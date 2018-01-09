It’s about time: Exxon launches counterattack against California-based climate ‘conspiracy’ lawsuits

“Exxon Mobil launched a legal counterattack Monday against seven cities in California that want state courts to force the oil company to pay for infrastructure improvements to help them adapt to climate change.
The oil giant argued that it and other Texas-based energy firms have become the target of a “conspiracy” among liberal state attorneys general and other officials seeking to blame it for driving up emissions that are causing the earth’s temperature to rise.
“ExxonMobil finds itself directly in that conspiracy’s crosshairs,” the company’s attorneys explained in legal documents filed in a Texas state district court Monday night.
“Even though it has long acknowledged the risks presented by climate change, supported the Paris climate accords, and backed a revenue-neutral carbon tax, ExxonMobil has nevertheless been targeted by state and local governments for pretextual investigations and litigation intended to cleanse the public square of alternative viewpoints,” Exxon argued.”
Personally, I hope that our friendly “professional nutcase” Bill McKibben gets some fallout for this. Here’s Bill trying to shut down a gas station:
They are only a target…because they made themselves a target….you can’t please both sides…as long as they keep giving libs will keep demanding
Trying to serve two masters. Can’t be done.
Yup. Appeasement never ever works. Give an inch, they take a mile.
Give them an inch and they’ll think they’re a ruler
@ristvan: “Yup. Appeasement never ever works. Give an inch, they take a mile.”
Give them an inch, they think they’re a ruler
Slower on the draw
The lesson: don’t let misinformation fester. Your competing interests will not wait.
#ImwithExxon
Yes it’s about time. The oil industry has gone on long enough letting others suffer the slings and arrows of the CAGW hysteria. The imminent threat of giving up some of their revenue finally did the deed but it had to happen sooner or later.
Exactly, they never should have went along with this bullshit in the first place trying to be ” good corporate citizens ” , they tried to please one side and placate the other thinking no one would notice or care. Wrong., you can’t please stupid, Especially stupid with a big mouth and lots of free publicity from big alarmist doners. Time to stand up and at the risk of pissing off women, be a man and take a stand. Be a leader , not a follower of this bull.
I assume that McKibben walked to the pump from his house? Surely he didn’t use a fossil fueled gasoline or electric car??
Bill needs to look up the verb ‘lie’ in a dictionary.
“Even though it has long acknowledged the risks presented by climate change, supported the Paris climate accords, and backed a revenue-neutral carbon tax, ExxonMobil”
Rational people told you you were buying nothing with your submission. Your selling out makes me not care what happens to you now.
I care. Their product increases the carrying capacity of the Earth for Life despite their claims to the contrary.
Remember “hide the Decline?” Will nobody EVER point out that the complaint was “trees are growing and that’s horrible?”
To adopt a quote from the latest Winston Churchill film, ‘Darkest Hour’, “You can’t reason with a tiger when your head is in it’s mouth”. Trying to appease the green ‘tiger’ has only left Exon Mobil more firmly clamped in it’s jaws. About time they started fighting back.
I believe Churchill also said something to the effect that: “The appeaser is the one who feeds the crocodile hoping he will be the last one to be eaten”. Churchill was probably talking about Neville Chamberlin’s appeasement of HItler at the time, but it probably applies to this issue today as well.
IMHO, ExxonMobil is sadly mistaken if it thinks appeasing the climate crocodile will lead to anything good. As long as Exxon keeps trying to appease, the crocodile is going to demand more and more until it thinks it has won.
There is the same problem in Canada, where Alberta thought they could buy peace from the AGW crowd by implementing new tax grabs based on carbon dioxide (not carbon, otherwise we might have to tax pencils) and then they would be able to build some pipelines. What those Marxists running Alberta did not realise is that the Greenies want to shut down the modern world and if you give them an inch they will take a mile and then charge you for it. Exxon should have realised the same thing (and I use the Queen’s English, so don’t tell me that I spelled realise wrong)
Actually, their statement may be taken as an admission against interest”
“Even though it has long acknowledged the risks presented by climate change….,” Exxon argued.”
Didn’t they just claim that they are directly involved in those risks and, as such, should be liable for foreseeable consequences. Their problem, imho, is by not attacking the fake science of AGW from day 1, they will only be litigating the extent of damages they, themselves, have admitted they’ve caused. All be bowing at the alter of the Left’s activists.
There will be other suits by the Left to counter this suit and they, for sure, will not be in Texas.
As far as their conspiracy theory, it’s not a crime for AGs to pursue the damages from the same company. Think tobacco.
What is the renewal period for an energy source to qualify as renewable energy? The renewal period for solar is 24 hrs going longer as the location gets closer to the polar region, hydro power one year, dendro from 20 to hundred year depending on the specie and climate, wind few minutes to days. From geologic perspective coal and oil is renewable energy with tens of millions of years renewal period. What makes geothermal energy a renewable energy?
