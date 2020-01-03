The Guardian: Termination Threat for Employees who Criticise Amazon’s Climate Policy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the Guardian, Amazon has threatened to fire employees who publicly call for Amazon to do more about climate change.
Amazon threatened to fire employees for speaking out on climate, workers say
Revealed: emails show group of employees who called for stronger climate action by the company were told they risked dismissal
Oliver Milman in New York @olliemilman
Fri 3 Jan 2020 04.22 AEDT
Amazon has threatened to fire employees for speaking publicly about the company’s role in the climate crisis, tech workers at the retail giant have revealed.
An email shared with the Guardian shows Amazon’s human resources department launched an “investigation” into one employee, Maren Costa, over comments made to the media that called for the company to do more to tackle the climate crisis.
In the email, Costa is told she will not face punishment at this point – but that any future comments unauthorized by Amazon “may result in formal corrective action, to and including termination of your employment with Amazon”.Advertisement
A group of Amazon employees who banded together to call for stronger climate action by the company said several members have been questioned by legal and HR representatives about their public comments. Some received follow-up emails similar to Costa’s that threaten dismissal for speaking out in the future.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/jan/02/amazon-threatened-fire-employees-speaking-out-climate-change-workers-say
I’m shocked, deeply shocked I tell you, that anyone could accuse a climate champion like Amazon of not doing everything possible to address their corporate CO2 emissions.