Waiting for Thwaites

News Review by Kip Hansen – 16 February 2020
Several media pieces have followed up on a study about the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. Even the (in)famous climatologist who shares my last name pulled out this story for the press in Australia. Newsweek ran with it as part of a catastrophe article: These Five Cities Are Vulnerable to Rising Seas, Including Miami and New York. Phys.org carried this: New study models impact of calving on retreat of Thwaites Glacier.
What are they saying?
“The Thwaites Glacier is about the size of a U.S. swing state and holds enough ice to raise sea levels by about 10 feet. This alone is scary enough to justify its nickname, the Doomsday Glacier, but there’s more. The Thwaites sits along a 75-mile stretch of shoreline in Antarctica that serves to partially shield the vast West Antarctic Ice Sheet from the warm ocean waters. The WAIS has enough ice to raise the seas by 200 feet.”
“These projections carry some uncertainty, but one thing seems pretty clear: the next century will be tough for coastal city dwellers. Sea levels are rising about 3 millimeters each year. By the end of the century, the oceans could rise at least 2 feet over 2005 levels, according to a 2018 study in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Science. Michael Mann, a climate scientist, told NBC News that unless emissions of greenhouse gases are abated, by the end of the century more than 650 million people will be living on land that is under water all or much of the time.”
— Newsweek
“We think that possibly in a few years or decades, we don’t know yet, the remainder of the ice shelf in front of Thwaites might be gone,” explained Hongju Yu, an assistant specialist at the University of California, Irvine and lead author of the new study.
If the ice shelf disappeared, it would no longer provide resistance to the glacier’s flow, allowing the glacier to accelerate. The glacier would then begin losing mass mainly through increasing breakup of chunks of ice at its leading edge—a process called calving. The aim of the new study was to simulate how much Thwaites’ retreat would accelerate through calving once the ice shelf disappears.”
If Thwaites collapsed, it could raise global sea level by more than half a meter (nearly two feet) and lead to a domino effect of further glacier collapse in West Antarctica. Worst-case scenario, it is going to be gone in less than a century,” Yu said. “But it may also take much longer.” — Phys.org
That’s a lot of scary talk. What is it all about?
The Thwaites Glacier is one of the many West Antarctic glaciers.
Thwaites is inside the Red Box on the left, in West Antarctica. It is not the largest of the glaciers in Antarctica, but there has been long term concern about Thwaites because it is flowing faster than many others.
Part of the concern with Thwaites is the “grounding line” – will Thwaites retreat from the grounding line and thus allow the main glacier to flow faster into the sea?
The Thwaites story is part of the ongoing controversy over Antarctic ice gain/loss that has been being fought in the journals for the last five or ten years. NASA supports a variety of views — 1) NASA Study: Mass Gains of Antarctic Ice Sheet Greater than Losses ; 2) Antarctica’s contribution to sea level rise was mitigated by snowfall ; 3) Ramp-up in Antarctic ice loss speeds sea level rise
The first study, Zwally (2017), claims Antarctica is gaining mass — not losing. The second claims that even though Antarctica is getting more snow, it isn’t gaining overall. And the third claims “Ice losses from Antarctica have tripled since 2012, increasing global sea levels by 0.12 inch (3 millimeters) in that timeframe alone”. The controversy has spawned articles such as “What to Believe in Antarctica’s Great Ice Debate”, written by freelance science journalist, which says “In 2015 a study was published claiming that East Antarctica is in fact gaining mass, contrary to the majority of studies conducted thus far” [the study was done in 2015 but published in 2017] but fails to mention that the study is from Jay Zwally, a glaciologist with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, which was published on Oct. 30 2017 in the Journal of Glaciology and which is still headlined on the NASA website. The Scientific American article was rushed into publication 4 days before the Zwally study appeared in the Journal of Glaciology.
