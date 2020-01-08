Poplar genetically modified not to harm air quality grow as well as non-modified trees

[cough..shades of Reagan…cough~]
University of Arizona
While providing benefits to the environment, some trees also emit gases to the atmosphere that worsen air pollution and alter climate. Field trials in Oregon and Arizona show that poplar trees, which emit trace amounts of the gas isoprene, can be genetically modified not to harm air quality while leaving their growth potential unchanged.
The findings, published today in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, are important because poplar plantations cover 9.4 million hectares (36,294 square miles) globally – more than double the land used 15 years ago. Poplars are fast-growing trees that are a source of biofuel and other products including paper, pallets, plywood and furniture frames.
Poplars and other trees used in plantation agroforestry, including palms and eucalyptus, produce isoprene in their leaves in response to climate stress such as high temperature and drought. The isoprene alleviates those stresses by signaling cellular processes to produce protective molecules; however, isoprene is so volatile that millions of metric tons leak into the atmosphere each year.
The emitted isoprene reacts with gases produced by tailpipe pollution to produce ozone, which is a respiratory irritant. Isoprene also causes higher levels of atmospheric aerosol production, which reduces the amount of direct sunlight reaching the earth (a cooling effect), and it causes the global warming potential of methane in the atmosphere to increase (a warming effect). The warming effect is most likely greater than the cooling effect. The net effect of emitted isoprene is to worsen respiratory health and, most likely, warm the atmosphere.
A research collaboration led by scientists at the University of Arizona, the Helmholtz Research Center in Munich, Portland State University and Oregon State University genetically modified poplars not to produce isoprene, then tested them in three- and four-year trials at plantations in Oregon and Arizona.
The researchers found that trees whose isoprene production was genetically suppressed did not suffer ill effects in terms of photosynthesis or “biomass production.” They were able to make cellulose, used in biofuel production, and grow as well as trees that were producing isoprene. The discovery came as a surprise, given the protective role of isoprene in stressful climates, especially in the case of the Arizona plantation.
“The suppression of isoprene production in the leaves has triggered alternative signaling pathways that appear to compensate for the loss of stress tolerance due to isoprene,” said Russell Monson, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona and lead author of the study. “The trees exhibited a clever response that allowed them to work around the loss of isoprene and arrive at the same outcome, effectively tolerating high temperature and drought stress.”
“Our findings suggest that isoprene emissions can be diminished without affecting biomass production in temperate forest plantations,” said study co-author Steven Strauss, a distinguished professor of forest biotechnology at Oregon State University. “That’s what we wanted to examine – can you turn down isoprene production, and does it matter to biomass productivity and general plant health? It looks like it doesn’t impair either significantly.”
The researchers used a genetic engineering tool known as RNA interference. RNA transmits protein coding instructions from each cell’s DNA, which holds the organism’s genetic code. The genetic tools for modifying the trees, and the protein analyses that revealed changes in the use of biochemical pathways, were developed by scientists at the Institute of Biochemical Plant Pathology, Helmholtz Research Center in Munich, Germany, who collaborated on the study.
“RNA interference is like a vaccination – it triggers a natural and highly specific mechanism whereby specific targets are suppressed, be they the RNA of viruses or endogenous genes,” Strauss said. “You could also do the same thing through conventional breeding. It would be a lot less efficient and precise, and it might be a nightmare for a breeder who may need to reassess all of their germplasm and possibly exclude their most productive cultivars as a result, but it could be done. New technologies like CRISPR, short for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, which allows for precise DNA editing at specific stretches of the genetic code, should work even better.”
In an additional discovery, the researchers found that trees were able to adjust to the loss of isoprene because most plantation growth takes place during cooler and wetter times of the year.
“This means that, for this species, the natural seasonal cycle of growth works in favor of high biomass production when the beneficial effects of isoprene are needed least,” Monson explained.
This observation also clarified an adaptive role for isoprene in natural forests, where protection that enhances survival during mid-season climate stress is likely more important than processes that promote growth early in the season.
“The fact that cultivars of poplar can be produced in a way that ameliorates atmospheric impacts without significantly reducing biomass production gives us a lot of optimism,” Monson said. “We’re striving toward greater environmental sustainability while developing plantation?scale biomass sources that can serve as fossil fuel alternatives.”
Scientists from Portland State University, the University of California, Riverside, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and the Institute for Microbiology in Greifswald, Germany, also collaborated on the study.
Funding was provided in part by the National Science Foundation (1065790 and 1754430), the U.S Department of Agriculture (2013-67009-21008), the German Ministry of Education and Research (0315412), Portland General Electric, Portland State University, Oregon State University and the Water, Environmental, and Energy Solutions program supported by the Technology and Research Initiative Fund from the state of Arizona.
While I was still working, I collaborated with Steve Strauss on earlier trials with transgenic hybrid poplars, our trials involved a Bt gene that gave protection from the cottonwood leaf beetle. While the technology worked beautifully, no one seemed willing go to the expense, and blood, sweat, and tears that would be required to reach fully deregulated status. I suspect this will be more of the same, especially for a trait that has no economic value.
Glad to see that Dr. Strauss is still plugging away, however.
But it can be claimed that this is climate change related, so cost doesn’t come into it!🤡
I hear you. However, achieving fully deregulated status is a non-trivial exercise that can take many years and 10’s of millions of dollars. Even the very successful transgenic American chestnut, which is resistant to chestnut blight (made AC almost extinct) still hasn’t been fully deregulated. This one should have been a no-brainer, but people get weird about trees.
If these poplars go anywhere, it will take many millions of other people’s money.
“The trees exhibited a clever response that allowed them to work around the loss of isoprene and arrive at the same outcome, effectively tolerating high temperature and drought stress.”
Looks like the trees are a bit smarter than we give them credit for. i am not sure if the same can be said for other life forms.
I was told that log cabins were built of popular logs because termites won’t eat it. My grandmother’s house was eaten up by termites but her kitchen cabinets made of popular were untouched
While hybrid POPLARS are often popular, they have no particular resistance to termites.
Woops…poplar
It does seem to be popular.
Ya, sure, today they modify poplars to not harm the environment with gas discharges, and tomorrow, what? They’re coming for us older guys some day soon, I think I will dress up in camoflage and get ready for them. Reminds me of the “sniffers” we used in Vietnam to find guys holed up in tunnels. Now I’m dressed up in camo and having flashbacks. Maybe I’ll just have a drink and forget the whole thing?
“Field trials in Oregon and Arizona show that poplar trees, which emit trace amounts of the gas isoprene, can be genetically modified not to harm air quality while leaving their growth potential unchanged”
The problem: humans messing with nature.
The solution: humans messing with nature.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2010/05/16/171/
Creating isoprene takes energy and resources.
If it were easy to limit isoprene emissions from trees, the odds are the evolution would have found a way to do 10’s of millions of years ago.
I take the claims that these scientists can drastically reduce isoprene production without harming the trees with a mighty big grain of salt.
I thought the same thing. If I were still in the business of growing hybrid cottonwoods, I would be a little leery of this “improvement.”
How does the 36,000 SM compare to total fire forestation? Never heard of Isoprene before, where does it register on the GHG list?