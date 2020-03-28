The next frontier in coronavirus testing: Identifying the full scope of the pandemic, not just individual infections

March 27, 2020
Scientists are starting to roll out new blood tests for the coronavirus, a key development that, unlike the current diagnostic tests, will help pinpoint people who are immune and reveal the full scope of the pandemic.
The “serological” tests — which rely on drawn blood, not a nasal or throat swab — can identify people who were infected and have already recovered from Covid-19, including those who were never diagnosed, either because they didn’t feel particularly sick or they couldn’t get an initial test. Scientists expect those individuals will be safe from another infection for at least some time — so the tests could signal who could be prioritized to return to work or serve as a frontline health worker.
The serological tests, which are being deployed in some countries in Asia and are starting to be used at one New York hospital, could also eventually help scientists answer outstanding epidemiological questions about the spread of the virus and might even steer an inoculation strategy should a vaccine make it to market.
“We need to identify all those people here who not only knew they had the coronavirus but maybe weren’t sure because they didn’t get tested or because they had minimal symptoms,” said Christopher Kirchhoff, a former White House aide who wrote a 2016 review of the U.S. government’s response to the West African Ebola crisis. “You can imagine asking them to take the key roles in our economy to keep things moving, whether that’s manning a checkout aisle at a supermarket or taking the lead for caring for someone else in their family who comes down with the coronavirus.”
Serological tests sniff out antibodies in the blood — molecules made by the immune system in response to a pathogen’s attack.
Right now, the main diagnostic tests for Covid-19 rely on a technology called PCR and search for evidence of the virus’ RNA genome. But as people recover, they vanquish the virus from their system, so PCR isn’t helpful much beyond the infection period.
Antibodies made in response to a virus, however, persist in the blood, acting like sentinels and rallying an immediate response should the virus try to invade again. The antibodies are unique signatures — different protectors modeled after encountering different viruses — so finding them is a signal of past contact with a particular virus.
It’s the difference between catching an invader red-handed versus going back to the crime scene and dusting for prints.
“It seems very easy to be able to say yes or no, somebody was infected or wasn’t infected,” said Florian Krammer, a virologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
Earlier this month, Krammer and colleagues posted on a preprint server a paper describing the serological assays they had developed to detect previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the name of the coronavirus. (Preprints are scientific papers that have not been through the peer-review process yet.) They’ve also started a website where labs can order the ingredients they need to get tests up and running themselves.
And this week, Mount Sinai announced that antibodies detected in blood from recovered patients would be used to treat current patients. It’s hoped that injecting patients with these antibodies — a type of therapy sometimes called convalescent plasma — might provide an initial layer of protection as their own immune system kicks into gear.
Companies and academic researchers are also trying to develop plasma therapies and are scrambling to obtain blood from survivors. Serological tests could help expand the supply.
Other tests are being built as well. Researchers in the Netherlands have unveiled assays, the United Kingdom is preparing to roll out its own antibody tests, and scientists in Singapore have used them to trace chains of transmission. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Congress this month that the agency was developing two serological tests; a CDC spokeswoman did not respond to messages asking for more details about the agency’s tests or its plans.
Companies have also started to sell antibody tests, though some are being framed as another tool to diagnose acute infections. Some experts are skeptical about this approach because it can take the body a few days to ramp up production of the antibodies, meaning a serological test would miss an infection if it was in its early stages.
“It takes you five, seven, 10 days — usually more than one week to develop a robust antibody response,” said Isabella Eckerle, a virologist at Geneva Centre for Emerging Viral Diseases. “And the first week is the week when people shed the virus in the highest concentrations.”
Serological tests are also critical, experts said, for painting a full picture of the virus’s spread, even if not immediately.
In other countries, researchers have started to launch “serosurveys” — testing the blood of a sample of the population to estimate just how widely the virus spread. It’s through these types of retrospective initiatives that the full number of cases can be approximated, which can help explain how common asymptomatic infections may be and calculate a better estimate for the mortality rate of a virus….
