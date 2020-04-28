The COVID Growth Curve (In Verse) #coronavirus

Guest verse by Denis Howarth
On April 13, Israel’s Channel 12 television broadcast a discussion with Isaac Ben-Israel, who heads the Security Studies program at Tel Aviv University, chairs the National Council for Research and Development, and is a mathematician. Ben-Israel said that his study of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus statistics shows “a set pattern” and “the numbers speak for themselves”, the pattern being that the rate of infection increases and then declines over the first 40 days, regardless of what policies countries employ to combat the virus.
The following day, the Times of Israel published a report of the discussion, which apparently also included an angry doctor warning that “mathematicians – who know nothing about biology” should not be permitted to influence public health policies. That Times of Israel report of April 14 has subsequently formed the basis for many news stories, including that report’s wholly undocumented assertion that Ben-Israel had claimed that the virus “plays itself out after 70 days”.
On April 19, the Times of Israel published Ben-Israel’s study itself, which turns out to contain no such assertion. Nevertheless, all the secondary news sources, feeding off the April 14 newspaper report rather than the April 19 study, continue to spread that claim, which – the claim that the claim was made – has now become internet dogma.
As for the graphs of daily new infections in various countries, they show a clear decline in Italy, Germany, France, Norway. There is not (yet) any such downward curve for the U.S., the U.K., or Canada. The graph for Sweden (which implemented social distancing but no lockdown) shows infections still increasing. Worldwide, the infection rate is flat.
This virus thing. I
Have been looking at the graphs.
So did someone else.
An Israeli named
Isaac Ben-Israel caused
A bit of a stir.
The press claims he claimed
The virus plays itself out
In seventy days.
He does not know why.
He just looked at the graphs and
Made observations.
Naturally, he
Has been attacked as being
Irresponsible.
When the press declares
Crisis, one is not allowed
To use one’s own eyes.
Courageously, though,
Ben-Israel did, and wrote
A simple study.
He is being called
A prominent Israeli
Mathematician.
His study, though, which
Of course I have read, uses
No mathematics.
It just shows some graphs,
Which appear similar from
Country to country.
Most of the world has
Countered the virus spread by
Social distancing.
That includes having
No big social gatherings.
No more party time.
In addition, some
Countries have locked down, which means
Shutting down commerce.
Whereupon a chunk
Of their workers instantly
Become unemployed.
That is harsh, and it
May turn out to have been an
Over-reaction.
One could guess as much.
But fortunately, the graphs
Give us some data.
They seem to show the
Same pattern for countries with
And without lockdowns.
Which suggests that the
Economic lockdowns were
Unnecessary.
Very bad news for
Responsible fear mongers
And politicians.
It is their job to
Prevent the populace from
Figuring things out.
They have agreed on
An official message, which
Is simple though false.
Always the case with
Fear mongers. But we fearless
Ones check for ourselves.
Which I, a fearless
Person, do. Apart from what
Ben-Israel did.
I neither approve
Nor disappove of what he
Made of the data.
I can think of some
Potential criticisms
Of his conclusions.
But that is not my
Purpose here. Instead, I shall
Describe what I see.
There are various
Graphs available online.
Some are not so good.
The most useless graph
Is the cumulative curve
Of COVID cases.
It starts low, then bends
Steeply up, then heads on straight
To infinity.
It tells nothing, save
The trivial history
Of the first stages.
It is the same as
Summing all human deaths since
This planet began.
Obviously, that
Kind of graph will never show
Any turn downward.
All it can show is
That some ignoramus is
Trying to scare you.
Another fairly
Useless graph is the doubling
Rate of infection.
The early rate is
High. The infection doubles
Every three days.
Then the doubling rate
Falls off. The doubling time gets
Longer and longer.
Duh. That tells nothing.
You have merely hit a stage
Of linear growth.
It is now pointless
To calculate when twice as
Many will be sick.
Will it be thirty
Days, sixty days, ninety days?
It does not matter.
Within whatever
Period, as many will
Get sick as get cured.
So, what kind of graph
Gives us good information?
The daily growth curve.
What it shows is that
There is a period of
Exponential growth.
Then the curve levels
Off, in about forty days
From when it began.
The growth levels off
At ninety thousand, worldwide,
New cases per day.
The trend line is a
Horizontal flat line, a
Daily new ration.
The main effect of
Which is that hospitals are
Not overloaded.
As many come in
The door each day as go out.
(Dead, or recovered.)
It also means that
The problem does not increase,
But goes on and on.
However, the trend
Line is just a summary.
There is something else.
The actual curve
Is not flat. Rather, it shows
A wavy pattern.
The wave goes up and
Down with a period of
Exactly one week.
The count of daily
New cases hits a high point
Every Friday.
Interesting. What
Does that wave mean? One suspects
A human factor.
The whole human world
Governs its activity
By the calendar.
We know people change
Their activity as the
Weekend approaches.
Does that make them get
Sick at some point in the week?
Or just get treated?
Or have hospitals
Some pattern of admitting
And of recording?
Whatever it is,
The curve displays this wave form
Of just seven days.
Somehow the new case
Counts are highest on Friday
And low on Monday.
What the worldwide curve
Does not show so far is how
The whole thing goes down.
There is no fall off,
So far, in cases. It is
A steady problem.
So we cannot tell
How long the problem will last.
That is a problem.
The problem is that
The Times of Israel did
Some mis-reporting.
Hardly a surprise.
An instance of journalists
Freely inventing.
The paper’s lead was
On a TV interview
By Ben-Israel.
Then, five days later,
It printed Ben-Israel’s
Actual study.
The original
Lead, very original,
Made these two statements.
First, that the spread of
COVID-nineteen peaks after
About forty days.
Second, it declines
To almost zero after
Some seventy days.
In the study by
Ben-Israel, that second
Statement is not found.
Nor is the paper’s
Lead paragraph supported
In the story text.
Nowhere other than
In that lead, any mention
Of seventy days.
Yet that lead became
The headline: that the virus
Will play itself out.
Gentle reader, do
You apprehend danger in
False journalism?
Also, that all the
Attacks on the study failed
To notice that point?
Is there a danger
In false criticism of
False journalism?
The study made the
Point that policy measures
Had the same outcome.
Whether or not a
Nation imposed a lockdown,
The growth was the same.
Maybe so or not.
The journalists invented
Quite another point.
They fantasized that
The study said the virus
Would play itself out.
That is precisely
What we do not know, because
It has not happened.
Get it? What we can
Know is the past. That is what
Science is based on.
But journalists think
That what scientists do is
Predict the future.
That is precisely
What scientists do not do.
Get that in your head.
When a paper says
“Scientists predict”, you know
That it is lying.
They have made it up,
Or the “scientists” that they
Quote are fraudulent.
Newspapers publish
Astrology columns that
Are worth just as much.
Now, as to what we
Can know about the virus.
We look at the stats.
The observations
By Ben-Israel and by
Me are similar.
The statistics tell
What happened so far, and that
Is all that they tell.
We can see the curve
Start, zoom upward, level off,
And make little waves.
We do not see the
Curve going downward. Therefore
That part is unknown.
We do not know how
Long the virus will persist.
We must wait and see.
I have told you what
The graphs show: the current spread
Rate is linear.
Ninety thousand new
Cases each day, or somewhat
Less if it’s Monday.
Copyright © 2020 Denis Howarth
(Author of Hackyu Won Too Free)
