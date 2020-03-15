Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Bill Gates has announced that he is resigning from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway, to focus full time on Climate Change and Philanthropy.
Focusing My Time
Published on March 14, 2020
Bill Gates Influencer
Co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change. The leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger, so the time is right to take this step.
Bill has been having a very tough time with his climate activism.
In 2015 Bill Gates announced a green tech fund to make renewable energy viable, though by 2018 his enthusiasm for renewables had waned a little.
In 2015 Bill Gates described representative democracy as a “problem”, because voters frequently select politicians who do not believe climate change is an urgent issue.
Bill Gates, for all his faults, is a remarkable individual, not someone who gives up easily. But stubbornness can sometimes be a trap.
38 thoughts on “Bill Gates Steps Down from Microsoft, to Focus Full Time on Climate Change and Philanthropy”
If he manages to get climate change to work as well as MS he’ll have it crashing in no time. But I hope he understands there is no reboot to it.
Wasn’t he guy who suggested the solution home heating was “close any windows you have open and try again” ?
It’s his answer to most problems.
Experts like Bill Gates will be difficult to educate on the facts.
So representative democracy is a “problem” when it does not agree with Bill Gates.
For all it’s flaws the current system is the only thing we have protecting us from jerks who think like that.
‘Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.…’
Winston S Churchill, 11 November 1947
If I had the choice of being a gullible billionaire or a retired guy with common sense… Of course I would rather be a gullible billionaire, but I am thankful that I have more common sense than Bill Gates.
“Experts like Bill Gates will be difficult to educate on facts”. Well, fact is that he is right : If we do want to switch to alternative energy, nuclear power is the only known rational option. You and I agree that more CO2 in the air will not have devastating effects on climate – but (another) fact is that you and I both rely on theories also, and may be wrong..
If Bill Gates, by pouring billions of dollars into research, can persuade the world to switch to safe nuclear energy – good on him.
When you regard representative democracy as a hinderance to your cause,maybe you need to think a little more about your belief system.
For something you are selling,most people are not buying.
So is the product shoddy?
Or are your powers of persuasion weak?
To try to sell a meme based on “The Science” and then do everything in your power to evade documenting and defining that science,does not sell.
Could it be Climatology is not palatable to most sane humans?
Is Bill aware that it is no accident that the US is a huge incubator of billionaires like himself precisely because of democracy and free enterprise?
Hey, he’s doing good stuff in Africa, but maybe he’d solve nearly all the problems plaguing the continent if he simply funded cheap fossil fuel electricity plants/grids and let them do the rest.
Bill Gates: To tilt at windmills. Who knew he would wind-up this way? (Wifey influence?)
Gates is pushing nuclear…..is not for wind and solar
Certainly a possibility – I mean, just look at Boris (here in the UK) and Greenie Carrie!
During an interview at Stanford University late last year, Bill Gates slams unreliable wind and solar and made the point that it’s time to quit jerking around with renewables and batteries: Video and details on his nuclear program below…
https://stopthesethings.com/2019/11/13/system-upgrade-bill-gates-backs-new-wave-nuclear-for-worlds-clean-energy-future/#comments
Hence, he should put his money where his mouth is.
For my own reasons I hate his guts. Nevertheless, he’s absolutely right about renewables. His comments on the financial markets is also right on.
Gates has resigned from Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s company. Charlie Munger is Buffett’s right hand man. With regard to Gates’ remarks about the financial markets, Munger’s opinion of Al Gore is interesting.
Gore’s company invests in companies that don’t emit much CO2, service companies like Microsoft for instance. By selling investments in service companies, Gore has become wealthy. Munger thinks Gore is kind of dumb though, but lucky and with a smart business partner. link
Gates is plenty smart but it’s also quite possible that Buffett and Munger’s common sense has rubbed off on him.
Why do intelligent people think they can play God! Climate changes are ongoing and completely out of human hands.
Sorry that he cannot find better things to do.
Having spent a life crapping on everyone, he is trying to make peace before he dies. Many top money grabbers have this problem later in life.
Listen to Stefan Rahmstorf, who’s telling us, we lost the control over the climate !
😀
I think, he lost the control over his brain.
His first task should be to bone up on the scientific method. But he is too rich and committed to salving AGW. Why bother with that simple and basic 4-5 step process.
He won’t question anything. He is looking for a “cause” and he has found one.
He wants to create a legacy so that on his way out he can feel like he was a great guy and everyone will say he was a great guy and how much we miss his great contribution.
Perhaps he will experience a Damascene moment?
