prices will have to rise sharply to balance the market.”
Oil supply will take longer to return than demand as drillers shut-in a record amount of production, companies cut spending on new investments, and the U.S. shale revolution slows.
“As demand rises and it becomes clear that producers over-cut, a roaring oil market will develop,” said Dan Eberhart, CEO of the drilling services company Canary and a donor to President Trump.
Few are expecting $100 per barrel oil, a level that was commonly reached during previous economic recoveries but hasn’t been met since summer 2014. Oil prices have increased in recent weeks, with the U.S. benchmark closing this week at $24.74 per barrel after briefly trading below zero last month for the first time. Joe McMonigle, president of the Abraham Group, an international strategic consulting firm, said he expects oil prices to reach around $45 per barrel as early as the third quarter of this year as economies are freed from stay-at-home orders.
He noted oil prices approached $80 per barrel as recently as last year.
“I hesitate to talk about $100 oil,” said McMonigle, a former Energy Department chief of staff in the George W. Bush administration. “But when the economy comes back, you will eventually get to that bust to boom cycle.”
At first glance, the outlook for oil demand is cloudy, and there are countervailing factors that might determine its future. China, one of the two biggest oil consumers with the United States, is back to rush-hour traffic levels after beating the worst of the virus.
Driving is picking up in the U.S. as nearly half of states have begun to open stores, beaches, and restaurants. But flying remains risky and is discouraged. For many, telecommuting is normal now and could become more routine in the future. Mass transit, powered by electricity, not oil, could see a hit as people avoid tight spaces. That means more cars on the roads.
“You have trends both negative or positive for demand, and it’s anybody’s guess which way that pushes demand,” said Jim Krane, energy geopolitics fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute. “I have seen nothing that tells me there will be a permanent drop in oil demand.”
Global oil demand is not expected to reach pre-pandemic levels before the end of the year, the International Energy Agency projected last month. But after that, it expects oil demand to experience “robust” growth to 2025, absent major changes in government policies, before seeing slower growth and reaching 106 million barrels per day in 2040. The world consumed 100 million barrels per day of oil before the pandemic.
“Oil is still the only game in town when it comes to moving around the planet, and until that changes, we are going to be using it,” Krane said.
Supply is set to recover slower than demand, putting upward pressure on prices.
There will be 14 million barrels per day of crude oil production cut or shut-in worldwide in the second quarter of this year, the research group IHS Markit projected Friday. That involves a mix of government-mandated cuts in places such as Saudi Arabia and Russia and market-driven ones in the U.S., the world’s largest oil producer. There were 374 active drilling rigs in the U.S. as of Friday, 614 less than a year earlier — a level not seen since before the shale revolution.
“The biggest factor outside of demand is how U.S. shale comes back,” said Sarah Ladislaw, director of the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Shale production can be turned on and off quickly.
“The physical challenge of bringing back shale oil can be easier than people currently imagine,” said Amy Myers Jaffe, director of the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Council on Foreign Relations, crediting technological advances, the geology of shale, and automation.
But Jaffe said restoring shuttered wells is an “expensive proposition.” For example, North Dakota has reported a shut-in of more than a third of active wells, nearly 7,000 of them, leading to a 450,000 barrel per day production drop in the state’s Bakken shale basin. The cost of returning a Bakken oil well to production ranges from $25,000 to $50,000, according to state figures — a cumulative cost of $170 million to $340 million.
13 thoughts on “Oil price boom expected following pandemic crash”
Boom and bust is how capitalist investors make money. If it is not oil, then it will be some other commodity. How else would guys like Buffet and Soros make billions while destroying the lives of others.
COVID is just another business opportunity. QE on steroids.
I think Buffet and Soros are two very different animals. Buffet actually buys into undervalued or correctly valued stocks. Buffet takes advantage of the normal distortions in an otherwise efficient market. Soros, on the other hand, doesn’t like an efficient market, he would rather be involved in insider activity that is endemic in an unhealthy marketplace.
Personally I like Buffet, and think Soros is a sack of shi….
I like Buffets candidness.
A few years ago a reporter asked him about his wind farm investments. He said the only reason he invests in wind is due to the tax credits and subsidies. He said without them, wind farms do not make economic sense.
He didn’t try to dance around the question, his response was very straightforward.
Buying LOW and selling HIGH is how they make their $Billions, NOT by ‘destroying the lives of others.’ Buying shares in a company affects no one except the buyer and the seller. The seller acquires capital to run or expand his/her business. The workers, who YOU say are ‘destroyed’, are paid from the profits (if any) from the business, and are not directly affected by the buying and selling of company stocks. This is all basic economics. The buyers take huge risks, having to worry about a steep and long-term down turn in the markets, causing them to lose their money. The company is not affected by the ups and downs, having already made their money when the stocks were originally sold. The stock buyers are the ones most likely to have their lives ‘destroyed’. Sadly enough, many of them do not understand the basic rule of buying and selling stocks: Buy low, and SELL high, Far too many of them get it backwards, there by ‘destroying’ their savings!
” a cumulative cost of $170 million to $340 million.”
No problem, we’ve got a bailout for that. Bad news is you are paying for it.
Oh, take a pill, Greg.
Interestingly distillate which which is mostly goods transport has NOT taken the hit that gasoline has. You can see this at https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/weekly/
“Interestingly distillate which which is mostly goods transport”
Dude, just say no.
??????
I think it’s going to be awhile before the price for oil recovers by any appreciable amount.
Many people who are now deeper in debt, not only in the US but in the rest of the world, because of the pandemic. These people are not going to be spending money on traveling, vacations, eating out; anything not necessary in their lives. They are going to be paying off the debt incurred over the shutdown instead. And it’s going to be a long time before the world will be using oil at the same rate as before the pandemic began.
Restaurants and resorts are going to go bankrupt and the people who work there, unemployed for a long time. Las Vegas and the state of Nevada are going to be hurting longer than the rest of the states. Those states that opened up early will not be hurt as bad as those that persist in staying closed down because of the debt incurred by the work force.
“Oil price boom…”, you know what this means, right? David Middleton will have to go back to catting around! Whoops, wait a minute, that’s not quite right…Yes! David will have to go back to Wildcatting! That’s it! Stay sane and safe.
And here in Canada, as pipeline construction stalls, we have a true anticapitalist (Green Party leader Elizabeth May) who managed to hook media shills into helping her declare “OIL IS DEAD” whilst declaring nothing at all that will serve to replace it either as a fuel, a plastics precursor, fertilizer or an investment to help keep the health care system churning.
I’d always respected her as someone who, at the very least, earned her pay as a member of parliament. Unfortunately she can now be seen only as another zealot with a holy manifesto raised in her hand.
Unemployment skyrockets and the Greens dance.
What a disgusting spectacle is the unholy lot of them.
How can you have an oil boom when back in the early 1960s I was told by some great authorities that we would have ran out of oil 20 years ago.
Surely this stuff can’t be real oil — can it?
Maybe it disappears when I close my eyes.
From Peak Oil to Peek-a-boo Oil!
😉