coronavirus #covid-19 Chinese virus: the exit strategy

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
The Chinese-virus lockdown benchmarch test that was introduced here yesterday compares the mean daily compound growth rates in Chinese-virus infections for 12 countries and for the world excluding China, whose case and death statistics are demonstrably and deliberately understated. The growth rates are the mean rates for the successive seven-day periods ending on dates from March 14, when Mr Trump declared a national emergency, until yesterday.
In my first post, two days ago, tables showing benchmark mean rates averaged over the three weeks immediately preceding March 14 were published.
From today, the results of the benchmark test will be published daily in the form of a simple graph that allows visual comparison of the various territories’ performances over time. The benchmark graph shows that the various policies adopted by nearly all governments to inhibit transmission of the infection appear to be beginning to work. Spain, Italy and Norway (the last of these added to this analysis today at the request of a Norwegian commenter justifiably proud of the effectiveness of his nation’s response to the emergency) are doing particularly well in bringing the case growth rate down. South Korea remains far and away the most efficient country at controlling the pandemic.
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection for the world excluding China (red) and for 12 individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 14 to April 3, 2020.
Why does this graph matter? The reason is simple. Already, young and active people frustrated by being cooped up indoors when they would rather be in the open air are beginning to question whether there should be lockdowns at all. Would it not be better to allow everyone to acquire immunity, and to accept the large resulting loss of life among the old and infirm, rather than enduring not only the heavy economic cost but also the loss of freedom inherent in what, in some countries, amounts to near-universal house arrest?
If lockdowns are justifiable, they are only justifiable if they can be clearly demonstrated to be working. At the moment, in the world as a whole and in nearly all of the individual nations tracked here, the trend in daily growth rates is downward. Up to a point, the lockdowns are working. In some countries, at least, a disastrous tide of serious cases overwhelming the hospitals and exhausting and infecting the doctors and nurses may yet be averted, but only if the lockdowns are kept firmly in place.
The spring has sprung, just as always
There are only two exceptions to the general downtrend in mean daily compound case growth rates: France, where cases have jumped and it looks as though a rebasing of the statistics may have taken place in recent days, and Sweden, where there is no general lockdown, though a few comparatively mild restrictions on mass meetings are in place. At present Sweden is doing quite well even without a lockdown, but its population is considerably less dense than those of most countries surveyed here.
But how can we tell that the reason for the decline in the mean daily growth rate is truly attributable to governments’ efforts to inhibit transmission, rather than to the gradual acquisition of immunity throughout the population? In the absence of universal testing, we cannot definitively say that it is the lockdowns that are bringing the pandemic painfully and still too slowly under control. It is possible, given that the true number of infections is known to be 10-1000 times greater than those reported, that in some countries a general population immunity is being acquired. However, until universal testing is available, we cannot know that for sure, and it would not be safe for anyone to act on that assumption. We do, however, know that lockdowns – if adhered to – are bound to reduce the rate of transmission.
And that is the purpose of these daily updates: to reveal, day by day, whether and to what extent the lockdowns are working. If the data over the next crucial two or three weeks show that the lockdowns are not working, governments will have to rethink their positions. However, if the lockdowns are working, they will have to be maintained until the exit strategy that I shall now outline is ready.
Why must the lockdowns be maintained? Italy, the first nation to introduce a determined lockdown, and Norway have both reduced their daily case growth rates to about 5%. But if that rate were to persist, in just two weeks they would have twice as many cases as they do today. In the United States, Canada, England and France, the daily case growth rate is still around 15%. If that rate were to persist, case counts would double in only five days.
What, then, should governments’ exit strategy be? The woeful lack of preparedness on the part of most nations is exemplified not only by the useless World Death Organization, whose dismal director is a fawning, soon-to-be-sacked lickspittle lackey of the Chinese Communist regime, which actively and openly campaigned for his nomination to the post, but also by the pandemic preparedness team who were rightly dismissed by Mr Trump two years ago, for they had plainly failed to make the necessary preparations that South Korea, for instance, had had the prudence and foresight to make. What was needed above all, and what is still absent in most countries, is the capacity to test the entire population if necessary.
Three forms of testing are necessary, the first two of them at whole-population scale. The first is an antigen test, which looks for the presence of the pathogen. That test shows whether the subject is currently infected. The second, no less important, is an antibody test, which shows whether the subject, having previously been infected, is now resistant to the pathogen.
