Are lockdowns working?

In recent weeks, behind the scenes, a battle royal has been raging among the epidemiologists advising governments. On one side are the activists, who argue that the Chinese virus is both more infectious and likely to prove more fatal than influenza, a deadly combination.
The activists’ strongest arguments are that in the early stages of a pandemic the daily growth rate is exponential; that in the absence of determined control measures a quarter of the global population would be infected by the end of May; and that continued exponential growth at the daily compound rate of almost 20% (entailing a doubling every 3.8 days) that prevailed until mid-March would rapidly overwhelm not only the hospitals but also the morgues, as has already happened in Spain and northern Italy.
On the other side are the passivists, who argue that after a few weeks in lockdown people will cease to observe the restrictions, introducing a second wave of infection. They hold that the best thing to do is let everyone become infected, let the old and the sick die, let the health services collapse, and leave the population to acquire what the lamentable Chief Officer of Health in London described at a press conference some weeks ago as “herd immunity”. The international outcry at this crass remark led the British government to backtrack at once.
I declare an interest. When it comes to preventing pandemics, I am an activist. The earlier one interferes with the exponential growth of a pathogen as infectious as the Chinese virus, the less the cost in lives and treasure. When HIV first emerged, I minuted the Cabinet to the effect that there should be universal testing, followed by immediate, compulsory and permanent isolation of carriers. No such action was taken, unfortunately. The result is that some 50 million have died of HIV, another 500,000 a year die of it, and the cost of treating those who are HIV-positive is heavy. Nearly all those deaths were preventable.
The Chinese virus is considerably more infectious and more fatal than HIV. Realizing this, the British Prime Minister, after weeks of listening to the internal wranglings between the activist and passivist public-health scientists, who were unable to agree among themselves, took a command decision to lock down the United Kingdom firmly, completely and for as long as might be necessary. He was persuaded by modeling from Imperial College, London, showing just how rapidly the National Health Service would be overwhelmed if things went on as the passivists wished. It was clear to the Prime Minister that patients suffering from diseases other than the Chinese virus would be placed at risk as the health system collapsed.
Mr Trump, who, like Mr Johnson (and me) was by instinct reluctant to subject the entire population to house arrest and to cause dislocation and damage to the economy, eventually came to a similar view. The situation is more complicated in the United States, where the individual states rather than the Federal administration are chiefly responsible for public-health measures. But in many states, as in many nations round the world, lockdowns of varying severity have been introduced. The activists have thus far prevailed.
But are the lockdowns working? A simple performance indicator, clear enough to show people whether or not the house arrest and related measures to which they are being subjected should be persisted in, is necessary. Remarkably, however, no such benchmark test is yet available. Therefore, I have been researching the statistics and propose the following test. The reference period for the test is the three weeks from January 22 to 14 March 2020, the date on which Mr Trump declared a national emergency. During the reference period, the mean compound daily growth rate in confirmed cases was 19.8%. Confirmed cases were thus doubling worldwide every 3.8 days.
To demonstrate the extent to which mitigation measures are or are not working, the benchmark test calculates the mean daily compound growth rate in confirmed cases of infection for successive seven-day periods ending on every day from March 14 to the present. Here is the test for the world excluding China and occupied Tibet (whose Communist regime cannot be trusted to tell the truth about case numbers, or about anything else much); for the United States, and for the two worst-affected European nations, Italy and Spain:
All four nations show an inexorable reduction in the daily rate of growth (though it remains dangerously high). The most impressive results are those for Italy, the first country in Europe to impose a strictish lockdown. During the reference period, the Italian growth rate was more than 30% per day, and cases were doubling every 2.6 days. But the lockdown is beginning to work. In the week to April 2, the daily growth rate in Italy was down to 5.2%. Even that is an alarming value: it would lead to a doubling of cases every two weeks. But the trend in the daily growth rate is firmly downward, and it will probably continue that way – provided, that is, that people can see, as they can from this test, that the lockdown is indeed working. In the world outside China, as more and more countries introduce lockdowns, the daily growth rate has declined from 19.8% in the reference period to 11% in the week to April 2. In the United States, the daily growth rate has declined a little, from 23.1% in the reference period to 16.2% in the week to April 1.
