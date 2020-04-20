The Roth resolution and the Chinese virus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
The Marxstream media are working overtime to minimize or altogether to conceal the Chinese Communist Party’s responsibility for covering up the existence of the Chinese-virus outbreak until it was too late to prevent the pandemic from spreading worldwide.
It may be, then, that you have not yet been allowed to see the news that the Chinese Communist Party, desperate to persuade Western opinion that the regime had acted responsibly and transparently, has been begging lawmakers to put down resolutions drafted by the Party and expressing support for its handling of the pandemic.
On February 26, Ms Wu Ting, wife of Zhao Jian, the Chinese consul-general in Chicago, emailed Roger Roth, President of the Wisconsin State Senate, asking him “to consider adopting a resolution expressing solidarity with the Chinese people in fighting the coronavirus”:
“The Consulate General wonders if the Wisconsin State Senate could consider adopting a resolution expressing solidarity with the Chinese people in fighting the coronavirus. Yes, it would be a great moral support to the Chinese people combating the disease. Much appreciated if you could give it a serious consideration. We have drawn up a draft resolution just for your reference.”
The resolution drafted by the Chinese Communist Party read as follows:
“China has been transparent and quick in sharing key information of the virus with the WHO and the international community, thus creating a window of opportunity for other countries to make timely response.”
At first, Senator Roth thought the original email was “obviously a hoax”, for he had never before received any contact from the Chinese. However, when a second email came on March 10, he told his staff to find out whether the request was real. When they found out that it was real, and had been sent from a private account to avoid the red tape involved in using the Chinese Consulate-General’s email system, Mr Roth was furious.
He said: “Just the fact that they felt it was OK for them to do something so brazen … for this Communist Party to so desperately crave for and look for legitimacy, wherever they could get it – including in Wisconsin – by passing this sham of a resolution that they wrote tells you just how worried they must be right now about how they’ve reacted to the outbreak.”
Senator Roth drafted a resolution, but it was not what the Communist Party wanted. It says that the virus had originated in Wuhan, that the Communist Party had a long history of human and natural rights abuses, including the invasion and occupation of Tibet, the internment and “re-education” of 1.5 million Muslim Uyghurs in concentration camps, the abortion of hundreds of millions of children, most of them female, organ harvesting and forced sterilization, crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protesters and restrictions on individual expression and religious practice, currency manipulation, intellectual property theft, and opposition to democracy in and out of China, culminating in the failure to disclose the outbreak to the world in time. The resolution cited the result of a Southampton University study that concluded that if China had disclosed the outbreak in time, the spread of the virus could have been reduced by 95%.
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 28 to April 19, 2020.
Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 4 to April 19, 2020.
Today’s graphs show that compound daily growth rates in cumulative cases are below 5% in most countries, but that in many countries the compound daily growth rates in cumulative deaths, an indicator that lags the cases by about two weeks, are between 5% and 12%.
Worldwide, by the time you read this, there will have been 2.5 million confirmed cases, which tend to be the more serious cases, usually requiring hospitalization, and 170,000 deaths. Worryingly, deaths are still above 20% of closed cases – those where people who had been infected have either recovered or died. At that rate, there might be 300,000 deaths among the 1.6 million currently active cases, and that is before any further cases arising after today are taken into account. However, there has been considerable under-reporting of recovered cases in many nations.
Ø High-quality images of the graphs are here.
Ø Senator Roth’s resolution is here.
20 thoughts on “The Roth resolution and the Chinese virus”
The Roth, will leave a mark. At least I hope so.
They confused Roth with Ryan ?
😉
Wisconsin State Senate. But why would the Chicoms appeal to a Wisconsin republican state senator ? Seems unlikely and really pea digging.
“Unlikely” barely covers it.
More psy-ops?
The object of the exercise is classic propaganda procedure: subterfuge to obtain a bona fides political endorsement, that can then be played back to that country’s voters as proof the CCP and its dealings with the virus are all kosher.
Thank you Lord Monkton I always enjoy reading your articles.
I live in Australia and have heard that China has been trying to buy Virgin Australia! We have a great problem here with the Chinese buying up many of our businesses and land, instructing Universities what to teach and generally interfering with our government. This latest is either a well designed plan of Disaster profiteering or a cynical attempt to obtain more of our country.
