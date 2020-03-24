The Italian Connection

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach [Note updates at the end]
Since the earliest days of the current pandemic, Italy has been the scary member of the family that you absolutely don’t want to emulate, the one cousin that gets into really bad trouble. The Italians have the highest rate of deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, and their numbers continue to climb. Here’s the situation today.
Figure 1. Deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus expressed as deaths per ten million of the country population. Percentages of the total population are shown at the right in blue. All countries are aligned at the date of their first reported death. Most recent daily chart and charts of previous days are available by going here and scrolling down.
Italy, with over six thousand dead, is up well into the blue range. This is the range of annual deaths from the flu in the US. If the US coronavirus patients were dying at the same rate as in Italy, we’d have 38,000 coronavirus deaths by now in addition to the same number of flu deaths …
As a result, there has been much debate about why the Italian death rate is so high. People have suggested that it’s because they have one of the older populations in Europe. Others have noted that they often live in extended families. Some say it’s high numbers of smokers and polluted air. And some have pointed to their social habits that involve touching, kissing cheeks, personal contact during church rituals, and the like.
But we haven’t had good data to take a hard look at the question, or at least I hadn’t seen any.
In the comments to my post entitled END THE AMERICAN LOCKDOWN, wherein I passionately advocate just exactly that, I was given a link by a web friend, Mary Ballon, hat tip to her. It’s a report by a Swiss medical doctor about the COVID-19 deaths in Italy, well worth reading.
And in that document, there’s a further link to an Italian Government report. It’s in Italian of course, I have it on good authority that’s what they actually speak over there, who knew? They reported on the statistics of a large sample of the Italian deaths (355 out of 2003 total deaths at the time of the report). I got it, and the numbers are very revealing.
Let me start with the age distribution of the 2,003 Italians who had died at the time of the report. Figure 2 shows that it’s almost entirely old people.
Figure 2. Age of 2,003 Italians who had COVID-19 at the time of death.
Out of the 2,003 deaths, seventeen were people under fifty, and only 5 people under thirty died, while almost two hundred deaths were of people over 90. I’d read that the people dying in Italy were old, but I didn’t realize quite how old they actually are …
One thing I learned on this voyage was that the Italians distinguished between dying FROM the virus on the one hand, and dying WITH the virus on the other. Once I looked at the state of health of the Italian victims, however, I could see why they had to do that. Figure 3 shows the generous apportionment of serious diseases and conditions among the unfortunates.
Figure 3. Numbers of diseases in the sample of 355 Italians who had COVID-19 at the time of their death.
WOW! Yeah, they all had COVID-19. But three-quarters of them also had hypertension, a third had diabetes, a third had ischemic heart disease, a quarter of them had atrial fibrillation tossing clots into the bloodstream, and so on down the list.
As you can see from Figure 3, some people must have had more than one other disease besides COVID-19. Figure 4 shows the breakdown of the number of other diseases per patient.
Figure 4. Other diseases (comorbidities) of a sample of 355 of the 2,003 Italians who had COVID-19 at the time of their death.
For me, this was the most surprising finding of the entire study. Of all 355 people who died, only three did not have any of the diseases listed above. Three!
Looking at all of this as a whole picture, I had a curious thought about who they were representing. I thought … consider the characteristics of the people who died:
- More of the patients were over 90 than were under 60.
- The average age was 79 years.
- All but three of them had at least one other disease, so basically all of them were already sick.
- Three-quarters of them had two other diseases, and half of them had three or more other diseases. Half!
My thought was … that’s not a sample of the people in the street. That’s not a sample of an Italian family.
That’s a sample of a totally different population.
I was forced to a curious conclusion, both discouraging and encouraging. It is that most of these diseases were probably not community-acquired. Instead, I would hazard a guess that most of them go by the curious name of “nosocomial” infections, viz:
nos·o·co·mi·al
/ˌnōzōˈkōmēəl/
adjective MEDICINE
(of a disease) originating in a hospital.
Here’s what I suspect. I think that the COVID-19 disease got established in a couple of areas in Italy well before anyone even knew the disease was there, perhaps even before the Chinese recognized it as a novel disease.
