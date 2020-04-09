Elon Musk Delivers CPAP Machines to Hospitals, Rather than Ventilators

Guest “too fracking funny for words” by David Middleton
Remember this?
Elon Musk says he’ll have 1,200 ventilators ready to deliver this week
By Mike Wall – Space.com Senior Writer 15 days ago
Well, that was fast.
Last Wednesday (March 18), SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk offered to start manufacturing ventilators for coronavirus patients if need be. Medical practitioners and politicians urged him to do so, stressing that many hospitals around the country will have a shortage of breathing machines as the pandemic progresses.
Well…
The “Ventilators” in Tesla’s Big Coronavirus Donation Were Actually BPAP Machines
The machines shown in a photo appear to be devices for treating sleep apnea.
John Bromels
Apr 2, 2020 at 4:38PM
Tesla‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk stunned the country on March 23 when he announced he had — as if by magic — procured 1,255 ventilators from China, and was shipping them to medical centers in the U.S.
But according to a story first reported by the Financial Times, it seems that the “ventilators” Musk promised aren’t the type of ventilators that are most needed…and in fact aren’t usually called “ventilators” at all! They’re actually BPAP machines, typically used to treat sleep apnea.
On Wednesday, a group called NYC Health + Hospitals tweeted a photo of their Tesla “ventilator” shipment, which clearly showed a BPAP machine, a type of non-invasive ventilator. Non-invasive ventilators like BPAP and CPAP machines push pressurized air into the lungs from outside the body. They aren’t life-support devices, and usually cost less than $1,000.
I wear a CPAP. It works great on sleep apnea (snoring). I also have asthma. When my allergies are acting up and aggravating the asthma, I can’t wear the CPAP. A CPAP generally just covers your nose. A BiPAP or BPAP covers both the nose and mouth. A BPAP is probably better than nothing, but it appears that we no longer need just “better than nothing.”
Speaking of Tesla
Tesla to cut salaries, furlough workers as COVID-19 shutdowns expected to last until May 4
Kirsten Korosec 11:17 pm CDT • April 7, 2020
Tesla will suspend production at its U.S. factories until at least May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the company to cut pay for salaried employees between 10% and 30% and furlough workers, according to an internal email sent Tuesday night and viewed by TechCrunch.
Pay cuts for salaried employees — which ranges from 30% for vice presidents, 20% for director-level executives and 10% for the remaining workforce — is expected to be in place until the end of the second quarter, according to the email. The salary cuts and furloughs will begin April 13. Employees who cannot work from home and have not been assigned critical onsite positions will be furloughed until May 4, according to the email.
“While we are continuing to keep only minimum critical operations running, we expect to resume normal production at our U.S. facilities on May 4, barring any significant changes,” the email from Tesla’s human resources department head Valerie Workman. “Until that time, it is important we take action to ensure we remain on track to achieve our long-term plans.”
$20-30/bbl oil might actually be worse for Tesla than it is for oil companies, particularly those that have solid hedge positions. And it’s probably worse for them than ChiCom-19… Oil and gasoline will still be cheap on May4.
36 thoughts on “Elon Musk Delivers CPAP Machines to Hospitals, Rather than Ventilators”
There are a very large number of these machines which can connect to oxygen regulators.
There are also a number of them which have oximeter inputs, and will change their breathing profile based on that input.
And that is definitely better than nothing at all if literally zero medical-grade ventilators are available.
I know the Musk-hate is strong around here, but do a little research…
https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-elon-musk-cpap-ventilator-coronavirus/
I’ll research this globalists until the day I did and STILL HATE HIM! Don’t you see what he did?? The Gates cabal does NOT want to treat people. They want the fake pandemic to run until they get their vaccines mandated.
Did you forget to take your tablets this morning?
Learn how to read.
From your Tesla cult link:
From my post.,.
Tony Stark promised ventilators and delivered CPAP machines.
David
I understand the Mercedes F1 team has been commissioned to manufacture 1,000 CPAP machines a day for the NHS and others.
No, they’re not ‘ventilators’ but not everyone in ICU requires invasive ventilation which comes with its own risks.
The CPAP machines alleviate the demand on full blown invasive ventilators by, if nothing else, buying the patient, and the health provider, time before sedation and ventilation.
In many cases, with the additional help to simply breathe, patients can recover without further intervention.
