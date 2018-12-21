Another Look At The Fuel Mix

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
After my previous post on the subject of the fuel mix that powers the planet, I thought I’d take another look at energy use, this time by region and country. Let me start with the country that uses the most energy. No, it’s not the US … it’s China. Here is China’s energy use since 1965. All figures in all graphs are actual consumption of the fuel type, not nominal nameplate capacity.
Coal is the mainstay of China’s fuel mix. Despite all the hype about their push for renewables, they are only 3% of the total. They’ve increased nuclear, hydro, and gas.
Next in size is the US. Here’s our fuel mix, to the same scale. I’ve used that scale for all of the first group of graphs so we can compare the actual size of the energy usage.
US fuel use has been about level since around 2000. The decrease in coal has been matched by an increase in gas, aided by a rise in renewables.
We’ll get to the other countries in a moment, they use much less energy. In terms of size of energy usage, the next smaller unit is the region of Europe, again at the same scale:
Total European energy use is about the same size as that of the US. It uses less fossil fuels than the US, with the difference made up mostly by hydro and nuclear, along with a 9% contribution from renewables.
Next in size is the CIS, the old USSR which is now the Commonwealth of Independent States— Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.
As you can see, the CIS countries run mostly on Russian natural gas … and as you can see, they are not that thrilled by renewables. None of the above. You can also see the economic effect of the fall of the Soviet Empire around 1990.
Next down in size is the Middle East. Care to guess what fuels the Middle East?
I knew you’d know … and I see that they are just as interested in renewables as is the CIS …
Next smaller is India. There has been a lot of talk lately about how India is investing in solar and solar is growing … here’s the reality.
Solar … six-tenths of one percent. India runs mostly on oil, coal, and gas, 92%.
Next in size is South and Central America.
In part because South America has no coal but is blessed with big rivers, hydro provides 22% of the energy. In addition, the sugar cane fields of Brazil provide biofuel, and they burn the bagasse (sugar cane with the sugar crushed out of it) to fuel the sugar mills. So fossil fuel usage is low, and renewables are 8%.
Next in size, we have Japan. At this point, we’re getting down the list to areas whose energy use is small enough that I’ll have to quintuple the scale on the graphs to show the details. So further graphs will be five times as large as if I used the same scale used in all the graphs above. Here is Japan on that expanded scale.
Japan is an interesting case, in that they basically shut down their nuclear power nationwide after the Fukushima tsunami disaster. They replaced the nuclear with fossil fuels. I understand that recently they are beginning to restart the nuclear program.
Next after Japan is … all of Africa! Yikes. An entire continent using less energy than one tiny island …
Africa has fossil fuels, hydro, and not much else … one percent renewables.
Next in line is Canada.
Canada has lots of hydro and some nuclear, so fossil fuels are only 65% of the mix. Renewables, 3%, Then we have Germany.
Germany is an interesting case, because it has been the poster child in the crazy war on fossil fuels. Note how they’ve been shuttering their nuclear plants. In doing so they’ve raised their renewable use to 14%. However, it’s gotten to the point where the German people are getting tired of the push for renewables, which has driven the energy prices through the roof. See e.g. Germany’s Green Transition Has Hit A Brick Wall. The pattern is clear—the more installed renewable energy capacity a country has, the higher the electricity price.
Germany has hit the saturation point and still only gets about one-seventh of its energy from renewables.
Now, before y’all Germans start saying that all of the personal, business, and economic costs of the transition towards renewables are worth it because of the big difference that your getting to 14% renewables has made to the planet, here’s the chart of German fuel use by type as above, but this time to the scale of the whole world’s fuel use:
See the colored lines down at the bottom? That’s the German portion of the world energy use, shown on the same scale as the world fuel mix in the background, and using the exact same data as in the detailed German chart above.
And when considering the world energy usage, you cannot even see the German renewable consumption …
Finally, returning to the detailed scale used above, here’s France, where people in yellow vests are in open revolt against carbon taxes.
As in many countries, even after pushing hard for renewables, in France the percentage is still small. Note the strong dependence on nuclear. Curiously, France is showing us the only practical way to replace fossil fuels … by splitting atoms. In 1975, almost all of France’s energy came from fossil fuels, and today it’s only 53% because of nuclear energy.
Here’s an oddity. France’s large amount of baseline nuclear energy is one reason that Germany is able to have high renewable usage. When the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing, Germany imports nuclear electricity from France. If it were not for that French nuclear power the Germans would be shivering in the dark …
And here is Spain, where the Government has decided to stop throwing good money after bad regarding renewables …
Once again, when the renewables were subsidized to the point of economic insanity, the people revolted and stopped the madness.