And in some fashion, it got into the medical system. Doesn’t matter how. But once there, it was spread invisibly to other patients, in particular the oldest and weakest of the patients. It went from patient to patient, from patient to visitor and back again, and it was also spread by everyone in the hospital from administrators to doctors and nurses to janitors. In many, perhaps most cases, they didn’t even know they were sick, but they were indeed infectious.
And that’s why the pattern of the Italian deaths is so curious, and their number is so much larger than the rest of the world. It’s not a cross-section of the general population. It’s a cross-section of people who were already quite sick, sick enough that they were already visiting doctors and having procedures or being bedridden in hospitals. It was 85-year-olds with three diseases.
And it’s also why the death rate in Italy is so high—these people were already very ill. I can see why the Italians are distinguishing between dying FROM the virus and dying WITH the virus.
DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS
As I said, this is both discouraging and encouraging. It’s discouraging because getting the virus out of a modern medical facility and a dispersed medical system isn’t easy. Italy has a big job ahead. And it’s discouraging because it means that the medical personnel who are so needed for the fight are getting the disease as well. Very likely they won’t die from it, but they will be hors de combat for three weeks or so. No bueno.
On the other hand, it is encouraging in a couple of aspects.
First, it lets us know what we need to do to prevent the Italian outcome. We have to, must, keep the virus out the medical system.
- We need to seriously quarantine the sufferers away from other sick people.
- We need to set up testing facilities at all medical centers and test the medical personnel daily.
- In areas with a number of COVID-19 infections, we need to set up separate field hospitals. There are a number of commercial versions of these that are expandable by adding modules, and are pathogen-tight, with airlocks at the doors, HEPA exhaust filters and negative air pressure maintained throughout. We know how to do this stuff, we’ve just got to do it.
- We need to test in-hospital patients at the time of their arrival and continue to test them at intervals during their stay.
- We’ll have to be very careful with visitors to patients in the hospitals
It’s a big job, and we absolutely have to do it.
Second, it cautions us to not claim that everyone who tests positively for COVID-19 after death actually died FROM the disease. They may very well have died WITH the disease.
Finally, the other reason it’s encouraging that Italy’s infection is likely nosocomial is that it removes Italy as the mysterious bogeyman of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, it points to just what we have to do.
IF (and it’s a big if) we take the proper precautions to protect our vulnerable medical system and personnel, I don’t think that the US will get as high a death rate as Italy has today.
Note that this makes me seriously question the idea of “flattening the curve” … if you let the virus into your hospitals and medical system you’re toast, no matter how flat the curve is.
So let’s end this crazy American lockdown, there’s a whole raft of work to be done shoring up our medical sector to withstand the coming wave, and it can’t be done at home with our heads in the sand, hundreds of thousands of people not working, jobs disappearing daily, and our economy in a shambles …
My very best regards to all, stay well in these parlous times,
w.
As Usual: I ask that when you comment, QUOTE THE EXACT WORDS YOU’RE DISCUSSING. Knowing who and what you’re referring to avoids endless misunderstandings and arguments.
[UPDATE]: Just after publishing this, I was reading about loss of the senses of smell and taste being symptoms of coronavirus infection. In the article, I found this:
Hopkins says an Italian doctor shared that “he and many of his colleagues had lost their sense of smell while working in northern Italy dealing with COVID-19 patients.”
… “many of his colleagues”. Kinda support my theory of nosocomial infection in Italy.
[UPDATE 2]: In the news today, the headline Coronavirus: 4,824 Italian Health Workers Are Infected … one in ten of their coronavirus cases are health workers …
PS—Let me take this opportunity to provide a wider readership to a comment that my obstropulous (yes, it’s a real word) good friend Steve Mosher posted on my blog yesterday. He’s living in Korea and has been a close observer of just how they are succeeding in controlling the virus. He spells out the level and the details of what we have to do. His comment is below, my thanks to him.
The key is changing the criteria for testing. Here [in Korea] we test and track.
An employee of a call center in Seoul, was infected.
