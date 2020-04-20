Reposted with permission from CFACT
By David Wojick |April 18th, 2020|Energy|74 Comments
Green Deal proposals are springing up around the world. The core concept is zero CO2 emissions via decarbonization. The proponents of these Green Deals deliberately avoid cost estimates because the costs are horrendous.
To help force these huge costs out into the open I have developed the following simple checklist of Green Deal cost elements. Any comprehensive cost estimate needs to address all of these elements, most of which are unbelievably expensive. I have included some comments on the cost drivers as well.
Note that social elements like those in the Green New Deal (free health care, etc.) are not included. My list is just about the cost of decarbonization.
Checklist of decarbonization cost elements (with comments)
A. Electric power grid
(with zero fossil fuel carbon emissions)
1. Generation (from central power plants)
Feasibility of CCS is a major unknown.
2. Transmission
Especially for widely distributed renewable sites.
3. Distribution
EV charging stations are a major addition.
4. In-building or facility distribution (behind the meter)
Most existing buildings may need rewired for EVs.
5. Generation behind the meter
Primarily solar.
Note: Electrification of transportation and other fossil fuel uses will dramatically increase the amount of electricity required to be generated, transmitted and distributed.
B. Transportation
Switch to EVs.
Use of biofuels and offsets, and their cost, are major unknowns.
1. Personal passenger vehicles
2. Medium trucks and vans (short haul)
3. Heavy trucks and busses
4. Trains
5. Airplanes
Cannot be electrified, except for short flights.
6. Ships
Cannot be electrified, except for short trips.
C. Industrial processes presently using fossil fuel combustion
Complete electrification
1. Steel making
2. Cement making
3. Refineries
4. Chemical plants
4. Plastic production from fossil fuels
5. Manufacturing
6. Commercial activity
7. Agriculture
8. Construction
D. Electrifying gas fired systems and equipment (non industrial)
1. Building heating systems
2. Equipment presently powered with internal combustion engines
From bulldozers to lawn mowers and portable generators.
3. Gas fired appliances,
Especially cook stoves and water heaters.
E. Energy efficiency
May be redundant with zero emission generation.
1. Buildings
2. Transportation
3. Industrial processes
F. Building public transit to reduce car usage
Redundant if cars are zero emission.
G. Transition support payments
Unemployment, training, relocation, etc.
- David Wojick David Wojick, Ph.D. is an independent analyst working at the intersection of science, technology and policy. For origins see http://www.stemed.info/engineer_tackles_confusion.html For over 100 prior articles for CFACT see http://www.cfact.org/author/david-wojick-ph-d/ Available for confidential research and consulting.
US oil price below zero for first time in history
US oil prices crashed into negative territory for the first time in history as the evaporation of demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic has left the world awash with oil and not enough storage capacity — meaning producers are paying buyers to take it off their hands.
https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd6c748xw2pzm8.cloudfront.net%2Fprod%2Fc2686450-8338-11ea-8870-45f8c39b31e1-standard.png
I believe it is the traders of future contracts(ie speculators) that have paid the users of oil(ie refiners) to take delivery of the oil.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/us-crude-price-collapses-settles-at-minus-dollar3763-a-barrel/ar-BB12VdOM?li=BBnbfcL
Without OPM the green ideas are DOA. Most governments at this time are nearly out OPM and are running the printing presses, if they are able to.
The Green Deal is all about stopping the business as usual. It is a blind application of the mindset “every technical problem can be solved by signing a check”. (Not my personal check; a taxpayer’s check).
You posted a list of technical problems. That will be a plenty of checks, that’s all.
Yes, I can hear some of the Alarmist tribe hoping that the current stimulus packages will provide a fresh bounty of cash and I am sure they will get their fingers on some of it. Always there when there is some taxpayer money to grab which the market would never give them. But we have bigger problems now. The world wakes up to the fact that its dependence on China for – everything – must be broken at all cost. We need to be able to produce our own medication and simple things. No matter what the cost. China won’t like it as it will break their business model so expect plenty of money into more propaganda but the bubble has popped now. We need to rebuild our countries. No money for useless show off bling.
Some relevant omissions here.
