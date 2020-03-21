Regular WUWT contributor Willis Eschenbach always goes to data when questions and issues arise, he has been plotting the official death rate data from the Coronavirus almost daily, and will continue to do so. I’ve dedicated a permanent WUWT page to this. We will continue to add to this page as needed and as Willis makes updates.
Note that it is now a menu item in the left most section of the WUWT Menu bar, right under the header image.
Friday’s graph:
See the full page of graphs here: https://wattsupwiththat.com/daily-coronavirus-covid-19-data-graph-page/
Advertisements
28 thoughts on “Daily #Coronavirus #COVID-19 Data Graphs”
Thank you for bringing some rational sanity to this issue Willis. Some of the graphs and statistics being shown in the British media (and this is no doubt a world-wide phenomenon) don’t stand up to a second of scrutiny but give rise to hysterical headlines. Personally, I have more faith in the facts than the modelling. Many parallels with the world of CAGW it seems.
I agree, Ian.
This from this morning’s on-line front page had Mrs N worrying for my blood pressure. I’ll spare the organisation the embarrassment of giving its name!
“ The team at LSHTM (London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine) ran 25,000 epidemic simulations for different death and infection rate scenarios ranging from 1.5 to 10 per cent death rate in the population and someone infecting between one and three people.
For a scenario with a death rate of 1 per cent, where each infected person infects three more – which is closest to what is currently thought to be happening – the team at LSHTM found that one death points to a minimum of 37 cases, a maximum of 138,624 and a median average of 1,733.
With the current number of deaths at 167, it means that between 6,179 and 23 million people could already be infected, with an average of nearly 290,000.“
It’s totally meaningless! Great fun for those with the computing power and the time to spare but hardly of any use when it comes to making real-world decisions. Just as in climate predictions the error bars are so far apart the figures are pointless.
I’m with Willis on this and came to a similar conclusion. The Diamond Princess is the perfect test bed. We know how many people there are on board; we know how many are infected; we know how many died. Willis’ data give even better insight into the likely effect on the general population than any number of computer simulations. In my view!
Donna Laframboise’s daily figures show an increase from March 18 in the number of “closed cases” on the Diamond Princess from 463 (I think) to 534 with the number of deaths still on 7 which drops the rate from 2% to 1% in round figures. I’m not drawing any conclusions from that because we have an ongoing major disaster in Italy but I can’t avoid thinking that identifying the cause of that particular anomaly (if it is an anomaly) would be a better use of everyone’s time than playing computer games to produce figures which do less than nothing to solve the problem.
I don’t think deaths/million is the statistic to be plotting, it is deaths/day.
At Ialy’s current daily rate you are talking about 621/day, 18,810/month or 228,855/year if nothing changes, hence their lockdown.
ACO,
Deaths per million is a logical statistic to plot in order to compare countries. I agree that some other, carefully thought-out charts and statistics would be useful but there’s only so many (unpaid) hours in the day and this is a good analysis not available from the likes of the BBC.
Deaths per day for a country is a great statistic if you’re a headline writer paid on clicks. Deaths per million population is what a scientist, epidemiologist or other rational human being wants to know.
Even with deaths per day, which you can find individual graphs of at https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/, you can only sensibly compare countries if you take their population into account.
But it is not population that counts it is the reaction of country’s governments.
Compare Singapore with Italy, Spain France & the UK.
Even Germany has a drasically reduced death rate to the other European countries, they have a far higher IC beds/ population than other countries in Europe and have not been overwhelmed like Italy.
The numbers in Italy are much higher that the official ones.
Nobody counts dead in the nursings
Thanks Willis! A mystery for me is the spread in the death rate:
https://i.imgur.com/lJ3nrrl.jpg
Here in Germany (D) the death rate is only 0.3% and in France ( the same “age” of the outbrake) it’s 12 fold higher, and I coul not find a proper explanantion for this. Also in the US the death rate 5 time higher. Any thoughts?
I suspect it is all down to the level of testing – the more you test then I suspect the lower the rate will be and of course in the UK testing is currently at ludicrously low levels.
I’ve added a post which should appear below about my wife and daughter both having this but we can’t get them tested and so they won’t appear in any stats anywhere. Ditto two other acquaintance who have both recently had Covid 19 – or at least had the full range of symptoms.
frankclimate: “Any thoughts?”
WR: from a very good analysis:
“This is what you can conclude:
….. countries that are prepared will see a fatality rate of ~0.5% (South Korea) to 0.9% (rest of China).
Countries that are overwhelmed will have a fatality rate between ~3%-5%
Put in another way: Countries that act fast can reduce the number of deaths by a factor of ten. And that’s just counting the fatality rate. Acting fast also drastically reduces the cases, making this even more of a no-brainer.”
Full analysis: https://medium.com/@tomaspueyo/coronavirus-act-today-or-people-will-die-f4d3d9cd99ca
This!
Those countries that recently experienced epidemics like SARS, MERS and Dengue fever were much better prepared than those that haven’t and recated quicker.
Based on official figures. Does anyone genuinely believe the numbers from China?
Germany does not so postmortem testing, so that likely reduces the number.
It is, as others said, down to the level of testing and the honesty of the government. I’ve also been slightly mystified by it, but it makes some sense. It’s hard to look at statistics that show Germany and Iran having had the same number of cases, yet Iran shows 1500 deaths compared to 70 in Germany. Also the UK, with 1/5th the number of confirmed cases as Germany, has 2.5x the number of deaths and, as you say, the USA numbers are ‘interesting’. Unfortunately, without everyone being tested, it seems almost impossible to actually estimate a reliable range for the death rate.
