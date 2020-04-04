Coronavirus: Virological findings from patients treated in a Munich hospital

Comprehensive research data now published in Nature
Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin
In early February, research teams from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, München Klinik Schwabing and the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology published initial findings describing the efficient transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The researchers’ detailed report on the clinical course and treatment of Germany’s first group of COVID-19 patients has now been published in Nature*. Based on these findings, criteria may now be developed to determine the earliest point at which COVID-19 patients treated in hospitals with limited bed capacity can be safely discharged.
In late January, a group of patients in the Starnberg area near Munich became Germany’s first group of epidemiologically linked cases of COVID-19. Nine patients from this ‘Munich cluster’ subsequently received treatment at München Klinik Schwabing. “At that point time, we really knew very little about the novel coronavirus which we now refer to as SARS-CoV-2,” says one of the study’s lead authors, Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten, Director of the Institute of Virology on Campus Charité Mitte. He adds: “Our decision to study these nine cases very closely throughout the course of their illness resulted in the discovery of many important details about this new virus.”
“The patients treated at our hospital were all young to middle-aged. Their symptoms were generally mild and included flu-like symptoms like cough, fever and a loss of taste and smell,” explains the other lead author, Prof. Dr. Clemens Wendtner, Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine at München Klinik Schwabing, a teaching hospital of LMU Munich. “In terms of scientific significance, our study benefited from the fact that all of the cases were linked to an index case, meaning they were not simply studied based on the presence of certain symptoms. In addition to getting a good picture of how this virus behaves, this also enabled us to gain other important insights, including on viral transmission.”
All nine patients underwent daily testing using both nasopharyngeal (nose and throat) swabs and sputum samples. Testing continued throughout the course of their illness and up to 28 days after the initial onset of symptoms. The researchers also collected stool, blood and urine samples whenever possible or practical. All of the samples collected were then tested for SARS-CoV-2 by two separate laboratories working independently of each other: the Institute of Virology on Campus Charité Mitte in Berlin and the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology, an institution which forms part of the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF).
According to the researchers’ observations, all COVID-19 patients showed a high rate of viral replication and shedding in the throat during the first week of symptoms. Sputum samples also showed high levels of viral RNA (genetic information). Infectious viral particles were isolated from both pharyngeal (throat) swabs and sputum samples. “This means that the novel coronavirus does not have to travel to the lungs to replicate. It can replicate while still in the throat, which means it is very easy to transmit,” explains Prof. Drosten, who is also affiliated with the DZIF, and is a professor at the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH). Due to genetic similarities between the new virus and the original SARS virus, the researchers initially assumed that, just like the SARS virus, the novel coronavirus would predominantly target the lungs – thus making human-to-human transmission more difficult. “However, our research involving the Munich cluster showed that the new SARS coronavirus differs quite considerably in terms of its preferential target tissue,” says the virologist, and adds: “Naturally, this has enormous consequences for both viral transmission and spread, which is why we decided to publish our initial findings in early February.”
In most cases, viral load decreased significantly during the first week of symptoms. While viral shedding in the lungs also decreased, this decline happened later than in the throat. The researchers were no longer able to obtain infectious virus particles from day 8 after the initial onset of symptoms. However, levels of viral RNA remained high in both the throat and lungs. The researchers found that samples with fewer than 100,000 copies of viral RNA no longer contained any infectious viral particles. This allowed the researchers to draw two conclusions: “A high viral load in the throat at the very onset of symptoms suggests that individuals with COVID-19 are infectious very early on, potentially before they are even aware of being ill,” explains Colonel PD Dr. Roman Wölfel, Director of the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology and one of the study’s first authors. “At the same time, the infectiousness of COVID-19 patients appears to be linked to viral load in the throat and lungs. In hospitals with limited bed capacity and the resultant pressure to expedite patient discharge, this is an important factor when it comes to deciding the earliest point at which a patient can be safely discharged.” Based on these data, the study’s authors suggest that COVID-19 patients with less than 100,000 viral RNA copies in their sputum sample on day 10 of symptoms could be discharged into home-based isolation.
