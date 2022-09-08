Fracking

BREAKING: Fracking ban will be scrapped in the UK

17 seconds ago
Anthony Watts
No Comments

For the “ecos will experience wailing and gnashing of teeth” department comes this revelation from he Political Editor of the Daily Telegraph.

If true, this represents a major about face in “climate policy”. The pols must be more scared of the impending winter energy backlash than they are of climate change.

