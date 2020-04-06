Science team points out a new failure of climate models

From Nature Climate Change:
Ill-sooted models by Baird Langenbrunner
Atmospheric black carbon (BC) or soot — formed by the incomplete combustion of fossil fuels, biofuel and biomass — causes warming by absorbing sunlight and enhancing the direct radiative forcing of the climate. As BC ages, it is coated with material due to gas condensation and collisions with other particles. These processes lead to variation in the composition of BC-containing particles and in the arrangement of their internal components — a mixture of BC and other material — though global climate models do not fully account for these heterogeneities. Instead, BC-containing particles are typically modelled as uniformly coated spheres with identical aerosol composition, and these simplifications lead to overestimated absorption.
Full article here
The PNAS paper has this to say:
Absorption by black carbon strongly affects regional and global climate. Yet, large discrepancies between standard model predictions and regionally specific observations—often with observed absorption lower than expected—raise questions about current understanding of black carbon absorption and its atmospheric impacts. Through a combination of measurement and modeling, our analysis resolves the discrepancy by showing that particular laboratory designs or atmospheric conditions engender distinct compositional heterogeneity among particles containing black carbon. Lower-than-expected absorption results largely from increased heterogeneity, although slightly lowered absorption occurs even in a purely homogeneous system. This work provides a framework that explains globally disparate observations and that can be used to improve estimates of black carbon’s global impact.
In a nutshell, in their zeal to model and prove global warming, climate researchers assumed that all carbon black particles ejected into the atmosphere are created equal, and stay equal. In reality, that’s not the case and it is a huge oversimplification of what actually occurs in nature.
It’s equivalent to saying that every grain of sand on the beach is exactly the same size, shape, and composition, or that snowflakes aren’t unique, but all exactly the same. As even a grade-schooler knows, nature doesn’t work like that.
Once again, “climate science” fails the tenets of basic science.
UPDATE: this books talks about the issue.
29 thoughts on “Science team points out a new failure of climate models”
What does average temperature really mean? In California, the daily temperatures can vary 30 or 40 degrees from early am temps to afternoon temps on a cloudless day. Early fog or clouds can vary the range. Temperature variations from the beach to the desert to the mountains can vary 50 degrees at any moment, and they’re only a one-hour drive apart. Golfers can control the temperature at the golf course by 10 to 15 degrees simply by moving from open sun to tree covered shade areas. So, the 64-thousand-dollar question is – What’s the average temperature?
You nailed it. Average temperature is meaningless. It tells you nothing. Environmental impacts happen at the edges of the temperature envelope, not at the average. Are minimum temps going up, down, or sideways? Are maximum temps going up, down, or sideways? Or are the averages being affected by a combination of both? You simply can’t tell from an average. An average loses all the data of necessary to understand what is going on.
I’ve been advocating for changing to using cooling and heating degree day values instead of average temperature. This data tells you far more about what is going on. It is the data used by engineers to size cooling and heating requirements for buildings and such. Basically if maximum temperatures are going up then your cooling requirements (measured by the cooling degree-day value) goes up as well. If maximum temperatures are going down then cooling degree-day values go down. Same for heating degree-days,.
If you can tell me that the monthly total cooling degree-day values for June will be higher in 2050 than the total for 2020 then I can actually tell you if the climate is warming. An average temperature simply can’t tell you that.
This won’t happen for two reasons: First, it is more complicated to model this and second it will probably remove the “scare” factor used today for generating research dollars. That also means that this data would be of less use by what passes for journalism today to generate “click bait” to drive their revenues.
And even more idiotic is the “anomaly” term, which is nothing more than a difference from an average, but is treated as if it has deeper meaning.
The average temperature is about as meaningful as the average phone number in a phone directory.
Phone numbers are nominal data. C or F temperatures are interval data. K temperatures are ratio data.
A mean can be determined from interval and ratio data.
https://www.mymarketresearchmethods.com/types-of-data-nominal-ordinal-interval-ratio/
“I’ve been advocating for changing to using cooling and heating degree day values instead of average temperature…”
Apropos, but for some applications, ∜{(∑T⁴)/n} would be aproposer.
Ronald Stein, your question “What’s the average temperature?” gets straight to the heart of the CAGW failure, ie: in the winter a person from, say Chicago, who goes to Florida steps into the plus 75 deg F temperature increase and immediately dies. The reality is they drink a beer while enjoying a round of golf, and adjust as necessary by staying in the sun or pausing in the shade. Crop failure the alarmists shout? Plant earlier and harvest earlier-no pada nada! Stay safe.
record the high and low for the date. In year two add the highs and divide by two. Rinse and repeat on that date every year computing the average high and low.
