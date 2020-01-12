Breaking the Bank for Climate Emergencies

Progressives and climate alarmists have proposed various plans to lower CO2 emissions. These plans are ineffective to lower emissions and associated increases in global warming, are prohibitively expensive and limit individual energy choices while making energy more expensive. In the 1950s, Dutch dam-builders turned fossil fuel energy into protection from Mother Nature at a fraction of the cost of today’s green proposals.
The EU’s declaration of a climate emergency takes resources away from real emergencies and stifles evaluation of practical, cost-effective alternatives that can shelter people from the potential impact of climate change. Emergencies provide an opportunity for a power grab to advance a collectivist aim:
“Emergencies” have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have eroded.” ― Friedrich von Hayek
It is encouraging to see that scientists are starting to speak up with louder voices about people taking climate change predictions beyond a scientific framework. For example, 700 scientists recently urged politicians to deprive climate change activists of this emergency status. But politicians could not resist and declared an emergency anyway.
The emergency declaration is a regressive tax on the world’s poor. It will boost unreliable, inefficient and expensive zero-emission energy that cannot scale commercially. As a result, it will make energy more scarce and expensive – something that is already observed in countries and states where renewable energy is more prevalent. This will make it even harder to provide power the everyone, making it tougher for the world’s poor to protect themselves from Mother Nature.
Mandating zero emissions is prohibitively expensive. Nobel Laureate Nordhaus shows that ambitious policies like the Paris Agreement target of 3.6°F would cost the world $134 trillion. The Clean Power Plan is expected to reduce temperature increases in the year 2100 by 0.023 – 0.057°F, and as Bjorn Lomborg explains, delaying temperature increase over the next 80 years by 8 months. Another doozy is the Green New Deal, with an expected cost between $52 and $93 trillion, to be spent over 10 years. That represents a whopping 24 – 44% of US GDP for a period of 10 years.
A cheaper alternative to these green emergency plans would be to do absolutely nothing. The IPCC estimates that a laid-back approach toward climate change will reduce 2070s average world incomes by 0.2 – 2%, which would be insignificant given GDP per capita will likely have grown by some 300-500% by that time.
A more practical alternative is to spend money on protection in places where this is needed. Spending on protection is much more practical and cost-effective than fighting CO2 emissions. Earth’s atmospheric pool with everyone’s emissions suffers from a tragedy of the commons problem, and governments around the world are behind on the reduction pledges. Protection is generally paid for by the people who need, who then benefit from it.
A Dutch history lesson from the 1950s is instructive for the achievement of practical and cost-effective protection from Mother Nature.
For centuries, the Dutch have been fighting – and mostly winning – the battle to claim land from the sea. It has made for a proud Dutch attitude when they reflect that “God created the earth, but the Dutch created Holland.” The fight also came at a risk – Mother Nature would sometimes take battle gains away in massive floods. The last flood in modern time was in 1953. Almost 2,000 people died, and overall damage represented about 5% of Dutch 1953 GDP.
It would be a wake-up call for the Netherlands. The Dutch had already dammed off the Zuiderzee with a 20-mile dam in the 1920s and 1930s to protect hundreds of miles of their northern coastline. The 1953 flood initiated a government-led program to build what would become the Delta Works. In addition to increasing dike height across the Dutch shoreline, the Delta Works would dam off several estuaries in the west of the country to minimize the length of dikes requiring extra height and to reduce cost and impact.
With this massive civil engineering projects, the Dutch turned energy, mostly from fossil fuels, into protection and shelter. While average sea levels around the world have risen about 25 cm over the last century, the Dutch increased their average dike heights by about 3 m.
The most surprising aspect of this massive engineering project is its cost. 890 million euro for Delta Works and raising the height of other dikes, to be spent over ~25 years – represented less than 0.5% of Dutch GDP per year.
Today, Delta Works maintenance and upkeep of “delta height” cost less than 0.1% of GDP. With sea levels rising by about 3 mm every year, maintaining a risk level of flooding at once every 10,000 years is conducted at relatively little cost to a thriving economy that exists below sea level behind the protective barrier.
Even though this example is from a time when people were kinder and politicians built consensus, it shows that planning improvements for the ‘collective good’ can work out, even when done by government. However, care should be taken in identifying real emergencies, and to address them with a practical and cost-effective mindset.
Breaking: (sorry it’s OT but)..,
Facebook Glitch Reveals Greta Thunburg’s Father Posting As Teenage Climate Activist
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/youve-scripted-my-childhood-facebook-glitch-reveals-greta-thunburgs-father-posting
And Taal seeks a virgin.
