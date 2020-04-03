Former UN Climate Action Leader on Covid-19: “Moments of crisis are always moments of opportunity”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

More evidence greens are only thinking of themselves, and the opportunity the Chinese Coronavirus lockdown presents for a permanent power grab.

Our approach to covid-19 can also help tackle climate change

We can’t lose sight of the climate emergency when dealing with the covid-19 pandemic, say Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-CarnacHEALTH | COMMENT 1 April 2020

By Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac

WE HAVE known for some time that 2020 was going to be a milestone year for the climate change crisis, requiring a radical reversal of the current trajectory in global greenhouse gas emissions. But what we didn’t know was that we would also face a global health crisis this year. The decisions we make now to tackle this imminent threat will affect us for generations to come, including our ability to halt global warming.

There is no established link between covid-19 and climate change. However, the way we are altering the planet will make the spread of some diseases more likely.

With covid-19, governments are now agreeing economic stimulus packages to help people and corporations survive the likely recession. It is no exaggeration to say that the decisions they are taking will shape the world for generations.

Moments of crisis are always moments of opportunity. Many crucial decisions will be made over the next few months. As options are considered, we should ask ourselves what is the most effective way to overcome the immediate threat and how to dovetail those decisions into the making of a future where we not only survive, but actually thrive together with nature.