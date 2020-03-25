Astronaut Christina Koch Services a 3-D Biological Printer

NASA astronaut Christina Koch

In this image from Dec. 2019, astronaut Christina Koch handles media bags that enable the manufacturing of organ-like tissues using the BioFabrication Facility (BFF), a 3-D biological printer on the International Space Station. The BFF could become a part of a larger system capable of manufacturing whole, fully functioning human organs from existing patient cells in microgravity.

Learn more about science experiments aboard the station and how it helps improve life on Earth.

Video: Science at 17,500 Miles Per Hour