The third test, which, like the antibody test, is serological, preferably using the polymerase chain reaction method, is capable of detecting not only whole virions in the blood but also, where a successful method of either boosting the immune system so that it destroys the offending particles or of destroying them chaotropically has been found, the fragments of the destroyed pathogens. This form of serological testing does not need to be done at population scale, though where it is available it yields more precise results than the quick and easy swab tests now being performed. But it is a vital research tool.
The greatest failure of public-health policy on the part of the various quangos expensively maintained to protect us from pandemics lies in the failure of Public Health England, the late U.S. pandemic response team, the World Death Organization et hoc genus omne to ensure that sufficient supplies of reagents, swabs, testing kits, analysis machines and personal protective equipment were available to test the entire population.
Social distancing? Nah!
Yes, maintaining such supplies comes at a cost. But it was not the cost of the U.S. pandemic unpreparedness team that led Mr Trump to sweep them away. It was that they were unprepared. True, it would have been better if he had replaced them with people who had some idea of what they were doing. But if they had done what they had been paid for decades to do, there would by now be warehouses brimful of the necessary stocks.
The first step in the Chinese-virus exit strategy, then, is purely logistical. Mr Johnson should sack the numpties at Public Death England and replace them with generals from the Royal Logistics Corps, who have more competence in finding what is needed and getting it to where it is needed when it is needed than anyone else on the planet. The United States Armed Forces also have wonderful logistics experts, and they are capable of handling problems such as the supply of materiel for testing programs and for personal protection on a wartime scale at a moment’s notice.
Mr Trump has, but has not yet fully used, the power to swing the Armed Forces, and particularly their excellent logistics arm, into full action. Frankly, he should delegate the logistical aspects to them at once. Mr Fauci, who is more than usually competent, can provide the necessary instructions on what is needed, and the Army will saddle up and go and get it.
In all countries currently under lockdown, honest assessments of the necessary manpower and material to test everyone both for antigens and for antibodies, and of the steps necessary to obtain and deploy them, should be drawn up forthwith and published. It has been painful watching the British Government’s spokesmen flannelling helplessly because even after all these weeks they simply have no idea when sufficient testing capacity will be available. By now they ought to know; and, if they want to command continuing support for lockdowns, they should be frank about what is needed and how long it will be before it is available. In a democracy it is better to keep the people informed than to hold out on them.
As soon as the logistics boys from the Armed Forces have sourced enough men and kit to test everyone, everyone should be tested, both for antigens and for antibodies.
Those infected should be isolated, and should not be allowed out even for shopping. Their necessary supplies should be delivered to them by people wearing adequate personal protective equipment. That will ensure that shops, which analysis of mobile-phone movements shows are the current chief meeting place and inferential source of transmission, cease to act more as centers of infection than of supply.
After two weeks, the infected should be tested again, and so on every week thereafter until they are free of infection and have passed the antibody test. All who have been unlucky enough to be infected but lucky enough to recover and show antibodies should be given certificates of immunity, valid for one year only (immunity cannot be relied upon after that), and released from lockdown provided they carry their certificates with them.
Those not yet infected should remain in isolation at home, and should go shopping only once a fortnight at an allocated time, so as to prevent overcrowding at the shops. If necessary, the shops will have to remain open 24 hours a day, with extra manpower provided. All shop workers should be provided with effective personal protective equipment.
Once the prevalence of infection has fallen back below 1% of population, the lockdown can be progressively eased, on the condition that wherever any new case emerges the most vigorous contact-tracing, testing and isolation of carriers is at once carried out in the fashion that South Korea, the paragon of best practice, has so ably demonstrated. Just look at the graph.
How long will all this take? Once the logistics boys get behind the wheel, it will take a lot less long than you might think. It is they, and not the failed public-death bureaucrats or the spectacularly innumerate politicians, who will be able to answer the timescale question.
Bottom line: It is not only possible but straightforward to bring this pandemic under control, at least at national level. The necessary steps are chiefly logistical. Of course the medico-scientific community has a role not only in caring for the sick and dying but also in researching a vaccine. But even in the absence of a vaccine (and we still can’t cure the common cold, so don’t hold your breath for one: it may come soon or it may not), this pandemic can and will be brought to an end. But it will not be brought to an end by the faff and flimflam we have had from our politicians and public-death bureaucrats to date. It will be brought to an end by people who know how to organize their way out of a paper bag. Have courage, then, get yourself some biker gear (it’s all half price at present), and keep safe.
