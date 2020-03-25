Greta Thunberg Says She And Her Father Likely Had The Coronavirus

Marlo Safi Contributor
March 24, 2020 5:22 PM ET
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says it is “extremely likely” that she and her father contracted the coronavirus, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
Thunberg and her father, Svante, stayed in a separate apartment away from her sister and mother, who are located in Stockholm, in an effort to not infect them if the two carried the highly contagious virus, the New York Times reported. She said she felt “tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed,” while her father’s symptoms were far worse, she explained in her Instagram post.
The last two weeks I've stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you're in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it's extremely likely that I've had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I've basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn't feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don't know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don't belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Thunberg and her father have yet to be tested for the virus because Sweden only offers coronavirus tests to those in need of urgent medical care, she explains in her Instagram post. “I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances.” (RELATED:INTERACTIVE: This Map Shows How Many Have Died From COVID-19 In Each State)
She explains that she has “basically recovered” and urges everyone to stay at home. “Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms,” the post said. “We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others… Please keep in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus.”
Addendum, noticed this related tidbit below on the twit.~cr
51 thoughts on “Greta Thunberg Says She And Her Father Likely Had The Coronavirus”
This ought to be a fun thread to come back and read later.
Regards,
Bob
Yea, Bob, like read later after she is tested for presence of the antibody that proves she had it, or not. Video at 11:00 (unless the world burns due to climate change).
MSM are horse’s ars.s- this came out 6 days ago!
“As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK”
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid?fbclid=IwAR0qpn_FP0xIdLUOjFLZS5hXFpfnWYyeoX6dykdgc0PaR5E4d1fOk2BTFGw
Six days ago, written probably ten days ago and overtaken by events.
The virus is out of control in the UK with the great unwashed doing their darndest to spread it far and wide.
Well, at least I’ll sleep better now that I know all this.
And now Prince Charles. Hmmm, didn’t his father once say that if he could be reincarnated, he would like to come back as a killer virus to reduce the population?
If there is any justice in this world …
Hard to say what’s worse, his old man’s comment about viruses or Chuck’s comments regarding his desires for Camilla.
This kid is a living character, sprung to life right out of South Park. Even Cartman would have a tough time keeping up with Greta. ….
Dr Hugh Montgomery from University College London said virus ‘very infectious’.
One person could infect 59,000 others with COVID-19 compared to 14 with flu.
Greta would be well advised to keep quiet about how many people she & her father could have infected during their railway jaunt around Europe & journey back to Sweden. How fortunate to have access to a borrowed apartment! Like all totalitarianists, one rule for the hypocritical elites & one for the despicables.
Reference, please. I don’t believe this to be true or that it was said in those terms.
Celebrity types are nearly all infected according to their media releases, especially common among those whose agents are trying to keep names in the news.
So true!
Biden says he has no symptoms as he coughs into the camera.
https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1242678298213302272
Pray that Biden doesn’t die. We need him for amusement this fall.
There’s lots of other things going around that can cause the same symptoms. One of my daughter’s coworkers had similar symptoms, and the doctor diagnosed her with strep throat. And back in January, my daughter was very sick with a high fever and puking for about 3 days — and she gave it to me (bless her heart). I think we had the norovirus (which had been going around Colorado), Fortunately for me, my bout only lasted one day.
Funny follow up on this Greta thing – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKv1p4vQJ88 by Salty Cracker on you tube.
Good video.
Big deal. I had it last year before everyone even knew what it was!
Top that!
My favorite was making fun of the hipsters always bragging they had every “cool” thing first.
“Big deal. I had Covid 18 before the new virus even came out!”
Prince Charles has Covid 19. Duke of Edinburgh said when he died he wanted to come back as a virus to wipe out humanity. Attenborough said “humans are a plague for planet”. Maybe now Duke will recant his human hating obsession as Charles progresses from a human virus potentially deadly to everything to a human with a possibly death threatening virus which hopefully might make him more appreciative of those his father likes to hate. The people who pay tax to support his luxury lifestyle. He like Attenborough whinge 24/7 about population but have enjoyed the benefits of growth driven economies to fund their extravagant world wide travel which they refer to as obligations which they choose to decline when they know full well that they could if they really believed their own doom laden rhetoric.
Harvey Weinstein is supposedly infected too. Where’s Al?
I thought she was the virus .. covid-green … the world ends in 11 years.
That’s a good name, “covid-green,” the response is very much similar except we wouldn’t be allowed heat and electricity.