Here is the benchmark test for four more countries: three in Europe and one for South Korea. All four countries show declines in the daily growth rate of confirmed cases. But in South Korea the pandemic is almost under control:
The reason for the success in South Korea is that, following the SARS epidemic, the public health authorities fully understood the paramount importance of very widespread testing, immediate isolation of carriers and vigorous contact-tracing, including use of the cellphone network to identify where the carriers had been and whom they had met. The EU has picked up this idea, though the UK – in this as in much else – lags behind.
In particular, ever since the SARS epidemic the Korean public health authorities have maintained a very large testing capacity. They activated it as soon as they realized that the director of the World Health Organization, who has close links to the Peking regime and had as recently as January been parroting Chinese propaganda to the effect that the virus could not be transmitted from human to human, could not be relied upon.
Britain will be calling for an independent investigation of the WHO’s gross misconduct in this affair as soon as the pandemic is under control.
South Korea also adopted national lockdown. The public health authorities also recommend use of personal protective equipment (notably face-masks) not only by health professionals but also by the general public when outdoors. In this respect, too, the South Korean public health authorities disagree with the WHO, which has today announced it is reconsidering its notion that masks are valueless. The director of Korea’s public health authority bluntly says that the evidence that masks work is overwhelming.
Following his advice rather than that of the useless WHO, I wear a full-face motorcycle helmet and gauntlets whenever I leave our own grounds. Full-face protection is useful, according to the South Koreans, because the Chinese virus can enter the body not only through the nose and mouth but also through the mucous membranes of the eyes. Even wearing spectacles provides some measure of additional protection. As South Korea’s expert made clear in an excellent recent interview, it is necessary to obtain every advantage one can, because each additional barrier to transmission helps to bring the pandemic under control.
It is South Korea, then, that provides the clearest evidence that prompt, determined and vigorous control measures work, and work well.
Both Germany and France have done quite well in beginning to control the pandemic. Their mean daily growth rates were down from more than 30% in the benchmark period to around 10% in the week to April 2. The United Kingdom, however, had a daily growth rate of 16.4% in that week: a value scarcely better than the global 19.8% during the reference period from January 22 to March 14. The UK is the worst-performing of the 12 territories tracked here.
Germany and France both took advantage of the EU’s system for supplying both testing kits and personal protective equipment for health professionals. The UK, however, failed to respond to the EU’s email in time. Worse, British civil servants are so used to acting simply as passive agents for the Brussels tyranny-by-clerk that they were more or less completely unprepared for a pandemic, and the flapping-around is saddening to watch.
The former director of “Public Health England”, a grim but useless bureaucracy, was asked four times yesterday why it was that Germany had tested more than 500,000 of its citizens in all, while Britain had not yet managed to test 10,000 in any one day. He could not answer.
Here are benchmark tests for four more countries: Canada, Australia, Sweden and Ireland. Note that for Ireland the benchmark period is the two weeks to March 14 rather than three weeks, because Ireland began to report cases later than other countries.
From the point of view of the passivists, Sweden is the most interesting result. For its public health authorities are passivists: they have not introduced a lockdown. Yet their daily growth rate has fallen to 10%, among the lowest anywhere. Nevertheless, there is growing concern among health professionals in Sweden that the do-little option may yet prove fatal. It is possible, then, that Sweden will follow other European countries in imposing a strict lockdown in the near future. In the past ten days, other countries have seen a decline in the daily growth rate of confirmed cases, but Sweden, uniquely, has not.
Overall, the benchmark test show – at this early stage – that the lockdowns are beginning to work. The daily growth rate in confirmed cases is falling in those countries that have been locked down, and is tending to fall fastest in countries with the most determined control measures.
The next few weeks will be particularly interesting, because it is in the nature of exponential growth curves that, just as the growth is very rapid if control measures are not tough enough, the slowing of growth is just as rapid when the measures really begin to bite.
Over the next few weeks, the extent of the lockdowns’ success or failure will become evident. For this reason, I propose to update the benchmark tables daily until further notice.
It should be made clear that the benchmark test is not policy-prescriptive. It merely shows, in a dispassionate fashion based on the available data (warts and all) the extent to which control measures are or are not working, territory by territory and for the world excluding China.