Note the trickeration when you listen to the local meteorologist broadcast the weather report before you go to bed. If the days high is below the average he will likely report “the high temperature of [the high temp of the day here] is below AVERAGE” However if the days high is above the average he will likely report “The high temperature of [put high temp of the day here] is above NORMAL. There is a big subliminal difference between average and normal. The latter tells us that something is not right.
In the age of Global Warm…ahh we really meant climate change all along in order for everything to be copacetic, i.e. not climate change the daily number would have to come in the same every year on the same date. Otherwise the climate is changing. Always has, always will
I bailed on “climate science” when they started making claims of “run-away” and “self amplifying”.
Also the entire claim that air-born soot causes ground-level warming was proven fraudulent by 9am September 12th 2001.
No soot = +2°F @ ground level.
Assuming a spherical
cowblack carbon!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spherical_cow
Or a frictionless, inextensible spherical cow.
Hang on , causes warming of what by blocking sunlight ? Certainly not warming of the land and sea surface which is the usual metric of “global heating”.
If it has blocked the incoming energy , any “forcing” is only giving back what it has stolen. Half of which gets “forced” back to space without every having hit the ground.
This sounds like just another excuse for why the modelled degree of warming has not happened.
Seems the article claim warming due BC in the atmosphere. My poorly equipped logic brain, tells me that when opacity increases due to BC, less sunlight reaches ground, thus less heating. Somewhat similar to low hanging water vapor clouds.
But, there you go, logic doesn’t make it.
That’s an overly-simplistic view. You’d have a point if it were primarily reflecting solar radiation like some aerosols, but it’s not…it’s absorbing it and then releasing it as heat. And black carbon doesn’t just sit there in the sky, either. It falls and becomes part of the ground you think it protects. Plus when it falls on snow and ice, it affects albedo (i.e., more sunlight reaches ground, thus more heating) while increasing local melt rates…which in turn affects albedo even more (i.e., a positive feedback).
The first problem of climate models is that they attribute to gases that which is actually geothermal. Therefore nothing useful can come out of them.
http://phzoe.com/2020/03/13/geothermal-animated/
http://phzoe.com/2020/03/04/dumbest-math-theory-ever/
It’s important to understand that if you have a hot pan emitting 700 W/m^2 into the atmosphere, climate “scientists” will claim that ~535 W/m^2 is due to “downwelling” IR. I’m not kidding. They have everything 100% upside down.
Geothermal is highly variable both in space and in time (e.g., volcanic eruptions). Average value estimates changed from 0.07W/m2 30 years ago to 0.1 W/m2 lately. Compared to insolation, it is negligible.
By that account physics fails the tents of basic science.
“Physicists like to think their job is to uncover truths about nature. It is a profession that thrives on abstract thought and, often, an other-worldly detachment from reality. But with his essay collection Quantum Legacies, David Kaiser reminds us that, up close, the business of doing science is a mess. Physics, like any human activity, is rocked by the waves of history — its busts and booms, fears and fashions.”
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00994-6
Jack,
Not physics in general, but the evidence is overwhelming that climate science has failed the tenets of basic science. But then again, climate science stopped being about science upon the iception of the IPCC when the scientific method was replaced with conformance to a political narrative for establishing what is suitable to include, or not, in the IPCC’s reports that define what they want their self serving ‘consensus’ to believe.
Fossil CO2 Emission Hoax,
I believe recognize climatologists grossly overstate the impact of fossil CO2 emissions on global temperatures. The world’s fossil CO2 emissions have increased from 22,674 million tons (Mt) in 1990 to 37,077 Mt in 2017. A plot of global temperatures from 1850, (Little Ice Age) to 2018 shows the temperatures increased between 1920 and 1945, before significant CO2 emissions, at the same rate as from 1970 to 2018. The temperature increased from1970 to 1990 at the same rate as from 1990 to 2018 despite the 70% increase in fossil CO2 emissions. Clearly global temperatures were not that sensitive to those emissions.
Also a plot of CO2 in the atmosphere showed CO2 increased from 320 parts per million (PPM) in 1960, to 396 PPM in 2014. Yet the rate of change from 1970 to 1990 was essentially the same as for 1990 to 2014. Again despite the 70% increase in fossil CO2 emissions.
