How I Was Manned

Guest post by Phillip Goggans,
In an op-ed for the Lexington Herald-Leader this autumn, I argued that climate skepticism was a sensible position for informed laymen such as myself. I pointed out that, contrary to what is often said, there is no scientific consensus that we are in a climate crisis. Also, the graphs showing hockey stick changes in global temperatures are based on controversial data. The fact that climate activists routinely cite this data with no mention of the controversy is, in itself, a reason not to trust them. I mentioned that competent people have argued that the world hasn’t warmed very much, that we aren’t sure how much warming is due to natural variability, and that the computer models on which the dire predictions are based are not reliable.
My lead-in for this column was a provocative statement by Michael Mann urging people to ignore climate skeptics. Don’t try to argue with them, he said; report them and block them. The point of my column was that this degree of certainty in climate catastrophism was unwarranted. A sensible, reasonably well-informed person might really doubt we are in a climate crisis.
An editor from the Herald-Leader appended a note to my column warning readers about my supposedly fringe view. To protect their readers even more, they sandwiched my column between two alarmist ones. One was from an attorney in Lexington who evidently knows no more about climate science than I do. He took the case for climate catastrophism to be so simple and straightforward that even a “sixteen-year-old can understand it.” The other was a derisive rebuttal from none other than Michael Mann.
Of particular note was his use of a 2016 survey of meteorologists to support his “consensus” thesis. Mann links to an article in The Guardian that summarizes the survey. It says that only 5% think that the warming has entirely natural causes. Mann infers that “pretty close to 97%” think global warming is mostly caused by humans. This is contradicted in the article. It says “29% believe that the change is largely or entirely human caused; 38% think most of the change is from humans.” A clear third of meteorologists in 2016 are not convinced that humans are causing the warming. In other words, the very document that Mann uses to support his “consensus,” in fact, refutes it. Finally, the survey does not even address the major question on which Mann claims a consensus, viz., that global warming is imminently dangerous.
He dismissed with contempt my statement – easily verified – that many eminent scientists dispute climate catastrophism.
He smeared Tony Heller as a Sandy Hook “truther.” My mention of documents from Climategate provoked his indignant response that “something like 10 different investigations” cleared the implicated scientists of any wrongdoing. A more accurate account of that scandal appears in recent papers by Judith Curry and Ross McKitrick. Mann calls the 70’s cooling scare a myth rooted in a controversy about the cooling effects of certain pollutants. Could he really believe this? Fear of an impending ice age at that time is thoroughly documented.
Finally, he urges his readers to listen to “serious” people, not “carnival barkers” like me.
I wrote a brief, civil reply correcting his mistakes and going a little way towards defending myself against his insults. The Herald-Leader had blindsided me with Mann’s attack and so I thought they owed me a little space to respond. More importantly, they owed their readers a correction of Mann’s misinformation. They would not publish my reply and would not explain why. I suppose they are certain that we are in a climate crisis and that, under these circumstances, normal journalistic scruples do not apply.
Mann’s irascibility is forgivable. I had called a tweet of his “misleading and foolish” and so of course he wanted to strike back at me. More troublesome, though, is his evident willingness to mislead.
Phillip Goggans
Paintsville, KY
9 thoughts on “How I Was Manned”
Yeah, Mann is a piece of work.
w.
Dr. Michael Mann, Smooth Operator 2013-03-30
People sometimes ask why I don’t publish in the so-called scientific journals. Here’s a little story about that. Back in 2004, Michael Mann wrote a mathematically naive piece about how to smooth the ends of time series. It was called “On smoothing potentially non-stationary climate time series“, and it was…
Kill It With Fire 2011-05-30
The discussion of the 1998 Mann “Hockeystick” seems like it will never die. (The “Hockeystick” was Dr. Michael Mann’s famous graph showing flatline historical temperatures followed by a huge modern rise.) Claims of the Hockeystick’s veracity continue apace, with people doggedly wanting to believe that the results are “robust”. I…
Mann was quoted in a recent article about bushfires in the Australian press as saying –
“hotter, drier, this is what climate change looks like”
So when the next floods occur in Oz, which they surely will, Mann’s words should be served up to him with the question –
“So what is all this water then, ABSENCE of climate change? “
Climate delusion has all the signs of mental illness. A simple examination of measured temperature trends and sea level rise trends demonstrates that at current rates, IF current trends continue, that anything resembling a “climate catastrophe” is centuries in the future. And right now, life is getting better all the time, unless you spend most of your time obsessing on bad news and imagining the risks of bad stuff happening completely out of proportion to reality.
When Mann is given space to vent, you know there is inherent bias in the editorial office. I am surprised at how weak his arguments are.
Unfortunately his audience doesn’t care about the strength or weakness of his arguments only the emotions they raise.
‘… He took the case for climate catastrophism to be so simple and straightforward that even a “sixteen-year-old can understand it” …’
Too true, one needs the mental capacity and life experience of a sixteen-year-old in order to believe it.
Hey Phillip… great that you even got your piece published, but not the follow-up. If you are really keen on getting your side of the story out there, and highlighting the problems with the case Mann made, I would suggest trying to buy ads through Google or one of the other ad platforms that Kentucky.com uses. Through Google display ads, you can get thousands of impressions and clicks through to an article/ad that says “The reply to Michael Mann that Kentucky.com won’t print” or something like that. It should cost only a few dollars. It may get flagged and taken down, but not for a while. I have done this before successfully – not sure if it would work this time, but it would be fun to try.
A “debate” with the Pillsbury Dough Mann is like attacking a giant marshmallow of bias and duplicity which has had its ego fed and has grown to enormous proportions.
Just another reason for parents to steer their kids away from PSU.