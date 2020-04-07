Journalists Strategising How to Insert Climate Action into Coronavirus Rescue Packages

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; If you are wondering why during the last week MSM journalists have pushed hard to tie climate action to the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak, the answer might lie in a webinar meeting which occurred on April 2nd.

Environmental Reporters Strategize On Using Coronavirus To Advance Climate Agenda

BY STAFF APRIL 6, 2020

With the nation locked down due to the coronavirus outbreak, members of the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ) last week compared the dangers of the pandemic with climate change and discussed how to leverage reporting on the public health crisis into advancing environmental policies.

In a webinar entitled, “Covering a Crisis: Climate, Coronavirus, and Global (In)action),”discussion was moderated by Emily Holden, an environmental reporter for The Guardian and featured Katherine Hayhoe, a professor at Texas Tech University and Denis Hayes, a member of the Earth Day Network.

Hayes kicked off the webinar by arguing the $2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress last month should have been geared toward transforming the industrial and energy sectors.

…

After some discussion about the role reporters should play in covering both coronavirus and climate change, Holden asked about the possibility of poor perception from comparing the two events.

“Is there a risk of environmental journalists’ reporting right now looking kind of opportunist and connecting these two crises or writing stories that are completely unrelated to this one? Is there a way to link these without being in bad taste?” she asked the panel.

Hayhoe empathetically replied “Yes” and described how reporters should frame their stories.

…