Cold Air Rises – How Wrong Are Our Global Climate Models?

The lightness of water vapor buffers climate warming in the tropics.
Conventional knowledge has it that warm air rises while cold air sinks. But a study from the University of California, Davis, found that in the tropical atmosphere, cold air rises due to an overlooked effect — the lightness of water vapor. This effect helps to stabilize tropical climates and buffer some of the impacts of a warming climate.
The study, published today (May 6, 2020) in the journal Science Advances, is among the first to show the profound implications water vapor buoyancy has on Earth’s climate and energy balance.
The study found that the lightness of water vapor increases Earth’s thermal emission by about 1-3 watts per square meter over the tropics. That value compares with the amount of energy captured by doubling carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
“It’s well-known that water vapor is an important greenhouse gas that warms the planet,” said senior author Da Yang, an assistant professor of atmospheric sciences at UC Davis and a joint faculty scientist with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. “But on the other hand, water vapor has a buoyancy effect which helps release the heat of the atmosphere to space and reduce the degree of warming. Without this lightness of water vapor, the climate warming would be even worse.”
Humid air is lighter than dry air under the same temperature and pressure conditions. This is called the vapor buoyancy effect. This study discovered this effect allows cold, humid air to rise, forming clouds and thunderstorms in Earth’s tropics. Meanwhile, warm, dry air sinks in clear skies. Earth’s atmosphere then emits more energy to space than it otherwise would without vapor buoyancy.
Abstract
Moist air is lighter than dry air at the same temperature, pressure, and volume because the molecular weight of water is less than that of dry air. We call this the vapor buoyancy effect. Although this effect is well documented, its impact on Earth’s climate has been overlooked. Here, we show that the lightness of water vapor helps to stabilize tropical climate by increasing the outgoing longwave radiation (OLR). In the tropical atmosphere, buoyancy is horizontally uniform. Then, the vapor buoyancy in the moist regions must be balanced by warmer temperatures in the dry regions of the tropical atmosphere. These higher temperatures increase tropical OLR. This radiative effect increases with warming, leading to a negative climate feedback. At a near present-day surface temperature, vapor buoyancy is responsible for a radiative effect of 1 W/m2 and a negative climate feedback of about 0.15 W/m2 per kelvin.
35 thoughts on “Cold Air Rises – How Wrong Are Our Global Climate Models?”
Cold air can be humid. Spend some time in a dry environment at 0F then go to a humid environment at 20F and tell me which one is more uncomfortable. (hint: though 20F warmer, it’ll “feel” much more uncomfortable and you’ll swear the cold goes straight through your jacket and into your bones.)
It reads better if you replace “cold” with “cooler” and “warm” with “warmer”.
Warming would be even worse? Worse than what? That there has been warming and that this is a bad thing seems to be a given. In fact what warming there has been has been, not excessive at all, and mostly beneficial. So in what way could being even more beneficial be described as worse?
I’d think that Willis would find this an interesting variable to his theories on tropical Pacific thermostat.
This is apparent over water in still conditions where the molecules from the water surface evaporate into dry air the water loses the latent heat of vaporization the cooled water descends to be replaced by ambient temperature water while the humid air rises away from the water surface to be replaced by drier ambient temperature air and the cycle continues.
Can someone help me understand why the variable “Volume” is needed to define part of the way colder air is lighter?
PV=nRT and wet and dry adiabats.
If there is cold air rising due to water vapor in the tropics would that explain the lack of the tropospheric hotspot that the models predict?
Well, Australians seem to survive just fine. Elderly in Florida and Arizona seem to survive just fine. Africans seem to survive just fine, despite no air conditioning and limited water, food, shelter, and clothing. While I prefer dry and under 100F, I have played tennis and golf above 100F in humid environments. I’m sure I can toughen up a bit if this warming ever happens. 90% of Canadians live within 100 miles of the US border because it’s too damn cold up north. I’m sure they’d like it if things warm up a bit.
Also outside the tropics. In the summertime on the western plains the cooler but moist air from the Gulf of Mexico encounters hot but dry air from the desert Southwest producing a dry line. This is the locus of often violent thunderstorms. A similar situation occurs in southwestern Europe, where the dry line is classified as a “cold front”, and probably many other places.
See e.g. Carlson, 1968, Conditions for the Occurrence of Severe Local Storms, Tellus, XX,2,p.203-227.
High pressure systems are dry and low pressure systems are wet. Meteorology 101.
“in the tropical atmosphere, cold air rises due to an overlooked effect — the lightness of water vapor. This effect helps to stabilize tropical climates and buffer some of the impacts of a warming climate.”
Or is it just the ye olde heat transfer due to the tropics creating a lot of water vapor that absorbs latent heat and carries it to the higher latitudes by air circulation where the water vapor condenses and gives up the latent heat?
Bingo. The paper authors are scared more water means more radiative heat retained, while ignoring the huge transfer upward by convection and latency. More heat in means faster water cycle and shedding to space.
Evaporation absorbs energy (heat) at a constant temperature. The “vapor buoyancy effect” causes this air to rise. As it rises, it expands and cools. It cools further by conduction and radiation until the vapor condenses, releasing the energy that it carried. The liquid (or solid) water returns to the earth to begin the cycle again. This cycle “is well documented, ” but “its impact on Earth’s climate has been overlooked.” My God! Billions of $’s on “climate models” and this effect has been “overlooked”. “Say, it ain’t so, Joe!”
