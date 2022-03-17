Fracking

The BBC’s Fake News About Fracking

60 mins ago
Guest Blogger
4 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Philip Bratby 

Spiked exposes the lies told by Roger Harrabin:

The seasons are changing, and for many of us that means it’s time for a spring clean. My back patio has been gathering months’ worth of soil and winter debris, so I now need to blow it up. I will use the same method to clean the grime off my car. After ensuring the area is clear, and any nearby houses or pedestrians are safe, I will subject the car to lots of explosions. In each case, I shall be using a power washer, of the kind that Halfords sells for around 50 quid.

At this point, I expect the pedants among you to start quibbling. The hydraulic pressure from my power washer is not an ‘explosion’, you might point out. Water pressure does not cause ‘a sudden and rapid expansion’, which is how many dictionaries define ‘explosion’. But according to the BBC’s most senior green journalist, environment editor Roger Harrabin, there is no difference between hydraulic pressure and explosions – and Roger’s word is good enough for me.

Harrabin began to deploy the word ‘explosions’ in his reports in 2011, when the UK’s coalition government and the public began to warm to a new and emerging energy resource: shale gas.

Full story here.

Philip Mulholland
March 17, 2022 2:23 am

The BBC is a very sick organisation.

HotScot
March 17, 2022 2:35 am

The nice thing is, at least we’re not the only ones. People are noticing.

Gerald the Mole
Reply to  HotScot
March 17, 2022 2:52 am

His degree was in english, not science, so presumably he knows all about words. )sarc off

Alba
March 17, 2022 2:47 am

“What I say now is only a personal observation, but I believe that if there is a region where fracking could be done safely and successfully it is west Lancashire, with its long association with the chemical industry, with British Nuclear Fuels and with offshore gas and wind.”
Liberal Democrat peer, Lord McNally. House of Lords 5th June 2014
https://drillordrop.com/2014/06/07/debate-on-shale-gas-and-fracking-in-the-house-of-lords/
The good Lord went to the same school as me in Blackpool.