I am disappointed. If she can see carbon dioxide, surely she can see coronaviruses.
You will be charged for my new monitor!
I was gonna make a similar comment, You beat me to it John! Great minds and all that.
…attention whores
More evidence that climate alarmism is hazardous to your health! Stay strong, Greta! We need you to grow up and denounce all of this nonsense.
Her dad writes well…
Her PR team write well
i always follow the advice of the experts, and as i contracted the virus i am more convinced then ever that following the advices of the experts is important…
clearly she should change her message a bit..
avoid contacts , wash hands…quite simple..
so her message should be i didn’t follow the advices , frankly speaking it is difficult..and i pay the price.
not a petty flu as far flu can be described as petty…
What’s this “likely” business? If she’s been tested then say so. Otherwise it’s more “Fake News” from an attention seeker.
She says she hasn’t been tested, hence the “likely”. Like a hypochondriac, she’s assumes she has it based on symptoms that could apply to any number of aliments (allergies, common colds, the flu, etc) other than the Wuhan virus.
Why are you all so frightened of this young person? she seems to have somehow tipped the balance of whatever sanity you (generic) had. Attack! attack Attack!.
Why not wipe out her message with real scientific facts?
project much? nobody is frightened of her. Why are you so frightened of people talking about a public figure whose absorbed positions you agree with?
Why not wipe out all those “frightened” “attackers” with real scientific facts?
Well I believe her message was … We are all evil and stealing her childhood?
Pretty sure any number told her to grow up and stop being a brat. If she wanted to hold her breath and go blue and throw a tantrum it’s okay you will grow out of it.
Cured in one hour too. pic.twitter.com/Ws2tR4ZpgQ
— Dr. Waheed Uddin (@drwaheeduddin) March 25, 2020
Rather disingenuous Dr. since the first post already says ” I may have had ….” . English may not be your first language , so I’ll explain. It’s called the present perfect tense . It describes something which is presently terminated.
eg. I have had my lunch I am now starting work again.
It does not mean I am going to lunch or I’m just starting the entree.
Apart from that I’m sure she’s making it all up like she makes up the ongoing mass extinction of life on Earth … which we have not yet found a single example of .
“Stay at home” seems to be her solution for everything.
Be fair! I know she can be irritating, but she is doing the right thing.
I hope she really has recovered, and her dad pulls through. She might be a public figure who promotes an absurd position which I lose no sleep challenging, but she’s also a scared kid whose dad is desperately sick, let’s not lose sight of that.
Greta, get some medical attention. Every person I’ve seen to date who goes on youtube or whatever after diagnosis says they feel fine. This virus is nasty, a lot of people who think they are doing OK are actually in a lot of trouble.
Funny how the climate realists tweet image of Greta labelled “and then I got the virus”, shows Greta touching her face 😂
Yes that’s a good “how to” for catching the virus.
Now all the cool kids will go protest to get it.
What a media whore.
Here’s some Australian computer modelling of how much distancing compliance is needed to stop the spread (along with shutting schools)
https://i.imgur.com/RxGvhTG.png
News Story Lab about says it all.
I think it’s well past time that we stopped giving toxic individuals like the Thornbergs the oxygen of our consideration.
If people here were taking her seriously, I’d agree. But other than our resident trolls, I don’t see anyone who does. It doesn’t waste much oxygen to point and ridicule, and the resulting laughter is good for you so win-win.
We may be missing the only-slightly-masked subtle message being delivered here–the ‘we the young must save the planet’ message.
“We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others… ”
Heard anything like that from ‘Greta’ before?
Back in the headlines
Hope that Greta and her Dad are well. I have also self isolated for the past week as I have some symptoms consistent with COVID 19. I get these about once a year and was over due for something. Allergies get worse when the weather fluctuates between warm and cold as it does at this time of the year here. That creates a comfortable environment for corona, rhino, and other viruses. We live in a rural area with few reported cases so that’s a good thing.
Greta and her parents have proven incredibly adept at self advertisement. Spreading false information being a favorite tactic deployed many times in the recent past. Should not surprise anyone that a critical approach is taken to any information coming from such a source. You can dial up the outrage volume but it doesn’t change the facts. Bad information is the life blood of the radical environmentalists. That has been proven many, many times.
So … it’s just super-oldies on death’s door who get coronavirus??
https://www.itv.com/news/2020-03-25/daughter-21-believed-to-be-youngest-in-uk-to-die-from-coronavirus/