Finally, the question arises whether the official data on which I have relied are trustworthy. The answer is that they are not, for the lack of widespread testing has entailed a very substantial understatement of the numbers infected.
Take the United States as an illustration. On average the Chinese virus takes five days to incubate and a further 16 days to kill those to whom it proves fatal. The least unreliable of the official statistics are those for deaths caused by the virus. On February 29 the United States reported its first death from the virus. The World Health Organization, which had originally estimated a death rate of 2% (as it had with SARS, whose death rate was actually 9.6%), now estimates it at 3.4%. In that event, 21 days previously, on February 8, there must have been 1 / 3.4%, or 29 cases. However, only five cases were reported. But if there were 29 cases on February 8, and if the growth rate for unreported cases is the same as for reported cases, the true number of cases by February 29 was not 5, as reported, but more than 2300.
Performing a similar calculation for each day until April 2 would lead us to conclude that there were not 26,500 cases of infection in total by that day, as reported by the U.S. administration, but 36 million. Curiously, if this were true it would not be all bad news. For the death rate would then be less than 0.02%, rather than the WHO’s 3.4%.
What is more, since only 6000 deaths have been reported in the U.S., the vast majority of those infected would have suffered symptoms little worse than those of the common cold and have recovered, in which event the “herd immunity” of which the British public health commissar spoke is being built up at a rapid rate.
If the death rate is only 1%, it is possible that 123 million people – more than one-third of the U.S. population – are already infected. If, however, it is 10%, as for SARS, then about 12 million U.S. citizens are infected.
What, then, is the true death rate? This early in the pandemic, the answer is that nobody really knows, even to within an order of magnitude. The standard method of obtaining a preliminary assessment of the death rate in the early stages of a pandemic is to consider the closed cases – those who, having been infected, have either recovered or died. Until April 2, 135,447 people outside China and occupied Tibet were reported as recovered from the infection, while 49,845 had died. Therefore, 185,252 had either recovered or died, and the deaths represented not 2% nor 3.4% but almost 27% of all these closed cases. I have not seen that figure reported anywhere, but that is the figure.
If the death rate is indeed 27%, then only 4.6 million U.S. citizens are infected, compared with the reported. However, the 27% figure should be regarded with some caution, since it takes no account of the under-reporting of cases, many of which will have been recoveries or asymptomatic. But it does suggest that of the currently-active 748,153 confirmed cases outside China more than 200,000 will be likely to die worldwide.
The Chinese virus, then, will be a biggish killer, either because far more are infected than are being reported or because the death rate is higher than the WHO imagines, or both. At this stage, we do not know: but no responsible government, seeing figures such as these, would consider itself as acting responsibly if it were to fail to ensure that energetic control measures were put in place.
In all this mishmash of competing statistics, the one certainty is the daily mean rate at which reported cases have been increasing. That is why I have chosen this measure as the basis for the benchmark test.
My hypothesis is that, thanks to the decisive measures taken by most governments, the daily growth rate of total confirmed cases will continue to fall, and that about 1-2 weeks from now the fall will become quite rapid, perhaps buying enough time for health services to increase their capacity to handle intensive-care patients on ventilators, and to perform antigen tests for the presence of the virus and, no less importantly, antibody tests to demonstrate that those who have recovered are immune.
If the daily growth rates do not fall very quickly to South Korean values, then the capacity of health services will be overwhelmed. As of yesterday, the hospital ship sent by President Trump to New York had just three patients on board. Expect the ship to be filled to capacity within days.
Keep safe. And come back here daily for the updated benchmark test.
In China normal mortality is 7/1,000 annually, which calculates to well over 20,000/day. It doesn’t appear credible that the China’s Covid-19 mortality is only 3,000+ over the period of couple of months, when at the same period up to or even more than a million other deaths are recorded. It is even more ridiculous when the Italian or Spanish mortality of 10,000+ is compared to the Chinese, considering that the China’s population is almost some 30 times greater.
And China is more polluted.
China lies.
Thank you for the analysis and your insights, Christopher.
