Winter sea ice maximum extent on March 5 was the highest since 2013
The most positive thing that US National Snow and Ice Data Center sea ice experts could say about this year’s winter sea ice maximum was that it wasn’t a record breaker. But it provides ample polar bear habitat when the bears need it most: just before the critical spring feeding season.
In fact, they said: “The 2020 maximum sea ice extent is the eleventh lowest in the 42-year satellite record, but the highest since 2013.” All that winter ice is essential polar bear habitat just before the critical spring feeding season (Crockford 2019, 2020) and it’s one of the reasons that polar bears are thriving.
The table included in this year’s maximum sea ice report was a list of the ten lowest years since 1979 and 2020 wasn’t on it. The winter max extent for 2020 was 15.05 mkm2.
The report also noted that, “for the Arctic maximum, which typically occurs in March, the uncertainty range is ~34,000 square kilometers (13,000 square miles), meaning that extents within this range must be considered effectively equal” and made special pains to point out that “maximum extent is not predictive of minimum extent“.
In other words, don’t get your hopes up that ample sea ice this winter will mean abundant sea ice at the end of summer.
NSIDC Masie graphs for 5 March below, by region starting with the Northern Hemisphere:
The Baltic Sea and Sea of Okotsk (below) are included in the Arctic total but polar bears don’t live there, so the lower than usual ice levels in those regions this winter have had no impact on available polar bear habitat.
NSIDC Masie ice chart for 5 March 2020 puts the total ice extent at 15.1 mkm2:
References
Crockford, S.J. 2019. The Polar Bear Catastrophe That Never Happened. Global Warming Policy Foundation, London. Available in paperback and ebook formats.
Crockford, S.J. 2020. State of the Polar Bear Report 2019. Global Warming Policy Foundation Report 39, London. pdf here.
14 thoughts on “Winter sea ice maximum extent on March 5 was the highest since 2013”
“The 2020 maximum sea ice extent is the eleventh lowest in the 42-year satellite record..”
That was worth commenting on as if it was highly significant and a source of worry? Really?
How pathetic can you get? Talk about clutching at straws when the data isn’t following your catastrophic narrative.
Taking bets as usual that third week in September 2020 will be below four million square kilometres. No takers dammit.
“maximum extent is not predictive of minimum extent”
Is this really true ?
This is called “damning with faint praise.”
windlord-sun brings up an important dichotomy: some people are in favor of the tuna and not the sharks, and the offset, some people are in favor of the polar bear and not the baby seals. It’s a bipolar world (literally!) we live in.
Because the ice is so thin and made up mostly of first year ice these days it doesn’t take much to melt, so today 20 days later its now lowest for the date in 40 years. So easy to pluck dates.
https://ads.nipr.ac.jp/vishop/#/extent
Agree about plucking. We should not pluck at all. We should show extent in spaghetti maps all the way back to the start of the Holocene, and when the ice disappeared completely for a thousand years, have some sort of null line.
By clearly graphing the ice as a sine curve, nature’s favorite rocking motion, short-term ups and downs are not totalized into panic.
Yes, as the DMI volume model shows it has been tracking as lowest on record……
http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/polarportal/sea/CICE_curve_thick_LA_EN_20200325.png
Is it? They make mo claim there. And the 2nd lowest is higher than the 3rd lowest.
That’s why the icebreakers had problems to reach the Polarstern, for days no chance to move trough meter thick ice.
And shure, their planes got a landing piste within days, all beccause ice is tp thin.
Millikilometers squared?
Probably bad form to change it Mkm2, also. Flr instance, we say cc interchangeably with cm3. We don’t mean 1/100th of a m3 when we say that, we mean 1cm x 1cm x 1cm.
Excerpt from article:
