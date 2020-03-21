Texas Railroad Commissioner Fights Back Against Soviet Assault on US Oil Industry

Guest “Cold War jingoism” by David Middleton
OPEC secretary general invites Texas RRC’s Sitton to Vienna meeting
By JOE CARROLL, GRANT SMITH AND RACHEL ADAMS-HEARD on 3/20/2020
HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –One of the most powerful officials in the biggest U.S. oil state has been invited to OPEC’s inner sanctum in June in a rare rapprochement between two historically antagonistic crude powers.
Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton said Friday he was invited by OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo to attend the group’s summer meeting in Vienna. But even as the surprise announcement reverberated across U.S. and international petroleum circles, Sitton’s proposal to curb Texas crude output for the first time since the 1970s ran into opposition from his own agency.
“While I am open to any and all ideas to protect the Texas Miracle, as a free-market conservative I have a number of reservations about this approach,” Wayne Christian, chairman of the Texas commission that oversees the oil industry, said in a statement. If Texas cuts supply, “there is no guarantee other nations, or even states will follow suit.”
“We all agree an international deal must get done to ensure economic stability as we recover from Covid-19,” Sitton said in a tweet after his conversation with Barkindo.
Although it remains little more than one man’s radical proposal at this point, the potential consequences of an OPEC-Texas agreement are hard to overstate. The cartel’s primacy over world crude markets is unrivaled; Texas pumps more than 40% of U.S. oil and as a standalone entity gushes more than every member of the cartel except mighty Saudi Arabia.
Such a tie-up would also confront Russian President Vladimir Putin with a formidable and heretofore unimaginable foe in using petroleum as a geopolitical weapon.
While it would be a violation of anti-trust and a host of other laws for oil companies in the US to act as a cartel, and the Federal government has no authority to limit oil production… The Texas Railroad Commission does have rather broad powers to limit oil & gas production at the individual field level, although they have not wielded that power in decades.
Interesting, if nothing else.
Funny thing: The Texas Railroad Commission may have been the blueprint for OPEC.
A Few Notes
To anyone offended by the jingoistic tone of this post:
To anyone who doesn’t know what “jingoistic” means, get a dictionary.
- I am totally fed up with the debate over what to call the virus/disease, so I will henceforth refer to it as CHICOM-19.
- I don’t give a rat’s @$$ that the Soviet Union ceased to exist nearly 30 years ago. Stalin is a fracking Putinist… Or is it the other way around?
- My “America Held Hostage” clock started on Monday, when I started working from home in Dallas, about 3 days before the company strongly urged and then more or less required it.
- Furthermore, we had to make some very difficult decisions over the past week. And…
We have 19 more packages of toilet paper… Looking to trade all but one for a Lamborghini… Or one of those new Jeep Gladiator pickup trucks, all tricked out like Bill Murray’s in that Super Bowl commercial.
We should remember in the future what the Russians and the House of Saud did to affect the global economy whilst we are in the grip of panic caused by both the Wuhan Coronavirus and the collapsing price of oil. This is most certainly no coincidence that this happens right when we could afford this oil collapse the most. There would have been an collapse in the price of oil anyway just due to lack of demand, but now everyone will suffer even more due to dumping on global markets all this new oil by Russia and Saudi Arabia, most of it just coming out of stored reserves for immediate impact. The fact that President Trump has said little about the Saudi’s should have them quaking in their boots, since there is only about 2000 House of Sand Royal Family ruling the desert kingdom, and without American protection, all those inbred Saudi Royals will lose their heads.
If it is ultimately in the interest of the U.S., then I have no problem with limits on Oil production – assuming the in the end more people (in the U.S.) are better off.
The problem will always (of course) be that political interests and powerful companies that wield more political power will attempt to bend this to their enrichment no matter the impact to the U.S. – so I am always cautious, skeptical, and outright paranoid when the government (any government) tries to exert new control over something so valuable.
Watch for the creation of a new “committee” full of non-elected bureaucrats. That is the sign that something is being corrupted by political power.
There is speculation that OPEC won’t last much longer. So why get involved with an organization that might not be around much longer?
Hi David. Just my two cents here. Mid teens WTI prices seem inevitable as North American storage fills to max by the end of April. We have to price to export cheaper than highly discounted Saudi oil (US export will drop 70% by the third week or April) or shut in production on an epic scale if we can’t export. Pretty ugly.
Alberta has shown us that actual production thresholds are hard to implement and SEVERELY damaging on capital inflows (who wants to invest in a producer that can’t grow production because of government imposed caps?). Poorly run producers benefit and efficient quality production pays the price.
Also, the fact it’s even somewhat likely it happens anyway it amazing.. OPEC+ cuts a deal with Texas or the US to limit production in the face of devastation. If this happens it is an unequivocal massive victory for Saudi Arabia.
I’d rather look to a well thought out government subsidy than caps. Once you give the capping power you can’t get it back. But dark days regardless. Either way US production looks to be 1-2.5mmbpd lower by 2021… we need to start consuming again.