The COVID Growth Curve (In Verse) #coronavirus

Guest verse by Denis Howarth

On April 13, Israel’s Channel 12 television broadcast a discussion with Isaac Ben-Israel, who heads the Security Studies program at Tel Aviv University, chairs the National Council for Research and Development, and is a mathematician. Ben-Israel said that his study of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus statistics shows “a set pattern” and “the numbers speak for themselves”, the pattern being that the rate of infection increases and then declines over the first 40 days, regardless of what policies countries employ to combat the virus.

The following day, the Times of Israel published a report of the discussion, which apparently also included an angry doctor warning that “mathematicians – who know nothing about biology” should not be permitted to influence public health policies. That Times of Israel report of April 14 has subsequently formed the basis for many news stories, including that report’s wholly undocumented assertion that Ben-Israel had claimed that the virus “plays itself out after 70 days”.

On April 19, the Times of Israel published Ben-Israel’s study itself, which turns out to contain no such assertion. Nevertheless, all the secondary news sources, feeding off the April 14 newspaper report rather than the April 19 study, continue to spread that claim, which – the claim that the claim was made – has now become internet dogma.

As for the graphs of daily new infections in various countries, they show a clear decline in Italy, Germany, France, Norway. There is not (yet) any such downward curve for the U.S., the U.K., or Canada. The graph for Sweden (which implemented social distancing but no lockdown) shows infections still increasing. Worldwide, the infection rate is flat.

This virus thing. I

Have been looking at the graphs.

So did someone else.

An Israeli named

Isaac Ben-Israel caused

A bit of a stir.

The press claims he claimed

The virus plays itself out

In seventy days.

He does not know why.

He just looked at the graphs and

Made observations.

Naturally, he

Has been attacked as being

Irresponsible.

When the press declares

Crisis, one is not allowed

To use one’s own eyes.

Courageously, though,

Ben-Israel did, and wrote

A simple study.

He is being called

A prominent Israeli

Mathematician.

His study, though, which

Of course I have read, uses

No mathematics.

It just shows some graphs,

Which appear similar from

Country to country.

Most of the world has

Countered the virus spread by

Social distancing.

That includes having

No big social gatherings.

No more party time.

In addition, some

Countries have locked down, which means

Shutting down commerce.

Whereupon a chunk

Of their workers instantly

Become unemployed.

That is harsh, and it

May turn out to have been an

Over-reaction.

One could guess as much.

But fortunately, the graphs

Give us some data.

They seem to show the

Same pattern for countries with

And without lockdowns.

Which suggests that the

Economic lockdowns were

Unnecessary.

Very bad news for

Responsible fear mongers

And politicians.

It is their job to

Prevent the populace from

Figuring things out.

They have agreed on

An official message, which

Is simple though false.

Always the case with

Fear mongers. But we fearless

Ones check for ourselves.

Which I, a fearless

Person, do. Apart from what

Ben-Israel did.

I neither approve

Nor disappove of what he

Made of the data.

I can think of some

Potential criticisms

Of his conclusions.

But that is not my

Purpose here. Instead, I shall

Describe what I see.

There are various

Graphs available online.

Some are not so good.

The most useless graph

Is the cumulative curve

Of COVID cases.

It starts low, then bends

Steeply up, then heads on straight

To infinity.

It tells nothing, save

The trivial history

Of the first stages.

It is the same as

Summing all human deaths since

This planet began.

Obviously, that

Kind of graph will never show

Any turn downward.

All it can show is

That some ignoramus is

Trying to scare you.

Another fairly

Useless graph is the doubling

Rate of infection.

The early rate is

High. The infection doubles

Every three days.

Then the doubling rate

Falls off. The doubling time gets

Longer and longer.

Duh. That tells nothing.

You have merely hit a stage

Of linear growth.

It is now pointless

To calculate when twice as

Many will be sick.

Will it be thirty

Days, sixty days, ninety days?

It does not matter.

Within whatever

Period, as many will

Get sick as get cured.

So, what kind of graph

Gives us good information?

The daily growth curve.

What it shows is that

There is a period of

Exponential growth.

Then the curve levels

Off, in about forty days

From when it began.

The growth levels off

At ninety thousand, worldwide,

New cases per day.

The trend line is a

Horizontal flat line, a

Daily new ration.

The main effect of

Which is that hospitals are

Not overloaded.

As many come in

The door each day as go out.

(Dead, or recovered.)

It also means that

The problem does not increase,

But goes on and on.

However, the trend

Line is just a summary.

There is something else.

The actual curve

Is not flat. Rather, it shows

A wavy pattern.

The wave goes up and

Down with a period of

Exactly one week.

The count of daily

New cases hits a high point

Every Friday.

Interesting. What

Does that wave mean? One suspects

A human factor.

The whole human world

Governs its activity

By the calendar.

We know people change

Their activity as the

Weekend approaches.

Does that make them get

Sick at some point in the week?

Or just get treated?

Or have hospitals

Some pattern of admitting

And of recording?

Whatever it is,

The curve displays this wave form

Of just seven days.

Somehow the new case

Counts are highest on Friday

And low on Monday.

What the worldwide curve

Does not show so far is how

The whole thing goes down.

There is no fall off,

So far, in cases. It is

A steady problem.

So we cannot tell

How long the problem will last.

That is a problem.

The problem is that

The Times of Israel did

Some mis-reporting.

Hardly a surprise.

An instance of journalists

Freely inventing.

The paper’s lead was

On a TV interview

By Ben-Israel.

Then, five days later,

It printed Ben-Israel’s

Actual study.

The original

Lead, very original,

Made these two statements.

First, that the spread of

COVID-nineteen peaks after

About forty days.

Second, it declines

To almost zero after

Some seventy days.

In the study by

Ben-Israel, that second

Statement is not found.

Nor is the paper’s

Lead paragraph supported

In the story text.

Nowhere other than

In that lead, any mention

Of seventy days.

Yet that lead became

The headline: that the virus

Will play itself out.

Gentle reader, do

You apprehend danger in

False journalism?

Also, that all the

Attacks on the study failed

To notice that point?

Is there a danger

In false criticism of

False journalism?

The study made the

Point that policy measures

Had the same outcome.

Whether or not a

Nation imposed a lockdown,

The growth was the same.

Maybe so or not.

The journalists invented

Quite another point.

They fantasized that

The study said the virus

Would play itself out.

That is precisely

What we do not know, because

It has not happened.

Get it? What we can

Know is the past. That is what

Science is based on.

But journalists think

That what scientists do is

Predict the future.

That is precisely

What scientists do not do.

Get that in your head.

When a paper says

“Scientists predict”, you know

That it is lying.

They have made it up,

Or the “scientists” that they

Quote are fraudulent.

Newspapers publish

Astrology columns that

Are worth just as much.

Now, as to what we

Can know about the virus.

We look at the stats.

The observations

By Ben-Israel and by

Me are similar.

The statistics tell

What happened so far, and that

Is all that they tell.

We can see the curve

Start, zoom upward, level off,

And make little waves.

We do not see the

Curve going downward. Therefore

That part is unknown.

We do not know how

Long the virus will persist.

We must wait and see.

I have told you what

The graphs show: the current spread

Rate is linear.

Ninety thousand new

Cases each day, or somewhat

Less if it’s Monday.

Copyright © 2020 Denis Howarth

(Author of Hackyu Won Too Free)