59 thoughts on “#coronavirus #covid-19 Chinese virus: the exit strategy”
Today’s (Monday) UK update
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
This is 3rd day that the total number of deaths has fallen below 20-day log trend line, by 4.6%, 14% and 30% respectively. Note of caution; numbers are collated during the past weekend and may be incomplete since some of the administrative personnel may have had day off.
— All beds needed: Was 179,267 … Now is 90,353
— ICU beds needed: Was 33,176 … Now is 17,589
— Invasive ventilators: Was 26,544 … Now is 14,951
I question the veracity of the current tests, as NONE of them have been shown to be specific for the C-19 virus. Even the test released by the CDC is not vetted. The tests cobbled up overnight in hospitals, and now a 5–15 min test, are highly questionable as they do not have cultures of the virus to work with. One European group talked in terms of detecting living virus, for which there is no known test and requires the ability to culture the virus in tissue cultures. No test exists for this.
So, what do we really have for tests? More than likely, the tests are testing for detectable levels of coronavirus (covi), which are with us all year round and more so doing the flu season, as covis are a family of viruses, many of which are harmless.. PCR, particularly, is finicky and depends on the skills of the operator of the analysis. Rapid tests simply cannot be doing PCR and thus must be detecting general covi levels in a person. One could test positive all year round.
Is it not curious that so many people test positive and are asymptomatic, while they claim no one has immunity to this “novel” virus? It makes no sense. In populations adequately tested, 15–50% are positive and asymptomatic. So, they all have immunity? Why is the virus doing nothing? This makes no sense as an asymptomatic person would only be positive for short time before eliminating the virus. Why would there be so many asymptomatic positives?
Also, where good data is available, around the world, the percentage of positive tests in testing is a relatively constant 5–15% over time. This means we are really testing for a background factor in the population and, in the flu season, people might have more covis than the rest of the year, but they are always present in most people to some degree.
Furthermore, as the tests are likely not specific for C-19, it is patently unclear which virus might be making people ill, as one can have more than one virus at a time from among the salad of viruses that make up the flu season. For that matter, C-19 has never been shown to be the cause of any illness, particularly as other viruses might be present (and untested for), and the great majority of fatal cases have other critical known or unknown conditions. Blaming a death of a 90-year old man with multiple conditions on C-19, just because it was supposedly detected, is a joke. One or more other viruses could have been present and fingering C-19 as a culprit only because you can test for it, is another joke.
Comparisons of this “C-19” epidemic with the Spanish flu is simply fear-mongering. The Spanish flu killed 15–50 million world wide and took people of all ages indiscriminately. At the current 71,000 worldwide deaths and the death rate decreasing, we have a mortality rate that is 0.5% of that of the the Spanish flu lower death estimate. The death rate would have to skyrocket by 200-fold just to match the Spanish flu.
Yesterday, the CDC told doctors that they did not have to test for C-19 and could put a death down to the virus if they thought it was C-19. What a great way to inflate the numbers. Despite that the flu season is ending, the decrease has been lengthened, not shortened, by the lockdowns, as it has prevented people from gaining widespread immunity and thus a slow immunity will continue.
We should be protecting our infirm elderly and immune-comprised every flu season, not just because this year we think we have a name of a possible culprit and not looking for the other possible viruses or causes. There is good reason that chloroquine and azithromycin (Z-Pac) work in critical patients as the treatment deals with the covi virus and the bacteria that has invaded. A patient can have more than one medical issue happening at the same time.
We are sorely in need of an antibody test for C-19, just to see and understand who has had it already and now immune. But, this will not work as expected, because there is still a great chance that there is another or more, concurrent covi(s) out there that is really the virulent actor in this flu season.
Vaccines will not work, as we would have to isolate and culture every single covi out there and they do change over time. Flu vaccines work in general because they have predictable variations/recombinations over time. To try to sort out and make vaccines for a constantly changing mixture of covis is fruitless and wasteful. We need to work on good and effective treatments for covi symptoms when they are severe and treat the flu season as we always have, but with better hygiene habits than we have practiced until now.