In recent years, the media has often gone way overboard about Thwaites and Pine Island glaciers. “But if carbon emissions continue to track on something resembling a worst-case scenario, the full 11 feet of ice locked in West Antarctica might be freed up, their study showed.” [according to DeConto and Pollard]
The controversy hinges on whether the floating ice shelf of Thwaites will continually retreat and eventually lead to it losing its buttressing effect on the bulk of the glacier. Then if the buttressing is removed, will the bulk of the glacier then rush into the sea? Hongju Yu and his team do not think so: “…removing the ice shelf abruptly does not have a long-lasting impact on the retreat and cumulative mass loss of the glacier.” [study conclusions] – and yet Hongju Yu is seemingly quoted to the contrary in the media.
OPINION: Personally, I think Hongju Yu has been carefully interviewed into saying things that the study itself does not support – subtly coerced into statements desired for the narrative of climate alarm.
Interested readers can plow through the conflicting studies for themselves but the bottom line is that there is a “consensus” opinion, backed by many studies intended to confirm what may be the “prevailing bias in the field” and then there are other studies that find the opposite or show greatly reduced long-term concern.
What does the featured study really find?
The study being spoken of is “Impact of iceberg calving on the retreat of Thwaites Glacier, West Antarctica over the next century with different calving laws and ocean thermal forcing” [.pdf] by Hongju Yu et al. published in Geophysical Research Letters.
Its published conclusions are:
“We investigate the impact of calving on the evolution of Thwaites Glacier, West Antarctica over the next century without its buttressing ice shelf. Our simulations suggest that removing the ice shelf abruptly does not have a long-lasting impact on the retreat and cumulative mass loss of the glacier. We calibrate a von Mises calving law with Haynes Glacier, which does not have an ice shelf. Within the calibrated range of the calving parameters, we find a considerable enhancement of the retreat of the glacier compared to the case where the glacier is only experiencing ice shelf melt. The retreat rate varies significantly depending on the selection of σmax. Conversely, we find that a buoyancy driven calving law does not influence the retreat by more than 20% and ice front melt by the ocean modulates the retreat by 15% to 50%, with the highest increase associated with a maximum thermal forcing of 4°C. Based on our experiments, we conclude that Thwaites Glacier will raise global sea level by 13-19 mm if the grounding line stabilizes on the western ridge; otherwise, its collapse will proceed and raise global sea level by 50 mm within this century.”
What was said in the media:
2 FEET — “By the end of the century, the oceans could rise at least 2 feet over 2005 levels,”
10 FEET — “The Thwaites Glacier is about the size of a U.S. swing state and holds enough ice to raise sea levels by about 10 feet.”
200 FEET — “The WAIS has enough ice to raise the seas by 200 feet.”
650 MILLION UNDER WATER – “…by the end of the century more than 650 million people will be living on land that is under water” — Michael Mann
ACTUAL MODELLED PREDICTIONS:
13-19 mm = 0.5 to 0.75 inches by 2100
Worst Case — 50 mm = 2 inches
(Of course, both of these scenarios are “IFs” based on a lot of computer modelling. )
Bottom Line:
We will have to wait on Thwaites to see what it is going to do. We don’t really understand the dynamics involved with Antarctic glaciers yet – what makes them speed up and slow down. But in any case, even Hongju Yu’s worst case conclusion only minimally adds to expected sea level rise of about 12 inches ( other opinions vary butn possible values over 2 feet are extremely unlikely) by 2100.
# # # # #
Author’s Comment:
I have emailed Professor Hongju Yu and asked him about the apparent disconnect between his study’s conclusions and the statements attributed to him in the media. If he responds, I’ll either add it to Comments or the main body of the essay.
Despite repeated assertions of Antarctic ice melt and glacier collapse, the sea level record does not show discernible effects – global sea levels still rising at their centuries long 2-3 mm per year as the Earth climate warms from the Little Ice Age.
The study of the Antarctic is a valid scientific endeavor – but not if its only purpose is to attempt to raise more and more alarm about climate change.
# # # # #
19 thoughts on “Waiting for Thwaites”
Whole WAIS makes about 12 feet. The whole Antartic might not exceed 200 ft. This is BS.
