One Of The US’s Largest Natural Gas Companies Goes Bankrupt. Here’s Why Russia Is Partially To Blame

Chris White Tech Reporter
April 03, 2020 11:41 AM ET
One of the largest shale drillers in the country filed for bankruptcy recently as the natural gas industry deals with a one-two punch of coronavirus fears and Russia’s continued war against U.S. energy producers.
Whiting Petroleum became the first giant natural gas company to slide into bankruptcy Wednesday as many energy producers meet debt obligations and an oil war between the world’s largest energy producers. Whiting sought chapter 11 protection in Texas amid the strife.
Prices fell into the $30s as the Saudis pushed for a cut in output to prop up prices, while Russia is working to infuse the market with hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil. Moscow is worried that the U.S. will use shale oil to take advantage if Saudi Arabia ease off production.
- Bankruptcies are expected to increase as crude production increases while demand plummets, according to Buddy Clark, a co-chair at international corporate law firm Haynes & Boone.“It’s a dire situation for everyone,” Clark told the Wall Street Journal Thursday, noting that even bankruptcy courts are under pressure as bankruptcy cases explode. “It’s a weird dynamic, but people will want to get into bankruptcy quickly in order to beat the rush.”Other energy companies will likely experience similar problems. (RELATED: ‘This Is Masochism’: Russia Wages An Oil War Against Saudi Arabia, US Amid Coronavirus Concerns)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the press briefing room with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force April 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
U.S. drillers could default on $32 billion of debt throughout 2020 if the virus and Russia continue walloping the industry. The default rate is projected to come in at 17%, according to credit-ratings firm Fitch Ratings. Fitch forecasted a 7% default rate before the virus pandemic.
Meanwhile, oil prices rallied Thursday after President Donald Trump hinted that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told him they might reduce crude production.
Trump said in a tweet that day that he “spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince), who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels.”
Oil prices pitched upward shortly thereafter. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped more than 500 points after Trump’s remarks. The president’s bold talk provides a reprieve to a beleaguered oil industry, which saw the price of oil fall roughly 60% over the past month.
Natural gas production was on the incline for more than a decade before this most recent hiccup.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in 2010 that the U.S. would be producing about six million barrels of oil a day by 2019, not the 12 million barrels of oil a day it actually produced. The EIA made other forecasts that year that did not ultimately come to fruition.
The EIA projected oil prices would hover around $100 a barrel in 2019 instead of $60 a barrel, where oil prices are pegged. The agency was also apparently unable to see into the future and observe how hydraulic fracturing would affect gas production over the past decade.
6 thoughts on “One Of The US’s Largest Natural Gas Companies Goes Bankrupt. Here’s Why Russia Is Partially To Blame”
Quote.
“It’s a weird dynamic, but people will want to get into bankruptcy quickly in order to beat the rush.”
That has to be one of the clearest unintended funny comments, that’s actually funny ever penned.
Only in the crazy interconnected 21st century world, could that be regarded as sane.
The comment is not “funny” it is pointing out the ridiculous state of affairs this kind of intervention causes. USA has always been a beacon of free market philosophy now when it is taking out weaker companies it is suddenly the fault of the Russians who are allegedly using the free market to “attack” US production.
Not that the US would attack Russia with free market forces, they prefer unilateral sanctions 😉
The whole idea that the Russians are in price war with the US is deluded in the first place and only works for those with a russophobic mindset who still think of them as “commies”.
Russia wanted to maintain existing production restrictions in place. When the Saudis tried to push them around like they do with the minor players in their OPEC cartel, they found it did not work with Russia. As a result the existing agreements ran out without any new limits in place.
Russia was not the cause of the rise in production.
If the US wants more influence with Russia they should stop trying to piss them off at every turn with unfounded allegations, sweeping unilateral sanctions and military encroachment.
If Trump had been allowed to do what he was intending to do and what voters endorsed in electing him : build better relations with Russia, we would not be here. If you want to look for the cause of this problem look closer to home.
Of course it’s always easier to blame others than deal with your own internal problems.
Oh damn. I used the K-word again
MODS, please do something about this stupid filter K-I-L-L or even S-K-I-L-L causes the moderation filter to kick in. Do you really need this? Are you being spammed by Ahmed the dead terrorist?
Please fix this this , otherwise I K-I-L-L Y-O-U !!! 😉
Chapter 11 is re-organization while being relieved of debt burden. That’s where Putin and his cronies mis-calculate. They think of bankruptcy only in terms of liquidation, Chapter 7. Even if creditors force the bankruptcy filer into liquidation, someone else will buy the leases at a fire sale and once oil recovers begin drilling again. We just have to make sure its not Russia or Saudi Arabia buying the US leases.
Or China.
When prices rise, as they will, the infrastructure is still in place. Russia can’t afford to keep oil prices low forever, especially when demand is low. Imperialism costs money.