The Australian people are fed up with these intrusions and I think we will now see a kick back with people refusing to buy Chinese manufactured goods and woe betide any government that continues to pander to their schemes.
Good on Roth.
The increasingly evident problem with counting cases as if this represents anything resembling a denominator, is that data is piling up that tells us that the number of asymptomatic cases is far higher than anyone had expected – the latest among these indicators is the 50% asymptomatic rate among French sailors on the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and recent findings from several random sampling exercises in Boston.
Together, this various data points to a death rate of 0.12-15%, in line with the seasonal flu.
Unless new data convincingly refutes this, maybe it’s time to start acting accordingly – the Swedes and the Dutch may well turn out to have got this right from the outset, paying the proverbial piper up front.
Today there are 792,759 confirmed US cases. Only 115,903 have been resolved. Of those that have been resolved, 42,514 have died, for a resolved death rate of 36.6%. 676,856 cases are not resolved. A death rate of 36.6% of those would add an additional 247,729 deaths. That does not sound anything like the flu.
Maybe that is the new data you need?
“the abortion of hundreds of millions of children”
60 million legal abortions in the US since Roe v. Wade. Disproportionately black. Nothing to see here.
Most governments do not force abortions. China’s does.
Hi damp, – Forced abortion in China vs. abortion that is not forced in USA is/was something different. Now that the distinction is written down in print maybe there is something to see there after all.
In USA abortion is “sold” as life improvement measure.
But as a TV ad or sales pitch it does not work, so it’s “sold” in public school.
Or all schools indoctrinate
indoctrinate:
verb:
teach (a person or group) to accept a set of beliefs uncritically.
Similar:
brainwash
propagandize
proselytize
inculcate
re-educate
And they indoctrinate long before the schools teach critical thinking- if even bother to teach critical thinking.
So, USA does “force” by forcing to you listen to the endless drooling idiocy, but there no laws which punish you if you disobey the law.
“Southampton University study that concluded that if China had disclosed the outbreak in time, the spread of the virus could have been reduced by 95%.”
Here is the full text of that study in pdf format that you can download. It says that China owes the world many trillions of dollars in damages caused by negligence or worse.
https://henryjacksonsociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Coronavirus-Compensation.pdf
Excellent.
“The resolution drafted by the Chinese Communist Party read as follows:
“China has been transparent and quick in sharing key information of the virus with the WHO and the international community…”
Here on Jan 25 is President Trump tweeting that China has been transparent and quick.
“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”
Maybe she sent around a few emails.
Incongruous how the ChiComs were touting “… quick sharing…” on Feb. 26,2020. The USA CDC by the time it publicly asked China for more “transparency” on Jan. 8, 2020 had already offered China assistance 3 times since Ja. 6th – which China shamefully ignored. The CDC even stated they did not need independent access, but were amenable to CDC being under the WHO’s auspices.
“but were amenable to CDC being under the WHO’s auspices”
In fact, a WHO delegation was invited to Wuhan, and was there on Jan 20-21. Here is their report.
Something folks can do to put their mind at ease in this scary time is buy a pulse oximeter to measure their oxygen saturation (sat) whenever they feel unwell. They’re relatively cheap. Normal sat is between 95-100. Sometimes during the early stages of covid people feel fine, but their sat is dropping without them knowing (silent hypoxemia). When it gets too low they start feeling bad and head to the hospital with hypoxemia. If you have a pulseox you can know when it starts dropping. The prevailing wisdom is that it’s better to catch it as early as possible. So if you started noticing your sat dropping and staying below 95 for a day or two, you could contact your doctor.
NH Doctor Believes Pulse Oximeters Could Help Patients Get Ahead Of Coronavirus
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2020/04/20/coronvirus-symptoms-oximeter-oxygen-levels-dr-richard-levitan/
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EWBroSCX0AIC9vl?format=jpg
Probably far better than a thermometer.
Tim Blair dealt gloriously with CCP censorship in the Daily Telegraph (Oz edition):
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/blogs/tim-blair/chinese-commies-censored/news-story/59fe2863320c1af5069b82417145bee6