If increasing fossil CO2 emissions didn’t increase atmospheric CO2 PPM they could not be the reason for increasing global temperatures. The only rational explanation was global temperatures, driven by the sun were increasing CO2 out gassing from ocean surface. That global temperature increases were the cause of increasing CO2 in atmosphere not the result.
I’m a retired Boeing engineer but it shouldn’t take much education to recognize that if a 70% increase in fossil CO2 emissions doesn’t result in a dramatic change in the rate at which global temperatures or atmospheric CO2 levels increase its “unlikely” fossil CO2 emissions are the reason. Yet apparently 96% of scientists don’t recognize that rationale.
One of the seminal arguments for global temperature sensitivity was an August 2007 Scientific American article, “The Physical Science behind Climate Change”. The article claimed to be “The Undeniable Case for Global Warming” based their conclusion on the failure of their computer models of climate temperature with their estimates of “forcing” (influence of) to match measured temperature. The end result was matching their computer model results to measured data required forcing for the fossil CO2 emissions to be 10 times that of the Sun. The fact that the global temperature increase from1990 to 2017 was essentially the same as from 1970 to 1990 despite the 70% increase in fossil CO2 emissions would “seem” to belie that conclusion.
The fact that atmospheric CO2 level increase from 1970 to 1990 was also the same as from 1990 to 2017 despite the 70% increase in fossil CO2 emissions reaffirms the lack of sensitivity. The real correlation is between global temperatures and CO2 in the atmosphere. As the letter concludes the likely reason is global temperatures driven by the sun, have increased CO2 out gassing from the ocean surface.
The conclusion is fossil CO2 emissions are not an existential threat to the planet. Hundreds of billions have been wasted each year attempting to limit fossil CO2 emissions. That all the billions spent attempting to replace fossil fuels with renewable sources have likely had little affect on either global temperature or atmospheric CO2 levels. The sooner the whole world recognizes that the better
Carbon isotope analysis indicates that the nearly 50% increased in atmospheric CO2 since the mid 18th century. can be directly attributed to the burning of fossil fuels.
http://www.jamespowell.org/Stuff/Ourfault/Ourfault.html
If ocean off gassing was a factor, the pH level of the ocean would be increasing; the ocean is still absorbing CO2 and pH levels are dropping.
https://ocean.si.edu/ocean-life/invertebrates/ocean-acidification
Jack,
“… nearly 50% increased in atmospheric CO2 since the mid 18th century. can be directly attributed to the burning of fossil fuels.”
This is good, not bad. Do you realize that the planets rate of sequestering Carbon is greater than it’s release into the atmosphere by means other combusting fossil fuels? Do you also understand that this means that the ultimate destiny of ALL biological life on Earth is to run out of CO2? The planet came dangerously close during the last ice age.
The evidence is unambiguous that CO2 levels have been consistently dropping for millions of years, at least until mankind reversed this dangerous trend. Why fight against something that’s only good for all life on Earth and this would be true even if the IPCC’s grossly over-estimated climate sensitivity was true. Given that the laws of physics dictate an actual sensitivity less then the IPCC’s presumed lower bound, WTF is wrong with NASA that they can support this alarmist BS?
Take a wild guess, add in some speculation, and mix in a few random numbers you made up to make the answer closer to what you expected – that’s a climate model.
How can adding in another wild guess (about soot) hurt? It does no good to try and understand carbon soot’s impact to climate any better if you just throw the answer into a made-up climate model.
They need to start from known basic physics and work their way up to more complex systems if they want their models to represent anything but speculation. It would take years of work, and they eventually will come to areas that simply defy strong physics based modeling and so have to be simulated. This at least would provide them insight as to why a climate cannot be accurately modeled into the future as far out as 100 years. It might also provide them with insight that Carbon dioxide is a player but not the master of climate (the master would be the huge ‘glowie’ thing up in the sky)
Solar variation is insufficient to affect climate change.
https://climate.nasa.gov/faq/14/is-the-sun-causing-global-warming/
http://solar-center.stanford.edu/sun-on-earth/2009RG000282.pdf
Fossil CO2 Emission Hoax,
I believe climatologists grossly overstate the impact of fossil CO2 emissions on global temperatures. The world’s fossil CO2 emissions have increased from 22,674 million tons (Mt) in 1990 to 37,077 Mt in 2017. A plot of global temperatures from 1850, (Little Ice Age) to 2018 shows the temperatures increased between 1920 and 1945, before significant CO2 emissions, at the same rate as from 1970 to 2018. The temperature increased from1970 to 1990 at the same rate as from 1990 to 2018 despite the 70% increase in fossil CO2 emissions. Clearly global temperatures were not that sensitive to those emissions.