As I wrote in the post…
I have seen it suggested elsewhere, heaven knows the validity, that as intubation causes a number of problems for covid sufferers, BPAP machines are more useful in most instances.
“Tesla makes cars with sophisticated hvac [heating, ventilation and air conditioning] systems. SpaceX makes spacecraft with life support systems. Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly. Which hospitals have these shortages you speak of right now?” Musk replied.“
It is weird to say ventilators but deliver BPAP machines. I don’t Think David said anything about BPAP machines being useful or not.
Australia had a guy that used to run our country, who thought he was the smartest man in the room. Well it turned out that he wasn’t, and it looks as though Elon Musk fill the same role in the USA.
Yes it is “fracking” funny, what a mix up and useless as COVID-19 ventilators.
I think this is the type of machine that Boris Johnson is on. Our MSM are reporting that less severe cases use these since the recipient does not have to be anaethsetised while using it.
Anaesthesia can be a real long-term problem, as well as permanent lung damage and death from high PEEP (pressure).
However …. he might have lucked it here:
With ventilators running out, doctors say the machines are overused for Covid-19
By SHARON BEGLEY @sxbegleAPRIL 8, 2020
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/08/doctors-say-ventilators-overused-for-covid-19/?fbclid=IwAR0xssyJuL9yWPUXnKc4TJaQqQOBQL3eWMAce76Lfun2zQ4AqqzyivfSBw4
“…The noninvasive devices “can provide some amount of support for breathing and oxygenation, without needing a ventilator,” said ICU physician and pulmonologist Lakshman Swamy of Boston Medical Center.
One problem, though, is that CPAP and other positive-pressure machines pose a risk to health care workers, he said. The devices push aerosolized virus particles into the air, where anyone entering the patient’s room can inhale them. The intubation required for mechanical ventilators can also aerosolize virus particles, but the machine is a contained system after that.
…”
sleep apnea means you stop breathing periodically when asleep. If you are not breathing you are not snoring !
snoring happens while breathing normally during sleep. Most people doing this do not suffer from apnea.
Snoring is the most obvious symptom of sleep apnea.
https://www.sleepapnea.org/learn/sleep-apnea/do-i-have-sleep-apnea/is-it-snoring-or-sleep-apnea/
While not all snorers have sleep apnea, loud, disruptive snoring is the clearest, and only truly obvious, sign that you need to be tested for sleep apnea
Tell that to those doing physicals on truckers. Standard question they ask is “Do you snore?”. They associate snoring with sleep apnea.
If I didn’t snore loud and often enough to keep my wife awake, I would have never known I had sleep apnea.
BTW my standard truthful answer to that question is, “According to my wife, only when I have a Jack & coke or am very tired.”
Trucking physical required every 2 years unless the driver has certain conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, etc. Then the driver must have a physical annually at a minimum.
Ventilators may well be causing deaths. Less pressure and more O2 needed, so CPAP with O2 may well be correct.
That’s how I’m seeing it. I’d refuse the ventilator and demand a CPAP with added O2.
Why do they keep using a treatment where 50%+ die and a high percentage have permanent lung damage? Isn’t that an indicator they are ‘doing it wrong’ and should try something else?
Interesting question, H.R.
I heard mention of another method that is used to help people breath that doesn’t require shoving a tube down the patients throat, instead this machine (I don’t know its name) filters the blood and puts oxygen into the bloodstream that way instead of through the lungs. I think it is mainly used for organ transplant surgery.
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)
I think this is it.
CPAP-sounds similar to bullcrap. Describes the cAGW / “climate change” narrative.
First, I am not a qualified medical doctor and whatever follows is not a medical advice.
Back then I did medevac’s. Including intubated patients hooked on complex life sustaining gear.
The look in their eyes still has cold ants running on my back. They’re not treated as human but as restrained to the cot biological entities. It’s all about what to connect where then hush to destination with the packs in high-flow mode, never mind fuel savings.
A very uneasy feeling. Like if these poor deeply unhappy beings endured abuse to the point of just asking for mercy and hoping that this flight would somehow be it.
I’m not really sure if such an intensely distressing situation goes without non-repairable collateral damages for those enduring it…
“cold ants running on my back”
+100, very evocative description
Watching the epidemic bite….
