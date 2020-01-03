The Guardian: Termination Threat for Employees who Criticise Amazon’s Climate Policy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Guardian, Amazon has threatened to fire employees who publicly call for Amazon to do more about climate change.

Amazon threatened to fire employees for speaking out on climate, workers say

Revealed: emails show group of employees who called for stronger climate action by the company were told they risked dismissal

Oliver Milman in New York @olliemilman

Fri 3 Jan 2020 04.22 AEDT

Amazon has threatened to fire employees for speaking publicly about the company’s role in the climate crisis, tech workers at the retail giant have revealed.

An email shared with the Guardian shows Amazon’s human resources department launched an “investigation” into one employee, Maren Costa, over comments made to the media that called for the company to do more to tackle the climate crisis.

In the email, Costa is told she will not face punishment at this point – but that any future comments unauthorized by Amazon “may result in formal corrective action, to and including termination of your employment with Amazon”.Advertisement

A group of Amazon employees who banded together to call for stronger climate action by the company said several members have been questioned by legal and HR representatives about their public comments. Some received follow-up emails similar to Costa’s that threaten dismissal for speaking out in the future.

…