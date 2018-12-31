Bill Gates Backs Advanced Nuclear Power to Solve the Climate Crisis

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Bill Gates has joined the growing list of Greens who think renewables alone cannot replace fossil fuels.
What I learned at work this year
By Bill Gates
December 29, 2018
…
Global emissions of greenhouse gases went up in 2018. For me, that just reinforces the fact that the only way to prevent the worst climate-change scenarios is to get some breakthroughs in clean energy.
Some people think we have all the tools we need, and that driving down the cost of renewables like solar and wind solves the problem. I am glad to see solar and wind getting cheaper and we should be deploying them wherever it makes sense.
But solar and wind are intermittent sources of energy, and we are unlikely to have super-cheap batteries anytime soon that would allow us to store sufficient energy for when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Besides, electricity accounts for only 25% of all emissions. We need to solve the other 75% too.
This year Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the clean-energy investment fund I’m involved with, announced the first companies we’re putting money into. You can see the list at http://www.b-t.energy/ventures/our-investment-portfolio/. We are looking at all the major drivers of climate change. The companies we chose are run by brilliant people and show a lot of promise for taking innovative clean-energy ideas out of the lab and getting them to market.
Next year I will speak out more about how the U.S. needs to regain its leading role in nuclear power research. (This is unrelated to my work with the foundation.)
Nuclear is ideal for dealing with climate change, because it is the only carbon-free, scalable energy source that’s available 24 hours a day. The problems with today’s reactors, such as the risk of accidents, can be solved through innovation.
The United States is uniquely suited to create these advances with its world-class scientists, entrepreneurs, and investment capital.
Unfortunately, America is no longer the global leader on nuclear energy that it was 50 years ago. To regain this position, it will need to commit new funding, update regulations, and show investors that it’s serious.
There are several promising ideas in advanced nuclear that should be explored if we get over these obstacles. TerraPower, the company I started 10 years ago, uses an approach called a traveling wave reactor that is safe, prevents proliferation, and produces very little waste. We had hoped to build a pilot project in China, but recent policy changes here in the U.S. have made that unlikely. We may be able to build it in the United States if the funding and regulatory changes that I mentioned earlier happen.
The world needs to be working on lots of solutions to stop climate change. Advanced nuclear is one, and I hope to persuade U.S. leaders to get into the game.
…
Read more: https://www.gatesnotes.com/About-Bill-Gates/Year-in-Review-2018
Anthony, myself, many others at WUWT have repeatedly said we have no problem with policies which encourage nuclear power, though we oppose carbon pricing because it imposes unnecessary hardship.
The evidence is unequivocal that the world could rapidly decarbonise the global economy by embracing nuclear power, without reducing consumption or making radical lifestyle changes.
France switched from coal to nuclear power in the 1970s without breaking their economy. They kept costs down by mass producing standardised reactor components, reprocessing waste fuel, and by reducing bureaucratic impediments by designating nuclear power a strategic national priority. France still generates 71% of their electricity from nuclear reactors, though lately President Macron is attempting to undo this achievement.
If nuclear power is such an obviously solution, why hasn’t it happened?
The main obstacle to going full nuclear in the West is the green movement.
When leading climate scientists beg the world to consider embracing nuclear power to decarbonise the economy, greens respond by calling them names.
Greens tell us we all must have the utmost respect for the global warming concerns of their favourite climate scientists, but that respect goes out the window whenever those same climate scientists say something which contradicts green policy objectives.
Next time a green asks you to make personal lifestyle sacrifices to reduce your carbon footprint, ask them why opposing nuclear power, the only large scale zero carbon energy source likely to receive bipartisan support, is more important to the green movement than reducing CO2. If you get an answer which makes sense let me know – because green excuses that nuclear is too expensive (not in France), or too dangerous (more dangerous than the end of the world?!) simply don’t make sense.
Update (EW): h/t Duncan Smith – Congress appears to be taking advanced nuclear power seriously, they recently passed the bipartisan S.97 – Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act of 2017.
35 thoughts on “Bill Gates Backs Advanced Nuclear Power to Solve the Climate Crisis”
First time I’ve seen something genuinely positive from this guy.
He is assuming CO2 is a problem. It is not for two reasons. It is finite, so the free market would come up with a solution naturally, and the small increase has only shown good effects so far (greening of the Earth). No temperature or other problem has been supported by real data on the effect so far.
Gates seems to actually take global warming seriously on it’s own premises. A good many in the green blob seem to want something that will not work, strictly because it cannot work. As Gates does not appear to be that sort of nihilist, nuclear is the only plausible choice.