Office had 207 people.
March 8th. he tested positive.
EVERY person in that office was tested. today 152 have tested positive, they tested floors above and below his floor. Today 3 more from the 11th floor were found and 1 contact.
They are now tracing the contact, and the contact’s contacts. All will be tested. The business was in a residential building. 553 of the people in that building were tested. floors 13-18
This little beastie lives on surfaces for up to 3 days. See that elevator button? the hand rail on the stairs? the bathroom door handle? the coffee cup that pretty girl behind the counter handed you? it’s there. Now in my building we have hand sanitizer by the elevator buttons. you get in the habit of not touching public pretty quickly. Trust me I am not a germ phobe, but the changes have been simple when they are reinforced.
Let me give you a little taste of the highly detailed info we get.
Info that is shared daily in one spot, I will include some of the earlier call center case snippits
“In Daegu, every person at high-risk facilities is being tested. 87 percent completed testing and 192 (0.8 percent) out of 25,493 were confirmed positive. From Daesil Covalescent Hospital in Dalseong-gun, 54 additional cases were confirmed, which brings the current total to 64. In-patients on 6th and 7th floors are under cohort-quarantine.”
“From Guro-gu call center in Seoul, 7 additional cases (11th floor = 2; contacts = 5) were confirmed. The current total is 146 confirmed cases since 8 March. (11th floor = 89; 10th floor = 1; 9th floor = 1; contacts = 54)”
“From Bundang Jesaeng Hospital in Gyeonggi Province, 4 additional cases were confirmed. The current total of 35 confirmed cases since 5 March (20 staff, 5 patients in inpatient care, 2 discharged patients, 4 guardians of patients, 4 contacts outside the hospital). The 144 staff members who were found to have visited the hospital’s Wing no. 81 (where many confirmed cases emerged) were tested, 3 of whom tested positive.”
“Five additional confirmed cases have been reported from the call center located in Guro-gu, Seoul, amounting to a current total of 129 confirmed cases from the call center since 8 March. As of now, 14 confirmed cases in Gyeonggi Province has been traced to have come in contact with a confirmed patient who is a worker at the 11th floor call center at a religious gathering. Further investigation and tracing are underway.”
Test, Trace, Test more.
A random test in Iceland found 1% infected. 50% asymptomatic.
If the US persists in only testing the symptomatic you won’t squash this bug.
Our cases are going up in Seoul. So we will have 15 days of voluntary social distancing.
go to work
stay away from crowds
wash your hands
wear a mask
don’t touch your face
55 thoughts on “The Italian Connection”
This entire episode looks like the “climate crisis” in full blown BS mode…Deaths per 10 million? Really?
Not sure what your objection to “deaths per 10 million” is, Ron. It’s common to measure a variety of things as occurrences per some unit of populations.
Regards,
w.
Willis,
I’m well aware of that.
Thanks,
Deaths are calculated on a per 100,000 basis in most statistics. Putting numbers to a per 10,000,000 makes your typical low information person, the vast majority, think the death rates are extremely high by multiplying the number by 100 over what it would be based on typical per 100,000 basis.
Willis, while it’s common in epidemiology to report incidences per 100,000 of the population of interest, which would divide each of the vertical scale numbers by 100 on your graph and this would place Italian coronavirus deaths to date at 10 per 100,000 population (which by the way just happens to approximate the best case maternal mortality among 100,000 obstetric deliveries), the 10,000,000 denominator you’ve chosen instead places most of those graphed ordinate numbers above unity where they are easier to relate to than the decimal fractions that would result from a denominator of 100,000 and thus recommends your usage here.
This morning I got a message from the firm I use to keep my computer virus-free. It warned of scams linked to the coronavirus. It gave a strong warning against clicking on any attachments that came from unknown or suspicious sources. It probably was unconnected to the coronavirus-type scams but later in the day I got an email about my WUWT subscription. Fortunately I was on the alert because of my earlier email and also I was suspicious because there is no such thing as a WUWT subscription. So I did not click on the bit it asked me to click on. However, I wondered how somebody could know that I visit the WUWT website. Then I remembered that some days ago, when I wanted to submit a comment to an article on WUWT something came up which does not usually come up. Maybe I should have been more suspicious but I just assumed that WUWT had decided to introduce an extra step that commenters had to go through. I can’t remember now exactly what I did but I probably supplied my email address and that’s how these people were able to email me.
