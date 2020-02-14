Ocasio-Cortez Explains Why She’s Sponsoring A Bill To Ban Fracking Across The US

Chris White Tech Reporter
February 12, 2020 5:48 PM ET
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced a nationwide fracking ban Wednesday as Democratic presidential candidates work to paint themselves as moderates ahead of the 2020 election.
The Democratic New York congresswoman’s bill is a companion to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s legislation seeking to ban fracking across the country by 2025. If passed, the laws would prohibit natural gas production within 2,500 feet of homes and schools by 2021 and help transition energy workers away from the industry.
“Fracking is destroying our land and our water,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “It is wreaking havoc on our communities’ health. We must do our job to protect our future from the harms caused by the fracking industry.” Sanders announced his bill in February.
Democratic Rep. Darren Soto of Florida is co-sponsoring the bill. (RELATED: Here Are The Democratic Lawmakers Who Are Trying To Distance Themselves From Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal)
“If we want to transition from fossil fuel emissions as we work towards building a 100 percent clean economy, pulling back from fracking is a critical first step,” he said in a statement. “Failure to act will only make the crisis at hand even more detrimental for future generations of Americans.”
Ocasio-Cortez and Soto’s bill comes less than a year after Ocasio-Cortez introduced the so-called Green New Deal, which, among other things, calls for “10-year national mobilizations” toward addressing climate change.
The Green New Deal would reportedly phase out fossil fuels within 12 years, but could cost trillions of dollars, reports show. Americans could be forced to pay up to $93 trillion to implement the proposal over 10 years, conservative-leaning American Action Forum (AAF) noted in a study in February 2019.
Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren signed on as Senate co-sponsors of the proposal before it met its demise in the Senate in March 2019. She is running for president and is one of the progressive candidates who is demanding radical change on energy production.
Other presidential candidates are angling to paint themselves as moderates who are shunning such bans. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, for instance, joined Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar as one of a handful of presidential candidates who prefer to regulate fracking rather than ban it outright.
16 thoughts on “Ocasio-Cortez Explains Why She’s Sponsoring A Bill To Ban Fracking Across The US”
I bet her handlers have already bought all the penny renewable stocks, and now they just need to ban their competition.
I don’t see why we in Europe should be the only ones to torch our economy by enacting green measures.
I reckon the green deal ought to be implemented within 18 months thereby enabling our economies to compete on a level paying field of bankruptcy and severe shortages.
Another foolish lefticrat attempt to throttle America’s energy independence.
Meh, why? We’ll all be dead in what, 12, 10, 8, 4 years anyway, right progressives? I can’t keep up with the ever changing goal posts with these nitwits.
AOC is just plain dumb – she cannot win any debate about the goodness of fracking. And ending fracking would not magically produce “clean” alternatives – natural gas is a very clean fuel. The path to a low/no carbon energy system runs thru molten salt gen 4 nuclear reactors. Other nations are dumping wind and solar as alternative power generators – China has actually banned any further wind turbines, after a period of heavy construction of these generators.
She doesn’t need to explain why she wants to ban fracking – we already know it’s because she is so ignorant.
Honestly can’t we make it a law that you have to passed a test on a subject BEFORE you can sponsor a law on it? “Understanding the subject” is such a powerful force.
Everything liberals do is intended to impoverish, humiliate, and demoralize the lower classes.
Shutting down drilling deprives working class people of highly paid jobs and forces the Untermenschen to freeze in the dark. It is a win win for liberals.
If the unemployed, cold, and demoralized become drug addicts and OD, that is a trifecta.
I can’t think of anything AOC has said that has made any sense. When I listen to her talking I just sit there and shake my head in amazement.
She sounds like she knows what she is talking about because she is so confident of her talking points, but what comes out is just confident gibberish that has no relation to the real world.
These Radical Democrats live in a completely different world. We don’t want to live in that bizarre world.
Out here in “fly-over” country, the number of small farms and ranches that run on 30-50 year old fossil fuel motors is countless. Replacing these vehicles even with modern day *fossil fuel* equivalents is out of the reach of 90% of there owners, let alone with electrical variants at the nearly 100% markup over their dinosaur burning brethren.
If one *actually* cared about climate change, fracking enables the natural gas production which cuts the specific emissions of CO2 in half vs. coal. You stop fracking, you start burning more coal — or you go back to rolling blackouts and brownouts….
