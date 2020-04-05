Trial for potential coronavirus treatment is underway at Montefiore and Einstein

Experimental therapy might help people with serious COVID-19 complications
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
April 3, 2020–(BRONX, NY)– Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine has joined a clinical trial to evaluate the experimental drug remdesivir to treat people who are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 infection. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, is sponsoring the trial. This treatment has the potential to help people who have serious lung complications as a result of COVID-19. Recruitment for the trial began in March and is still underway.
Montefiore-Einstein is one of 46 testing sites nationwide and is the first site in New York State to open. NIAID launched the multi-center international effort to determine if remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug, acts against COVID-19 viral infection. Remdesivir has shown promise in animal models of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), both caused by human coronaviruses.
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is being led by principal investigator Barry Zingman, M.D., professor of medicine at Einstein and clinical director, infectious diseases, in the Moses division of Montefiore Health System. The trial is “adaptive,” meaning it can be modified to include other investigational treatments. “This flexibility allows us to add additional therapies to the trial step-by-step to improve treatment as the pandemic continues,” said Dr. Zingman.
Trial participants are hospitalized patients with a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infection and lung complications, including rattling sounds when breathing, a need for supplemental oxygen, abnormal chest X-rays showing pneumonia, or the need for a mechanical ventilator.
People in the treatment group will receive 200 mg of remdesivir intravenously on the first day of their enrollment in the study and will receive another 100 mg each day for the duration of hospitalization, for up to 10 days total. The placebo group will receive an equal volume of a solution that resembles remdesivir but contains inactive ingredients.
Montefiore and Einstein’s robust clinical trial infrastructure contributed to its selection and rapid approval for participation. No therapies have yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating COVID-19.
Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral therapy, was developed by Gilead Sciences, Inc.
About Montefiore Health System
Montefiore Health System is one of New York’s premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 11 hospitals, including the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit http://www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.
About Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation’s premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2019-20 academic year, Einstein is home to 724 M.D. students, 158 Ph.D. students, 106 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and 265 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,800 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2019, Einstein received more than $178 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, cancer, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. Einstein runs one of the largest residency and fellowship training programs in the medical and dental professions in the United States through Montefiore and an affiliation network involving hospitals and medical centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and on Long Island. For more information, please visit http://www.einstein.yu.edu, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and view us on YouTube.
20 thoughts on “Trial for potential coronavirus treatment is underway at Montefiore and Einstein”
Tocilizumab is working in italy.. Also Ivermectin has shown to kill the virus in 24/48 hours, https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8184023/amp/Medicine-prescribed-SCABIES-stops-coronavirus-replicating-cells-48-hours.html?__twitter_impression=true
Add Hydroxy-chloroquine and Z pac and we have a good cheap treatment plan… That’s if bill gates and fauci don’t vaccinate all of us first, Fauci has dismissed all treatments and just sticks to “the usa must be totally locked down until the last person with the virus is cured” 😐
The 2.5 million deaths, then 200,000 then 100,000 is all based on a computer model written by a bill gates company..
Ivermectin results are from in vivo tests only.
Surely, there are models from other companies and organizations.
Sorry, in vitro.
OK, vitro is Latin for glass, gives us words like vitreous , shiny glasslike rocks in geology.
Test tubes are made of glass.
Today’s (Sunday) UK Covid-10 update is here
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
Yesterday’s count was 4.6% (197 cases) below the trend line, while today’s count is again well below the trend line by 14% (690), but take it with caution since on Sunday part of the administrative personnel may have day off.
At some point in the decline phase, it’s likely that the number of deaths will exceed the number of new cases. Like Greg, I have to question the validity of that ratio, particularly at that point.
It’s possible that cases in the U.K. have peaked (they’re peaking in any case). Hopefully, this is not just from an administrative accounting situation.
I love the mug shot of a clinical researcher who has just found a massive multi-billion dollar market for his patented antiviral.
That photo was taken just after the EU clinical tests protocol was announced including testing hydrocholorquine WITHOUT the associated antibiotic and ONLY under conditions where it has already been shown to be too late for it to be effective.
In his college days he played mid field and learnt all there is to know about kick-backs.
That grin sends the wrong image for sure. But profit is a great motivator to cure people of some illnesses.
Anyway, GILD looks more like a short candidate to me, though I wouldn’t speculate either way at this point.
At this point, with the high mortality rates of people getting this far into the disease to require hospitalization and no doubt some into ICU, why are they giving people a placebo? They can take any number of patients not formally enrolled in the “study” to get the baseline. In NYC there certainly isn’t a lack of subjects.
Given the choice, if he contracted CV19 and ended up in the hospital, do you think Dr. Zingman would take Remdesivir or not? Sometimes common sense is just thrown out the window. Pity the poor people trusting in the system.
rb: +1M They’re treating this like they have a lack of patients. How would you like to find out one of your loved ones died because they were given a placebo?
The weird thing is, sometimes placebos work, and even when people know they are placebos. In this case, they wouldn’t know.
“Why are they giving people a placebo?” You mean, using the dying as guinea pigs? Because there’s something in the medical mind that is just f’ing EVIL. I always wondered about the rationalizations of the psychopaths who get up every morning and drive to some lab where they subject an endless stream of healthy puppies to heart attacks induced by silicone injections, then force them to run them on treadmills till they die to “prove” something we’ve known for 100 years; that death of cardiac muscle results in O2 insufficiency. (ref: recent discovery of waste in VA “research” labs).
Why would doing the equivalent to people be a problem for them?
These were the kids who used to get their jollies pulling the claws off crabs and the wings off flies.
This is akin to putting out a forest fire after it is raging over a 100,000 acres instead of with a back pack sprayer when it first starts. At the first sign of elevated temperature perhaps give hydroxychloroquine and z-pak if it gets to the lungs. This procedure was mentioned here several weeks ago on WUWT. Patients from Rockland county N.Y.
I used this z-pal twice myself for pneumonia in the last 5 years and was over it it less than a week.
I certainly hope it works and there is enough supply if it does work.
Another possible drug that being looked at now is Ivermectin, which works in vivo. This is very common drug, and I actually have some at home for my dog to protect against heart worm. A common product for dogs that contain this is Heartguard in the USA.
After 48 hours the drug in vivo reduced covid-19 by 99.8 pct.
Here is study, very interesting it works against other RNA viruses. The possible mechanism of how it might work against covid19 explained.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220302011
Correction to above, should be “in vitro”
I’m going to say “in a test tube” or “in an animal” from now on. I get those confused.
Anyway, test tube results are very early in the development cycle of a drug candidate. The chance that this drug would work in an animal is not very high.
I see that a Paris trial has just reported negative findings for chloroquine.
Small trial – around a dozen candidates – and most gravely ill with other major illnesses such as HIV, Cancer…
These patients were in a severe condition, and chloroquine did not lower viral load. However, the action of chloroquine is to suppress cell infection, and hence viral reproduction. If a patient already has extensive cell infection, then it is likely that the medicine will have little effect, since most cells will already be producing virions.
This should be well understood. I wonder if the clinical trial was intended to suppress interest in chloroquine?
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0399077X20300858
https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/10.1164/rccm.202003-0543OC
I wonder how it works on dead patients.