Ya got yerself a good BS-O-Meter there
It’s tuned well against the
Profits of Doom
Yes, its BS exceeds the size a swing state or Hillary’s behind.
Thwaites glacier has 91 volcanoes beneath it or near it. That is the reason for any melting. Nothing to do with human. See my web site.
Hey, you danged ice chucking volcanoes! Stop chucking my ice!
The 91+ volcanoes are scattered along the rift zone spanning the entire coast of West Antarctica. The highest geothermal heat fluxes, though, lie under the frozen “headwaters” of Thwaites.
A few observations.
The Holocene Maximum 8,000 years ago was 2 degrees warmer than now, at the poles, and there does not seem to have been a dramatic (4 meter) rise in sea levels at that time.
Roman and Greek ports all around the Med appear to be about half to one meter above the current sea level (the Med does not have tides). Suggesting the Roman warm period did result in some limited polar melting. (I don’t think Med land levels are rising at that rate, to create these raised ports.)
Cliff undercuts all over the Med (and in the Philipine basin) appear to be on the current sea level. In the Med these undercuts are at least 500 years old, and we can be certain of this because of the thick stalactites hanging on the cliff-face.
In short, I have not seen any evidence for huge sea level rises in the post interglacial warming era (in the last 10,000 years).
Ralph
Here are the Mediterranean unduecuts.
https://ibb.co/ysxKknq
And the Phillipine undecuts.
https://ibb.co/PwmLp0K
R
Rafellis,
Wonderful point, geology and its signature indicts change or the lack of change.
I read an interesting article, Fairbanks, AK was not under miles of ice 18kbp. The evidence was the lack of glacial impact on regional mountain slopes.
Given the fall in global ocean level, due to the closing of the Bering Strait and glacial growth in the past, shouldn’t we find undercutting at far deeper depths?
As I am 80 years old and as a helicopter pilot traveled the world ( 11 passports full) what happened 50-60 years ago is almost forgotten. BUT ! I remember long ago an iceberg off the cost of Australia reported to be more than 100 miles across. No seawater rise.
People that have not traveled have a hard time imagining what the oceans are, but if you wanted to fly from London England to Auckland New Zealand ( 24 + hours ) you could do so without passing over land (and water in places 6+ miles deep
This conflicting situation among glaciation scientists studying Antarctica is getting silly now. We are told Antarctica is gaining ice mass but its threat of melting is causing sea levels to rise?
The science sounds very Mickey Mouse to me, or is it Mickey Mann, so hard to tell these days…:)
How right you are, Rod Evans : It is all getting silly now. It is just so silly that we human beings even worry about those glaciers. We are stupendously ignorant about what will happen to this (or other) glaciers. And all the wise research and the conflicting reports are presupposing that humankind can do something about it by a concerted effort to “fight climate change”.
Public money should not be spent on any glacier research yet. All we can and should do these days is to collect data about everything that is happening. Then, after perhaps a couple of hundred years of storing these data some bright fellow can perhaps draw some really useful conclusions about the behaviour of glaciers and their likely effect on global sea levels.
“Part of the concern with Thwaites is the “grounding line” – will Thwaites retreat from the grounding line and thus allow the main glacier to flow faster into the sea?”
Question: If the glacier starts to flow faster, wouldn’t the leading edge hit the grounding line again causing the glacier to slow back down?
But a warmer atmosphere carrying more humidity causes faster snow accumulation which adds mass thus causing the glacier to accelerate. Plenty here to speculate with. When is the National Enquirer going to start publishing climate science news. Michael Mann, Editor at Large.
Some geological features of West Antarctica may be relevant.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/02/09/antarctica-threatens-florida/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/02/09/antarctica-threatens-florida/
Oops sorry.
Don’t know how i did that.
Same link in there twice.
The calving of the glacier happens a great distance off shore, well into the ocean waters. If that part of the glacier melts tomorrow it would not add as much as a micron to sealevel. There was a Greek guy in Syracuse two thousand years ago who had figured that out. Those calved off icebergs make no difference at all.
