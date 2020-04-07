Journalists Strategising How to Insert Climate Action into Coronavirus Rescue Packages

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; If you are wondering why during the last week MSM journalists have pushed hard to tie climate action to the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak, the answer might lie in a webinar meeting which occurred on April 2nd.
Environmental Reporters Strategize On Using Coronavirus To Advance Climate Agenda
BY STAFF APRIL 6, 2020
With the nation locked down due to the coronavirus outbreak, members of the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ) last week compared the dangers of the pandemic with climate change and discussed how to leverage reporting on the public health crisis into advancing environmental policies.
In a webinar entitled, “Covering a Crisis: Climate, Coronavirus, and Global (In)action),”discussion was moderated by Emily Holden, an environmental reporter for The Guardian and featured Katherine Hayhoe, a professor at Texas Tech University and Denis Hayes, a member of the Earth Day Network.
Hayes kicked off the webinar by arguing the $2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress last month should have been geared toward transforming the industrial and energy sectors.
After some discussion about the role reporters should play in covering both coronavirus and climate change, Holden asked about the possibility of poor perception from comparing the two events.
“Is there a risk of environmental journalists’ reporting right now looking kind of opportunist and connecting these two crises or writing stories that are completely unrelated to this one? Is there a way to link these without being in bad taste?” she asked the panel.
Hayhoe empathetically replied “Yes” and described how reporters should frame their stories.
Read more: https://www.sej.org/sej-webinar-covering-crisis-climate-coronavirus-and-global-inaction
The participants were:
- Denis Hayes, Board Chair Emeritus, The Earth Day Network; President and CEO, The Bullitt Foundation
- Katharine Hayhoe, Professor of Political Science, Texas Tech University
- Alice Hill, Senior Fellow for Climate Change Policy, Council on Foreign Relations
- John Mecklin, Editor-in-Chief, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists
Moderator:
- Emily Holden, Environment Reporter, Guardian US
The audio for the webinar is available here, or you can obtain huge video files from here.
Webinar members discuss the “terrible difficulty” getting environmental threats covered, and discuss strategies such as “regular visits” to editors, to try to pressure them into upping their climate change and environmental content.
They praised Al Gore’s influence – “he knows as much as a climate scientist”.
Fantasies of a future Democrat President appointing Katharine Hayhoe as head of NOAA, so she can become a “household name”. They hope Hayhoe would have widespread appeal because she is “not part of any tribe”.
Talking points I’ve seen over the last week were also discussed in the webinar.
2 thoughts on “Journalists Strategising How to Insert Climate Action into Coronavirus Rescue Packages”
The media is deep into the climate action movement. The climate activism you see in the media is not spontaneous but calculated and deliberate.
They are not reporters of news anymore. They see themselves as creators of the news. Create the news then report it or maybe the other way around.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/06/24/cjr/
Hayhoe — huh. There are some puns here, but you get the point!