Corsica wants to use hydroxychloroquine –
Corsica wants to become a pilot territory to test treatment with hydroxychloroquine. The Chairman of the Executive Council of Corsica, Gilles Simeoni, has sent an open letter to Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. “Asking that the prescription can be done, not only in hospitals, but also in a controlled manner in the private medical environment,”
Ivermectin would be more likely to clear the viral load, and with fewer side-effects in most patients.
I have a dozen Atovaquone&Proguanil HCl anti malarial pills from a project I was on in Minas Gerais State in Brazil in 2017. The first-named appears to be a quinine type with hydroxyl groups and the other is the old Paludrin compound I used in Nigeria in the 1960s. It is a comparatively benign antimalarial. They are 250 and 100mg. I’m in my 80s so I would give them a try, maybe break them in half, if I became infected. I note in the pharm web site I consulted, the first-named is available over the counter in the UK.
I sent a message about this with the general precautionary statements re self medication to family in London, two members of which have contracted Cov. Is there anyone you know who has looked into this sort of thing?
Mods please let my comment of a minute ago to CMoB. I concerns cov in my family
Christopher, you probably did not catch my response on comment of guy from Norway two days ago.
Yes Norway is quite successful again Covid-19, but:
Slovakia, with almost identical population as Norway, almost 10 times population density against Norway, with very similar restriction from the start, but one big difference: face masks mandatory from start of outbreak, from 12th March.
Result, today exactly one month after first positive case, there is just 530 positive cases, around 70 people in hospital, 3 in intensive care and just 1 on lung support.
Actually face masks were just ordered from 12th March in public transport, shops, offices, they are mandatory form 26th March outside home.
We had 37, 26, 24, 21, 14, 15* cases in last 6 days with testing ramping up 4 fold.
Today’s is 15 domestic plus batch of 34 positive, intercepted on border returning from Austria – Tirol put into quarantine.
https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1565545/
There is no hard lockdown, government is advising people to make trips to nature, only keep distance from other people.
I’m just shocked how simple solution as face masks is ignored worldwide.
Peter, there are no face masks to wear. Here in the US we would need upwards of 300M for the general population to start and everyone will need more than one. We have trouble having enough for just the hospital and first line responders. World wide you are looking at billions of face masks.
There are hundreds of ways to make face masks with varying degrees of filtration efficiency. Those that stop the spread from the infected don’t have to be sophisticated.
Scissor is quite right: rbabcock should use his imagination and find a way to make his own face-mask. When I go out for a walk, I wear a full-face motorcycle helmet, with the visor down if I come closer than 20 feet to anyone else on the road. That does not provide complete protection, but it is far better than a face-mask. The point is that making the extra effort to find a way to prevent person-to-person transmission, particularly airborne transmission, does make a significant difference.
Scissor, you are completely right.
Yet when Donald Trump suggested the same thing saying people could use scarves or bandanas he was roundly mocked.
One of the problems the US has faced is that there is a large minority(?) that given a suggestion proposed by Donald Trump, even with the backing of the ‘experts’, that miority will always do the opposite.
The face masks in Czech Republic and Slovakia are mostly home-made fabric masks, like the ones that the CDC has just started to recommend in the USA here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html Home-made masks are far from perfect but they are still helpful, particularly when everybody is wearing one and with social distancing.
rbabcock, do you really think that situation is different anywhere in the world?
You don’t need certificated face mask or respirator, any cloth is making good enough job to catch your droplets during speaking or coughing.
Advice from our government on March 12th was, use face mask or any other kind of mouth and nose cover as scarf, bandana.
In few days you had many videos available how to create good face masks by yourself at home, then usually woman were sewing them.
Small businesses took over and started to sew masks in hundreds and sell them to companies which provided them to their employees.
In my small town, there is shop selling work protective wear, they promptly started to sew masks and sell for around 5$.
Cities and villages organized distribution of face masks to old and sick people for free.
It took probably a week to provide masks to everyone who needed it.
Currently there is kind of fashion going who has nicer mask.
https://www.topky.sk/gl/655869/2610323/Celebrity-vytiahli-originalne-ochranne-ruska–Hlasujte-za-to-NAJ-#infopanel
Including our lady president:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ETq8xprXQAERKdw?format=jpg&name=360×360
Point is that it was not government who provided face masks, but people alone.
Just a cloth bandana would collect 95% of droplets coming out of people’s mouths.
DMacKenzie, Over 84.3% of all statistics are made up on the fly..
