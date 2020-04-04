Bloomberg: China Accused of Faking Coronavirus Numbers

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Bloomberg, a secret intelligence briefing to the White House claimed that China concealed and is continuing to conceal the true magnitude of the Coronavirus outbreak.
China Concealed Extent of Virus Outbreak, U.S. Intelligence Says
Nick Wadhams and Jennifer Jacobs
2 April 2020, 01:15 GMT+10 Updated on
China has concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country, under-reporting both total cases and deaths it’s suffered from the disease, the U.S. intelligence community concluded in a classified report to the White House, according to three U.S. officials.
The officials asked not to be identified because the report is secret, and they declined to detail its contents. But the thrust, they said, is that China’s public reporting on cases and deaths is intentionally incomplete. Two of the officials said the report concludes that China’s numbers are fake.
The report was received by the White House last week, one of the officials said.
“The claim that the United States has more coronavirus deaths than China is false,” Senator Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, said in a statement after Bloomberg News published its report. “Without commenting on any classified information, this much is painfully obvious: The Chinese Communist Party has lied, is lying, and will continue to lie about coronavirus to protect the regime.”
…Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-01/china-concealed-extent-of-virus-outbreak-u-s-intelligence-says
Bloomberg also reports Chinese Coronavirus is starting to strike more young people than expected.
Many New York Coronavirus Patients Are Young, Surprising Doctors
Older patients remain most at risk, but hospitals are being hit with more and more younger cases
By Michelle Fay Cortez and Olivia Carville
2 April 2020, 01:55 GMT+10 Updated on
Younger adults in New York City are being hospitalized with Covid-19 infections at surprisingly high rates, said doctors and other health-care workers treating them, undermining earlier assumptions about who’s most at risk from the new coronavirus.
New York has more confirmed cases than anywhere else in the U.S., and about 1 in 5 hospitalizations are occurring in people under age 44, according to data released by the city’s health department. Globally, moderate-to-severe cases have occurred in 10% to 15% of adults under age 50, according to the World Health Organization.
On Friday at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, a previously healthy 32-year-old male patient turned to doctor Kaedrea Jackson and asked: “Am I going to die?”
…Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-01/coronavirus-in-young-people-ny-patients-skew-younger-some-die
What a surprise; Communists lying about the scale of a problem.
On the positive side, there is an unprecedented effort to find a way of treating this nightmare Chinese disease. Doctors were quick to try out Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine, after dusting off old reports of their effectiveness against SARS and MERS, close relatives of Covid-19. Other approaches, from antibody therapy to the search for a vaccine are being pursued.
We shall beat this thing, if people with the disease can be helped to avoid passing it on. But a lot of lives would have been spared if China had been a little more honest when it counted.
too many unknown variables
marijuana use?
vaping?
so many variables more..
Just in case people aren’t aware of it, medcram.com is a great resource, with a set of nearly 50 videos on the Wuhan virus. I’ve found the videos to be uniformly short and packed with great info. (Caveat: I discovered them with Update 35, regarding quinine, etc. and haven’t watched every single video since).
The info on fever, and hydrotherapy was excellent – with a great nugget about Dr. Kellog, from the early 20th century, thrown in as a bonus.
Matthew, can you provide a link, please?
Asking China to provide truthful answers is like asking Climate Alarmists to justify their Models!
From the post “The officials asked not to be identified because the report is secret, and they declined to detail its contents.”
I think the secret is out based on the data. CV-19 deaths reported as of 12:30 CT today:
World: 62,444
EU: 35,510
US: 7,896
China: 3,326
All the affected countries in the world need to send the Red China Communist Party the bill for all the damages that COVID-19 has caused the world. This can easily be set up initially by just cancelling all of the dept that China has amassed from the rest of the world with their unfair trading and predatory lending practises. Just start with cancelling all the monies owed to China and the USA can easily do this by just cancelling the T-Bills that China has purchased for USA debt. That could be considered a ‘downpayment’ on rectifying this horrendous scourge that Red China and the Communist Party have wrought on the world.
If China thinks they are ever going to be re-paid the debts they think sovereign countries owe them, they should think twice. The sooner China is confronted and completely defeated internationally through economic sanctions and cancellation of debt, the safer off the world will be from this giant fascist beast that is destroying the global economy. The Red China Communist Party is a VIRUS that must be rooted out and made extinct before they destroy the global economy with these actual lethal virus’ that many seem to originate in China because of their ignorance and/or malfeasance.
Sounds like there might be some risks with that plan. What type of ruling party do you imagine would replace the present one?
