Friday Funny – Venal Swamp Mann

There’s a saying “Strike while the iron is hot.” There’s also a saying “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” In this case, I think the latter applies.
Serial climate litigator Michael E. Mann, has come up with a new angle; he’s calling Steve McIntyre and Ross McKitrick to produce some “evidence” via sending a superfluous and harassing legal notice. Apparently, he’s sending them to others as well, including Lindzen, Christy and Wegman.
This could be construed as witness tampering. Essentially, Mann’s legal team is sending legal malarkey to anyone who might conceivably be an expert witness for the defense. It appears the goal is to intimidate them with far-reaching document production requests.
Steve McIntyre has this to say on Twitter:
I have a nominee for most absurdly venal activity during COVID lockdown.
Michael Mann has ramped up his vanity libel lawsuit. Last Friday, McKitrick and I (who are non-parties in lawsuit) were notified by a Washington lawyer for one of the defendants that Mann’s lawyer had requested that he (the defendant’s lawyer) accept service of (separate) subpoenas to McKitrick and myself for documents.
To be clear, McKitrick and I are not only not defendants in Mann’s stupid lawsuit, but, in one of his pleadings, Mann offered up that we had never accused him of fraud. Mann asked the lawyer to accept service, presumably because we’re Canadian. It was explained to us that, if we didn’t authorize the Washington lawyer to accept the subpoenas, Mann would have to initiate proceedings in a Canadian court in which he would have to justify his subpoena. It’s hard to picture a Canadian court being interested in breaking our coronavirus lockdown in order to accommodate Mann’s vanity litigation. But it proceeds onward in the fetid swamp of D.C. courts.
Also, if Mann is interested in what I’ve said about his work, he ought to start with the many posts and comments at Climate Audit, all of which are publicly available. He can collate them to his heart’s content on his own time and his own nickel.
Josh and I collaborated on an appropriate response.
UPDATE: Mark Steyn (an actual defendant) also weighs in here:
The two most non-essential professions on the planet right now are that of Big Climate alarmist and his attorney in a vanity lawsuit. Yet Michael E Mann, inventor of the global-warming “hockey stick”, and his counsel John Williams are disinclined to let their lousy eight-year-old defamation suit against me shelter in place for a couple of months, and the other day they made a surprise move. By which I mean a deranged and desperate move.
Before we get to that, let me make a general observation: You’ll have noticed that millions of people around the world are what one might call Coronaskeptics and pop up on TV and radio pooh-poohing the pandemic models. One reason they do that is because Mann’s we’re-all-gonna-die school of data analysis did immense damage to modeling in general – to the point where large numbers of persons simply dismiss all models as being a crap shoot of bollocks …because, as I heard a radio host say yesterday, they’d seen all the climate alarmist models fail to pan out. That’s on Mann and his chums.
Read it all here:
https://www.steynonline.com/10175/the-two-most-non-essential-professions-on
I hope that when this corona hysteria is over, the public comes to view any “expert” running models on incomplete data to cause the shutdown of the world economy as an object of derision and appropriately put them in the stocks in a public place.
You really think that’s libel to happen?
The similarity of the results of these various CV “PREDICTIONS” “prognostications” to the climate change “prognostications” is utterly amazing. both border on worthless.
I would not accept service via the lawyer. Let him spend more money tacking you down and serving you in Canada.
One thing: The cartoon caption should be “Michael Mann extends his libel case to MORE people who didn’t libel him.”
yep … totally wrong caption.
Is it April 1st still?
April 1st is groundhog day for Michael Mann.
Michael Mann is not a fraud, he is an actual person. His hockeystick work however has the same relationship with temperature as the track a parasitic cat leaves on a floor dragging its tail.
All this can work both ways. File a frivolous lawsuit against Mann and start peppering him with requests for documents, etc. Better yet, have 10 people file lawsuits against Mann.
Best advice for Mann. When you are in a hole. Stop digging
Personally, I’d just like to see Mann jump in the hole and cover himself up.
Giving McIntyre and Mckitrick an opportunity to testify could be the self goal of all time. Are you sure this had nothing to do with April 1?