The face masks used in Czech Republic and Slovakia are mostly home-made fabric masks. https://eu.jsonline.com/story/opinion/2020/04/04/czech-government-implemented-face-mask-requirement-help-combat-coronavirus-column/2940393001/ They are far from perfect but they do help, particularly if everybody wears them and when combined with social distancing. The CDC is also now recommending them for Americans https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
Yet the World Health Organisation recommends not wearing face masks. Is this good advice?
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/30/world/coronavirus-who-masks-recommendation-trnd/index.html
I am most grateful to Peter for having been so kind as to provide this fascinating update from Slovakia. I shall hope to mention it in a future posting here.
And Peter’s comment on the desirability of using face-masks as a sensible precaution is supported by South Korea’s head of infectious-disease control, who says that every barrier to transmission should be adopted. He even supports wearing eye-protection: even wearing glasses as well as a mask helps, apparently.
Thanks Christopher, if this information helps to some people I will be glad.
There is even “test sample” for this. Czech Republic made masks mandatory 2 weeks after Slovakia, 3 weeks after start of outbreak in their country. They numbers were going out of control and they saw from first line, that their neighbor is doing much better. So they implemented this rule 13 days ago on 24th March.
You can check now on their Covid-19 curve what impact it had:
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/infection-trajectory-flattening-the-covid19-curve/
Search for Czech Republic curve.
As I know Slovak and Czech Republic (former Czechoslovakia) are only 2 countries outside of Asia with mandatory face masks rules.
Any measures are showing with around 7 days delay on Covid-19 curve. So there should be visible some change for last 6 days.
And there is, their curve got from doubling per 3 days to doubling per 10 days steepness. Same as for all other countries using masks as Japan, Taiwan, Slovakia…
Just check their last 7 days cases: 184, 307, 281, 269, 332, 282, 115 there is no exponential trend anymore.
Compare Ireland to Slovakia. We have a slightly smaller population but already 4994 cases and 158 deaths. Many infections occur in care homes – “outbreaks in 57 nursing homes” (Irish Times) – and hospitals. The median age of those who died over the past five days is 82,82,77,81. The overwhelming age of those who have died is 60 and older, in line with Italy and Spain where it is over 95%. We have a strict lockdown and the date keeps being pushed further on. The Irish Times yesterday had an unhelpful, indeed irresponsible statement: “Optimists say July. Others September.” We simply cannot afford to stay locked down much longer.
Bad news for those alarmed politicians and medical experts advising them: all the elderly people who survive the coronavirus are going to die – some within a short space of time. This has absolutely nothing to resources and money. It has everything to do with old age. The virus can only bring the day a little closer for some but so too can other viruses.
Thanks to Lord Monckton for showing us we need to sensibly apply our minds to acting outside of a “narrow political framework.” Somehow we need to get back to work soon, wear masks, wash hands regularly, keep safe distances where possible, isolate and protect the elderly and ill as far as possible – and of course use extensive testing efficiently.
Errata – Too hasty
“The overwhelming age of” should be “The overwhelming number of”
“nothing to resources and money” should be “nothing to do with resources and money”
I am not aware of an edit option for these comments.
I think you have way too much faith in the US government executing any of this. In theory it’s a great suggestion but it will end up being the boy trying to plug holes in the dike.
The two primary issues I see is the symptomless infectious incubation period and people not following (or not understanding) the plan and following orders.
To me the only plausible solution is getting treatment plans in place that work and protecting the populations that are most vulnerable until a potent vaccine is developed. 80% will self resolve and those that will have issues are pretty much a known population. There will be outliers, but treating the 80% to shorten their time with CV19 will keep them from infecting others, make their experience with the disease easier and move them into the population that are immune.
It isn’t going away so we have to take the medicine and hope for the best. Like the flu, people are still going to die from this and we just have to accept it and do our best.
One reason there have been so many deaths is that physicians, not at all familiar with this very unusual disease, haven’t yet settled on proper treatment modalities. Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, a young ER doc in Brooklyn has made a strong case that the disease most resembles HAPE (high altitude pulmonary edema) and not ARDS in most cases. His claim is that patients are dying in large numbers because practitioners are treating incorrectly, mainly by intubating too early, rather than by using high-flow oxygen via nasal cannula, and by introducing too much pressure (PEEP) and not enough oxygen when they do go to the ventilator. That’s why, he says, the ventilator death rate is so high. It’s possibly a catastrophic error.
