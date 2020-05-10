The story about how the climate alarmist community targeted Dr Willie Soon and attacked his integrity as a scientist while doing good science. The attack on Dr Soon is detailed and the facts examined in this video.
This is also an attack on science with the intent to hurt an important skeptic of climate alarmism. There are broader implications on climate science and science in general. So lean in and check out this video.
Other suggested links of interest:
A review of who Dr Willie Soon is and the support he has received in this struggle: https://www.heartland.org/about-us/wh…
For the science papers published by Willie Soon, visit here: https://www.cfa.harvard.edu/~wsoon/my…
For more detailed discussion on censorship and intimidation in climate science, consider this talk by Willie Soon
https://youtu.be/aYAy871w9t8
Dr Soon presenting at Independent Institute in Jul 2019: “Global Warming: Fact or Fiction?” https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co…
A written and alternative description of Dr Soon’s experience: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/05/0…
Climate Illuminated, a independent website that seeks to present a balanced view, with a emphasis on how the climate works from a unbiased scientific view. www.climateiluminated.com
7 thoughts on "The Targeting of Willie Soon"
We need to get the Retweet Number (R zero) above 2.0.
I watched the video, and it certainly confirms my existing belief about the CAGW crowd needing bad conduct to eliminate any actual science, Climategate included. I have read and listened to presentations by Dr. Willie Soon, and totally regard him as a person of both Science and Courage. As the video reaches the end it starts to sound like calling out the alarmism versus science currently on display re Wuhan Virus. Day 51 of quarantine, afternoon walk with dogs coming up, wait for it. Stay sane and safe.
pox on their houses!
dr Soons such a nice bloke
pity they never query their own mob
Alternative views are common in science. That climate science finds it worrisome is itself a worrisome thing about the claimed scientific credentials of climate science.
Your link to the climate illuminated site, at the end of the post, is short one “l”.
In soccer they’d be shown a red card and sent off for a bad tackle. Play the ball, not the man.