Well, that’s likely enough of a look at the energy usage of regions and countries. And what is my point in all of this?
My point is simple. We’re not going to be able to power the planet using any of our current mix of renewables. The claims by rabid green supporters that we can get to 100% renewables are just fever dreams. Current renewables are too expensive, too weak, and too intermittent to ever power the planet. And that is why the historical change in the total global consumption of renewable energy looks like this:
That graph shows the problem. After decades and decades of subsidies, grants, and government spending starting back during the time of Jimmy Carter, and after “cap and trade” systems, and renewables mandates, and carbon taxes, and public pressure, after “carbon-shaming” lectures by jet-setting Hollywood hypocrites, and fiery speeches by politicians promising Thermageddon if we don’t mend our evil ways, and endless IPCC reports, and indoctrination in the schools and universities … after all of that including billions and billions of dollars spent on propping up renewable energy, you can see that the consumption of renewables has barely made it up off of the floor …
So I’m here to spread the latest news about the loony “War On Carbon” that climate alarmists have been fighting for nearly half a century now …
…
Carbon won.
[UPDATE] In the comments, someone asked for the equivalent graphic for the UK. It’s below. There may be others, per request. Unless otherwise noted, I’ll put them at the same scale as Germany, France, and Spain above.
And here’s Norway. Because Norway is so small, I’ve put it at five times the scale of the UK graph above. Norway is the land of endless hydro.
Here’s Denmark, to the scale of Norway:
Curious … Denmark is using less fuel than it did in 1970.
And here is Australia, not to the scale of Denmark and Norway above, but to the scale of Germany, Spain, UK, and France:
A sunny day to everyone,
w.
Willis,
You write the best articles…
But I have a question about this one
Your first graphic has
Renewables 3%
Fossil 86%
What is the other 11%?
Or is the Fossil percentage incorrect??
Nuclear, hydroelectric, etc.
So basically Non fossil, Non renewable…
Though Hydro is definitely renewable and the best renewable option out there
Here in California hydro is NOT allowed to be counted as a renewable for energy regulations. Liberals here hate it for various reasons, including they say it produces methane and CO2.
I’ve followed that practice here, in part because that’s how California does it, in part because it’s not available at all in many countries.
w.
Really??? How in the name of time does hydro produce methane and CO2? Free flowing rivers should do the same.
Which is perfectly fair because in all the discussion I’ve heard/read about pledges to go X% renewable by YYYY, large-scale hydro is never included. Apples to Apples.
@willis
I suggest adding solar heating / solar hot water to the graphs.
China has ~70% of the world’s installed solar hot water systems and produced 2x as much equivalent energy from those as it does from solar PV.
Germany, Turkey, Australia and the USA also each sizable installations but are only a few % of the global total
Hydro is NOT renewable. In some cases, millions of square miles of formerly green, carbon dioxide-capturing land has been flooded. The impact on fish migration, silting and water temperature are other factors that are big negatives.
Would you add a similar chart for UK, please?
Done.
w.
Could you please do one for Australia Willis ?
Done.
w.
I remember the various Arab oil shocks. There was very good reason to look for alternative energy sources. Even then it was obvious that coal was in plentiful supply.
Until fracking came along, I was thinking about an electric car project. Once fracking became obvious, that project became moot.
Even with out fracking, there would still be coal but fracking sure changed things. Renewables are a total, complete waste of time.
Thank you very much for the work you’ve done putting this together. Bookmarked!
Willis – always read your articles first – thank you.
Last graph shows “Global total of solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, and biofuel.”
My basic question is – Is hydroelectric considered a renewable? It’s shown in most of the plots above. Yet I have heard – not confirmed – that for example California does not want to consider Hydroelectric a renewable as it would easily swamp solar/wind to achieve targets for renewable energy.
Your insight appreciated.
John, in California hydro is NOT listed as a renewable. I’ve followed that practice here.
w.
Confirmed:
The state of California does *not* consider hydroelectric renewable.
The combination of Loony Left politics with the Moonbat Ideology of the Greens produces some truly bizarre policy. The Greens maintain that building dams for hydro damages the environment(!) and therefor is as bad a fossil fuels. Further, the Greens maintain that the reservoirs behind the dams emit carbon dioxide and *gasp* methane. Therefor, they also are just as bad as fossil fuels, and for the same reason. The Loony Left politicians of CA, always quick to divorce themselves from reality, happily adopted the Moonbat ideology of the Greens in pursuing their Utopian vision.
Indeed, there is now an environmental/political movement afoot in CA and the Pacific Northwest to *destroy* the currently producing dams and associated hydroelectric systems. They call the movement the “dambusters”. Sheer madness.