I recall getting that pop-up too.
This analysis makes sense.
Something on the order of 10% of Italian cases involved medical personnel. They weren’t using PPE in the beginning and now are faced with shortages. Sadly, numerous older Italian physicians came out of retirement to help and already several have died.
New York is the American Italy. I hope and pray that the Wuhan virus hasn’t infected hospitals there to the extent of northern Italy.
Possibly encouraging news today, however. New cases in the US dropped from over 10,100 yesterday to, at the moment (after 1 PM EDT) 5800, of which about 4800 are in NY. We’ll see where we end up at midnight GMT, but the curve might be flattening. If more people are being tested at the same time, then all the better.
The two deaths here in Chile are an 83 year-old, sickly lady and a cancer patient in his 90s.
Here you go, John …
w.
Willis, I appreciate your continued effort so shed light on this “crisis”. I would suggest you look at cases as well as deaths when looking for indicators of change. Deaths are the “bottom line” but cases are weeks ahead of a “closed case”.
Also looking at daily new cases ( or deaths ) will make any change much more apparent. The graphs of cumulative totals just look like distress flares going up. (The Guardian loves them. ) Even final results like China just flatten off gently with no clear turning point.
Take a look at my graphs on Climate Etc. yesterday for examples of daily case graphs.
https://judithcurry.com/2020/03/23/cov-discussion-thread/
The turning points in China and S.K. cases are clearly defined. I even detect a slowing of the exponential growth in Italy. Though it clearly is still in the exponential phase.
Also regular flu is reckoned to have a fatality rate of about 0.1% . France has average 9000 deaths per year, that suggests 9million infections. March is still “flu season”. How many cases attributed to COVID are in fact just “flu like symptoms”. We know they are not testing all admissions in Italy.
Also France has about 3000 nosocomial deaths per year, without COVID. Currently claiming 865 COVID deaths.
Cases AND deaths stats just about doubled overnight in France the day before enhanced “lockdown” rule were announced. I do not believe that is clinically credible. There is an accounting change / error here. Accidental coincidence ? Can’t say. Sure helps to silence opposition to draconian measures though.
It might be flattening. It probably will within the next week if it hasn’t begun to do so.
The high density public housing in NYC is a ticking time bomb
Good luck in Chile, John. Here in Argentina there are five (5) Covid-19 deceased, and all of them got it outside Argentina. Thanks to early quarantine demands here the infection rate and distribution seem to be at lower trajectories than common elsewhere. Good posting, Willis… but who are you calling “old people”? Old people have a great accumulation of treachery, and if you want to see one look in the mirror! Ha! Protocol, everyone, protocol!
I have not seen a single discussion from the infectious disease specialists that R0 is a malleable property of the disease.
The early data was a scary R0 of 2.3 for Covid 19, which is way worse than typical seasonal influenza. Obviously, if this number is correct it does have value in showing this disease is more “contagious”, since this is pretty close to an apples-to-apples comparison.
However, the R0 value depends on many factors including number of contacts, exposure time to infected people. Our behavior has changed substantially!
Whatever the initial R0 value was for Covid 19, that number has to now be substantially decreased. Is it below 1? I don’t know, but surely we have to be driving it close to that level.
Yes exactly right. RO is partly a quality of the infecting organism and partly an outcome of the context in which it spreads. A big factor is the size of the susceptible population (i.e. how many are immune by reason of specific immunity and how many because of genetic traits). Another as mentioned is the dynamics of the population and the opportunities that exist or which are avoided for spread. Climactic and physical conditions may also play a role. A simple analogy is growth rates of human populations – they depend in inherent fertility, deliberate manipulations of fertility and human interactions (or so I am told). In addition social disruptions and stresses may interfere with the preceding points. I think we can assume from what we see that CoVID19 does have a fairly high intrinsic transmissibility. There are several clusters which show a high proportion of those present were infected. It is almost certainly not as high as measles or chicken pox among susceptible populations. All of the steps to prevent person-to-person spread are working on the human dynamic factors, and if/when a vaccine becomes available it will work on the intrinsic susceptibility of the population. I am an infectious disease physician working in the midst of this so take that for what it is worth (I don’t encourage anyone to “trust the expert”but rather ask for evidence).