I am tracking the UK official Total Mortality rates, since these are the only meaningful indicator of what is happening in this country. In the absence of large-scale testing activity the ‘number of infections’ is not a reliable indicator, and deaths due to Covid-19 infection are both estimates, and confounded by the fact that these mainly occur amongst those who are susceptible to respiratory disease, and who already have co-morbidities.
Amongst such people there is invariably a rise in death rate during the winter months. The advantage of tracking Total Mortality is that it should show if this increase is excessive compared to other winters, and, if so, by how much.
The disadvantage of tracking this figure is that it is reported a week in arrears, and comprises deaths which, if caused by an infection, presumably started their track a week or so earlier. So the figure describes the situation about a fortnight ago. I still feel that is is a useful balance to the headline figures which are provided to the public with no comparisons.
PHE has just produced its Week 14 report. This shows increased mortality amongst the 65+ age group in England – though the increase is less than in the small flu epidemic we had at the end of 2019. They note no increase for any group in Wales, N Ireland or Scotland (though the Scottish figures look to be a bit delayed).
Specifically, PHE say:
“..In week 13 2020 in England, statistically significant excess mortality by week of death above the upper 2 z-score threshold was seen overall, by age group in the 65+ year olds and sub nationally (all ages) in the North West, East & West Midlands, London and South East regions…”
This sounds as if everybody is being affected. But their later table clearly shows no increase amongst any age group below 65 years. So I interpret their statement to mean that the increase in 65+ deaths pulls up the Total Deaths to a significant increase on its own, with no contribution from lower ages.
They also note the several geographic areas which show an increase. There are areas with large cities in them – I suspect that these are where the increase is occurring.
So, as of last week, Total Mortality figures show an increase in respiratory infection deaths amongst the elderly lower than, but broadly in line with the increase we had in Autumn last year. Let us see what next week’s figures will bring….
It’s not a case of Musk hate.
Tesla has received >US$4.5 Billion in subsidies from the USA government.
What does that make the cost of each of these CPAP machines.
Big on promises – short on delivery – just like SA’s great big battery.
A/B/CPAP machines are recognized alternatives to treat Covid-19 breathing in the early of infection and recovery stage W/breathing problems. They can be fitted with oxygen to augment breathing support. During these stages they can replace the use of full ventilators. THAT’S A GOOD THING!
Except they push the virus into the air and make it unsafe for medical professionals as well as visitors entering the room.
I believe there use is officially discouraged.
The difference between an APAP/CPAP/BPAP machine and a ventilator is just in the code and the addition of a timed valve.
This falls under the same reasoning as using a bandana if you don’t have a medical/industrial face mask, it is better than nothing. Again Eloon Gantry played fast and lose with the facts in a play to make himself look like the hero. Does not mean what he supplied won’t be useful for treating patients, these machines can free up invasive type ventilators for use on patients who do need them.
On a side-note, David Middleton, if you have allergy problems that block you from using a CPAP then you need to get a small-room HEPA filter to run on low aimed into the back of your CPAP’s intake. The pressure machines do not come with HEPA rated filtration (even tho some claim). Take Loratadine daily about 3 hours before sleep and see about getting an **APAP** that will automatically ramp the pressure and program itself by back-pressure when you put it on each night. Put old bedsheet or pillow case cloth over the intake on the HEPA filter, it’ll make it last a long time.
The pressure assisted sleep is more important than ANY other concern you have about medications. BiPAP also actually refers to a dual-pressure system that deals with short term blood pressure increases in sleep that overcome the lower setting and the type has nothing to do with whether the mouth is covered. There are actual full-face (covers eyes too) headpieces for people with blown/damaged tear ducts that connect to the nasal passage or for people who have no nose due to injury – still called CPAP.
But seriously, see if you can get an APAP type CPAP. My asthma is so bad I have to wear a powered dual cartridge P100 PAPR when driving to ensure I’m not impared/disabled by some moron with a diesel pickup.
Sundstrom is a great brand, you literally cannot get the P100’s right now due to international demand but in the long run a SR551 with P100 on it should be in your emergency pouch. Best mask in the world.
Now that gas is cheap…
…we can’t go anywhere
There are a zillion recipes for diy ventilators on the internet. It sounds so easy. Not
If something less invasive than a ventilator can do the job, I’m all for it.
A German study showed that intubation and ventilation yielded worse results than a full mask oxygen course. Maybe Musk is smarter than the rest of us.
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/08/doctors-say-ventilators-overused-for-covid-19/