Daily #Coronavirus #COVID-19 Data Graphs

Regular WUWT contributor Willis Eschenbach always goes to data when questions and issues arise, he has been plotting the official death rate data from the Coronavirus almost daily, and will continue to do so. I’ve dedicated a permanent WUWT page to this. We will continue to add to this page as needed and as Willis makes updates.

Note that it is now a menu item in the left most section of the WUWT Menu bar, right under the header image.

Friday’s graph:

See the full page of graphs here: https://wattsupwiththat.com/daily-coronavirus-covid-19-data-graph-page/