Early intervention with a ventilator using the ARDSnet protocol started in China, and is now used throughout the world. Wouldn’t it be tragic if many of the mortalities were caused by iatrogenisis rather than pathogenisis.
It appears that the virus is creating havoc with hemoglobin metabolism, that is reducing its carrying capacity. It does not appear that there is an effective treatment for that yet. Ventilators seem to be more of a curse than a cure. There aren’t good options at that stage unfortunately.
There were a lot of coulds and mays in that study you linked to in another thread. Sounds like its all hypothetical modeling.
This virus may be with us for years to come , short of a vaccine or remedy .
World economies and social systems may take years to recover.
Atleast real scientists are trying to fix the problem rather than imagining one for more funding.
Cov19 is ubiquituous. As soon as antibody testing is availabe, the testing should be started from the oldest to the youngest – downward. So we will know soon who needs special care and attention, and possibly isolation, and who doesn’t. It has, imho, nothing to do with prevalence of infection. The younger folks are not prone to serious infection, so they may well go outside, take care of the elderly and get the economy back on track. Requirement: sufficient data. By now, quite a while after the outbreak, incompetence still rules (Merkel!) . We have to end that or we will not be able to recover.
Um, and after everyone has been tested, where will your DNA and other personal data be stored and how long before Google has acquired it?
Just wondering.
Non Nomen is right that, once the lockdowns have been in place long enough to be sure that hospitals will not be swamped with the dead and dying, the gradual increase in the availability of population-wide testing can be targeted on to the most important groups – the elderly and sick, the healthcare and shop workers, etc.
As to the incompetence of which Non Nomen speaks, the most important evidence of ineptitude on the part of the public authorities is their failure to have a proper plan in place to deal with a pandemic, combined with the calculated and persisting wickedness of China and its corrupt poodles who run the World Death Organization.
Have you considered the effects of how each country”s social structure determines movement within the country?
The U.S. is a very mobile Country where thousands of people move about outside their local area on a daily basis. This would of course create a much more widespread infection rate compared to smaller countries whose population tends to remain very local most of the time.
In America, the big hurt from COPID-19 is employment. The biggest employer in America is small businesses, and among them is the largest, the restaurant industry. There are 660,000 restaurants in America with more than 13 million workers, that are now out or work, except for the few needed for take-out orders.
I would add to this a request that extensive resources be put into developing a prophylactic treatment – possibly based on chloroquine (or a suitable variant) as it seems to have shown promise in this area.
Front-line staff – such as medical workers, public transport staff, shop assistants, etc should then be issued with suitable doses during the wind-down period to suppress illness if they have not already acquired immunity.
Very well stated .
Now , if those in charge would heed your advice …
I know ,dream on ..
Christopher M of B, thank you for posting this data. Looking at above comments there seems to not be a lot of thinking about the difference between Treatment, Cure, and Vaccine. Treatment is the attempt to deal with the viral symptoms and save the patient. Cure is a medicine that kills the active virus in an organism. Vaccine is an activation, via innoculation with antibodies, to prevent the virus from taking hold. Social distancing, quarantine, face masks, and washing are attempts to prevent contact with the virus, and these are the techniques available to all of us. The complicated question is how much economic damage can a society absorb, due to quarantines, before there is real damage to a systems ability to fight against the pandemic. President Trump continues to suggest an optimistic view about timing, but has not done anything inadvisable yet. President Zi, not so much. Stay safe.
Sweden not in lock down. I don’t see any difference to other countries in lockdown.
In Sweden they kept the elementary schools and most businesses open. A few US states have the same policy. In other European countries, schools and so-called non-essential businesses were closed.
Looking at day over day cases by country. Exponent is becoming poor fit, linear is better, but real kicker is that a log function of the growth, over the last week, fits almost as well as anything. If one more day of data comes in that fits the last 3-4 day pattern the log will probably be the best fit, and this thing is dying out quickly. Not an argument for abandoning many of the keep-your-distance protocols, but sure says that we should start thinking about how to get things open again
‘The more than usually competent Fauc”‘is an absurdly laughable claim in many quarters.
https://nationalfile.com/president-trump-vs-bill-gates-on-treatment-fauci-has-a-100-million-conflict-of-interest/
“Corsica wants to use hydroxychloroquine –”
There seems to be an establishment bias against trying this drug to fight the virus. The doctors who have tried it seem very impressed with the outcomes. It is not really a dangerous drug and under a doctors care should be safe. Call me a conspiracy theory type guy but I smell a rat here.