The researchers’ work also suggests that SARS-CoV-2 replicates in the gastrointestinal tract. However, the researchers were unable to isolate any infectious virus from patients’ stool samples. None of the blood and urine samples tested positive for the virus. Serum samples were also tested for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Half of the patients tested had developed antibodies by day 7 following symptom onset; antibodies were detected in all patients after two weeks. The onset of antibody production coincided with a gradual decrease in viral load.
The Munich- and Berlin-based research groups plan to conduct additional research on the development of long-term immunity against SARS-CoV-2, both within the first German cluster and in other patients. This type of research will also play an important role in the development of vaccines.
8 thoughts on “Coronavirus: Virological findings from patients treated in a Munich hospital”
The take away is that people may be infectious before they realize they’re ill.
Where I live, the majority of coronavirus infections are in medical personnel. Given the prevalence of serious outbreaks in nursing homes, I’m beginning to wonder if the most dangerous carriers aren’t the professionals looking after our old folks. It’s pretty common for people who enforce rules to be pretty slack about their own observance of those rules. Anyway, I’m not surprised that medical personnel may be responsible for sickening their charges. If you believe them it’s always the other way around. Yeah, right. They should learn to act as if they might be infectious even if they feel OK. The above story is pretty clear about that.
Doubtless this group will now be pilloried in the press and by medical colleges for not using double blind tests, unscientifically small study numbers and generally ignored.
Maybe, but I respect info from where the “rubber meets the road.” That it differs from lab simulations and computer models is not surprising. And I admire the Teutonic thoroughness at extracting all the data possible from real-world cases, even in the heat of the moment.
Makes sense. It’s based on observations.
Would drinking lots of fluid regularly (water) be a good idea?
Just to wash the infectious agents down to the stomach acid?
I wonder if zinc lozenge cold remedies would be beneficial since the virus is replicating in the throat?
Results of this study show transmission occurs more easily and earlier than previously thought. United States health officials changed their earlier stance and began recommending face covering using scarves and other such things while at the same time stressing reserving medical grade PPE for actual medical staff.
Starnberg is a fairly upscale area of commuter, weekend, and summer homes/villas on and near the Starnberger See, ~15 miles SE of central Munich. I wonder what the socio-economic status and living conditions of people from this area have on the results of the study.
Ribosomes in humans have 79 proteins & we’ve different levels of some in terms of genetic expression. Virus that get into a cell have a protein structure contributing to it’s viral shell (capsid).
Among the capsid proteins there are some which get to work on our ribosomal proteins, like ribosomal protein “SA”. The gene regulating this for us is “RPSA” & this gene activity can be up-regulated or down-regulated, in the additional context of our individual haplo-type.
At first contact by a viral capsid protein with a ribosome”s protein our immunological reaction is to increase (up-regulate) genetic expression of RPSA. If the cell is genetically capable of sustaining this response then downstream effects of the virus will play out in that human’s favor.
However, if the virus can knock back down the person’s activated ribosomal protein response, or if the individual lacks the genetic depth to activate the ribosomal protein, then the viral course continues. This is related to the way subsequent paths are either initiated or stopped in their tracks.
What becomes relevant is if the virus has an opening to get things to the point where it can instigate what gives the virus it”s free reign & is called mitogen activated protein kinase (“MAPK”). Which means the virus has to overcome a boost in ribosomal protein that is how virally infected cells otherwise hold down MAPK.
Viral infection that gets, one way or another, the gene RPSA to tamp back down it’s expression will gain the advantage of elevated MAPK . The signaling cascade then favors viral replication, pro-inflammatory cytokines & respiratory infectivity.
Wuhan virus has some differences with it’s earlier SARS virus relative. Among these are viral capsid protein amino acid substitutions.
Original Post points out the paucity of infection symptoms (cytokine effects) in early stages & after 8 days there is negligible viral shedding of replicants. The Wuhan virus capsid amino acid formatted protein(s?) seems to require a time interval before it can interact with some key ribosomal protein(s?) enough to overcome most people’s early responder gene RPSA trying to surge & control viral progress (by engaging MAPK).
See (2018) “Role of MAPK/MNK1 signaling in virus replication”; free full text available on-line.