Former Sanders, Warren Advisers Helped Author A $2 Trillion Green Energy Stimulus Deal

Sens. Bernie Sanders, Liz Warren’s Former Advisers Helped Author A $2 Trillion Green Energy Stimulus Deal
Chris White Tech Reporter
March 24, 2020 8:04 PM ET
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s former advisers are involved in a plan to cajole Democrats into supporting a Green New Deal stimulus plan that will effectively overturn the U.S. economy, which is spiraling from coronavirus quarantines.
Dozens of activists and environmental policy advisers offered a plan Sunday that would turn the COVID-19 pandemic stimulus into a massive Green New Deal project. The project would require Congress take up a multi-billion stimulus package every year until the U.S. is free of oil.
The stimulus would be renewed “annually at 4% of GDP per year until the economy is fully decarbonized and the unemployment rate is below 3.5%,” a slew of environmentalists wrote in an open letter to Congress.
Daniel Cohen, a University of Pennsylvania professor who helped advise Sanders’s presidential campaign on environmental issues, is one of the chief authors alongside Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, a marine biologist who advised Warren’s campaign.
They want Congress to put up $850 billion per year until the economy is fossil-fuel free. (RELATED: Enviros Find What They Say Is The Silver Lining In The Coronavirus Outbreak)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
“They know a stimulus is coming, and they know it’s not a question of whether there will be a stimulus, but what kind of stimulus, how big, which parts of the economy, which priorities,” Cohen told E&E News Monday before suggesting that he is not pursuing “some partisan agenda.”
Cohen added: “We need to create jobs, and we know that a dollar in green spending is worth more jobs than a dollar in fossil fuels.”
The group’s letter comes after President Donald Trump railed against Democratic lawmakers for supposedly using green energy goodies to politicize a stimulus deal.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced the House’s version of a stimulus bill, which included provisions for green energy tax credits and fuel emissions regulations for airlines. Her version would cost an estimated $2.5 trillion, almost two times the amount of Senate’s bill.
Both Pelosi’s version as well as a Republican version contain payments to American workers who were financially harmed by the government’s response to coronavirus. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer supported the GOP’s bill Sunday but objected over a lack of protections against companies using bailout capital for stock buybacks.
Phase-three of the Senate stimulus plan would give $1,200 checks to every American, with married couples receiving $2,400. That check will go to Americans making less than $75,000 per year. Income earners who make above $99,000 would not receive any money.
Warren and Sanders, both of whom are Democrats, barnstormed the country during their respective 2020 presidential campaigns hoping to rally opposition to hydraulic fracking and fossil fuel production.
Warren, for her part, introduced a plan in June 2019 to ban new coal, gas and oil leases on public lands.
18 thoughts on “Former Sanders, Warren Advisers Helped Author A $2 Trillion Green Energy Stimulus Deal”
“They want Congress to put up $850 billion per year until the economy is fossil-fuel free”
If that’s what it takes to keep the shells of the ocean’s pteropods from dissolving, then so be it!
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/03/26/remember-only-you-can-prevent-ocean-acidification/
Decarbonizing the U.S. economy at $850B-yr would do absolutely nothing to lower global emissions.
This fact is evidenced by the lack of effect that the current “Lock Down” in many countries has had on emission levels with the exception of NO2. Their vaunted “CC Poster Molecule”, the boogie man CO2, still continues to rise despite the economic disruption incurred
Apart from the ‘acid’ you possibly experimented with at school or college, do you have any idea of the alkalinity of the great oceans? Do you know what pH is and how shell fish adapt to a wide range of pH levels?
Thought not – now go and self isolate.
Its satire.
You didn’t bother to even look at his link did you?
3/24 seems like old news so quickly. But this is informative and they aren’t through yet. With the precautionary principle suddenly in massive ascendancy, they’re just getting started.