“Younger adults in New York City are being hospitalized with Covid-19 infections at surprisingly high rates,”
“New York has more confirmed cases than anywhere else in the U.S., and about 1 in 5 hospitalizations are occurring in people under age 44, according to data released by the city’s health department.”
That is not much of a surprise unless you had your head under a rock for the last couple months as Italy has gone through this and has numbers comparable.
In other words, 80% of the hospitalized patients are older than 44.
NYC living in a residential high rise with elevators has to be akin to a cruise ship
CDC had this to say mid last month…
“Among 508 (12%) patients known to have been hospitalized, 9% were aged ≥85 years, start 36% were aged 65–84 years, 17% were aged 55–64 years, 18% were 45–54 years, and 20% were aged 20–44 years. Less than 1% of hospitalizations were among persons aged ≤19 years (Figure 2). The percentage of persons hospitalized increased with age, from 2%–3% among persons aged start ≤19 years, to ≥31% among adults aged ≥85 years. (Table).”
Note the 20-44 age group. This is not news!
…water is wet
film at 11
Anyone that can read and interpret statistics knew there was a problem with China’s numbers once you had enough data from other countries. Either China already had a large number of people who were immune (a possibility that an antibody test would reveal) or China is outright lying to conceal the magnitude of the problem. If China did have a large number of people who were immune, then there was a previous outbreak, and given how infectious this current version is it seems very unlikely it would not have started a pandemic – so again it seems more likely China is lying.
We need the antibody data… Without it all of our planning is like groping in the dark. We have to assume worst cases and wait to gather enough information to then scale back efforts to slow the disease down. It is infuriating that our advanced society still cannot develop and produce an antibody test in a shorter time frame – it’s not like we didn’t know this would happen. It isn’t like an antibody test needs years of testing for safety either – take a drop of blood and test it – there done. We have already mapped several Corona viruses, so we know how to map the proteins and should be faster at it by now – we have had 15 years to practice on a Corona virus. CDC just seems totally unprepared.
All this focus on imaginary problems (i.e. Climate Change) has wasted valuable resources that should have been devoted to preparing for real disasters. Maybe now people will begin to understand the difference between an exaggerated future concern for 100 years from now, and a real concern that is overdue.
The concealment may go beyond the delays in informing the WHO and lying about cases and deaths.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/04/coronavirus-china-trail-leading-back-to-wuhan-labs/
It is useless to get upset about China’s level of disclosure.
If their widely publicized Jan 23rd actions of locking down 50 million people and welding the doors to apartments shut did not raise the alarm, it means our intelligence services are deaf and blind, as well as witless. Did Xi have to brief them personally that this disease is super dangerous?
What is more reprehensible is the bureaucratic sloth and ineptitude of the WHO and the CDC that delayed a concerted early response. We got at least a month of lead time and we squandered that time. That is our fault, not China’s.
They have closed their doors to foreighners too. If the Chinese know more than we do, why are some assuming that this disease is mild?
The USA is undergoing two plagues, and they should be cured by: 1. Covid-19, sometime in June or July, and 2. Trump Derangement Syndrome, cured in early November. Wait for it. Stay safe!
There was a brief mention in a news report the other day that the men-having-sex-with-men (MHSWM) community have been hit with its second plague. First, HIV/AIDS struck this population with devastation and now this same community is enduring its second plague, the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 attacks a person’s immune system, and for (MHSWM), those whose immune systems are already impaired by Human Immunodeficiency Virus, COVID-19 finds a vulnerable host.
Flint Michigan’s mayor, Sheldon Neeley imposed a curfew on the City at the request of local law enforcement after groups were gathering in convenience store’s parking lots ignoring social distancing practices and the shelter-in-place order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Many parks and recreation facilities that are already officially posted as closed, are removing basketball hoops as people gather to play “pick-up” basketball games.
It is sometimes misleading for some news outlets to opine on how governmental authority’s initial estimates of who may be part of the vulnerable population to the COVID-19 virus, may not have taken into account the behavior of some individuals or groups of individuals in their calculations and subsequent warnings.
I wonder, when it comes to allocating scarce medical resources, whether consideration is given to anything other than the person’s needs who present themselves in an urgent situation?
You can’t rely on media. This is why.
https://www.icelandreview.com/sci-tech/is-icelands-coronavirus-testing-showing-that-50-of-cases-have-no-symptoms/
I’m a retired fire chief and only rely on people I personally know working in the field and on the front lines. Too much crap out there even in MSM.