Saul was FIRST struck down by the Lord and made to suffer 3 days of blindness. He did not spontaneously convert. And and after his conversion, there were many unsuccessful plots to eliminate him by the high priests from temples who wanted to stop the spread of Christianity.
In that there would be several lessons for today’s Climate Change indoctrinated, like Saul. First to convert to the scientific truth, become Paul, and away from the climate scam, some personal ordeal would be necessary. I think all of us realize that when we are cozy and comfortable, change seems very unnecessary. And then after those who do turn away from Climate Priests and the congregation of the Climate Hustle, they will be persecuted. Lindzen, Lomborg, Curry, Pielke comes to mind.
I’m afraid for the Climate Scam to really end, we’re going to have to have some kind of very brutal cold climate event finally exposes the truth about the Climate Change. After 2.6 million years of cycling Ice Ages, anyone who thinks that has comes to an end is a fool. On all time scales the temperature changes have been part of nature variability and cycles. And where there’s an Up, there always comes time for down, and reversion to the mean. And that is likely fast approaching, and it may prove a Road to Damascus health crisis like Saul encountered on his conversion and turn away from his k1lling ways.
Lomborg and Pielke are part of the climate cabal. They think CO2 is a problem. They just don’t agree with the full-tilt alarmism. They’re only slightly less detestable than people (and I use the term as loosely as possible) like Al Gore, AOC, XR, etc ad nauseum.
At least he and his wife have used much of their money for health care and economic development philanthropy in the developing world.
Contrast that to egomaniacs like Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer who use their vast wealth to settle personal scores against Trump and buy Democrats who will provide them with more enriching crony capitalism schemes for them and their elitist pals.
None of these billionaires though with a small fleet of fancy jets, yachts, mansions-estates around the world, and enough staff of personal assistants, security, drivers, cooks, cleaners, pilots to run a small country, are in any position to lecture the rest of us though on how and what sacrifices we need to make to change the weather in 2100.
As we saw with Mini-Mike over 4 months, these guys can blow what for all but about 50 people in the world is a vast personal fortune ($600Million) and shake it off financially like any of us might do a weekend vacay to a countryside BnB with the spouse/girlfriend. That kind of money didn’t even give Bloomberg pause to keep spending like that now behind the scenes funding Democrats and their PACs to buy more Democrats, just like he admitted of TV he spent $100Million in 2018 to buy 21 Congressional democrats.
So here we have Mr Gates devoting more time to philanthropy, that is his right. He earned his money. I salute him for making the American dream come true. I just hope he doesn’t use his wealth to screw over the rest of America who still wants at least a part of that dream by using his money on climate propaganda and disinformation to shut down the very system that created his wealth.
I remember the old and first DOS, to find on nearly each home computer. It was from all DOS surging later the worst. If I compare the old Windows with OS/2 or another program packet, Geoworks, first published for C64 late for home computer on 286 base, I can only say forget Windows, I never saw worst.
He first had a lot of money to pay that his BS spread.
I ran a BBS back in the day. I never considered Windows, mainly because of the poor comm capabilities. I used DESQview for a while, then OS/2. After that, BBSes fell by the wayside.
Overall, I like Gates- except I hate it that MS abandons OSs when they’re still working fine on computers that are working fine. I’ve had to give up several PCs with XP, Vista and now W7. A vastly rich company like MS really doesn’t have to abandon those OSs, IMHO. When they recently abandoned W7 they sent out messages which remind me of what climate alarmists say- scary, scary, scary- gotta buy a new PC!
How will Gates’ money stop geothermal change?
http://phzoe.com/2020/03/13/geothermal-animated/
Just boggles the mind how rich one trick ponies think they know everything.
However, when one trick idiots like you think they know everything, no one is surprised.
Your LP record has a fissure….
One trick ponies? The irony just doesn’t end.
“Never confuse the size of your paycheck with the size of your talent.”
Marlon Brando
Yes, he figured out renewables. That’s something at least.
However, he argued that current technologies could only reduce global CO2 emissions at a “beyond astronomical” economic cost.
https://www.ft.com/content/4f66ff5c-1a47-11e5-a130-2e7db721f996
Intelligence != judgement
Wealth != wisdom
Philanthropy != benevolence
Beware elitists bearing gifts.
You cannot concentrate on ‘Climate Change’ and Philanthropy at the same time as they are Polar opposites.
+1000
Well stated!
Wanna bet this guy will get in global government soon enough now that they have launched the coup d’etat?
The viral cluster has taken over Seattle.