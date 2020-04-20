The Roth resolution and the Chinese virus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

The Marxstream media are working overtime to minimize or altogether to conceal the Chinese Communist Party’s responsibility for covering up the existence of the Chinese-virus outbreak until it was too late to prevent the pandemic from spreading worldwide.

It may be, then, that you have not yet been allowed to see the news that the Chinese Communist Party, desperate to persuade Western opinion that the regime had acted responsibly and transparently, has been begging lawmakers to put down resolutions drafted by the Party and expressing support for its handling of the pandemic.

On February 26, Ms Wu Ting, wife of Zhao Jian, the Chinese consul-general in Chicago, emailed Roger Roth, President of the Wisconsin State Senate, asking him “to consider adopting a resolution expressing solidarity with the Chinese people in fighting the coronavirus”:

“The Consulate General wonders if the Wisconsin State Senate could consider adopting a resolution expressing solidarity with the Chinese people in fighting the coronavirus. Yes, it would be a great moral support to the Chinese people combating the disease. Much appreciated if you could give it a serious consideration. We have drawn up a draft resolution just for your reference.”

The resolution drafted by the Chinese Communist Party read as follows:

“China has been transparent and quick in sharing key information of the virus with the WHO and the international community, thus creating a window of opportunity for other countries to make timely response.”

At first, Senator Roth thought the original email was “obviously a hoax”, for he had never before received any contact from the Chinese. However, when a second email came on March 10, he told his staff to find out whether the request was real. When they found out that it was real, and had been sent from a private account to avoid the red tape involved in using the Chinese Consulate-General’s email system, Mr Roth was furious.

He said: “Just the fact that they felt it was OK for them to do something so brazen … for this Communist Party to so desperately crave for and look for legitimacy, wherever they could get it – including in Wisconsin – by passing this sham of a resolution that they wrote tells you just how worried they must be right now about how they’ve reacted to the outbreak.”

Senator Roth drafted a resolution, but it was not what the Communist Party wanted. It says that the virus had originated in Wuhan, that the Communist Party had a long history of human and natural rights abuses, including the invasion and occupation of Tibet, the internment and “re-education” of 1.5 million Muslim Uyghurs in concentration camps, the abortion of hundreds of millions of children, most of them female, organ harvesting and forced sterilization, crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protesters and restrictions on individual expression and religious practice, currency manipulation, intellectual property theft, and opposition to democracy in and out of China, culminating in the failure to disclose the outbreak to the world in time. The resolution cited the result of a Southampton University study that concluded that if China had disclosed the outbreak in time, the spread of the virus could have been reduced by 95%.

Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 28 to April 19, 2020.

Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 4 to April 19, 2020.

Today’s graphs show that compound daily growth rates in cumulative cases are below 5% in most countries, but that in many countries the compound daily growth rates in cumulative deaths, an indicator that lags the cases by about two weeks, are between 5% and 12%.

Worldwide, by the time you read this, there will have been 2.5 million confirmed cases, which tend to be the more serious cases, usually requiring hospitalization, and 170,000 deaths. Worryingly, deaths are still above 20% of closed cases – those where people who had been infected have either recovered or died. At that rate, there might be 300,000 deaths among the 1.6 million currently active cases, and that is before any further cases arising after today are taken into account. However, there has been considerable under-reporting of recovered cases in many nations.

Ø High-quality images of the graphs are here.

Ø Senator Roth’s resolution is here.