Pillage
The important thing is that R0 is something that is within our orbit of control.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
Source for my comment.
Thanks Willis, thanks Steve. Stay healthy.
Willis, the data are sobering.
Today’s (Tuesday) UK Covid-19 update in more detail
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
What is the data on those dying with one co-morbidity? Is it just any one of the top three or four, or is it always the same disease? Is it always hypertension? (I’ve been wondering whether blood pressure medication might be connected to who gets the serious symptoms of the virus)
It would also help to know the distribution of those diseases in the general population of the aged. I wouldn’t be surprised to find 30+ % of old folks have diabetes, for example.
Sorry, Rhoda, don’t have any data on that …
w.
I have heard that 65% of people over 45 are insulin resistant which is pre diabetic.
Apparently this is from US stats.
No mention of the Smoking rate of men and women in Italy. Smokers are a risk group by themselves as the lungs are already inflamed and clogged.
Added …
w.
Wow. Hospitals are dangerous places.
In NZ we have not being doing any where near enough testing. I assume this is because there is not sufficient capacity.
We are in the process of going into lockdown. It starts tonight. All to stay at home but allowed to go out for food, of medicines. Yesterday I went shopping. At one store I had to wait outside while they went and got what I wanted.
At the Hunting and Fishing store they allowed me in but they had run out of the subsonic ammunition I wanted. ( We have a plague of rabbits at the moment.)
I am hoping this lockdown will slow the spread enough to give the system time to ramp up testing and tracing.
NZ is in a very good place at the moment but I am concerned most here think the restrictions do not apply to them.
So overblown> Yes, of course this virus is serious, but so have many other viruses in the extending back to 0 B.C. and beyond. And too, the recent past, such as in 2009 and 2010 with the Swine Flu. And yes, precautions on a individual basis, as is mentioned in the above post are very important, But really, the full scale shutdown of our world, is so ridiculous, as to be almost funny. Note I said, almost funny, because for those who get the bug it is far from funny. But having said that, I believe the so called cure is much worst than the virus. Fueled as it is by paranoia and hysteria all being exacerbated by our irresponsible media, may have extremely serious long-term, perhaps even devastating effects. And the question that also comes to mind is, what will we do next time there is a another similar virus?
Not to mention the flu season of 2017-2018. 61,000 Americans died.
No lockdown.
No news coverage either, too busy with Russia Russia Russia!
There are also discussions about the origin of the wide spread.
On the one hand, there were the contacts to lots of Chinese people living in northern Italy with economic and culturel contacts to Wuhan all the time.
On the other hand, there was a Championsleage football game Bergamo vs. Valencia with about 44.000 fans.
About 2 weeks after the match, the epidemy explosed .
One of the sources
Ok, it’s not proven, but a possibility.
Looks like your conclusion is : “served ’em right, they were all sick anyway”.
We’ll see in the coming weeks how the American population fares, after all, the US America do not have such a great reputation, health-wise.
Just read an article by https://www.foxnews.com/media/newt-gingrich-italy-south-korea-coronavirus Newt Gingrich about the situation in norther Italy. That area has 100,000 Chinese living there and there are direct flights from Milan to Wuhan. They may have had undetected cases spread throughout the area before they became aware.
Your comment about it being spread through the health system reminded me of the deaths in Washington state in one nursing home which didn’t realize that it wasn’t just the flu going around until it was too late. I wonder what the state of Italian hospital sanitary protocols are. Even in this country it was found that doctors and nurses in hospitals weren’t following protocols for hand washing between patients.