Here is an interesting look at how the SO2 output from the volcano compares with China’s everyday emissions. It appears as insignificant. … https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/chem/surface/level/overlay=so2smass/orthographic=-237.77,16.65,746/loc=120.941,14.403
“Greta” (Svante ? Adarsh ?) ‘s answer on “her” page :
“Greta Thunberg
Some people have been asking who manages this page. First of all, since last spring I only use Facebook to repost what I write on my Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Since I have chosen not to be on Facebook personally ( I tried early on but decided it wasn’t for me) I use my father Svantes account to repost content, because you need an account to moderate a Facebook page. The rest that is shared on Facebook is reposted from Twitter and Instagram by the guy who founded the Greta Thunberg Facebook page long before I knew it existed. His name is Adarsh Prathap and he lives in India. Since a lot of people thought it was my official page in the beginning I asked if I could co-manage it and he said yes.
All texts posted on my Facebook page has of course been written by me, just like everything else.”
“the guy who founded the Greta Thunberg Facebook page long before I knew it existed. His name is Adarsh Prathap”
Identity theft ?
What a pathetic (and fraudulent) farce.
Who is the Guest Blogger? No one is named.
Back to topic…
40 years ago, I lived in Krimpen aan den Ijssel, just to the right of Rotterdam on the map, and well below sea level. I also worked on a computer networking project for the Rijkswaterstaat, part of the Delta Project.
It’s all very well to say that “planning improvements for the ‘collective good’ can work out,” but that depends on whether those improvements are cost-justified. (Individually, as well as collectively). In the case of the Delta Project, the February 1953 floods triggered (rightly) a re-think on Dutch flood defences.
But the “climate change” issue today isn’t like that. “Climate action,” from the ordinary person’s point of view, merely means heavy costs (for nothing) and loss of freedoms. Moreover, the case that human emissions of CO2 (or anything else) are nett dis-beneficial, has never been proved. Certainly not beyond reasonable doubt, as ought to be required by any sane court of law.
As for the EU… there are many good reasons why every half way sensible person in Europe is trying to get away from it!
CTM has a town named after him?
LOL…..
Stating this as a fraction of GDP may be obscure to many people — after all many folks spend 20% of income on shelter (rent or mortgages) and manage to get by. Another way to state this, which may reverberate better with people, is that it represents probably all of U.S. savings for a period of half a century to a full century. Savings is what is available for new projects as 95% or so of GDP is needed to maintain living standards and run government. And keep in mind that savings currently helps pay for infrastructure through bond sales, etc.
Coming back on topic: Archaeologists have to dig to find structures that were above ground when in use. In other words, in many places the ground is rising thanks to new material landing on it. In Holland, what is the rate of ground rise? Could it eventually catch up with sea level? Do the Dutch do anything to encourage the ground to grow faster?
Bangladesh is or was growing, thanks to sediments from the Ganges. Do the Dutch try to tap into river sediments?
China has reportedly stopped accepting the rest of the world’s garbage. Could the Dutch take over the business, and be paid to gain land height from the land-fill? (OK, maybe that one wouldn’t make much difference?).
This is so interesting. In our Carbon Capture process we produce so much calcium carbonate we had to look for another market, so we would not flood the world market. https://youtu.be/RQRQ7S92_lo
What we came up with is creating very large “lego” blocks. At the power plant site we will put the calcium carbonate into these molds and cure them using the waste steam heat from the power plant before it gets to the cooling towers. The cured building blocks will then be loaded onto rail cars and be transported to the coast where it gets put onto barges and by crane these blocks get lowered into the ocean and stacked.
This is using the CO2 that is causing the problem to resolve the situation. These building blocks can be created at power plants across the country and around the world.
Do you have anything but spam advertising?
“This is using the CO2 that is causing the problem to resolve the situation.”
CO2 isn’t causing any problems, unless you are a plant-hater. When did you stop beating your plants?
To be fair, it helps to be able to use those “small” barriers…that could be used in some locations like bays but not for, say, the vast majority of the US coastline.
And considering the Army Corps failures with New Orleans and the Everglades, I’m not very confident in our government to handle these sorts of projects. Furthermore, the impression among engineers of the Army Corps is that they are bottom-of-the-barrel in the field.
When rationale economists make statements, activists that generally do not understand basic math, give a ‘doh’ look; meaning that of course we’ll pay the costs, and more.
Every real economist knows that spending “a whopping 24 – 44% of US GDP for a period of 10 years.” that much of a country’s GDP without substantially improving the country’s productive capacity immediately puts the economy into a tailspin.
Wars consume considerable portions of a country’s GDP as the country’s production capacity curns out war product. i.e. countries expand their production to conduct a war.
Spending even 24% of GDP without expanding the country’s production capability stresses if not maims the remaining 76%. GDP declines substantially.
A classic socialist/communist government economy.
Sid,
I missed what your comment has to do with “The EU’s declaration of a climate emergency . . .”
But just in case: How many degrees lower temperature will you achieve by lowering these blocks into the ocean?
There is only (some say) less than 12 years to save the world.
And the cost?