The fact that Senate Dems lined up unanimously on last nights vote puts the radical arm of the House in a bad, bad spot. I suspect the reason that Pelosi is waiting a day for the vote is so that she can be sure she doesn’t get embarrassed by passing the bill on a slim majority based on 100% Republican support and another 40 or 50 Democrats voting yes. If this thing doesn’t fly through the House with about an 80% majority then a lot of Dems are in for a world of hurt in November
..and then blame too much spending on Trump
So, advisors to losers have some sort of credibility wherein they advocate a $2 trillion Green Weenie Deal and anyone cares? I think I will advocate a $0 cost “Save Our Brothers and Sisters-the Birds and Bats” deal. The China Virus has thrown the political system into overdrive, but a unanimous vote in the Senate puts the response into perspective as the right track.
Step 1) Ban all energy exploration/production on Public Lands
Step 2) Eliminate private ownership of land.
Step 3) Declare ALL lands are now Public Lands.
No more Oil, Coal or GAS production
“We need to create jobs, and we know that a dollar in green spending is worth more jobs than a dollar in fossil fuels.”
Yes, that’s because windmills and solar panels are so inefficient and worthless for generating baseload power 24-7-365.
Most “green jobs” are simply another tax levied on the whole economy. Every “green power” installation still has to be backed-up by reliable (fossil-fuel) generation capacity, so is not only worthless but damaging.
Why not pay half the unemployed to dig holes, and pay the other half to fill them?
Now that would create double the jobs 😉
Green liberals are a greater threat to the economy than the corona virus.
The Democrats are going to try to pack every new bill with their pet projects, as they have done this time (and everytime a bill comes up). The president needs a line item veto. Or the Republicans need to grow a spine. Perhaps they can stiffen it in the future since this stimulus that will pass this week will tide us over for a while.
In the upcoming elections Republicans ought to run against the Democrat blackmail techniques that are being used to get their unrelated pork in bills, by telling the voters that if the voters give control of the House and Senate to the Republicans in November, the Repubicans will roll back all the Democrat port.
And Bernie Sanders should stay in the race right up to the convention because it looks to me like ole Joe is slipping badly, and obviously, and Bernie could end up being the choice instead of Biden.
I know some Democrats want New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo to run, but as of now, Bernie has a *lot* of votes and a lot of voters out there, and he has been through the process, and his voters will be very unhappy to see Biden go down, and Bernie not replace him. So If Andrew were to be the pick, he might have a lot of Democrat Bernie supporters sitting on their hands election night.
Stay in the race, Bernie. No telling what is going to happen with ole Joe stumbling.
“The stimulus would be renewed “annually at 4% of GDP per year until the economy is fully decarbonized and the unemployment rate is below 3.5%”
The above is an oxymoron statement, as fossil fuel derivatives account for more than 6,000 products in our daily lives. Without fossil fuels to drive the economy, we would need to have society accept the social changes to LIVE WITHOUT today’s: medications and medical equipment, tires, airlines, merchant ships, and all the electronics and communications systems that are made with petrochemical derivatives, just like societies lived BEFORE the 1900’s.
The secret to our prosperity is productivity. If you just want to create jobs, you could have people dig ditches with spoons. link Of course, that kind of productivity would send us quickly back to the stone ages.
It seems obvious that a well paid job in the oil patch generates way more wealth than that generated by a windmill technician.
How do they know “that a dollar in green spending is worth more jobs than a dollar in fossil fuels”? Once you factor in all the jobs created in a prosperous economy generally, I bet the fossil fuel dollars generate way more jobs. I bet their justification works only by ignoring the economy as a whole.
Yes, and both Warren and Sanders lost miderably in their respective presidential campaigns because they were pushing illogical crap like this!
I just wonder how we’re supposed to fly anywhere without jet fuel or how we’ll use our automobiles if fossile fuels are eliminated? Suspend both air and road travel?–electric planes are out of the question while electric cars are charged by power plants that use fossil fuels!
These eco-loons always foist their unobtainable vision of nirvana on the nation without logical consideration of the consequences unless, of course, their hidden agenda is actually to destroy our economy and significantly reduce the number of people who live here! So sneaky and subversive, all under the guise of “saving the planet”!
Insanity isn’t descriptive enough; evil is a more accurate explanation of their plan! Research who is funding these two corrupt politicians and it all makes sense!
The socialist/marxists are always there waiting in the wings, ready to take advantage of any emergency. They have the president between a rock & hard place — if he vetoes any C19 virus-bill (no matter what’s in it), he’ll be labeled a monstrous baby-k*ller.