Perhaps the fact that it is an off patent drug and big pharma cannot make billions from the sale of it is part of the answer. Big pharma wants to create vaccine and a cure would decrease sales. The rank an file doctors are taking it as a preventative medicine but the doctors running the government health agencies want to “Test” for 1 or 2 years.
Let’s not forget that the Global Left would like to see the crisis intensify, so as to make the people more dependent on, and at the mercy of, “Government”. What better way to dis-empower them, but to withhold / obstruct the means to help themselves?
+1 It is used widely throughout the world for malaria, one of the world’s highest disease killers and mainly prevalent in countries that didn’t use DDT to rid of mosquitoes before it was banned through the activism of some of the first ecoloons. Now we know DDT is safe if used properly but the stigma remains. I still don’t get the hold back as millions of people yearly have been treated with it for over half a century. I bet if Trump hadn’t mentioned it as being a possible cure it would be in use for #19 today without worry.
The developing world isn’t playing the game. Why? Because it’s tough surviving out here with one morbidity let alone two. Everyone who the CV-19 virus would have attacked has died already. Once the rich Western nations, with their pampered populaces have all been there, done it and got the T-shirt there is no one else left to take up the CV-19 baton. The sensationalist media will be back to wetting their beds about the bloody weather again before May.
Now can we all put our bloody big-boy pants on and get back to work now please?
Now can we all put our bloody big-boy pants on and get back to work now please?
Abso-bloody-lutely! I am sick and tired of living like a frightened rabbit. give me a piece of paper to sign saying I accept the risk and leave me to get on with my life!
CoVid-19 didn’t get rolling in the US until 3/18/20, 79 days after ECDC’s data zero of 12/31/19. It’s only been a serious thang for 19 days. Hard to believe.
Latest graphics from 040620 ECDC data.
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nicholas-schroeder-55934820_coronavirus-climatechange-activity-6652929916763463680-RE4A
A second order curve fit of deaths w/ R^2 of 0.95 predicts 100,000 deaths accumulated by 4/30/20. But it’s going to burn itself out in a couple of weeks as happened in China. Zero evidence of exponential growth. Excel’s trendline doesn’t even allow that option.
1K, 2K, 4K, 8k, 16k, 32K.
Where is that exponential spread?
And cases and deaths actually decreased. Grim Reaper take Sunday off?
Oh, my, what to do?
I know. Anyone who dies in the hospital the recorded cause of death is or is related to CoVid-19.
Gun shots, Covid. Cardiac arrest, CoVid, Death during delivery, CoVid. Traffic accident trauma, Covid.
Sound familiar?
Drought, climate change. Flooding, climate change. Heat wave, climate change. Polar vortex, climate change.
When the dust settles from this faux pandemic fabricated by the lying fake news MSM it will be followed by a real one.
The bogus man caused climate change fraud will collapse like the flimsy house of cards it is and that trillion-dollar scam will be instantly unemployed.
That, too, will leave a lingering scar.
The main objective of the current quarantine is to protect the segment of the population at high risk.
To do so more effectively and without harming the economy:
Identify people at high risk of death from virus.
Isolate/protect this segment of the population.
Allow remaining population to freely mix so that the pandemic burns itself out.
After a reasonable time period, remove all restrictions. Notice that highly intrusive testing desired by epidemiologists is not required. The extensive testing that is advocated is of unknown utility anyway.
It is not correct to say that extensive testing is “of unknow utility”. It is long established, with very large databases and meta-analyses, that early universal testing makes business lockdowns simply unnecessary.
No disrespect intended
But the virus burning itself out would be millions contracting it in a short space of time
resulting with overwhelmed medical services and unnecessary casulties including deaths.
It would also have serious economic liabilities .
Good testing and alienation might alleviate some problems if avaailable at the scale required .
Off topic, but makes good case for lab origin:
https://www.nationalreview.com/the-morning-jolt/all-signs-point-to-china/
How the Wuhan virus arose is relevant to this pandemic and the future.
It is very important to find out exactly how the new virus infections are happening. Then adjustments can be made. If coming from say going to a grocery store then army should be put outside the stores and person gives them the list of what to buy and then army puts it in your car. Army can where hazmat suits. No people going in any stores.
Basically we need to stamp out 99 pct of infections as fast as possible. But this requires knowing how people are getting infected.
