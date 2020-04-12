NASA Satellite Data Show 30 Percent Drop In Air Pollution Over Northeast U.S.

Over the past several weeks, NASA satellite measurements have revealed significant reductions in air pollution over the major metropolitan areas of the Northeast United States. Similar reductions have been observed in other regions of the world. These recent improvements in air quality have come at a high cost, as communities grapple with widespread lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders as a result of the spread of COVID-19.
Nitrogen dioxide, primarily emitted from burning fossil fuels for transportation and electricity generation, can be used as an indicator of changes in human activity. The images below show average concentrations of atmospheric nitrogen dioxide as measured by the Ozone Monitoring Instrument (OMI) on NASA’s Aura satellite, as processed by a team at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland. The left image in the slider shows the average concentration in March of 2015-19, while the right image in the slider shows the average concentration measured in March of this year.
Though variations in weather from year to year cause variations in the monthly means for individual years, March 2020 shows the lowest monthly atmospheric nitrogen dioxide levels of any March during the OMI data record, which spans 2005 to the present. In fact, the data indicate that the nitrogen dioxide levels in March 2020 are about 30% lower on average across the region of the I-95 corridor from Washington, DC to Boston than when compared to the March mean of 2015-19. Further analysis will be required to rigorously quantify the amount of the change in nitrogen dioxide levels associated with changes in emissions versus natural variations in weather.
If processed and interpreted carefully, nitrogen dioxide levels observed from space serve as an effective proxy for nitrogen dioxide levels at Earth’s surface, though there will likely be differences in the measurements from space and those made at ground level. It is also important to note that satellites that measure nitrogen dioxide cannot see through clouds, so all data shown is for days with low cloudiness. Such nuances in the data make long-term records vital in understanding changes like those shown in this image.
For more information on NASA’s air quality research, visit airquality.gsfc.nasa.gov.
The visual in this article can be downloaded at NASA’s Scientific VIsualization Studio.
15 thoughts on “NASA Satellite Data Show 30 Percent Drop In Air Pollution Over Northeast U.S.”
Not surprising. So much is controlled from BELOW!
http://phzoe.com/2020/04/12/lunar-warming/
Geothermal deniers will deny. They will become irrelevant crackpots of yesteryear.
Zoe you are confusing heat flux with pollution monitoring.
Yes, Hans, I’m enlightening people after they read this article.
Yes, the usual environuts and MSM have been trying to push this ‘hallelujah the air is cleansed narrative’.
I’m not convinced myself, seems that changes of weather/season and wind direction are bigger factors.
In a highly populated/traffic clogged area of S.England near me, the air pollution monitoring station does show a decline in the period, but it is not at all well correlated to the shutdown date, and the levels have now returned and exceeded those prior – but the shutdown is still very much on.
Thanks, MrGrimNasty. Please post a link to the air pollution monitoring site to which you’re referring so that I can see if there’s one near me too.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
You’ll need to open the link, hover over the key on the right of graph to highlight individual pollutants.
https://uk-air.defra.gov.uk/data-plot?site_id=BRT3&days=30
Shutdown started 23rd March, still on. The brief pollution drop corresponds to a more Northerly wind.
https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/uk/brighton/historic?month=3&year=2020
The “pause” in global warming is supposed to be attributable to aerosols reflecting back sunlight. If that’s the case, shouldn’t we be seeing temperatures start to catch up with the climate models?
‘” Similar reductions have been observed in other regions of the world.”
yeah right…..that’s why they picked the NE and not China…pollution capital of the world
You mean this?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-51691967
The dates? The gap? Funny smell? MSM/activists carefully selecting/misrepresenting data. Never.
That contrast is more likely to be mostly the result of a long build up and trapping of pollution under an inversion layer, the topography etc. that was then cleared out by a change of weather (chiefly wind strength/direction).
With millions of people trapped at home needing to keep warm, the mega-coal power stations would have been working hard and domestic burning rampant – so ask yourself why is there no sign of pollution from that!
Controversy in Germany:
“Despite existing driving bans in large cities and the corona protection measures, nitrogen oxide pollution remains the same and is even increasing in some cases”
Here: https://notrickszone.com/2020/04/11/surprise-data-show-north-german-air-quality-hasnt-improved-since-covid-19-restrictions-in-effect/
NO2 pollution over N Italy before the shutdown (red).
https://swprs.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/italy-smog.png?w=550&h=309
Pretty bad in Wuhan, too.
And Qom, Iran (notice the date of article – December 2019)
Severe Air Pollution In Iran Turns Into Major Public Health Crisis
https://caspiannews.com/news-detail/severe-air-pollution-in-iran-turns-into-major-public-health-crisis-2019-12-25-59/
Prolonged NO2 causes pneumonia.
Prolonged effect of air pollution on pneumonia: a nationwide cohort study
https://erj.ersjournals.com/content/50/suppl_61/OA467
Certainly not NO2 – this is complete BS
N.Germany (always among the worst in Europe) no massive cleansing.
https://notrickszone.com/2020/04/11/surprise-data-show-north-german-air-quality-hasnt-improved-since-covid-19-restrictions-in-effect/
Oops beaten to it.