I know the Gates Foundation seems to integrate issues, like climate change, energy poverty and health care.
Our tiny consulting firm is involved with them developing MDR TB drugs in South Africa. Not surprised that they are supporting the Nuclear option.
Happy New Year to All!
This guy didn’t get to be a billionaire by way of inheritance. He’s one smart fellow and a real philanthropist as well. If he buys the global warming scare, so what? At least he’s practical about the solution and has obviously come to the same conclusion as did Lomborg. Quit wasting your money on low energy density, intermittent dead ends like wind and solar and spend it on R& D in nuclear or whatever else offers real promise.
Trebla
You said, “He’s one smart fellow…” Who also had some luck when IBM went looking for someone to write an OS, and perhaps some larceny. There are rumors about Gates purloining the source code for BASIC back in the days of the Stanford Homebrew Computing Club.
Smart in some ways…not-so-smart in others.
Have you forgotten about his idea to calm hurricanes?
http://www.cnn.com/2009/TECH/science/08/28/hurricanes.gates.gray/
It seems likely that an intelligent left leaning person would believe in CAGW. If Gates were to put some effort in studying the problem, he might become a skeptic.
I stumbled on the above quote while searching for a similar quote from Listen Liberal!.
The Left’s War on Science confirms what I read from many other sources. The left accuses conservatives of being anti-science. In fact, the shoe is on the other foot. The left uses science only when it suits their purposes. Otherwise they are absolutely vicious in suppressing good science and promoting pseudoscience.
If a pseudoscience movement was difficult to believe it would never attract enough attention to be noticed as a pseudoscience movement. The ridiculous proposition that renewables can save us from global warming is what led me to climate skepticism – if the solution is ridiculous, the problem the solution is meant to solve deserves closer attention. In this sense Bill Gates has taken an important first step towards the realisation that the climate movement is full of hot air.
Excellent comment from Dr Evil,AKA Mr Microsoft.
The Gang Greens Heads will be exploding.
As these lovely people do not want a “decarbonized” economy,they want a de-peopled world and have not been shy about saying so.
Of course Nuclear makes sense, too much sense which is why we have seen decades devoted to vilifying atomic power.
It is my belief the smear campaign against nuclear was a test run for the CAGW myths.
2019 would be a good year to start giving the Gang Green what they claim they want, a “carbon free lifestyle” would be most amusing to observe,as lived by those pushing for zero fossil fuels in their lives.
What ‘Climate Crisis’ is that which Bill Gates is talking about? I have not noticed one here. I have only noticed better rain, less hurricanes and some good environmental effects like the greening of the Earth.
There must be a catch. We just don’t see it yet.
A lot of green nuclear advocates support a carbon tax, to incentivise investment in nuclear power. Bill Gates supported the recent failed Washington State carbon tax proposition, despite the 2018 bill dropping support for subsidising poor people to compensate for cost of living increases.
Sadly Bill Gates still seems to be infected by the Satanic CO2 virus in spite of his intelligence. The money he is pouring into duff intermittent energy should be going into nuclear development. A huge waste of opportunity here.
He should be visiting some of the respectable sceptical sites to get a more balanced view and tickle his little grey cells.
Bill and Melinda have done enormous good with their philanthropy in Africa and other developing parts of the 3rdWorld concerning malaria and tropical diseases.
But some of his ideas are completely bonkers, like his $4,000 toilet to “solve” poor Africans sanitary waste disposal needs. Like who can pay for that on mass scale or keep them running past initial installation? He won’t and they can’t.
Bill certainly qualifies as sometimes as someone having more dollars than sense (cents). Sadly, he must surround himself with sycophant scientists and engineer advosrs, unwilling to tell him bullshit is still bullshit, even if it’s his.
The Libtards are finally realizing that their bustling metropolises can’t stay lit reliably at night with just wind and solar. And without lights (and electricity) to police them, and their gritty crime-loving dark-side, big cities like Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, Atlanta are nothing but one black-out night away from an “Escape from New York” hellhole, with criminals, gang-rapers, and looters on free reign with fearful cops holed up in their precinct bunkers waiting until daylight to view the carnage.
And the sad part is Bill Gates is actually one of the brighter Libtards… as Libtards go.
Well, thats positive.
Of course, you know they will want to pay for it with a carbon tax. Has to be a catch.
