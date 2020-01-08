Bernie Sanders Attacks Bezos, Backs Amazon Climate Activists

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Bernie Sanders has recorded a video with the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, attacking Amazon’s alleged climate failings and alleged mistreatment of their climate whistleblowers.

Bernie Sanders taps Amazon employees to blast the company’s record on climate change

PUBLISHED TUE, JAN 7 2020

Bernie Sanders released a new video Monday that features Amazon employees Marne Costa and Emily Cunningham.

Costa and Cunningham were warned they violated Amazon’s policies after speaking out to the press about the company’s climate stance. Amazon also threatened to fire Costa if she continued to speak to news organizations.

It comes as Amazon employees have called for the company to develop a comprehensive climate change plan.

A new video from Senator Bernie Sanders takes a swipe at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, with the help of two employees who have spoken out against the company’s climate policies.

The two-minute video was posted to Sanders’ Senate Twitter account on Monday and features Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, both of whom are user experience designers. In it, Cunningham and Costa discuss how they’ve faced retaliation from Amazon for calling out the company’s climate policies. The video does not appear to be part of Sanders’ presidential campaign.

Amazon's workers are speaking out to say: Jeff Bezos should not be in the business of fossil fuel extraction.



The company’s response? Retaliate with threats of firing.



I stand with these employees who are fighting to protect the only home we have. pic.twitter.com/bvgsEH7nHj — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 6, 2020