Apart from that, the hypothesis that shelves like Thwaites ‘buttress’ the flow of the land ice into the sea is just that, an unproven hypothesis. Personally I think it is nonsense. After all, what remains of the Rhone glacier in the Swiss Alps is still shortening through melt, but not sliding down to the foot of the mountain in one piece. And there is nothing ‘buttressing’ it on the slope.
Kip: I commend your efforts to get in touch with Professor Hongju Yu and to ask him your clarifying question. As I recall, such informed and polite questions when posed to members of Judith Curry’s group led to her reconsideration of her original position of CAGW.
“If the ice shelf disappeared, it would no longer provide resistance to the glacier’s flow, allowing the glacier to accelerate. ” Whoever wrote this obviously does not understand the physics of glaciers. The assertion that maritime glaciers will ‘slide into the sea’ if shelf ice at their terminus no longer ‘holds back’ the rest of the glacier. This is utter and total nonsense! The position of the terminus of a glacier is governed by the rate of accumulation of snow and ice in the upper part of a glacier and the rate of melting or calving near its terminus. Period.
AWashington Post headline stated “Research casts alarming light on decline ofWest Antarctic Glaciers” and goes on to say that “a rapidly melting section of the West Antarctic ice sheet appears to be in an irreversible state of decline, with nothing to stop the glaciers in this area from melting into the sea” and “the region’s mile-thick ice sheet could collapse and raise sea levels as much as 11 feet.The consequences of such an amount of sea-level rise for the United Stateseor for any other coastal regiondare staggering to contemplate.12.8 million Americans live on land less than 10 feet above their local high-tide line.$2.4 trillion worth of property is occupying this land, excluding Hawaii and Alaska.The cities that would be most affected include Miami, New Orleans, and New York. Within 100-200 years, one-third of West Antarctica could be gone. The effects of climate change are outpacing scientific predictions, driven in part, scientists say, by soaring levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.”
In a paper titled “Widespread, Rapid Grounding Line Retreat of Pine Island, Thwaites, Smith, and Kohler glaciers, West Antarctica from 1992 to 2011,” Rignot et al. (2014) contend that increased flow velocity of several small outlet glaciers of theWest Antarctic Ice Sheet as a result of increased rates of calving into the sea will lead to “unstoppable collapse” of the entireWest Antarctic Ice Sheet and raising of sea level by 4 ft, which will displace tens of millions of people from coastal areas around the world. According to Rigot, an electrical engineer, “Warm ocean currents and geographic peculiarities have helped kick off a chain reaction at the Amundsen Sea-area glaciers, melting them faster than previously realized and pushing them ‘past the point of no return’.The system [becomes] a chain reaction that is unstoppable, [with] every process of retreat feeding the next one.The glacial retreat there appears unstoppable.” Curiously, Rignot asserts that “heat makes the grounding line retreat inland, leaving a less massive ice shelf above. When ice shelves lose mass, they can’t ‘hold back’ inland glaciers from flowing toward the sea.” Apparently he believes that the terminal area of the glacier acts like a dam, “holding back” the rest of the glacier, and if it is removed, the glacier will essentially slide into the sea. That’s a false premised every glaciologist knows that where a glacier terminates is determined by its mass balance between the amount of accumulation of new ice every year and the amount of ice loss by melting or calving. Thus, an important factor for the Rignot “unstoppable collapse” of
the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is based on a false premise.
In a paper titled “Marine Ice Sheet Collapse Potentially Underway for the Thwaites Glacier Basin, West
Antarctica,” Joughin et al. (2014) also infer that the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet will soon disappear, resulting in a sea level rise of up to 10 ft. The authors contend that recent retreat of the Pine Island and Thwaites glaciers has occurred because warm ocean water has caused melting of ice on the underside of the glaciers, causing them to thin and calve more rapidly. Because the base of most of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet lies below sea level, the authors contend that ocean water will melt its way up several small embayments under the ice sheet, which is more than 1000 miles across, and cause it to collapse abruptly. They refer to this as “unstoppable” because the glacier base is below sea level and they claim that there is nowhere that the glacier can ground, resulting in total collapse of the ice sheet into the sea.
