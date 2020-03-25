BBC Climate change: Green energy plant threat to wilderness areas

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“If we let these developments go ahead, the biodiversity will be gone long before climate change starts affecting it”

Climate change: Green energy plant threat to wilderness areas

By Matt McGrathEnvironment correspondent

Wind, solar and hydro power installations pose a growing threat to key conservation areas, say researchers.

Researchers found that over 2,200 green energy plants have been built within the boundaries of the Earth’s remaining wilderness.

They say that around 17% of renewable facilities globally are located in protected regions.

A further 900 plants are now being developed in key areas of biodiversity.

The amount of renewable energy facilities in use around the world has essentially tripled over the last 20 years.

Green energy facilities are often much larger than fossil fuel power plants, with wind and solar needing areas of land up to 10 times greater than coal or gas to produce the same amount of energy.

…

The authors of the report say that greater care must be taken when planning and permitting renewable facilities.

“If we let these developments go ahead, the biodiversity will be gone long before climate change starts affecting it,” said Dr Allan.

“We acknowledge that there is a risk that we will arm some sceptics, but anyone who reads the work will understand that we are not saying that renewables are bad, we just need to put them in the right places.”

…