Stay safe and healthy, all,
It is senseless trying to do an analysis on world wide data. There 3 clearly separate populations affected : China Europe and N.America. The timing of the epidemic in each population is distinct and thus confounding the will just blur any results and falsify conclusions. Also any test period should include at least 3 days of incubation period otherwise any effects before the confinement had had time to impact DETECTED infections will be confounded.
What of the age distribution and comorbidity factors? I read from Italy’s public health organisation that there should be a distinction between those who died ‘with’ coronavirus and those who died ‘from’ it. Only around 12% died from it (as opposed to with it) in that country, and the vast majority of those who died are above 75 years old. Mabe COVID accelerated the sad deaths of the others – but they were going to die soon from their conditions anyway. Maybe more people will suffer and die as a result of the lockdown – it comes at huge personal and economic cost, particularly for the less fortunate, which may not be fully reversible. As a result we may be sliding towards a period of totalitarian rule and the abandonment of personal liberty. We need to isolate old people and those with comorbidity factors, and mandate the wearing of facemasks in public – not for the protection of the wearer where they may not be so effective, but to limit spread from those who are unknowingly infected.
“As a result we may be sliding towards a period of totalitarian rule and the abandonment of personal liberty. ”
In some places in Canada the police are finding people in the middle of nowhere, sitting by themselves on beaches or fishing on trout streams. The police are fining them hundreds of dollars for disobeying the cvd-19 laws.
How are they locating them? Through their cell phones, of course.
Once cvd-19 has passed, cell phone tracking will be the norm. Next will be a Chinese style social credit system, you know, because pandemics.
I agree.
That doesn’t mean we should stop with all other measures. We can still limit the number of customers in a shop, but we can raise that limit. May be we still should ban large gatherings for now, but that ban might be lifted earlier. Also working from home might still be a good advise. May be we can open the schools again. Better for the children and making it easier for parents to work from home.
Lord Monckton,
I have deep respect and regard for your well presented thoughts and facts. I also have an ongoing admiration of your well presented argument for sane reflection on Climate Change.
Sadly, on this subject of SARS Cov 2 aka Covid 19, I am less convinced your lock down support is right.
The Swedish authorities are not locking down and will provide a balanced alternative set of figures for how Covid 19 turned out there. We just have to wait six months for the results, then we will know.
Also, it is worth noting the UK is still allowing flights into and out of Heathrow. Some 100,000 and more passengers arriving daily all unchecked and untested, having been in a closed virus spreading cabin for hours before arriving. The passengers then board public transport, trains mainly, again in close contact with others, so no lock down for them. If we are going to lock down, then it needs to be all or none.
I am reminded of the quip, “The treatment was very successful and exactly what was needed unfortunately the patient died”.
This lock down and destruction of the UK economy and indeed the Western Economies will have generational long impacts. Is it worth it?
The virus will circulate no matter what, the only difference is rate of spread.
Putting this into local political terms, it is akin to the post 2019 election in the UK where the Labour Party suffered its worst thumping political defeat since the 1930s. The leader of the Labour Party declared, he had presented all the right policies that were perfectly acceptable and right for the country. The outcome for him as leader, and for the Labour Party politically, was they were both dead.
I very much agree with Mr Evans that lockdowns are by no means the optimal strategy. The optimal strategy was that of the South Koreans – immediate testing and contact-tracing on a large enough scale to prevent the outbreak from spreading to the point where lockdowns are necessary. In those countries – such as Britain and the United States – where the correct strategy was not implemented, lockdowns are the necessary corrective action.
I agree with Mr Evans that lockdowns are cripplingly expensive. However, the alternative – allowing millions to be exposed to the risk of painful death – would have been still more expensive.
As Mr Evans will see from the head posting, I have specifically drawn attention to the Swedish approach, which is to avoid lockdowns and allow the population to acquire “herd immunity”. Unfortunately, that strategy would eventually lead to very large loss of life, which is why some 2000 Swedish health professionals have recently started a petition demanding that a lockdown be now introduced.
Until such a lockdown is introduced, Sweden will provide a very useful benchmark to tell us whether, in the absence of the prompt and splendid South Korean response, lockdowns were really necessary. My suspicion is that Sweden will either have to increase its testing and contact-tracing well beyond South Korean levels (the later you start, the more you have to do to catch up) or introduce lockdowns, or both. But let us see what the numbers actually show: that, rather than mere speculation, will be the emphasis of these daily postings.