US can finance construction with greenbacks, at least for materials and labour that is domestic with US companies. No borrowing or taxes needed. The operators income and profits will be in regular currency so no restriction on exporting profits or paying expenses outside US
Like anything else the Libtards end up taxing, the tax revenue stream gets used to fund some constituency or public union or welfare that then becomes a must fund non-discretionary expense down the road. So when the carbon tax revenue stream starts to dry up, like the tobacco money did, like the highway funds on gas taxes will, falling carbon tax money shortfalls will have to be taken from general revenues to feed the beast the Left creates.
The best solution is to not go down that carbon tax road paved of good intentions.
Here’s a theory on Bill Gates and his recent land purchase. In 2018, he paid 171 million for 14,500 acres of highly productive farmland in Southern Washington from John Hancock Life Insurance Company. The land is in the Horse Heaven Hills, just south of the Tri-Cities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland (home of the Hanford nuclear reservation where I once worked for 13 years).
My theory is that if farming doesn’t pay out, he can install wind turbines, solar panels, and nuclear plants. After all, this is a windy, sunny place that is friendly to nuclear.
Something missing from the post, Congress has passes a bill to help advance nuclear power….they are doing this to prevent CO2 but to me, it is a win/win (we get reliable power).
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/09/us-congress-passes-bill-to-help-advanced-nuclear-power/
Thanks, post updated.
Bill seems to be paying attention to some of the facts.
Further, the Foundations does some good things.
If some of his investments fail that’s no big deal. (Trickle down $$)
Compare to Bloomberg, Soros, or Steyer – –
Can you think of anything nice to say about them?
Me neither.
No idea what Gates is talking about (specifically), especially the “traveling wave reactor”??, but all the world needs to do is embrace molten salt thorium reactors. Proven reliable, durable, and safe 50 years ago at Clinch River TN. Only abandoned because Adm Zumwalt (US Navy) thought the uranium-based fission reactors were more established and he wanted to launch a nuclear submarine fleet. He shut down the thorium research.
Read the book “Super Fuel”
Thorium-fueled fission reactors cannot run-away, can be made small, portable, and totally scalable, and can be used to consume transuranic waste from military and civilian nuclear operations, rather than spending billions to bury forever.
The Indians and Chinese are moving forward with thorium-fueled reactors using declassified American research and technology from the 50s and 60s. Intellectual theft, as usual.
C’mon Trump – declare American Nuclear Supremacy for the next millenium by launching the thorium-based nuclear-power revolution. This is basic engineering – no fancy-pants research needed
The Greens will shi* their drawers!
Eric
“If nuclear power is such an obviousLY solution,…”
GeologyJim
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Traveling_wave_reactor
That is Admiral Hyman Rickover, not Elmo Zumwalt. Zumwalt was later and was a Surface Warfare guy who became CNO.
Being almost 92 years of age I can clearly recall the anti nuclear era of the 1950 tees to the 1970 tees . A poster with a Mother holding a baby to her breast with a mushroom cloud rising in the background.
Only when society realises that the Greens are not into “Saving the Planet”but to only want the worlds economy to collapse, as per the late Maurace Strong , then we will be offered the alternative, that of World Government, to get us back on our feet. Run of course by the United Nations.
So what of the true caring Greens out there. Well Joseph Stalin of the old USSR said it clearly. He referred to the Wests supporters of Communism as supporter of Communism as “Useful idiots”.
That of course must include a lot of politicians, although seeing over the years just how they operate its more likely that all that most of them are thinking about is getting re-elected, and any convienent “Bandwaggon”passing by, such as the Green blob will do.
MJE
Scrolling through Bill’s investment link I was relieved to see that none of the companies are in the wind/solar scam. He could do so much to make the necessary move to nuclear so it’s disappointing when he supports deploying wind and solar “wherever it makes sense.” That’s misleading because he’s knows that limits their use to non-grid applications. Germany has clearly illustrated to the entire world that a wind and solar “energiewende” is an unworkable, uneconomical catastrophic mistake.
I am very glad to see common sense take hold and Bill Gates throw his support behind Atomic power. This, or some form or fashion of nuclear will be the work horse of electrical generation for centuries to come. I keep hearing advocation of modular Molten Salt reactors, but have yet to see one built. It would be good to have some advanced work on these and other prototypes since Fusion is still 30 years away. As always.
The one argument the Greens would be right about if they ever argued this point, is that towards the longer term future, the price point of fossil fuels will cause harm to the economy as they become more expensive just due to supply and demand. And fossil fuels which make up thousands of other products, may have a higher and better use for our present petro chemical requirements. Not to mention future products which have yet to be developed. Which is why they are trying so hard with carbon taxes to discourage the use of fossil fuels, although it appears to just be a crass tax grab. And an attempt to regulate the primary energy that is crucial to our advanced civilization and way of life, as well as the developing world. The way it is being rolled out, such as labeling ‘carbon’ as pollution is juvenile at best, and idiotic at worst.