Also a plot of CO2 in the atmosphere showed CO2 increased from 320 parts per million (PPM) in 1960, to 396 PPM in 2014. Yet the rate of change from 1970 to 1990 was essentially the same as for 1990 to 2014. Again despite the 70% increase in fossil CO2 emissions.
If increasing fossil CO2 emissions didn’t increase atmospheric CO2 PPM they could not be the reason for increasing global temperatures. The only rational explanation was global temperatures, driven by the sun were increasing CO2 out gassing from ocean surface. That global temperature increases were the cause of increasing CO2 in atmosphere not the result.
I’m a retired Boeing engineer but it shouldn’t take much education to recognize that if a 70% increase in fossil CO2 emissions doesn’t result in a dramatic change in the rate at which global temperatures or atmospheric CO2 levels increase its “unlikely” fossil CO2 emissions are the reason. Yet apparently 96% of scientists don’t recognize that rationale.
One of the seminal arguments for global temperature sensitivity was an August 2007 Scientific American article, “The Physical Science behind Climate Change”. The article claimed to be “The Undeniable Case for Global Warming” based their conclusion on the failure of their computer models of climate temperature with their estimates of “forcing” (influence of) to match measured temperature. The end result was matching their computer model results to measured data required forcing for the fossil CO2 emissions to be 10 times that of the Sun. The fact that the global temperature increase from1990 to 2017 was essentially the same as from 1970 to 1990 despite the 70% increase in fossil CO2 emissions would “seem” to belie that conclusion.
The fact that atmospheric CO2 level increase from 1970 to 1990 was also the same as from 1990 to 2017 despite the 70% increase in fossil CO2 emissions reaffirms the lack of sensitivity. The real correlation is between global temperatures and CO2 in the atmosphere. As the letter concludes the likely reason is global temperatures driven by the sun, have increased CO2 out gassing from the ocean surface.
The conclusion is fossil CO2 emissions are not an existential threat to the planet. Hundreds of billions have been wasted each year attempting to limit fossil CO2 emissions. That all the billions spent attempting to replace fossil fuels with renewable sources have likely had little affect on either global temperature or atmospheric CO2 levels. The sooner the whole world recognizes that the better
“….. 96% of scientists don’t recognise ….. “.
I would be interested to know where you get this number from.
I am rather sceptical of many of the claims of climate scientists but I think that in this case Anthony is being rather unfair. Whoever first included the effects of soot in climate models was bound to make some simplifying assumptions; hence the assumption that all soot particles are the same. This new research shows that assumption leads to an overestimation of the amount of absorption of radiation by black carbon and therefore the models need to be refined. That is how science works.
The kinetic theory of gases was based on assumptions about the behaviour of an “ideal gas.” The theory is slightly inaccurate when applied to real gases. Did that show a failure of “the tenets of basic science”?
I guess that modeling soot on a 100 km x 100 km grid is an exercise in futility.
OK, so black carbon in the atmosphere is absorbing solar energy rather than the surface below. Sure, black carbon is less reflective, but half of what it absorbs is emitted back into space, thus it’s really a net cooling influence unless black carbon absorbs more than twice what the surface below would absorb.
It seems that the alarmist brain is stuck on the idea that any Joules absorbed by the atmosphere can only be returned to the surface to warm it more than those Joules could have done otherwise. While latent heat and convection are returned only to the surface, (which isn’t energy absorbed by the atmosphere anyway but like weather are just mechanisms to redistribute existing energy), the Joules of surface or solar emissions absorbed by clouds, GHG’s and aerosols which includes soot, are isotropically radiated away from the absorbing matter.
I’ll see your Black Soot marker and raise you an inch of death and destruction. While working in the field in northern Nevada it is common to find a fresh stream bank incised in a field, and near the top there commonly is about an inch of black, gritty ash and carbon, the marker for aerial transport of the Mazama eruption that formed Crater Lake in Oregon, about 6,000 years ago. No one who lives down-wind from Yellowstone should shrug this description off. Stay safe.