The thickness of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. Most of the ice sheet is more than 6000 ft (2000 m) thick and in places, reaches up to 10,000 ft (3000 m) thick. The importance of ice thickness is that virtually all of the
ice sheet is considerably thicker than the depth below sea level to bedrock, so the ice is grounded and will not float. The Pine Island outlet glacier drains only a relative small portion of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, so it is difficult to see how events there could result in collapse of the entire Antarctic Ice Sheet.
All of the forecasters of “unstoppable collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet” assume that recent accelerated ice flow and calving has been caused by melting from warm sea water beneath the ice. They did not consider geothermal heat as a possible cause. In a paper titled “Evidence for Elevated and Spatially Variable Geothermal Flux Beneath the West Antarctic Ice Sheet,” Schroeder (2014) presented evidence of elevated geothermal heat flow beneath the Thwaites glacier that “is likely a significant factor in local, regional, and continental-scale ice sheet stability. Thwaites Glacier is one of the West Antarctica’s most prominent, rapidly evolving, and potentially unstable contributors to global sea level rise. Uncertainty in
the amount and spatial pattern of geothermal flux and melting beneath this glacier is a major limitation in predicting its future behavior and sea level contribution. Geothermal flux is one of the most dynamically critical ice sheet boundary conditions. We show that the Thwaites Glacier catchment has a minimum average geothermal flux ofw114 10 mW/m2 with areas of high flux exceeding 200 mW/m2 consistent with rift-associated magma migration and volcanism. This supports the hypothesis that heterogeneous geothermal flux and local magmatic processes could be critical factors in determining the future behavior of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.
The distribution of melt and geothermal flux includes several regions with high melt that are closely related to rift structure and associated volcanism. These include the entire westernmost tributary that flanks Mount Takahe , a subaerial volcano active in the Quaternary and several high-flux areas across the catchment adjacent to topographic features that are hypothesized to be volcanic in origin We also observe high geothermal flux in the upper reaches of the central tributaries that are relatively close to the site of the West Antarctic ice sheet Divide ice core (Fig. 7.10, location B), where unexpectedly high melt and geothermal flux have been estimated.
Our results produce high melt values adjacent to known volcanoes and structures that are morphologically suggestive of volcanic origin. We believe that both the magnitude and spatial pattern of geothermal flux we present reflect the geologic and glaciological reality of the Thwaites Glacier bed and that contrary to previous modeling, our results show regions of high geothermal flux that are in substantial agreement with levels inferred from the ice core drilling site near the ice divide for the Thwaites catchment.
This evidence shows that (Easterbrook, 2016):
1. The West Antarctic Ice Sheet makes up only about 8% of Antarctic ice, and the Pine Island glacier makes up only about 10% of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. Most of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet lies SE of the Pine Island glacier and at its SW margin is about 1000 miles from the Pine Island and Thwaites outlet glaciers.
2. The Pine Island and Thwaites outlet glaciers drain less than half of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, so it is not
plausible that they could cause collapse of the entire ice sheet.
3. The Pine Island and Thwaites outlet glaciers are only about 30 miles across, so draining 2.2 million km3 of ice through their narrow channels or sending sea water 1000 miles under the ice sheet is not plausible.
4. Most of the ice sheet is much thicker (2500 m [8000 ft]) than the depth of the subglacial floor below sea level (1000 m [3300 ft]), so the ice will not float and sea water will not extend under the ice.
5. Almost all of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet subglacial floor is less than 1000 m (3300 ft) below sea level. The ice is mostly more than 2500 m (8000 ft) thick, so the ice sheet will not float in 1000 m (3300 ft) of water nor will sea water melt its way under the ice.
6. Studies of subglacial geothermal heat flow show that the area under the Thwaites glacier is unusually high and is the most likely cause of subglacial melting, rather than ocean water.
7. The West Antarctic Ice Sheet is NOT collapsing, the retreat of these small glaciers is NOT caused by global
warming, and sea level is NOT going to rise 10 ft.