Which is why it is so important that a form of safe inexhaustible nuclear energy is ramped up to tie into our present and future electrical grids. However, with inexhaustible electricity, we will be able to manufacture complex long chain carbon molecules to our hearts content forever. The carbon based economy will be with us forever, because life and nearly everything associated with maintaining life, is carbon based. So, carbon based fuels are never going to be replaced by electricity, only how they are manufactured for thousands of years to come. Long live carbon and CO2, the stuff of life. But let’s get on with the task of developing safe, inexhaustible nuclear energy so as we can transition to a electricity driven world when fossil fuels become to expensive to utilize economically. That is a rational arguement, not some BS about carbon/CO2 ruining the climate. They have probably helped save the climate with the smidgeon of warming we may have gained from the usage of carbon based fossil fuels.
Maybe Mr Gates sees that if the most rabid greens have their way then the computer industry is sunk, as increases in electricity prices and taxation for subsidies consumes more of everyone’s money. Google already got the message with their report on current green energy technology not being viable in maintaining industry (or the citizenry) with readily dispatchable power.
Green energy in the form of wind and solar are terrible methods of supplying electricity, in contrast nuclear power has a long history of safely supplying electricity to large populations.
“…Global emissions of greenhouse gases went up in 2018. For me, that just reinforces the fact that the only way to prevent the worst climate-change scenarios is to get some breakthroughs in clean energy…”
A rise in 2018 reinforced worst-case senarious? Wah?
Scenarios not senarious, lol. I crack myself up…
“If nuclear power is such an obviously solution, why hasn’t it happened?”
It hasn’t happened because nuclear power would advance Capitalism.
Remember, climate alarmism isn’t about the climate or saving the planet, its about Marxists finding ways to hobble and encumber Capitalism.
Nuclear power would advance Capitalism, so it is not a solution for the Marxist greenies. It does not matter if it reduces CO2 emissions, Marxist greenies are not even slightly interested. They simply can’t endorse it.
Bill Gates: “TerraPower, the company I started 10 years ago”
https://www.powermag.com/molten-salt-reactors-military-applications-behind-the-energy-promises/
“Molten Salt Reactors: Military Applications Behind the Energy Promises”
Despite the title, this article is a very interesting account of past and current designs, written by a French nuclear energy professional.
Bill Gates has been a backer of Thorium GEn 4 small nucler reactors for years now. These are NOT light water reactors, but are basically molten salt reactors, whihc can burn either low grade uranium or thorium. Some (the now defunct Transatomic Power) molten salt designers preffered uranium, since usuingThoriumresults at an intermediate stage of the process produces plutonium, which we want to avoid. Molten salt reactors ais actually not a new concept – such experimental machines have been built and operated manydecades ago. But they were not practical becaus ethey could never be built with a reactor core using carbon moderators larg enough toproduce enough power output. And molten salt is very corrosive and not until a few years ago have alloys been developed that coud withstand the corrosive effects for a practcal length of time. Transatomic Power was rolling right along,having solvedalof thetechnical poblems but ran out of money. It has ceased operation but has placed its plans in the public domain for anyone to use. The remaining half dozen or so companies seem to be doing OK and have backing that will cary them into commercialization,mid 2020’s. China and India are also developing these reactors and the reasons are patently obvious : this technology is far superior to the massive light water reactors that are around today, even the Gen 3+ versions. They are cheaper – the two I consider the leaders, Moltex Energy (an English firm) and Terrestrial Energy have hired engineering cost analysis firms and their independent estimates of build costs are $1950/per watt and $2500 per watt, respectively. That’s well under half the cost of even the cheapest available conventional reactors today – those built by Chinese and Russian firms. Levelized cost of output is 4.4 cents per kWhr and 5 cents per kWhr, respectively. That’s roughly half the cost of current nuclear builds, and as cheap or cheaper than any fossil fuel. These Small Nuclear Reactors will be built in factories and sited virtualy anywhweere, being air cooled andnot requiring a body of water nearby forcooling. The can load follow, which allows them not to need mid and peak load fossil fuel generators, they cannot have an accident of any consequence – they cannot melt down, and the uranium fuel is not under any significant pressure – any fuel that might somehow ever leak out would freeze instantly upon encountering temperatures below 600 degrees. They will be built in factories and assmbled on sites that require minimal preparation. These are NOT massive structures. They are also very resistant to nuclear proliferation.