Germany have 28000 IC beds, the UK have 4000, So beds/population is very important where system overload is concerned.
see
https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/19/covid-19-how-many-intensive-care-beds-do-member-states-have
AC Osborn
That is surely an extrapolation too far? it is a little like saying that as yesterday was 1 degree warmer than today then in a years time it will be 365 Degrrees warmer than today
I think deaths is the only criteria unfortunately as the number of cases depends on the level of testing which varies wildly
However even that needs putting into context as it is overwhelmingly the over 70’s and especially the over 80’s with several severe existing illnesses which comprise the most deaths, of which a statistically high proportion would have died of one cause or other in the current year.
Most developed countries have the awful sounding ‘ excess winter mortality’ stats and whether that shifts upwards in 2020 remains to be seen, as here in the UK for example we have had a light flu season which in 2017 caused 28000 deaths and in 2014 caused 48000 deaths’
tonyb
Except that they are real numbers and are still climbing.
That is why I added the point about lockdown, that death rate is from cases infected before the lock down when it was allowed to spread.
Without the lockdown those rates would have continued to climb.
Many of the deaths are being caused by overloaded medical facilities and do not include those patients who die because they can’t get in to an ICU.
What we need to see in Italy is a major change in increase and then a fall away due to the lockdown.
Spain, France & the UK are all following the Italian curve.
Countries that experienced SARS & MERS epidemics have handled this much better with either zero or very low cases and death rates.
Singapore is a classic example of how it should be done, strangely the first town in Italy to be infected and the patient died has eradicated the virus by Testing and isolation, classic Quarantine.
See
https://www.ft.com/content/0dba7ea8-6713-11ea-800d-da70cff6e4d3
More information on Asian reaction to COVID19.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-51970379
THe only country I disagree with is China, they did not react quickly and allowed it to spread for about 2 months.
Great work!
Is there enough information out there to graph number of tests performed per million. It may explain the difference between France and Germany if France is only testing the obviously ill.
Also which countries endured a particularly severe flu season before commencing testing.
The average number of deaths from ‘ordinary’ flu in the UK over the last 10 years is around 17,000 each winter although the last 2 years have seen very much lower figures in the 2-3,000 range in some years it approached 30,000.
Due to very limited testing availability in the UK we have no background data on how many people have suffered and recovered from Covid 19. Both my wife and daughter have had it, their symptoms were exactly as described by medical professionals who have had, been tested and recovered from it. Bad headache, throat so sore and swollen that eating was impossible, dry cough, completely knocked out and unable to lift arms anywhere near to shoulder height and sleeping for 16-18 hours a day. Lasted 3-4 days for each of them. They both described it as the worst they had ever felt in their lives – something repeated to me this week by two other people I know locally who have had and recovered from exactly the same in the last 3 weeks.
My daughter had just returned to the UK from Tampa, Florida in early February after a week long company conference bringing hundreds from around the globe. People began going down with what they thought was “extreme flu” towards the end of that week. Of the 9 from her office here in Berkshire, UK who flew back together 7 went down with the same and a couple were off sick for 10 and 14 days.
Despite both wife and daughter being very ill for 3-4 days neither felt it to be in any way life-threatening and neither I nor our son who still lives at home went down with anything. I had a couple of days when I felt a headache trying to develop and took aciclovir tablets because I get the occasional cold sore by an eye and it can’t be treated with cream and I thought it might have been that. If I get one headache in 5 years that’s about it and these did not develop into headaches. Whether aciclovir had anything to do with that I have no idea, I suspect not although it is an anti-viral drug.
I don’t want to downplay concerns about Covid 19 but the lack of data on the actual level of infection and recovery rate in the UK means policies are being made blind. We simply don’t know what the mortality rate is in healthy adults and so risk assessments cannot be made. The British government seems to be making policies with the prime aim of ensuring that the NHS – with very few ICU beds – is not overwhelmed and I wonder if the ‘cure’ (in policy terms) will prove to be worse than the disease in social and economic terms.
I have invited the relevant bodies and researchers to test my family to see if there is any reason why some have been affected and others not – but as yet no interest in that. None of us now have any real concerns about it apart from my 97 year old (soon to be 98) mother in law who lives on her own and is instructed by the Government to go into 12 weeks isolation at home without leaving the house or having visitors! The isolation would be the problem and inability to shop etc. We’ll deal with that but there are many who won’t be able to be supported.
Be sensible, stay safe and look out for others whenever you can.
Old England, you are a person of common sense and are acting responsibility. The testing issue you mention above is certainly one of the great variables in the poor collection of factual statistics available to us. While we wait for more statistics and trial vacine results, I will consult the Willis charts several times a day, thanks, Willis.
I live in Mendoza Province, Argentina, where there is no currently identified Covid-19 infection, but several likely candidates. We are currently in quarantine with 24 listed reasons to be outside, due to the almost certainly correct idea that Person Zero is actually somewhere amongst us. It will be an interesting statistic to see how the virus eventually plays out with this head-start on the problem. Stay safe!
Old England, I too am in the UK and the lack of preparedness, quarantine of visitors and testing is a national disgrace.
I don’t remember if they have ever instituted mass flu testing in the UK, so that is another case of nobody knows how many cases we have actually had in the past.
Also many people will not know if they have had a bad cold, the flu or COVID19 without being tested and therefore do not know if they were spreading it or not.
Does anyone know where to find a break down of deaths by age, sex, income, location….?
Lots of charts and links here.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Could this explain the italian death rate??
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-18/99-of-those-who-died-from-virus-had-other-illness-italy-says
Please, use the standard international codes
China (CN) is NOT Switzerland (CH)
Spain (S) ist not SP
I was surprised to see on your graph Switzerland being saturated at that high level