Gravity?
As long as the energy industry is willing to pay lip service to unsubstantiated claims about human derived CO2 emissions driving harmful global warming they are at risk of litigation through implied culpability. While I am glad that Exxon is fighting back, their statement leaves much to be desired. If they defined climate change as largely natural and argued on the science which supports that presumption then I would have no issue with the risks of climate change. Clearly climate change includes the possibility of a return to glacial coverage of a large part of the inhabited norther hemisphere landmass – now that is a risk. Similarly, shorter term climate shifts can have significant impacts such as those experienced during the little ice age (cold, crop failure, pestilence, human die-offs). IT would be important to point out that is climate change to colder conditions that is the major threat and that warming so far seems to be a pretty good thing for humans and the biosphere.
Any positive words they have for the Paris accord are misplaced, and support for a carbon tax must be explained through economic benefits of a consumption tax that effectively makes all consumer goods more expensive, kills jobs, enhances the ability of overseas competitors to outperform North Americans and is regressive in the sense it does more harm to the poor than the well off. Not sure they should be speaking up for that with out an airtight explanation.
This should be interesting to watch… don’t forget the popcorn :<)
Reality bites. AGW BS was fine with Exxon while they moved into natural gas, because the big AGW hurt was on their energy rival coal. But coal doesn’t have enough value left to be monetarily targeted by warming zealots. Exxon does. Richly deserved boomerang, and a belated Exxon OOPS. About time.
Popcorn futures up.
The more direct way is that these California cities are lying in one of these legal matters—the lawsuit claim or their bond disclosures. The courts should not take kindly to this kind of behavior.
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/01/climate-change-california-hypocrisy-turned-up-to-11.php
Apparently some cities in California have been claiming eminent danger of sea level rise in their Climate Change lawsuits but claiming the opposite in their prospectus for their bonds.
The simplest route is for Exxon to simply say that since ……… city or county believes our product is hurting them, we will immediately quit selling our product in their jurisdiction and encourage other suppliers to do the same.
Hey maybe all those Big Oil™ checks will start arriving now!
Exxon and the oil companies can stop all this AGW garbage in a week. Just stop producing oil, shut down gas stations, etc. Get rid of “evil fossil fuels” now. Immediately.
But they won’t.
I have to pay for the DAs pursuing Exxon. I have to pay higher energy prices to defend. I have to pay for the the gym membership to work off all the popcorn i am going to eat.
“Blinded by their need for social acceptance, they submitted without question, one by one, falling into darkness. And now they are slaves to the alarmist’s will. They are the Green Blob, Carbonwraiths, neither living nor dead. At all times, they feel the presence of the hydrocarbon, drawn to the power of the gas. They will never stop hunting you.”
J.R.R. Tolkien
I put a copy of the whole petition for this case in my Dropbox — hopefully, the link works:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/01gk0zrs3n4bxhe/ExxonDepositions.pdf?dl=0
It’s an interesting, 61-page, legal document that I have just started reading. Here’s a long quote [bolding mine] to give a idea of it:
For years, special interests and opportunistic politicians identified disfavored
speech about climate change as an obstacle to their political agenda and conspired to use state
power and civil litigation to suppress viewpoints unaligned with their own. They identified
ExxonMobil as a primary target and have worked with state attorneys general and other
politicians to commence investigations and litigation against ExxonMobil for the improper
purpose of coercing the company to parrot their perspective on the risks of, and appropriate
policy responses to, climate change. Appearing to be following this playbook, five California
municipalities have filed tort complaints against ExxonMobil and others for harms caused by
alleged sea level rise, even though these same municipalities’ bond disclosures are silent or
express uncertainty about any such harms. The disconnect between allegations made in the
lawsuit and the risks disclosed in the bond offerings suggests that these lawsuits were filed for an
improper purpose and not because of a bona fide belief in the harm alleged. ExxonMobil
respectfully requests pre-suit discovery to uncover the municipalities’ motives and to determine
whether legal action in Texas is warranted, as well as to perpetuate testimony for an anticipated
suit in Texas.
At the moment, I agree that the company set themselves up for what it alleges as a possible “conspiracy”.
Trying to be understanding of or favorable to their customers’ concerns seems to have backfired big. Proving hypocrisy in claims against the company would be great.
https://1drv.ms/b/s!AuUK0qc7jEQygXPKXI2axKwU_OnX
This may seem a little off-topic. Oh, heck, it is off-topic. But isn’t McKibben’s clean shaven face, as depicted in the photo of his protest (a generous description), damaging to the Earth. You know, and I know, he is far too much of a wimp to use a recyclable straight edge razor. So he’s either using disposable safety razors torn from the bowels of the Earth and puked back in her face, or horror of horrors, he’s using an … electric shaver?!