I thought one problem was that Mann has refused to disclose his workings, so the request for proof should rebound on him to disclose them so that they will provide the evidence he is asking for.
So, because McIntyre and Mckittrick did NOT libel Mann, he’s hoping for evidence that supports his case?? Hey, M&M totally deconstructed the hockeystick showing that Mann’s statistical manipulations created hockeysticks out of “red noise” (random walk statistics) IIRC, and they sliced and diced his selection of proxies which accentuated the hockey stick shape.
One, the Tiljander series – bottom mud from a Finnish lake of that name was used upside down and the disturbed top of the series, it was cautioned by the discoverer of the series, should not be used! They also discovered Mann’s truncation of the decline of more recent tree ring temperatures and its replacement by the smooth”spliced” modern temperature record. That isn’t even the full extent of the hs recipe.
Perhaps Mann’s Lawyers should take a shortcut and subpoena McIntyre and McKittrick to make a presentation to the court.
IIRC, Mann said he hadn’t computed an R**2 but McIntyre found it buried in a folder in Mann’s data.
Is that, what M.M. calls a Sabbatical ???
Just curious 😀
Something about Josh’s cartoon reminded me of a Star Trek NG episode featuring a character named Armus.
But I’d never thought of him as a lawyer or a former Nobel-laureate.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skin_of_Evil
I’m hoping people are watching the rigor America’s Dr Fauci & Brix are using in their modeling.
Dr Brix, in particular, goes out of her way to emphasize the need to reconcile REAL WORLD EXPERIENCE with the model, and change the model if does not reflect reality. A modeler from Cambridge has already had to walk back a spectacular modeling failure.
This is all rather refreshing; it’d be nice if of this scientific methodology dribbles down into the Climate Science clown car.
Come on Steve and Ross, be nice. Please find the Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age for him. The “scientific” nincompoop appears to have lost them
Steyn has previously concluded that –
“the process is the punishment”
Given how long (8 years) Mann has been firing legal blanks in this deluded lawsuit, would now be an appropriate time for some legal administration authority to require him to disclose –
1. how much legal costs has he racked up;
2. who is paying these legal bills.
Mann’s unmanly approach: when in doubt, bluster and shout!
Libel is just alleged by Micky Mann. The cartoon caption seems to imply something not yet established.
Coronavirus… In British Columbia, the government liquor stores are open. The courts are not.
Gin before justice in Canada? Pity
Why are liquor clerks stocking shelves and serving customers, but judges have gone home to self-isolate in their ivory towers?
We have “essential” access to booze, but courts have been closed and the rule of law has become enforceable only on an “urgent” basis?
https://vancouversun.com/news/ian-mulgrew-gin-before-justice-in-canada-pity/
Actually the way I would fight this in the US Court say with Lindzen receiving one would be to fire back an invoice for administrative costs for the search, indexing, and compilation to Mann’s lawyer.
For example, making FOIA requests to a US government agency comes with fees.
https://foia.state.gov/Request/Fees.aspx
If the expected costs for the request exceeds $25, then in the case of US Dept of State, they state,
” If the Department estimates that the search costs will exceed $25.00, the requester shall be so notified. Such notice shall offer the requester the opportunity to confer with Department personnel with the object of reformulating the request to meet the requester’s needs at a lower cost. The request shall not be processed further unless the requester agrees to pay the estimated fees.
Since these folks are not party to the law suit, they are entitled to compensation for time spent satisfying the fishing expedition from Mann’s lawyers. As such the subpoenas should follow some standard guidance such as, “It is recommended that the requester indicates the maximum amount of fees that they are willing to pay with their initial request. ”
And then fire back to Mann’s lawyers what it will cost them:
“Search and Review Rates
The categories of personnel that may conduct searches and reviews and the estimated hourly costs based on the average current salary rates (including benefits) for those categories are:
Administrative/clerical – $21/hour
Professional – $41/hour
Executive — $76/hour
Duplication of Records
Records shall be duplicated at a rate of $.15 per page. “
My guess is once Mann realizes he would be compensating one of those folks at $76/hr, they will withdraw the subpoena.