New York also has hundreds of thousands of Chinese immigrants. How many is unknown, since lots are illegal. Cuomo in 2014 made NY an air travel tourist hub as well, in partnership with the ChiCom regime. Then in 2015 he decided not to rebuild pandemic emergency ventilator stocks, in order to fund death panels and the state lottery. No wonder the Lamestream Media love him!
In northern Italy, Chinese immigrants work in, among other industries, the leather luxury good trade, so that products can legally be labelled, “Made in Italy”, despite the acute shortage of young Italians to replace retired workers.
Willis, as you demonstrated so well in your post the other day of the importance of presenting ice-loss data with the Y-axis scaled to show the loss in light of the entire ice mass present to see whether or not it was significant, why is it acceptable to present human-loss data in scales that reflect those of which you were critical in the presentation of ice-loss, with scary rapidly-rising (vs. scary rapidly plummeting) curves?
If Covid19 deaths are plotted on a scale of the entire human population–they will look like your excellent ice-loss curves, albeit still climbing slightly.
(This is not a criticism, just a suggestion that might put this ‘crisis’ in a more realistic light.)
I think the point is to be able to use the sample sizes at a resolution that allows us to see what’s going on. Showing how it scales to an entire population will lose resolution needed to show what’s going on.
Those presenting ice-loss data will present the same defense. Note in the comments following Willis’ ice-loss data post how many were critical of those ‘lying scientists’ who present the data out of context of the total mass present. There are some parallels here.
I do not disagree. We are talking now about signal to noise.
When interested in showing the effect on the total population, then showing that the data is noise helps put it into that particular perspective.
Looking at the data in it’s isolated, zoomed in, resolution to see what it’s telling you is a different matter.
Willis: You are a national treasure. Such a well written and thoughtful post. Much thanks!
text form
Italian Coronavirus COVID-19 Study
2003 deaths looked at
Average age of death 79
Under 30, NONE
30-39 5 0.2%
40-49 12 1%
50-59 56 3%
60-69 173 9%
70-79 707 35%
80-89 852 42%
90+ 198 10%
Comorbidities of 355 deaths
All had Covid-19
Hypertension 76%
Diabetes 36%
Ischemic Heart Disease 33%
Atrial fibrillation 24%
Cancer 20%
Chronic Renal Failure 18%
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease 13%
Stroke 10%
Dementia 7%
Chronic Liver disease 3%
Multiple Comorbities from above list
No comorbitities 3 1%
1 disease 89 25%
2 diseases 91 26%
3 or more diseases 172 48%
Anyone ever look at https://flightaware.com/live/airport/KDTW I am a bit of a plane spotter, my point is this – look at all those jets in the sky, those are group gatherings, it seems that COVID will spread quickly on airplanes.
There are lots flying empty to lose not their atrport slots.
‘In Germany, they are carrying home about 100.000 tourists from all over the world, not that it is an easy job orf coordination.
Willis,
You may find this analysis from a Scottish GP interesting,
https://drmalcolmkendrick.org/2020/03/22/covid-19-update/
It also analyses the Italian situation but from a medical viewpoint, particularly for those with hypertension and on specific medication. It is a few days older than the analysis above, so the numbers may not exactly match.
The Swiss doctor’s report you link to now itself links to an Italian government report, in English (dated 20 March). Don’t know if it’s the same one; but at least I don’t have to resuscitate my very bad Italian!
Willis makes a good point, but speaking as someone who had to make important decisions based on very little evidence I can see why we are where we are!
I have been in situations where you have to make a call, you cannot go back, you must go forward but none of the options are clear cut or palatable.
somebody has to call it, politicians are in the frame, and none of them are Winston Churchill, they are bluffers at best, crooks at worst, so we end up in a mess.
Greta Thunberg says she may have coronavirus and is isolating with her father after displaying symptoms
I hope that she does recover quickly and takes time to reflect on misery to be imposed on humanity she has been advocating so recently.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/breaking_news/article-8147765/Greta-Thunberg-says-coronavirus-isolating-father.html
Why do I feel suspicious about the flat mortality curve in China, a country with 1.4 billion inhabitants, many who are old. Are Chinese authorities calculating mortality differently than Italy, say?