Portland cement production commonly uses natural gas to cook the crushed limestone. Electrification of this will put a substantial burden of current grids, regardless of EV growth in the private sector. Simply using Natural gas to make electricity to then make cement is a huge inefficiency.
Mining and mineral extraction
many of current and proposed mines are in distant locations and electrification of the excavators and ore haulers is not feasible via grid power importation.
Further, the Green lunacy means a 3x – 5x ramp up in mineral extraction (lithium, cobalt, copper, RE’s) and refining, done under under zero-carbon switch to wind and solar over today’s production output, is impossible. Can’t get there.
Eco-zealots are fighting tooth and nail every new mine project in the US and generally in every OECD nation as well. Without the extensive electrification using renewables in the 3rd World then, the emissions for the mining, extraction, and refining are just off-shored. This is a boot strap problem that can only be solved with fossil fuels and/or nuclear power generation if the 3rd World is to supply the Li, Co, Cu, and RE’s to manufacture all those new EVs, wind turbines, and solar panels and their interconnects.
Yes I missed mining, also timbering, although D2 may cover much of both.
How many political assholes can dance on the tip of a pin?
Sow’s milk and swill futures for the little piglets took a hit today too.
19 Apr: Boston Globe: This crisis provides a very green opportunity
We can accelerate climate progress as we rebuild society and the economy.
By Peter Fox-Penner
(Peter Fox-Penner is a professor in Boston University’s Questrom School of Business and director of BU’s Institute for Sustainable Energy. He is also chief strategy officer at Energy Impact Partners, an investment firm)
The pandemic and accompanying sharp economic downturn are forcing much reflection on how we’ve built our society, and how we will manage and rebuild it after COVID-19 is gone. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the need to protect ourselves from an even stronger latent threat: global climate change. Although the current crisis is creating setbacks in the long effort to counter this threat, it also heralds a giant opportunity to put our country on a path to substantially reduced greenhouse emissions…
This is the perfect time for a sustained national effort to invest in a clean energy system.
Harvard Business School economist Rebecca Henderson observes that this crisis has reminded her community of the need for an effective government, possibly translating into more business pressure for a strong climate policy…
In the United States, former (Obama) Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz captured widely held sentiment when he called for a national Energy Jobs Coalition, an industry-led version of the New Deal’s Works Progress Administration…
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/04/19/opinion/this-crisis-provides-very-green-opportunity/?event=event25
more excerpts:
19 Apr: Climate Depot: Boston U. ‘Sustainability’ Professor on COVID-19 shutdown: ‘This crisis provides a very green opportunity. We can accelerate climate progress as we rebuild society and the economy’
https://www.climatedepot.com/2020/04/19/boston-u-sustainability-professor-on-covid-19-shutdown-this-crisis-provides-a-very-green-opportunity-we-can-accelerate-climate-progress-as-we-rebuild-society-and-the-economy/
We want to restore society, not rebuild it along green socialist lines.
Those Boston academics as smart enough to know they are lying about feasibility og the Green scam. The entire Green New Deal is the Trojan Horse we commonly refer to as the watermelon. We all know what’s waiting inside if we take bite.
Many of these academics like Fox-Penner and Mark Jacobsen of Stanford plan to profit handsomely from government mandates on renewables by aligning with crony capitalism joining hands with the Socialists like Warren and Sanders. Their motivation is just old-fashioned greed and will use their positions in academia to lie about feasibility of Renewable energy.
20 Apr: Sky News Australia: UN climate change fund calls coronavirus an ‘opportunity’ to re-shape the world
Digital Editor Jack Houghton
The UN-funded financial arm of the Paris Agreement has labelled the killer coronavirus an “opportunity” to raise funds for climate change action and “relaunch economies on low-emission, climate-resilient trajectories”…
“While COVID-19 is causing untold suffering, the international response to this unprecedented health crisis in modern times offers an opportunity to direct finances towards bolstering climate action. GCF will continue to make critical investments in climate-resilient water resource management, health care facilities, agriculture and livelihoods – all of which are essential to subduing and overcoming the pandemic,” the organisation wrote in an official public update.
“Similarly, we will step up our efforts to catalyse green investment to relaunch economies on low-emission, climate-resilient trajectories.