Why have You ignored the Norwegian data where we have had a full lockdown for three weeks?
Thank you Christopher for your understanding. I suffer, if that is the right word from eternal optimism. Unfortunately on this occasion, my gut feel is the world has overreacted to the full potential of the virus and has ignored the more balanced historic reflections of how viruses actually evolve and the resulting impact they have on society. The Black Death is of course, uppermost in peoples minds, in these unknown unknown, situations.
I have an ongoing worry, it is this. The cost to society of this draconian lock down strategy, to combat the effects of the Covid 19 virus, will give rise to many unintended consequences. No one knows what those future consequences will be, but one thing is clear. Removing wealth, has never been a strategy that results in positive outcomes.
Excellent otherwise.
Now if you could examine the lives lost to severe economic downturns we could compare.
Epidemics do wane, you know.
“All four countries show declines in the daily growth rate of confirmed cases.”
It’s a lot like provax propaganda. You show a decrease that started looong before any vaccine were available, and attribute the whole diff to vaccines.
In response to niceguy, I merely report the figures. A 19% daily compound growth rate was evident in the world outside China before vigorous public-health measures began to be introduced, and that compound growth rate is now falling. It is falling for a well-understood and blindingly obvious reason: if one interferes decisively enough with the transmission of an infection, the rate of transmission must slow.
It is necessary to see whether or not lockdowns are actually working. On present evidence, they are. If that changes, the daily updates here will reflect that fact.
Nope. You do vaxxism-like reporting with different number attributed to a cause, which is 100% dishonest. You do report weekly numbers but then you focus on the beginning and end numbers, and attribute the difference to measures.
Also, you failed to explain that for France the numbers don’t include the old people in nursing homes!
“Both Germany and France have done quite well in beginning to control the pandemic.”
Nobody in France believes that. It was pathetic from the start. Complete disorganization, not enough masks, policemen weren’t protected a few days again, we had an half election and many people organizing it became ill, etc. Do you live in another universe?
Here from Sweden.
Although Sweden does not have an official lock-down, we have a partial lock-down on a voluntary bases.
Some large factories are closed for production, like Volvo and Scania. Virtually all assemblies, like local political meetings, are postponed until further notice. Road traffic has fallen dramatically as a lot of business and social events are cancelled.
My point is that Sweden is reality is somewhere in between a lock-down and treating it as a normal flu season. Thus I wonder what the outcome would be over a year, if there was a country where they treated the CoVid-19 as the general family of Corona virus?
I will follow Monckton’s statistics closely the coming weeks.
Mr Friis-Hansen is right: Swedes are subject to some largely voluntary restraints on their movements, and that will certainly work better than not having any restraints at all. I included Sweden in the list of 12 territories we shall be monitoring here precisely so as to use it as the reference case for a country that did not follow the optimal, South Korean strategy but did not follow the full-blown lockdown strategy either.
As today’s data will show (and I am hoping to provide the data in graphical as well as tabular form), Sweden is currently unique among the 12 territories we are following, in that its mean daily compound case growth rate is rising rather than falling. On the other side of the account, that growth rate is a lot less than in other countries, for reasons that are not yet clear.
An excellent and very interesting analysis Christopher. I live in Bristol UK and find that here there are both not many cases and there are very few people about, almost everyone seems to be following the stay at home message. Watching the TV one sees that may of the people outside are both young and doing sport of some kind, perhaps they consider their own health more than others. The interesting part is that at some point people must begin to move about in larger numbers, and at that point new infections must be expected to rise. If masks actually work (which is a complex question as to whether only droplets or free virus particles can travel in the air, or indeed be produced) then normal fine dust masks (or surgical masks) will work, but with the virus at about 300nm size, any airborne spread will continue. It may be very difficult for the virus to become airborne which is good. We shall have to wait and see.
I see too why your HIV advice was ignored, it is far too far from being PC in today’s political environment, and I completely agree with your points on the “inertia” in the civil service, but it seems much the same everywhere, lets hope for change, at least the PM is doing his best!