9 thoughts on “The next frontier in coronavirus testing: Identifying the full scope of the pandemic, not just individual infections”
I am astonished that any “expert” was able to model the pandemic without essential data but lack of solid data hasn’t stopped other “experts” in other fields….
Welcome to the New World…where anyone can claim to be an expert, toss it on social media and watch the fallout from their uninformed Chicken Little opinion.
/sarc
Why are you astonished? It happens every single day in the news, in the media, in movies, tv shows, and on commentary from the general public that has no direct knowledge but several million slightly informed opinions they ‘need’ to share with everyone. One motive for sharing is inclusion. None of this is new (unless of course you are being factious–in that case, I wholeheartedly agree with you and though you can’t see it under my mask, I’m smiling)
..but Trump was wrong…
“Based on these and other results physicians and governments around the world are now using these medications to claimed great effect. Even in the state of Michigan, prominent hospitals such as the Henry Ford Hospital and the University of Michigan have added hydroxychloroquine to their treatment protocols for hospitalized patients with COVID-19.”
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/03/26/opinion-michigans-doctors-fight-coronavirus-and-governors-office/2922272001/
===========
..but Trump was wrong…
Clinical trials for coronavirus treatments begin in New York
The state acquired 70,000 doses of hydroxychloroquine, 10,000 doses of zithromax and 750,000 doses of chloroquine in the last few days, according to a news release by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/clinical-trials-coronavirus-treatments-begin-york/story?id=69777957
One issue is the test has to be very specific to the virus tested. That is there are multiple coronaviruses and your body will produce a different response to each one, so you are looking for just one of possibly many. And the virus can mutate which brings another set of issues.
Mt Sinai already had a program like this going on with other viruses so it wasn’t much of a leap to get something on CV19. Kudos for all these very smart and dedicated people. The labs in the US and all the other countries are also working hard and most of all, sharing the data they find which expedites the process immensely. It can be a nasty disease and obviously the best thing is not get it. But sooner or later we are all going to have to get back to normal so the sooner they can get effective testing, treatments and hopefully vaccines, the better.
“Kudos for all these very smart and dedicated people.”
Yes, absolutely! It’s amazing to watch what human beings are capable of sometimes, on the good side of the ledger.
My daughter was in Toronto for a conference late February where her company’s retail products were on display. She had contact with multiple Asians during her conference and at the airport. She is convinced she had been exposed so she self isolated. On Day 4 she lost her sense of smell. Day 5 she developed a fever, dry cough and headache. The “flu” wiped her right out leaving her miserable and she also got a sinus infection that required antibiotics. She was not eligible for COVID19 testing because of the very narrow criteria our province uses. She had not traveled overseas to a hot spot and she had not had contact with a known COVID19 sufferer. She is convinced she had the disease. She would like to volunteer at the hospital or donate plasma. The sooner that antibody test can be done, the better.
Yes, today is Day Four of the hydroxychloroquine/zithromax clinical trials in New York.
The French study that just came out had 10 of its patients on ventilators when the study started and the doctors said all the people on ventilators were off the ventilators three days after starting the medication.
One very old, infirm patient died in this study. I assume this patient was also on a ventilator but I believe they said he was too far gone for the medicine to help. The other 82 or so patients all recovered.
I wonder if any New York patients have gotten off their ventilators yet?
Governor Cuomo may not need as many ventilators as he has been estimating. Wouldn’t that be wonderful!
“She is convinced she had the disease. She would like to volunteer at the hospital or donate plasma. The sooner that antibody test can be done, the better.”
This new testing is very important for this part of the puzzle. It will allow immune health care people to get on the front lines and do their job without being afraid of their patients. And this will help in getting society and the economy in general, moving again.
There may be a *lot* of immune people out there considering how easily the Wuhan virus spreads. Oklahoma had two cases 10 days ago, both traveling in from Italy, and now we have about 400 cases.
