Coronavirus Blowback: Trump to Withhold Funds from the “China Centric” UN WHO

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

President Trump has announced the USA will withhold funds from the WHO in the wake of their gross mishandling of the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak.

Trump: U.S. to withhold funds from ‘China-centric’ WHO By Tom Howell Jr.– The Washington Times – Updated: 6:14 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 President Trump said Tuesday the U.S. will put a “powerful hold” on U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, saying it struck a “China-centric” tone as the coronavirus virus unfolded and dragged its feet in declaring a pandemic. “They could have called it much earlier,” Mr. Trump said. “When they call every shot wrong, that’s no good.” Mr. Trump said the U.S. pays a disproportionate amount to the public health arm of the U.N., so he wants to see if it’s worth committing the money. … Read more: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/7/donald-trump-us-withhold-who-funding/

Even CNN criticised the WHO’s abysmal China centric mishandling of the Coronavirus epidemic.

Despite widespread criticism of their initial missteps, WHO shows no sign of getting their act together and focussing on their core mission; In the middle of a pandemic, a week ago a senior WHO advisor published an article exploring how to insert climate action into the global pandemic response.

The WHO has been worse than useless; in my opinion they helped add credibility to China’s lies and false assurances, which lulled the world’s governments into believing the pandemic was not a major issue until it was too late.