Unfortnately, that exit strategy has the unfortunate consequence of “punishing” those most diligent in observing the social distancing/lockdown measures by keeping them in indefinite lockdown, while releasing those who have been infected and survived the disease. Given that most of the younsters appear to survive infection with minor symptoms, just saying to them you can’t go out until you have had the Chinese Coronavirus is pretty much going to ensure that they will find a way to acquire the infection. I agree that antibody testing is vital – to release the “immune” population from the major restrictions, but TPTB having mishandled the early stages in which quarantine, and travel bans may have frozen the spread, have chosen the herd immunity route for us. I think we are stuck with it, and just have to hope that testing will show wider immunity than is apparent at this stage.
I will take my chances with the virus and I am in the high risk age group. Allow me to contract it and die or move on with my life. I have yet to see news of otherwise healthy adults dying from the Coronavirus.
Today i am as good as dead. My coffin is my home. My 401k represents my ashes.
These officious worriers, thanks to the panic pushers in the media, have already done far more damage than this virus appears that it ever could and to date I see no evidence that anyone is dying aside from those who were already at risk from the common cold.
“Why must the lockdowns be maintained? Italy, the first nation to introduce a determined lockdown, and Norway have both reduced their daily case growth rates to about 5%. But if that rate were to persist, in just two weeks they would have twice as many cases as they do today. ”
that is nonsense, Sir.
your view is excessively superficial and ignores every aspect of the problem except those that are useful to demonstrate lockdown works. in fact, looking at italian data (i am italian and i have first hand info on the matter) i see exactly the opposite: lockdown has not worked, else there should have been a vertical drop of new cases after 12-14 days from lockdown. this has not happened, but as usually happens when a government policy fails to deliver the wanted results, the policy is redoubled and penalties for noncompliance increased.
moreover, i think there is absolutely no reason in the world that can possibly justify the house arrest of millions of healthy people, on the flimsy excuse that it is to protect them. the worse crimes in history have been perpetrated on similar premises.
those who are afraid of contagion are free to confine themselves to their house, same as those who are afraid of car accidents are free to avoid driving a vehicle.
“protecting the NHS” is also an unacceptable excuse. people are forced at gunpoint to pay for this governmental agency, and cant be house arrested on the excuse that the agency is unable to deliver the services it has already and dearly been paid in advance to deliver.
regards
Show excess deaths. How is this virus any different than a normal flu season?
Perhaps Mr. Moncton has fallen for media hysteria.
But it was not the cost of the U.S. pandemic unpreparedness team that led Mr Trump to sweep them away. It was that they were unprepared. True, it would have been better if he had replaced them with people who had some idea of what they were doing. But if they had done what they had been paid for decades to do, there would by now be warehouses brimful of the necessary stocks.
You appear to have some misunderstandings about the dismantling of the National Security Council’s global health security office. It was set up by President Obama following the Ebola outbreak in 2016 (hardly decades ago) and the Trump administration closed it in April 2018.
President Trump said: “I’m a business person — I don’t like having thousands of people around when you don’t need them,” he said. “When we need them, we can get them back very quickly.” As pointed out by you above that has been shown to be incorrect.
A major part of the US delay in response was the failure to develop a working test (the CDC one had a problem with the reagents and bureaucratic delays prevented other tests being administered).
Regarding the ‘necessary stocks’ it is the responsibility of Department of Health and Human Services, which maintains the Federal emergency stockpile, read, “When state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency.” However, these resources have clearly not been adequately maintained during the last three years, (nothing to do with a different agency that was closed down two years ago). When the Trump administration was shown to have failed in that responsibility they edited the above information to read: “The Strategic National Stockpile’s role is to supplement state and local supplies during public health emergencies,” the website read on Friday afternoon. “Many states have products stockpiled, as well. The supplies, medicines, and devices for life-saving care contained in the stockpile can be used as a short-term stopgap buffer when the immediate supply of adequate amounts of these materials may not be immediately available.” (change made on April 3)
Milord!
That’s more like it! Prof. Julian Peto from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine suggested similar exit strategy: testing everyone every week or so – around 6 million test per day. In his opinion this is cheaper and easier than making a vaccine and can be done within weeks of preparation. Without a reliable exit strategy there will be soon social resistance against prolonged strict lockdowns, possible even worse when affected countries go bust after few months.