“The Green Climate Fund is confident that only a united approach – bringing together determined efforts and innovation – will provide lasting solutions to both the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.”…
It can also now be revealed that the fund sent $157.5 million (AUD) to China in December despite the country planning on increasing emissions by several thousand mega tonnes of CO2 by 2030.
China escaped having to pay a cent towards the climate change fund by hanging on to its “developing nation” status even though it is a global superpower with the world’s second largest economy.
China’s failure to contribute to the fund led to US President Donald Trump withdrawing from the deal, clawing back billions…
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6150659462001
The greenies have faith that technology will come along and rescue them. Many of them know about Moore’s law which describes how computers get twice as powerful every eighteen months or so. They think the same will happen with batteries and windmills if we just throw enough money at the problem.
Every chance I get, I tell a greenie about Eroom’s Law.
Technological breakthroughs can’t be planned. We will probably see breakthroughs but we have no idea what they will be … zero … nada. People have been working hard on battery technology for quite a while. That means the low hanging fruit has been picked. A breakthrough in battery technology isn’t likely.
The greenies have to deal with the cost of equipment as it is. They won’t be rescued by technology.
The tendency to “just throw enough money at the problem” is very green and very elitist. Certainly not middle-class, or – God forbid – working class.
WHO appointed David Nabarro, former Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Climate Change, currently Co-Director (since mid-2019) and Chair of Global Health at the Institute of Global Health Innovation, IMPERIAL COLLEGE, LONDON, to the position of Special Envoy of WHO Director General on COVID-19.
Stephen Sackur/BBC Hardtalk only discloses the latter appointment. Nabarro claims at 12m30s that he initially began as Special Envoy at the end of January. WHO says March 2020:
Youtube: 24m27s: 20 Apr: BBC Hardtalk: Dr David Nabarro: Society must “learn to live” with coronavirus
With nation states across the world struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, there is an urgent need for an internationally coordinated response. That is where the UN agency the World Health Organisation should have a vital role to play, but right now the WHO is at the centre of a political storm. Donald Trump has withdrawn US funding, accusing the agency of being China-centric. Stephen Sackur speaks to WHO special envoy for Covid-19 David Nabarro. Is his organisation failing its greatest test?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaXQlL-HeOE
WHO: WHO Director-General’s Special Envoys on COVID-19 Preparedness and Response
On the 21st of February 2020, the Director-General appointed six Special Envoys on COVID-19, to provide strategic advice and high-level political advocacy and engagement in different parts of the world…
•Dr. David Nabarro, former Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Climate Change…
In 1999 David moved into the United Nations system starting as an Executive Director at the World Health Organization…
***David is currently Co-Director (since mid-2019) and Chair of Global Health at the Institute of Global Health Innovation, IMPERIAL COLLEGE, LONDON…
From March 2020, David is appointed Special Envoy of WHO Director General on COVID-19.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavs-2019/who-director-general-s-special-envoys-on-covid-19-preparedness-and-response
Imperial College London, whose wildly exaggerated, evidence-free “predictions” prompted the lockdowns in UK and US, according to media reports.
It took now-‘developed’ nations ~ 120 years to get to where we are now in terms of quality of life, minimization of poverty, etc etc etc.
So wouldn’t it be reasonable to grant the promoters of a new era of human progress at least the same amount of time to achieve their ends – i.e. 120 years?
(Maybe grant them a longer time-frame, given that they’ve been at it now for ~ 40 years, throwing $ billions of public funds at the dream, with bugger-all to show for their activism, not even an advance in narrowing the modeled ECS value beyond 1.5 – 4.5C. Fail!)
“6. Ships
Cannot be electrified, except for short trips.”
Sure they can, just carry a diesel generator on board too…wait, never mind.
to…
Removing oxygen from iron ore entails the production of CO2. There is no other known viable large scale process.
Removing carbon from iron to produce steel entails the production of CO2. There is no other known viable large scale process.
Manufacturing of cement entails the decarbonation of limestone and inherently produces CO2. There is no ther known viable large scale process.
Our civilization would collapse without concrete or steel.
@ Eric Stevens
April 20, 2020 at 4:09 pm
Literally crash.
somehow I don’t think anything with the word cost in it, is going to fly when this pandemic is over
Just making a simple observation here in ‘green’ Boston that many of you are seeing.
Just watch your local news now who always talk about climate change and now excitedly talk up how low gas prices are…