Many thanks to Mr Stone for his very kind comments. It is of course particularly difficult for young, vigorous people to be cooped up at home, whereas for us senatorial types a lockdown is far less demanding. One of the reasons why – with our kind host’s kind indulgence – I am producing these daily updates is so that WattsUpWithThat will become the standard reference point for finding out what is really going on, and whether the lockdown measures that young people understandably resent are both necessary and effective.
Mr Stone also raises the question of whether face-marks are a good idea. The South Koreans, who have demonstrated by their actions that they know how to contain pandemics of this kind, state bluntly and clearly that, though masks do not provide perfect protection, they do provide some protection. Indeed, even wearing glasses provides some protection, because it inhibits ingress of the virions into the eyes via the mucous membranes. That is why I wear a full-face motorcycle helmet when out of doors.
Mr Stone also raises what is going to become one of the most interesting points in the current debate: at some point people must begin to move about in large numbers, whereupon infections may begin to rise again. I have the answer to the exit-strategy question, which I shall hope to post later today with today’s update on the figures.
Having followed the corona story , i have read online that the World Health organisation publication ( google sars epidemic2003),that since the 2003 epidemic,it is’ admitted ‘that there have been a small number of outbreak cases as a result of ‘laboratory accidents’!! ???
Who is to say that this outbreak is not due to the same cause .As is known there is a bio research lab in the Wuhan area.
Question ; why is this virus in a bioresearch lab, is it being modified in some way.?& for what purpose’.?
will we ever know for sure ?
Chaswarnertoo is not right that the Chinese virus is a bioweapon test run. I have studied its genome, and it is 80% identical to other coronaviridae originating in bats, which live in very large, crowded colonies and are thus prone to infections. It is likely that the virus passed from a bat either to a snake or to a pangolin that was kept live in the squalid open food market in Wuhan to which the Chinese public-health contact-tracers were led.
The real problem is the weaponization of the World Health Organization, whose current director was China’s candidate for the post. The WHO must share with its close ally the unspeakable Chinese Communist regime in Peking the blame for the present pandemic.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wuhan_Institute_of_Virology
Once again you have shown your worth as a “benchmark ” of human understanding, thanking you for your services to us all, especially the uneducated such as myself
Many thanks to Mr Tetley for his kind comments. It will be interesting to follow the benchmark test over the vital coming weeks. With luck, the world will buy itself just enough time to increase testing to the point where the infection can be contained without lockdowns.
Why not look at the figures from Norway, we had a lockdown three weeks ago. Gradually from March 11, from March 13, all schools, gyms, theaters, hair dressers etc. were closed. We have a population of approx. 5.4 mill., Per April 2, 101,000 tests were performed (highest pr. capita besides Bahrein), total deaths are approx. 60 and new cases have been stable at around 2 – 300 pr. day for some days now. The need for i hospital beds has leveled out to around 300 – 350, approx. 100 of these with ventilators. But this is only the beginning, the stupidest thing we do now is to lower the guard.
I am most grateful to Rune Valaker for his comments about Norway, which has indeed followed an exemplary strategy in recent weeks. I shall see whether I can add Norway to the list of countries we monitor here.
My lord, once again I respectfully disagree. HIV ( without treatment) is far more lethal than Kung flu.
Willing to concede on Charney sensitivity of 0.85 or less yet?
In response to Chaswarnertoo, the lethality of any infection is a function not only of the ratio of deaths to infections but also of the period between infection and eventual death, which, with HIV, is typically some decades, while, with kung flu, it is some days.
If my team are right that on correcting the official error in the definition of temperature feedback the Charney sensitivity is around 1.2-1.8 K, and if Dr Happer is right that the reference sensitivity (before feedback) is 0.6 K, then Charney sensitivity is indeed about 0.85 K. But merely asserting that that is the value will not do. It is necessary to prove it.
Christopher, Your analyses are always welcome, thought-provoking and original.
However, would you care to comment on the situation in Switzerland, where the testing rate has been very high (twice that of Soth Korea), plenty of reserve hospital beds (thanks to Cold War preparedness) but number of cases and the mortality per million of population remain stubbornly high (source Worldometer) ?
