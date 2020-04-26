Wuhan #coronavirus/CoVid-19 Rumination #7

By Rud Istvan
When ctm enabled the very first of my now several guest posts on this topic, it was partly because of my explicit analogies to climate change. As we delved further in subsequent posts, the climate analogies became less obvious. #6 was all about technical CoViD-19 antibody testing specificity and thrombosis, with no climate analogies at all. This #7 rumination returns to the original climate analogy theme, concerning the possible CoViD-19 therapy Ivermectin. (Much such stuff is now on various blogs, especially in Australia where it is a common anti-parasitic sheep dip.) I did some more basic research, which follows as #7.
Ivermectin is a semisynthetic derivative of a soil organism molecule originally found in Japan in 1981. So it is similar to many other ‘naturally occurring’ anti-somethings going back to Fleming’s penicillin blue mold in 1926, then its better semisynthetic derivative amoxicillin in 1972. Ivermectin is primarily an antiparasitic, and the original FDA approved indication was against African River Blindness in 1988. It has long been WHO classed as one of the three “wonder drugs” along with penicillin(s) and aspirin.
Old and off patent Ivermectin is now being toughted as a possible COVID-19 therapy. There are two adamantly irreconcilable sides, just as with climate change.
On the one side, Antiviral Research 178:104787 (2020) just published in vitro results that Ivermectin reduced Wohan coronavirus expression 5000x in 48 hours. Now that would be good news, since Ivermectin is another old generic drug with well-established safety profiles. BUT, no reason given as to why an old anti-parasitic (meaning against eukaryotic organisms) drug also has antiviral properties– just ‘is’ if to be believed. No replication study is yet available.
And on the same side, a newly ‘published’ Thailand study from 2014-2017 suggests Ivermectin has antiviral ‘nuclear transport inhibitory activity’. This would be encouraging, EXCEPT for the incontrovertible fact that Wuhan did NOT emerge until about 12/1019. So any virus, or just this virus? ‘Junk’ internet science is now on very public display. Like with climate science.
Does Ivermectin work against CoViD-19? We dunno yet. But the most recent ‘science’ at www.sciencedirect.org/antiviral research/faq/covid suggests maybe yes, it does, for reasons we dunno– while ONLY citing the Antiviral Research article cited above, so circular reasoning like in climate science is on full display.
Now on the other side, the FDA just issued a warning (see www. FDA.gov/product safety information/faq/covid) saying DO NOT use Ivermectin for CoVid-19—despite a decades long safety profile in humans and animals!
Now, that FDA false safety warning will surely discourage some properly designed clinical trials to sort out the truth. Just like the climate paleo hockey stick gang that got after Steve McIntyre, and then lost.
So there is no evidence it does not defeat Covid19.
Did FDA say why to not to use it? Or are they just warning against it because it “might not” defeat Covid-19 and want to spare people from false hopes? Are they afraid people will go for that and abandon other things?
I often wonder about things like that. Lots of times doctors and med people will “tell” patients and the public to not do something, or to do something, but not give the reason. They pull the Appeal To Authority on themselves and when I drill down, I find some nanny-protectiveness at the heart of the thing, not a genuine danger.
A good example of this is the constant drumming that old people are at high risk, presented as an aboslute, as if age in and of itself is a factor. What they don’t say is that older people are at risk because in many/some/most elders, the immune system is weakened. Well, what if you are old, but strong like bull?
I am not convinced that a “weakened immune system” is necessarily the main issue. Deaths are from a cytokine storm created by an over-reaction of the immune system to the foreign material. Perhaps older people have more resistance response to this critter and young people do not. After all, older people have survived more seasonal coronaviruses.
Has anyone demonstrated that “boosting the immune response” creates better outcomes? Isn’t the problem the same as in 1918: over-reaction immune systems?
Nobody has discussed the idea that older people are most affected because they have a “better” (more) trained immune system. Young people, even after all these stupid vaccines, don’t have a so much over trained immunity.
Of course that would point to vaccination as a risk factor. The medical community would much prefer a discussion of non smoking as a risk factor than their unhealthy fetish, vaccination.
The elderly are susceptible to many infections with increasing age, not just those few that get immunized for. This has nothing to do with vaccinations, and everything to do with aging-dependent decreased capacity in tissue regeneration/ replicative capacity in cycling cells (cycling cells are those going through mitosis, i.e. not in G0). Most of our organs and tissues have stem-cell like progenitor cells that when called upon provide a cascade of daughter cells to repair and replace damage tissues and cells. It is primarily tissue-specific stem-cell like progenitors that replace dead cells in epithelial and endothelia barriers. As we age, the replicative capacity is steadily diminished, we heal slower from injury. Lung injuries are constantly occurring through life with infections, eventually stem-cell capacity to regenerate enough cells allows for compromised barriers. Infections set in. Inflammatory processes get elevated, and immune system is constantly fighting the pathogen because there are “holes and gaps” in the barriers that then let pathogens get in.
The immune system is constantly taxed, and it too then begins to diminish in replicative capacity, to produce various kinds of white blood cells. Eventually the host succumbs because tissues cannot be repaired and replaced fast enough to keep up, including immune cells. Those immune cells that are left (mostly innate neutrophils and moncytes repsond the only way the know how – inflammation. Eventually sepsis, pneumonia, set in. The aging host dies.
Men are generally stronger than women. Men are at greater risk from this coronavirus.
windlord,
The FDA has stated do not us Ivermectin intended for animals as a possible treatment for humans.
It says nothing about not using human grade Ivermectin. If I had to guess I would say that medicines
intended for animals are probably less pure than medicines intended for humans and thus would have a greater risk of unwanted sideeffects. It does not say not to use Ivermectin but rather says to
a) only use Ivermectin intended for humans
b) use caution and not to self-medicate.
This is not a “fake safety warning” but common sense.
The UK’s Covid-19 latest update:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
Maybe, one has to take some kind of penicillin, if going to stay in hospital, and need some kind of penicillin which is effective in some particular hospital or you could get some kind of hospital disease, ie:
“In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated roughly 1.7 million hospital-associated infections, from all types of microorganisms, including bacteria and fungi combined, cause or contribute to 99,000 deaths each year.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hospital-acquired_infection
If you’re going in hospital for an elective procedure, the best prophylaxis you can do is brush and floss your teeth very well for two weeks prior and then rinse with hydrogen peroxide each night for 3 or 4 nights before bed prior to admittance for your procedure. Our gums thus periodontal disease are key pathways for opportunistic bacteria to get to the bloodstream and then get to your new knee joint or hip joint etc and settle in and make your life hell with then strong antibiotics needed to fight the bastards that came in through your gums.
Keep your gums healthy. It’ll reduce a lot of systemic inflammation caused by bacteria steadily leaking into your circulation throughout your life.