If the dambusters were to succeed here in the PacNW, it would destroy the economies of Eastern Wa/OR and Idaho. Without the dams, the farmers cannot export their crops. That could be what they want, destroy the farmers (who are by and large conservative) and then you have no one to oppose the Left’s loony ideas.
Excellent post Willis ! India has lots of people that live in a hot climate. As their standard of living increases many of these people will use their earnings to buy air conditioners, which suck up lots of electricity.
It’s all politics. To exclude it from renewables is plain lying. They ignore that Mother Nature is constantly refilling the reservoirs.
Glad to, Joe.
w.
Ukraine and Georgia are no longer members of the CIS.
Thanks, noted.
w.
Willis, do you know anything about this – are any subsidies involved? Can’t find that info…
https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/india-solar-power-electricity-cancels-coal-fired-power-stations-record-low-a7751916.html?fbclid=IwAR0AMbHFamkqjQVL1BCrrUSvy6r–sXpxMwNOiombYC-IRViBBjEBK9nNn4
This is part of the claims I mentioned when I showed India above in the head post. We’ll see how this plays out. In general, if you add a hundred megawatts of solar, you need to also add a hundred megawatts of conventional power for the night-time and overcast days … no mention of that in the article.
w.
Yes, something seems to be missing. Thanks for the reply.
As far as I can tell, subsidies have everything to do with India’s energy mix. Its hard to find any facts among the Greenpeace supported news blurbs, but I did find this one article:
https://energy.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/power/indias-energy-subsidies-declined-36-per-cent-from-fy14-to-fy17-report/67177117
The government subsidizes electricity costs for households at about 50% rate by subsidizing producers who then have to sell there energy cheap. Depending one what energy source they want to push, they subsidize some more than others. So, by cutting back on coal producer subsidies and increasing solar subsidies you get a situation where “green” power is cheaper. Since some of these regions currently have more power than they need (from coal), they can build more green power and still have available base load – thereby hiding that it is an intermittent energy source that actually is riding on the back of available coal plants for dependability.
So…it a political shell game…again.
Willis, I have saved this specific article for future use and reference – so thank you and well done.
This does show graphically the levels of achievement or lack there of over all the decades of investment and hardship.
Here in New Zealand, I am sure the graph would show we are the opposite, with mostly renewables – well, that was what I thought, for such a long time…..but hydro power not being in the mix is both silly and illogic (not yours, just that it isn’t classed as renewable)
Clean Green New Zealand is a logo, a statement and now the goal of the govt…how the hell is a small country like ours, ever likely to go green and renewable? Demolish the hydro dams?
Mr Eschenbach, thank you for writing this up in such a clear, cogent fashion. I was struck by several things, namely that worldwide, energy use is dominated by fossil fuels, even with the rather precipitous adoption of solar, wind and biofuel “renewable” sources of the last 20 years. They hardly make a dent.
Moreover, I was struck by the India ↔ China graphs. Noting that the economic miracle that China has wrought, and that India so heartedly wishes to duplicate, then the big question would be, … will India, already on the rapidly rising CO₂ production curve in line with its economic growth, continue upon this, simply buying and burning international fossil fuels because they can, because they’re pretty cheap, and because the technological hurdles-for-adoption are likewise relatively easy?
Because if so, then there is going to be a heap of additional CO₂ production, just as China’s continues to both officially rise and unofficially rise (remarkably) into the present. The Western States, USA, Canada, Europe along with out Southeast Asian buddies, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and perhaps South Korea, continue to at least wave the flag of Going Green along with efficient fossil fuel standards.
I fear that when the teeming billions of Africa are added into the mix, the amount of CO₂ emitted per year will be profoundly advanced beyond what we’ve already come accustomed to, today.
Again, thanks for the fine article.
GoatGuy
I’d like to see the graph for California by itself.
… maybe with a separate color for “imported” energy.
Willis:
Really useful post. Several requests:
1) Could you include Norway (almost 100% hydro)?
2) Could you update your scatterplot on cost vs. installed renewable capacity to include all the countries you provide the fuel type breakdown on (for example China and Japan are missing, also India).
As far as I can tell, Norway is cleaning up by functioning as Europe’s storage battery for excess wind/solar power. I have not been able to find information on how much they make on the split between other countries selling them excess for cheap/free and what they charge to send it back when it’s dark and windless, but I suspect it’s a bundle.
At first glance at the scatterplot, I was tempted to pat the US on the back for being so far below the line. But on reflection I decided that it was probably because the US has a much higher per-capita consumption of energy than everywhere else, so the same per-capita installed renewable capacity represents a lower percentage of total per-capita consumption.