Further, ‘activist’s’ models have concentrated on acute mortality but have not modelled lockdown-release, health outcomes and longer economic consequences, whereas Prof Thomas’s (Bristol University) model suggests long-term deaths follow the pandemic/depression and fall on the poor of Western societies at close to the acute death toll (UK: 510K deaths vs 460K deaths). Can we be sure that we are not just exchanging today’s problem of the elderly for tomorrows problem of the young (at the cost of the economy) ? Regards, Peter
See Japan. No lockdown, just travel testing and isolation, plus masks. Seems to work best. Milord has done some good work, here, though.
Are lockdowns working?
Yes – in Denmark both the annual influenza string and a whooping cough epidemic has been knocked down by the Covid lockdown.
The question must be whether the lockdowns can explain everything – all the differences we see across the globe? I don’t think so – I still believe the countries Calmette vaccination program must play a huge role in the way the fatality numbers evolve.
I this one of this crisis inconvenient truths – like Chloroquine?
Joergen F. raises an important point about potential treatments for the Chinese virus. Because the fatality rate among closed cases is proving so high (currently 27% in the world outside China), public health authorities are understandably relaxing their normally strict rules about sanctioning use of new medications (or repurposing of existing medications, such as hydroxychloroquine, preferably in combination with azithromycin). But some caution is still needed, for several reasons. In a future piece I hope to go into more detail about potential cures. Briefly, however, public-health authorities rightly worry about the following factors: first and foremost Thalidomide (which caused millions of hideous deformities, because it had not been carefully enough tested before being licensed); secondly, side-effects (chloroquine has several, and there are entire categories of patients who should not go near it, which is why it should only be taken on prescription); thirdly, the rapid mutation that is one of the characteristics of the coronaviridae, so that a vaccine that treats one strain will not necessarily be efficacious against any subsequent strain.
For now, the best medical advice is to take a daily 25 mg gel tablet of Vitamin D3, which a 2017 meta-analysis shows to have been efficacious in minimizing both the risk of contracting pulmonary infections (such as the Chinese virus is) and of developing severe symptoms in more than 10,000 patients.
For the moment, therefore, it would be imprudent to imagine that a panacea is yet available, but very large resources are being devoted to looking for a vaccine, because the first cormpany to develop one will make a fortune, and deservedly so.
Encouraging the use of a face mask (yes, it can be home made) in an enclosed area such as a supermarket seems to be valuable as when this virus is airborne as an aerosol, it is very dangerous.
The virus causes a respiratory (throat, lungs) disease, its entry point is orally or nasal,,Prof. Ian Frazer says it is not a blood borne disease, it is a respiratory disease., an important point in vaccine development.
This is where the widespread use of a form of face mask indoors seems to be an effective droplet reducer.
As the Czechs say ” I wear a mask, I protect you, you wear a mask, you protect me”
Thank you Christopher Monckton for this article.
I am most grateful to Keith Minto for his interesting comment about face-masks, which accords in all respects with the advice given by the South Korean public-health expert.
In fact, the best outfit to wear wherever one might be exposed to airborne transmission of the Chinese virus is motorcycle gear – top-to-toe leathers that can be washed down with soap and water before removing one’s full-face helmet and gauntlets at the end of a trip outside. The full-face helmet is particularly important, because it provides some protection for the eyes as well as the nose and mouth (the South Koreans say the virus does not enter the body via the ears as well). The gauntlets are important because they prevent the virus from getting in under the sleeves.
I agree that nothing from China is believable.
Can anyone point me to an actual daily death count by US county? I don’t care how they died and I don’t want estimates. I would like to look back daily for 2 years.
If the infection rate is high and death rate is consequently very low it means that the asymtomatic who have recovered may constitute 30% herd immunity by now. Since this is roughly halfway to the 70% herd immunity ‘required’ to extinguish the pandemic, it follows that it might possibly start having a significant effect on the growth rate in the next few days or weeks, possibly turning it negative.
The upshot of the posited 30% herd immunity drastically reducing and reversing the growth rate is that it could mimic the hoped-for effects of lockdown measures. Both are expected to bend the curve in the growth rate and turn it negative.
Doubtless, the lockdown measures must have some tangible effect as appears to be the case from Lord Monckton’s data thus far. However, we shouldn’t forget that, if the current herd immunity is 30% and climbing fast, some of the effect on the daily case growth rate will be owing to this herd immunity and some to the lockdown measures.
