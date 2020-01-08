“Reckless and Selfish”: Aussie Politicians Urge Climate Activists to Cancel Protest

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Government of the Australian state of Victoria has urged climate protestors to cancel their planned protest on Friday, to avoid diverting police away from bushfire emergencies.
Victorian ministers urge climate activists to cancel protest on high fire danger day
Emergency services minister says it’s ‘reckless and selfish’ to rally when police are busy in bushfire-affected communities
The demonstration has been set down for Friday night in Melbourne’s CBD in response to the bushfires, which have blackened more than 1.2m hectares of Victoria.
Authorities on Wednesday urged Uni Students for Climate Justice organisers to call off the action, change the date or at least confine it to one spot.
The emergency services minister, Lisa Neville, said she was stunned to hear the protests were going ahead when fire conditions were expected to worsenand urged organisers to reconsider.
“This is a really reckless and selfish thing people are doing,” she said.
“I don’t want to see police having to pull people out of [fire-affected] communities to come in and manage a protest.
“There is a time for protests. It’s not this Friday.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/jan/08/victorian-ministers-urge-climate-activists-to-cancel-protest-on-high-fire-danger-day
Police are needed to help people evacuate, to direct traffic, and deter looting in evacuation zones.
Climate protestors shouldn’t have had to be told; forcing police and emergency services to divert resources to managing climate protests in the middle of a bushfire crisis is selfish and irresponsible.
There shouldn’t be many of them at the protest. Most of them will be out lighting new fires!
Why would the activists listen? The bushfires are the best thing to happen for them. Diverting resources away from fire duties may not rank up there with setting fires, but it runs a close second place.
Melbourne is a dystopia and Andrews is now reaping what he sowed.
He gleefully took the state full Marxist and now is upset when his once useful tools are threatening to make him look bad.
Everyone but the Greens themselves and the MSM now fully accept that it was the lack of fuel reduction that has caused the intensity of the fires and everyone but the Greens and the MSM are now – correctly – pointing fingers of blame.
Have a look through social media. The phrase ‘Now would be a great time to chain yourself to a tree’ has been getting a lot of traction. Greens are not very popular at the moment and are even considered by many to be a non insignificant percentage of the 100 plus people currently arrested on fire lighting related charges.
If these Climate Change ninnies go ahead with their bushfire themed protest they will be lucky not to get lynched.
“Everyone but the Greens themselves and the MSM now fully accept that it was the lack of fuel reduction that has caused the intensity of the fires”
From the CFA:
“The Country Fire Authority’s chief officer Steve Warrington said there was a “fair amount of emotion” around the issue.
“We’ve had fire down the landscape here that has had burns go right through it [during colder months] and it hasn’t slowed it at all,” he said.
The emotive argument is not supported that fuel reduction burning will fix all our problems.
Some of the hysteria that this will be the solution to all our problems is really just quite an emotional load of rubbish, to be honest.”
I don’t know a lot about Andrews but I had some dealings with the current Police Minister when she was in another portfolio. I was disgusted by her performance then and I have seen no improvement since. There have been great politicians from both sides in the past but the current crop of leaders leave a lot to be desired.
The irony of this is overwhelming. Have we reached peak stupid? Maybe we never will…
“Melbourne wants climate action”
Yes indeed, the TCRE and climate budgets made from the TCRE do indeed show that climate action will attenuate the rate of warming – but –
But the TCRE contains a statistics error. When that error is fixed the relationship between climate action and the rate of warming disappears.
So now what? A protest against statistics? Statistics Rebellion?
Go for it Melbourne!
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/14/climateaction/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/02/20/csiroslr/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/05/06/tcre/
Could have been “fixed” in the 80’s.
Not hard to see why the residents of Vivionne Bay on Kangaroo Island in South Australia are being told to evacuate with bushfire approaching-
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/emergency-warning-issued-for-kangaroo-island-amid-extreme-fire-conditions/ar-BBYLvsI
We mostly have dry sclerophyll forest in the hills areas and low scrub to saltbush and desert in the driest State in the driest continent but given the right conditions and ignition it can rage with bushfires as early folk noticed even in wetter Tasmania-
https://www.steveparish-natureconnect.com.au/nature-centre-dry-sclerophyll-forests/
https://www.bnhcrc.com.au/hazardnotes/51
The seasonal bushfire outlook for 2019 added kangaroo island in sept 2019
It’s ironic that the protesters are protesting about a problem that they caused in the first place. Had they not previously protested about cool burning and allowed it to happen the intensity of the fires would have been far less than they turned out to be and the management of them a lot easier.
The phrase “you can’t fix stupid” has never been more appropriate.
Melbourne is a beautiful city in a wonderful country, but it is becoming home to an increasing number of Green Zombies.
For those wanting to know what the Green New Deal would deliver, just venture into the burning bush for a full on “woke” experience. That black devastating picture is coming to all, if these destroyers of civilisation are allowed to continue there advancement of anarchy.
There is an easy option to give them the action they crave, turn the electrical supply off and leave it off. It will not take all that long for these rather foolish people to find out that life quickly becomes very difficult without reliable power.
I not a IT guru but am aware that one NSW council Ku ring Gai has purchased the latest bushfire software simtable for $48,000.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/3d-simulation-of-a-fire-near-me-gives-residents-a-wake-up-call-20191114-p53amy.html
It is my understanding that this software is far superior than the one (phoenix)the state governments use.
The country fire Authority CFA of Victoria has only been given enough budget for one copy of
It will soon become clear the lack of action is not just from the greens but also from budget reductions to fire agencies