“ Without this lightness of water vapor, the climate warming would be even worse.”
I do wish scientists, or those who purport to be scientists, would stop making value judgments. “Climate warming” would certainly be greater but it is not for Da Yang, speaking in his capacity as an atmospheric scientist, to make any judgment as to whether that is good or bad or in what context it might or might not be “worse”. These are emotional/ethical/moral-type opinions not FACTS which is what science is supposed to concern itself with.
So the more water vapor the more cooling? So much for positive feedback.
Sounds like the first thing you learn in meteorology 101 to me.
Wait a minute, I thought “the science is settled!”, now we have just recognized an important heat release mechanism? By the way, humid air being less dense is why pilots include humidity in density altitude calculations, to know if their airplane flies when it reaches the end of the runway (actually they monitor the airspeed at the decision point). Stay sane and safe.
Is this a case of making up rules to make something fit a dogma a bit like making the Earth the centre of the Solar System pre Copernicus?
Any glider pilot will tell you that unstable hot air will rise and on particular days it will do so at a staggering rate to form CBs. That creates a drop on pressure at the base and over a wide area pulling air in and down, irrispective of whether that surrounding air is warm or not. Pressure is a stronger force than the imbalance caused be temperature differences. What have I missued?
In other words, just one more pie e of evidence to suggest the universe was created with intelligent design instead of accidental reverse entropy.
IMO The problem with what we quantify is we quantify the WRONG METRIC . Dr John Cahir from PSU has been saying this since I was in college, that its WET BULB TEMPERATATURES and SATURATION MIXING RATIOS that need to be quantified as the real climate metrics. . Increased water vapor may cool temperatures to the wet bulb when the air is saturdated, but those wet bulb temperatures are also coming up. This means the base temperatures are rising you can see that plainly in the tendency for nightime lows to be higher than the daytime maxes vs normal in warm patterns. But that would be expected since the warmer it is, the harder it is to get warmer, That is why forecasts for increases in temperatures in the tropics of up to 7 degrees are likely out to lunch. Its one thing to warm the arctic in its cold season, quite another to try that in the tropics , which if you look at the temperatures since 2005 in the winter season you can plainly see where a huge amount of the warming is coming from, In areas where the wet bulb is impacted more by WV. Increased water vapor makes a huge difference in temperatures in colder drier areas. Think about a cloudy vs clear night and then think about what goes on in the arctic if there is more moisture. The air is more unstable, Pressures are lower, the air more mixed, All these things conribute to make it “look much warmer” If you look at Saturation mixing ratios you can see that the increase of just .1 gram/kg at -40 correlates to a rise to-30. But as you keep going up the ladder, it takes more and more. But do we bother to quantify what the real measure of WV is? Same thing even where temperatures are near frezing and its nothing, One of the reasons ( besides melting which takes heat out of the air) we see no increase in temperatures in the arctic summers is that the increase in WV while large enough to affect the coldest times of the year does not the warmer times. But its that cooling? No? Why? Wait for the next cold PDO for a couple of years, With naturally higher wet bulbs and base temperatures, if we dry you get hotter summers. The base Wet bulb temps of the nation has likely risen but I suspect about half of what the temperature we use is, I understand the authors premise here but again, while it is limiting heat when its moist, but the wet bulb is higher The problem with the AGW community is they know darn well if we were looking at wet bulbs , the increase, which is most assuredly occurring in low levels, is not nearly as “alarming” as what they can do with the total average. Finally the big thing that is exposing them is the DRYING over the tropics above the level of non divergence. It may be that overall, there is a natural balancing act going on that as humans just looking at what could be the wrong metric over what is a snapshot of time and with virtually nothing to compare it too, conclusions are reached that do not take into account other factors, Why is the climate community not doing WV/ Wet bulb studies, Fat chance cause the results would not look nearly as alarming but I dont think it would mean cooling. One more thing. the fact that its raining more in many places is a sign that as we go up in the atmosphere that “warming” cant be outpacing the low levels. again my main thrust here is my Quixotic journey( I realize I am chasing windmills with the climate community) to push the idea that we should be quantifying wet bulbs for a the true climate metric, I may be biased. Just like I loved Dr Gray and use him as a base line for ideas, Dr John Cahir is the same kind of giant to me. Fat chance people pushing AGW would even consider it Peace be upon all of you and stay well This study though, focused on WV is a huge step in the right direction,
Mr. Bastardi, I understand you wrote this in one fell swoop and the writing is difficult to understand for me; can you point to a well edited version of your thoughts, thankyou.
Willis has done excellent work on this subject over the years and it’s nice to see scientists catching up with him on this phenomenon and studying how warming SSTs increase equatorial cloud formation, which increase cloud albedo, and also the huge amount of water-vapor phase shift energy that is blown out to space from TOA.
Willis’ hypothesis certainly helps explains why the “equatorial hot spot” built into all climate models never occurred.
Are the authors of this paper on a rescue mission, preparing the get-out clause for the failure of the Warmista’s warming?
“in the tropical atmosphere, cold air rises due to an overlooked effect — the lightness of water vapor. ”
Climate modelers have ‘overlooked’ many things about the climate. The climate crisis will fade away as more and more ‘scientists’ from the crisis narrative ‘discover’ what the skeptics have been saying all along, claim the discovery as their own and accept the accolades from their peers.
Study? This seems subject to empirical experiment.