Scute makes a very useful point about herd immunity. In a future posting I shall hope to provide a more detailed analysis of the true infection rate, which can be evaluated from the daily death count.
There are five methods of curbing pandemics. The only one of these that is within the direct control of governments is restrictions on movement so that the virus cannot spread. In a future article, I shall discuss each of these methods.
A French study shows mortality rates for Covid 19 are similar to other coronaviruses.
An eminent German Professor, an infectious disease epidemiologist, sends an open letter to the German Chancellor referencing this study and asking 5 key questions:
1. Did projections make a distinction between symptom-free infected people and actual, sick patients – i.e. people who develop symptoms?
2. How does the current workload of intensive care units with patients with diagnosed COVID-19 compare to other coronavirus infections?
3. Has there already been a random sample of the healthy general population to validate the real spread of the virus, or is this planned in the near future?
4. How is a distinction to be made between genuine corona-related deaths and accidental virus presence at the time of death?
5. What efforts are being made to make the population aware of these elementary differences and to make people understand that scenarios like those in Italy or Spain are not realistic here (Germany)?
Many, many British citizens have had this virus, including various health ministers, the Prime Minister and the heir to the throne. An overwhelming majority have made a good and speedy recovery. Overall mortality rates for the last few weeks in Britain have been, and remain, bang on the five year average.
Time, long overdue, to wake up and smell the already burning and expensive coffee.
I’ve always maintained that many issues that most Britons and most of MSM lay at the feet of the EU and Brussels are in fact due to UK civil service and political failings. How else can you explain this paragraph? There was an EU system in place but the UK’s failure to take advantage of it is blamed to the EU, is that logical.
It would be interesting to compare deaths per million against per capita spending on health. My thoughts are that South Korea and Japan are amongst the highest spenders on health.
Amazingly excellent CMoB can’t wait for your updates. Australia is today wrongly advising masks are only for the infected. Masks are important to deter nose/mouth touching. How’s about Japan. Their data is good. And we all know Japanese never enter a house wearing shoes. We all go from the corona coated supermarket floor direct to our kitchen floor!
In the Netherlands they have found roaming 3 different strains of current corona virus, as it mutates while it spreads. Two strains are mild like a flu, bringing headlines of 100 year olds surving the IC. Also in France same headlines appear.
I guess it would be wise to focus on hotspots of the aggresive strain only, isolate it, and let it die out. At same time you let the other mild strains fully roam around to build up nationwide immunity.
With regards to the projection of the population infected but did not show any severe symptoms to warrant going to the doctor or hospital, an antigen test will show those cases. It would be some probabilistic estimate to project the proportion of the population that have develop antigens but did not exhibit any severe or even any symptom, those that have the antigens but only required a visit to the doctor– i.e. mild symptoms, those that required hospitalization severe symptoms
Bad News.
Cats are carriers of the virus.
15% of street cats in Wuhan are infected already.
In Italy probably the same
This means, the virus is already endemic and will go nowhere.
Lockdowns will reduce the spreading rate as already seen.
But who can lock the cats?
At least two US military War Game studies have just come to light, with uncanny results.
Urban Outbreak 2019 :
Among the conclusions in the summary are two that, in the minds of the wargamers, stand out: forced mass quarantine can backfire and trigger additional disease spread–a finding that was different from the Chinese experience in Wuhan; and, the mortality rate is a better indicator of the assessment of the scale of an outbreak than the overall number of cases.
and USNORTHCOM Branch Plan 3560, explicitly Coronavirus, dated Jan 6 2017 :
In addition to anticipating the coronavirus pandemic, the military plan predicted with uncanny accuracy many of the medical supply shortages that now appear poised to cause untold deaths, author Ken Klippenstein reports. The plan states: “Competition for, and scarcity of resources will include non-pharmaceutical MCM [Medical Countermeasures] (e.g., ventilators, devices, personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves), medical equipment, and logistical support. This will have a significant impact on the availability of the global workforce.”
So why, with two known US Military studies are we woefully unprepared?
Clearly because of of decades-long take-town of the economy, and health-care, not addressed in the above report.