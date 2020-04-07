Guest essay by Eric Worrall
President Trump has announced the USA will withhold funds from the WHO in the wake of their gross mishandling of the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak.
Trump: U.S. to withhold funds from ‘China-centric’ WHO
By Tom Howell Jr.– The Washington Times – Updated: 6:14 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020
President Trump said Tuesday the U.S. will put a “powerful hold” on U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, saying it struck a “China-centric” tone as the coronavirus virus unfolded and dragged its feet in declaring a pandemic.
“They could have called it much earlier,” Mr. Trump said. “When they call every shot wrong, that’s no good.”
Mr. Trump said the U.S. pays a disproportionate amount to the public health arm of the U.N., so he wants to see if it’s worth committing the money.
…Read more:
Even CNN criticised the WHO’s abysmal China centric mishandling of the Coronavirus epidemic.
Despite widespread criticism of their initial missteps, WHO shows no sign of getting their act together and focussing on their core mission; In the middle of a pandemic, a week ago a senior WHO advisor published an article exploring how to insert climate action into the global pandemic response.
The WHO has been worse than useless; in my opinion they helped add credibility to China’s lies and false assurances, which lulled the world’s governments into believing the pandemic was not a major issue until it was too late.
19 thoughts on “Coronavirus Blowback: Trump to Withhold Funds from the “China Centric” UN WHO”
Thank you Mr Trump! Finally!
Great action by the President. I hope others follow suit.
The WHO is largely responsible for the pandemic, by underplaying the seriousness of the spread and telling countries not to close their borders when it would have made a difference.
Countries should sue them for trillions of dollars.
If a country sues an international body that it funds proportionally for it’s outgoings, it is in fact sueing itself, and paying lawyers for the process.
Well done POTUS
As it was happening , I thought they were just resisting the press baying for the right to use word pandemic in their breathless headlines. That seemed cautious and appropriate.
I recently read something about some kind of insurance market trading obligations they wanted to mature before they used the P-word since this had legal implications on pay outs and insurance liabilities. Someone probably had stocks. Never dug into it further.
Not convinced the “china centric” rhetoric is more than hot air.
That was covered on Zerohedge and elsewhere. Follow the money. Yes there will be major losses for some as the pandemic was declared before June.
As to the “China-Centric” part. The head of the WHO is a dyed in the wool Marxist out of Ethiopia and his views are extremely Marxist-Centric if you prefer a different term.
When is Trump going to start rolling out selectively lifting of confinement?
This can not go on for much longer.
Good posting, Eric. I watched President Trump announce the thought of withholding WHO funds, due to their “China-centric” conduct. Sounded like a no-brainer, and sure enough, several of the no-brain crowd questioned Trump on why he said “China-centric”. The Trump Derangement Syndrome should be declared a mental dysfunction, like a bi-polar condition. Yesterday Trump called out the propaganda reporter, from a station in Hong Kong, who really works for the China Communist Party, and today several news agencies defended her. Wow! Stay safe.
$900 million dollars vanishing from their budget will certainly get WHO’s attention!
Now, what *I* am wondering is if China will replace it.
If they don’t, they will demonstrate they are not a reliable patron, in a world where they are trying to build reliable vassals to confirm their “cultural sphere”..
If they *do* replace it, they confirm WHO’s vassalage to them, and make them useless as a catspaw.
It’s great to hear that President Trump is withholding funds from the WHO as it has become worse than useless. The WHO is entirely a servant of the Chinese government which has purchased it lock stock and barrel. At first, the WHO helped the Chines government hide the outbreak of Covid-19, then they aided in downplaying it, then the switched to supporting widespread and hysterical responses that damaged Western economies. Not having the WHO anymore would be a boost to World Health, even in Africa.
Well, yes. But if you read down the article, then a few minutes later…
““I’m not saying I’m going to do it,” Mr. Trump said.”
I wish he would consider this for other “world organizations”.
Mac
Good. Any group that would take a single study from anywhere to claim that “human to human transmission is not happening” like the WHO did in mid January deserves to be fired! The fact that the lone claim originated in China does not instill confidence either. Not that China has a corner on corrupt and politicized science.
Here is hoping other less than forthcoming UN agencies, cough IPCC cough, get defunded as well.
He said he’s putting a “powerful hold” on the funds.
Dafuq is that supposed to mean?
Excellent. Now if our worse than useless PM Trudeau were to stopp trying for a UN Security Seat with tax dollars and finding WHO it would be much better
Well it’s not rhinoceros horn, which would be a traditional Chinese medicine and possibly WHO supported, but another new antiviral is working on mice and human cells (in vitro).
https://www.drugtargetreview.com/news/59567/eidd-2801-shows-efficacy-against-covid-19-in-human-cells-and-mice/
https://khn.org/news/mysterious-heart-damage-not-just-lung-troubles-befalling-covid-19-patients/
Yes Mac,
Add the UN IPCC to that withholding of funds due to their promulgation of mankind’s greatest fraud ever – the CO2 causes global warming con.
Just try standing outside on a sunny day and deciding from whence the heat is arriving. It will not be from the open sky above which is supposed to be radiating twice the amount of energy per square metre as that from the Sun according to the UN IPCC ‘Greenhouse Effect’ cartoons. It will all be directly from the Sun.
We have always known that but allowed the authority of the UN to make us into complete fools.
After testing the waters and assessing the reaction he will see that his base and other sensible people are in agreement and he will withhold the funding.
Hell, Tedros, the Beijing Toady is a bloody Marxist who has been accused of covering up 3 cholera outbreaks in Africa before assuming the position at WHO.
I vote Pete Townshend to head the WHO.