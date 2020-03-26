British Climate Activists: “Corona is the cure. Humans are the disease”

Corona is the cure – tweet from an account claiming to represent XR East Midlands

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart / James Delingpole; A long standing Twitter account which claims to represent Extinction Rebellion East Midlands has been promoting flyers celebrating the deaths caused by coronavirus.

XR leadership are trying to distance themselves from this obscenity, by claiming the tweet is a false flag attack by far right extremists.

IMPORTANT: We are aware that far right groups have put out stickers with messaging that is not in line with what XR believes or stands for. Please get in touch with us if you see any anywhere. Look after yourselves.

A reminder of our position #COVID19 https://t.co/YqPzYmVhBf — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) March 25, 2020

GWPF thinks the tweet is genuine.

There is no evidence that the XR account https://t.co/7oNFhxRg36 is fake or far right. In fact, their anti-human sentiment is widely shared among on social media in recent weeks. @afneil https://t.co/uPDowJqILF — GWPF (@thegwpfcom) March 25, 2020

Obviously its possible that someone hacked the twitter account or whatever, or maybe XR East Midlands has gone rogue, but as GWPF points out, this foul flier echoes other things greens have said, about wanting to drastically reduce the number of humans on the planet by any means necessary.

Perhaps some of them regret their words. Prince Phillip, husband of the Queen of England, once said “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation (1988)“.

His son Prince Charles recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Something to think about next time greens come calling for your support.