It’s also tempting to speculate why former Warsaw Pact countries seem more immune to the glitter of renewable energy promises. Maybe having been so recently poor they are more wary about going back there.
Alan, I’ve added Norway, land of hydropower, to the head post. Unfortunately I don’t have data on the electricity costs in the other countries.
w.
There are some here.
https://climatism.blog/2018/06/05/australias-self-inflicted-renewable-energy-crisis-200000-families-cant-afford-power/
Rob, there’s another problem, in that in some countries electricity is subsidized by the state in various ways. As a result, I tried to restrict my graph to countries where it seemed like the price was an actual free market price.
w.
Another great post by Willis. Here, he shows the lack of utilization of renewables in grid systems worldwide. Unfortunately, the post is somewhat backward looking.
As we all know, the adoption of renewables has been limited by a lack of grid scale storage. This is a problem for which a solution is now in reach.
I was inspired by a new car offered by the Mercedes Benz company.
The Mercedes AA Class Luxury sedan. One of the worlds leading manufactures of luxury automobiles now offers a vehicle powered exclusively by AA batteries.
For those who may have missed it, here is a link to an advertisement:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cB0WV6OfAhU
Of course, for grid storage, we want to use rechargeable batteries, not the single-use batteries chosen for the Mercedes AA Class.
Consider now, the power system for your whole country backed up by AA batteries.
It is truly Fantastic!
AA batteries are universally available. They can be obtained at convenience stores, gas stations, supermarkets, shopping malls, everywhere.
Furthermore, they are an infinitely scalable solution. To increase your grid storage, you simply add more batteries. Perfect!
The rechargeable AA battery, the way of the Future.
TonyL, a brilliant plan …
For those of a more practical nature, Matt Ridley has an excellent article on why batteries won’t solve the intermittency problem at his always excellent blog here.
w.
An interesting exercise is to calculate how many miles of AA batteries you would need to store a day’s worth of energy.
JF
Willis, can you show Denmark?
Done. Always good to hear from you. Denmark is strange in that it is using LESS total energy than it used in 1970. Hmmm …
w.
Like Germany and the UK. I think it shows that as the price goes up, people use less, with less waste and higher efficiency. Perhaps there is a lesson here?
Either that, or maybe it shows that as the price goes up, business is handicapped and people do without … perhaps there is a lesson there?
w.
or, at 41C KW US, they have the highest electricty prices in the world……that will eventually hurt.
The future is not fossil fuels, and that is because the economics of the new generation of molten salt nuclear reactors trumps all forms of energy production in all respects – safety, emissions and, mostly, economics.
Thanks, Kent. The economics are still horrible here in the US, because of endless government regulations.
w.
Great article, Willis. Graphs worth a thousand words.
Only by us attempting to get the message out there that the Greens-warmers are not really into “Saving the Planet”, but to first destroy the economy, so that they can then offer you the solution, their form of government , which is of course Communism.
I am surprised that in particular ther USA’s strong opposition to Communism during the “Cold War ” days , are today unaware that the policies of todays Democrate Prty are the way to world government, ie Communism.
MJE
I should have included that it is a very good article, and clearly shows the lies of the Greens that Renewables are not only cheaper than coal, but are also able to power a modern world economy. Thanks.
MJE
“Let me start with the country that uses the most energy. No, it’s not the US … it’s China”
Post graphs of energy or fossil fuel use per capita and the picture changes considerably.
Then match up China’s ramp up of coal with a graph of their exports to Western countries vs their balance of trade with those countries.
Over the past several decades, it’s not just jobs that have been outsourced.
We’ve done it with emissions too.
In 2011 electricity generation in India [end of August 2011] and US
Type percent
India USA
RES 11% 3.8%
Nuclear 02% 21.5%
Hydro 21% 6.0%
Diesel 0 1% —
Gas 10% 19.8%
Coal 55% 48.9%
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
This is the first I’ve heard of the methane from reservoirs nonsense, but having originated from the Pacific Northwest I can assure you that for many years the issue of dams has centered around salmon. Most reasonable people would like to see more accommodation made for salmon runs rather than destruction of the dams. And indeed as fish ladders, water quality, etc. have improved over the last several decades most salmon runs have been improving. I’ve heard that in the early days of the 19th century salmon were so plentiful they were considered ‘poor man’s food.’ Those days are not coming back.
Yes MM says it well, we allow the likes of China to get away with no check on their emissions of CO2, but we turn a blind eye to the fact that these goods which we in the West buy, they should be added d to our emissions of CO2. T hen we would see the true picture. Of course the more CO2 the better, but lets be honest about it.
MJE