Thanks for this Willis.
It could be deadlier strain is in Italy, though I have no proof.
Hypertension seems to be smoking gun. The ACE2 inhibitor drugs to treat it could be a major culprit. This study suggests it.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200323101354.htm
YACTS (Yet Another Covid Tracking Site)
This is for the US only, very good detailed state by state data (even history). Pretty much open source, downloadable raw data and API.
https://covidtracking.com/
“According to Professor Ricciardi, scientific advisor to Italy’s minister of health, another reason is that anyone who dies in Italy and who has the coronavirus will be listed as having died of the coronavirus. So, 80-year-olds who die of cancer or heart disease, but who tested positive for the coronavirus, are listed as having died from the coronavirus. Professor Ricciardi says, in the Daily Telegraph, that when the National Institute of Health re-evaluated the death certificates only 12% showed a direct causality from coronavirus whereas 88% of those who died had at least one, two or three underlying illnesses. A study published in JAMA (`Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid19) in Italy’) on 17th March 2020 showed that 87% of deaths in Italy occurred in patients over 70 years of age. All this inevitably pushes up the number of deaths in the country. It is surely dangerous to extrapolate from one country’s experience. It is, perhaps, surprising that more publicity hasn’t been given to these findings which seem to me extremely important. (If you remove just half of the Italian deaths from the global total the figure looks very different.) Yesterday, I said that I thought the Italian figures were wrong because they were putting down too many deaths as coronavirus”
up to date figures on all countries. Cases in Germany looks high.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Latest WHO statistics, 3/24/20:
The top twenty countries (out of 177) have 90.6% of the cases and 97.4% of the deaths.
The US has 11.8% of the CORVID-19 cases and 3.4% of the CORVID-19 deaths (593)).
CORVID-19 is NOT a global issue.
The lying, rabble-rousing, fact free, shit-stirring, fake news MSM propaganda machine obviously want the public to believe that a positive test for the Covid-19 virus is a sho’nuff painful, expensive hospital stay which one probably won’t survive.
And if all 46,500 cases showed up for treatment it would be disaster.
But 98% of those US positive cases are asymptomatic, i.e. they don’t produce a data point, no doctor, no hospital, no death.
So, 2% of 46,500 = 930. That’s not going to tax the medical system.
Much like the climate change scam models assuming RCP 8.5 for all their hysterical predictions or accelerating sea level rise that did not exist.
Why am I suspicious of the flat mortality curve in China, a country with 1.4 billion inhabitants. Are the Chinese authorities calculating mortality differently than, say, the Italians?
THANK YOU WILLIS, for your continued data-based articles and common sense commentary. I agree with you 100%.
People need to stop listening to the talking heads (most of the ‘authorities’ and the sensationalist media.)
I’m sure President Trump agrees with you, he will lead America, and the World, out of this crisis. He’s saying one more week, and then America is getting back to work, before this shutdown creates more deaths than Influenza and Covid-19 combined.
Please keep up your very important data collection and commentary, it is badly needed.
There is a strong possibility that a class of the most widely-prescribed hypertension medication in Italy (ACE inhibitors) may well increase the likelihood of worsening the symptoms because the medication may facilitate transport of the virus into the cell. I couldn’t find use data by country for ACE inhibitors, but that information would be interesting.
https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-questions-about-high-blood-pressure-diabetes-and-ace-inhibitor-drugs-and-risk-of-covid-19-infection/
Willis,
Regarding END THE LOCKDOWN!!, I agree if the economy collapses that will cause many deaths. Economic collapse leads to the tax base drying up. Municipalities will cut police forces, firefighters, local health services. There will be more homelessness. Financial difficulties lead to depression, divorce, kids not being able to pay for college.
Trump must balanced these factors against what the doctors are suggesting to end the spread.
Maybe obstreperous Mr. Mosher can explain what test the Koreans are doing. The naso-pharyngeal swab is invasive and until recently it took around a week to get a result. Is the test simply a thermometer for a fever? No one is much doing this in the USA, but we should be.