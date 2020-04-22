Solar Cycle 25 Has Started

Guest post by David Archibald
The heliospheric current sheet has flattened meaning that Solar Cycle 24 is over and we are now in Solar Cycle 25.
Figure 1: Heliospheric current sheet tilt angle 1976 -2020
The solar cycle isn’t over until the heliospheric current sheet has flattened. The data is provided by the Wilcox Solar Observatory at Stanford University. There were no observations from about 19 December to 5 February; so the values in between have been interpolated from the rotations before and after.
Figure 2: Heliospheric current sheet tilt angle aligned on solar cycle minimum
As measured in Carrington rotations, averaging 27.23 days, Solar Cycle 24 was of average length.
Figure 3: F10.7 flux aligned on solar minimum
On the basis of the F10.7 flux, Solar Cycle 24 was 11.1 years long – which is the average solar cycle length.
Figure 4: Ap Index 1932 – 2020
What this figure shows is that there has been a permanent shift down in the Sun’s magnetic flux into the New Cold Period. The breakover was most probably in 2005 when the Ap Index suddenly dropped to solar-minimum type levels just above the Modern Warm Period activity floor. Then there was another sudden break down in 2008 with the absolute low in 2009.
Figure 5: F10.7 Flux and Ap Index 1964 – 2020
More than anything else, it is the variation in the Sun’s magnetic flux that changes the Earth’s climate on decadal time scales. Higher magnetic flux pushes cosmic rays away from the inner planets of the solar system. The Ap Index averaged 13.6 from 1964 to the end of Solar Cycle 24. It averaged 8.1 over Solar Cycle 24. If the 11 year lag in terrestrial response to solar input holds, then the much-anticipated solar-driven cooling should start now.
Figure 6: Hemispheric aunspot area and F10.7 flux 1985 – 2020
As Figure 6 show, the F10.7 flux equates to the sunspot area of the Sun.
Figure 7: Sunspot Area 1874 – 2020
The change in character from the Little Ice Age to the Modern Warm Period is quite evident in the hemispheric sunspot area data. Apart from the much lower amplitude, there was far more asymmetry between the northern and southern solar hemispheres in the Little Ice Age than in the Modern Warm Period. Solar Cycle 24 returned to the sunspot area amplitudes of the late Little Ice Age and has north-south asymmetry similar to that of Solar Cycle 12 from 1878 to 1890.
Figure 8: Oulu Neutron Count 1964 – 2020
Now that the solar minimum is in, the peak in neutron count should be one year from now. The amplitude of the peak is likely to be close to the amplitude of the 23/24 minimum.
Figure 9: F10.7 flux and Oulu neutron count
As with Figure 5, this figure shows the result of the sudden step down of the Sun’s magnetic activity in 2005. The Sun has entered a new regime of activity with the New Cold Period.
Figure 10: Solar polar field strength 1975 – 2020
This figure is from the Wilcox Solar Observatory. The solar polar field strength at solar minimum is the most accurate predictor of the amplitude of the following solar cycle. Figure 10 indicates that the amplitude of Solar Cycle 25 will be close to that of Solar Cycle 24. The New Cold Period continues.
David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia
18 thoughts on “Solar Cycle 25 Has Started”
Nice David!
That is exactly what the people of Florence said after Michelangelo completed his statue!
It’s also in Nice…
Nice over view of all the data. However, linking to Tallbloke blog about David Evan’s half baked “notch filter” silliness is not very inspiring. I think even David Evans has gone quiet on that one now.
the New Cold Period? I wouldn’t say there’s much data backing such a claim.
If TSI varies by ~2 W/m^2 and only 48% makes it to the surface, we are talking about a 0.96 W/m^2 difference, which at surface level is about a ~0.1 C difference. Of course there are a lot of other effects, but thermally, it’s very weak.
Am I right?
https://spaceweather.com/images2020/22apr20/hmi1898.gif
Oops, from spaceweatherDOTcom
I suspect that means we can expect more adjustments to the weather stations’ temperature results.
“The New Cold Period continues.”
What a weird conclusion. So many pretty graphs, but not the one that shows this to be baloney.
Lloydo
Post it then.
I will continue to say that the 60-70 year global temperature cycle is affiliated with, or possibly controlled by, the about-11 year solar / sunspot cycle. It is the combination of 3 cycles that seems to have an impact on global temperatures, perhaps with the odd-even-odd (odd-dominated) sunspot polarity followed by even-odd-even (even-dominated) polarity. This shorter-period cycle seems to be nested within a longer about-200 year cycle (3 groups of 3 sunspot cycles, times 2), and both are nested within the much longer-period and more pronounced about-800 (or 900) year cycle. The 60-70 year cycle is noticeable from 1905-1940 (warmer), 1940-1976 (cooler), and 1976-2010 (warmer). It does seem that global temperatures have plateaued over the past decade (2010-2020), so perhaps the first sunspot cycle of this new 3-group hasn’t kicked in yet, and that we’ll be in for a cooler 20 year period coming up from 2020-2040 (or 2045). Or, maybe the 800 year cycle is more dominant at its peak, which is this century into early next, which is why the (slight and benign) warming we’ve seen over the past century, especially in the 1980s and 1990s, hasn’t been dented by the other two shorter cycles recently.
I know those who pooh-pooh the sunspot effect on global temperatures say there is no evidence for it, but I think the fact that there is correlation ought to at least behoove us to investigate this further. One might say (and many do say) the same for CO2, that temperature increase correlates with CO2 increase since the start of the Industrial Revolution, or the middle of the 19th century, or whatever “anthropocene” starting point is wished, but that correlation has been shown by many to not have much validity to any great degree, and certainly not to a catastrophic extent such that we need to upend energy sources, and monetary and fiscal policies and norms, both of which have yet carried us to the greatest heights of civilization.
Just because no one has found why sunspots are directly affective of terrestrial weather and temperatures doesn’t mean that there is no, or even an important, effect.
on Figure 10: “As with Figure 5, this figure shows the result of the sudden step down of the Sun’s magnetic activity in 2005. The Sun has entered a new regime of activity with the New Cold Period.”
The sudden change happened in 2006 and was due to the replacement of a band-pass filter [which was failing and reducing the amount of light entering the instrument, thereby increasing the noise. Nothing to do with the sun. And the temperatures since then have been the highest on record: no New Cold Period.
Thanks, Leif. That’s the difference between knowing and noticing.
Well done Loydo, you twit, another inane comment in a long stream of inane comments. Where’s the graph you are referring to? If it exists at all.
Now that the solar minimum is in, the peak in neutron count should be one year from now. The amplitude of the peak is likely to be close to the amplitude of the 23/24 minimum.
It will not be. The flux is higher every other minimum [with a peaked curve] than the other minima [with a flatter curve]. The reason is well-understood and is due to the variation of the sign of the interplanetary magnetic field giving rise to a 22-year variation of the intensity [nothing as such to do with solar activity]. So 24/25 flux will be lower than the 23/24 flux even for the same amount of activity.
The solar magnetic field strengtbs are dropping meaning more of the most energetic particles can escape.
That means more O3,NxOx and HxOx formed TOA.
That means less UV into the oceans.
The Cold Period is coming.
Eventually the cool period will come. Those who correctly predict its timing will claim that they know what’s going on. It’s kinda like James Hansen correctly predicting a warm period.
” then the much-anticipated solar-driven cooling should start now”
Much said.