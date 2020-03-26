British Climate Activists: “Corona is the cure. Humans are the disease”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart / James Delingpole; A long standing Twitter account which claims to represent Extinction Rebellion East Midlands has been promoting flyers celebrating the deaths caused by coronavirus.
XR leadership are trying to distance themselves from this obscenity, by claiming the tweet is a false flag attack by far right extremists.
GWPF thinks the tweet is genuine.
Obviously its possible that someone hacked the twitter account or whatever, or maybe XR East Midlands has gone rogue, but as GWPF points out, this foul flier echoes other things greens have said, about wanting to drastically reduce the number of humans on the planet by any means necessary.
Perhaps some of them regret their words. Prince Phillip, husband of the Queen of England, once said “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation (1988)“.
His son Prince Charles recently tested positive for Covid-19.
Something to think about next time greens come calling for your support.