Could EV’s be used to “hack” the 2020 election?

Guest “I hope so” by David Middleton
This is fracking hilarious…
POWER TRIP
How electric vehicles could be used to hack the 2020 election
By Justin Rohrlich December 11, 2019
When former CIA director James Woolsey said in 2017 that he was “confident the Russians will be back, and that they will take what they have learned last year to attempt to inflict even more damage in future elections,” he was referring primarily to cyberattacks against electronic voting machines and voter registration databases.
That same year, professor J. Alex Halderman of the University of Michigan testified before the US Senate Intelligence Committee that the results of simulated cyberattacks on American voting machines were decidedly bleak.
[…]
Now, according to Yury Dvorkin, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering, there’s another possibility to worry about: electric cars.
A successful election attack doesn’t need to gain access to voting systems themselves. Dvorkin says plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) and the charging stations that charge their batteries could enable large-scale cyberattacks on urban power grids. In a simulation he and his team conducted using Manhattan, Dvorkin found that it would take only 1,000 electric vehicles charging simultaneously to stage an attack on the city’s power grid, potentially blacking out entire sections of New York.
In the context of election security, Dvorkin told Quartz that such attacks could cause power outages in districts a political opponent might want to flip, making it impossible—or at least extremely difficult—for people who live within those boundaries to vote. Streetlights would be affected, causing traffic jams. Subways would be inoperable, and communications networks could go dark. Electronic voting machines would be useless without electricity, shutting down polling stations.
“Based on available statistics, urban populations tend to favor a certain political party,” Dvorkin said. “If on election day there is a blackout in the city, it means that this vote is going to be suppressed. And even if you take a fairly blue state such as New York, where people living in rural areas also often vote for a certain party, suppressing the urban vote may turn the state from blue to red.”
[…]Quartz
The “I hope so” comment was sarcastic… But… Wouldn’t be a hoot if 1,000 greenies charging their Tesla’s in Manhattan flipped New York State from blue to red? It’s good to know that EV’s might actually serve a useful purpose.
34 thoughts on “Could EV’s be used to “hack” the 2020 election?”
A potential problem which may have been overlooked by the Greenies, and Cindy, in New Zealand. Reverse those colours and the future looks very attractive to this blue non-socialist! Strange that it is mainly the Lefties who are pushing the impractical EVs!
I was a kid during McCarthyism–and there’s STILL a communist lurking behind every tree for millenials to be afraid of??–and all while promoting….communism??–because democracy can’t handle ‘climate change’? Can’t get another planet colonized soon enough, we’ve run out of Australias to send these loonies to.
Wait…Antarctica…? Now that could solve two problems.
(Please, no disrespect of Australia intended, just recounting history. And apologies to the penguins for suggesting such loon-acy.)
So this is what Joe Biden was talking about when he recently said coal miners should learn to code (?).
Maybe they could retrain to become bitcoin miners ?
Seriously, anyone concerned about election rigging should not be worried about who may gain control of voting machines in some hypothetical science-fiction fantasy, but those ACTUALLY control voting machines and why they even exist at all. You can’t recount a voting machine and there is no audit trail or post election verification.
This is exactly the issue which Jill Stein was trying to get before the courts in 2016.
Voting is like science, if you don’t have access to the data and there is no validation you have no reason to believe the claimed results.
Perhaps they could just re-program the auto navigation to make it impossible for any EV to get close to a polling station.
On a serious note we have become way to dependent on the internet.unless we have robust non digital back ups we are highly vulnerable to malicious private or state sponsored attacks that could disrupt our economy and destroy our way of life.
A two day outage of communications and power and denial of basic services would tip us over into chaos.
When even digital toasters and baby alarms could be used to attack us then we really need to revisit the direction we are heading
tonyb
As I understand it, the charging stations have automatic limiter controlled by the grid. So if 1000 EVs are charging just prior to election peak at election day, the only risk is probably that some of the EV voters will not have enough charge to come to the election. Not really sure it would make huge difference on the election, but certainly an interesting thought.
I don’t think he’s talking about power draw, but as a data connection point of entry. The car gets connected to a compromised power station. The car gets infected. The car’s CPU then begins transmitting its nefarious commands.
From the Quartz article:
That’s even more devious. You wouldn’t even know you were being attacked until everything failed.
Makes me wonder, how many EVs can charge at the same time in CA without their grid collapsing? A lot of the country would enjoy seeing Hollywood go dark.
Which brings up the age-old question of how many EV’s can dance on a Charging Station?
Oh, I see. Can it maybe be hacked in the same way “Mr. Tesla” gave Tesla owner more battery capacity or drainage capability during a hurricane disaster a few years ago?
But EV owners are RICH, with detached homes and garages. Therefore they must be Democrats? Eh?
???
Outside of a malignant insinuation, what is your point?
Here in Germany they hope for a million to be sold.
No idea what they believe in concern of charging these millions, 10 cars a little windmill ? 😀
I like your proposal: linking charging of EV’s directly to wind turbine supplied power. That way there is no strain on the grid. Charging only happens while the wind blows. Greenies would go for it because they are sure sole dependence upon renewable power is possible and they want to divorce themselves from evil fossil power as soon as possible.
SR
Last I heard, most of these systems are still analog systems comprising big copper and brass connections and switches.
Replacing said infrastructure with digital electronics sounds wonderful, but is ultra expensive. Leaving theis digital connections as mostly reporting system add-ons.
Wire based cable and telephone systems are digitally controlled, but not city power lines, subways or even older high rise buildings are analog systems with connections to allow digital reporting.
I live in a neighborhood where power lines are buried, entirely surrounded by power lines strung on utility poles.
When storms pass through causing trees to take out power lines, or a drunk driver takes out a utility pole the utility company is clueless about the fault. Until residents call or report online that their power is out.
Last year when a winter storm took out power lines across the state, a repair crew fixed a fallen line just outside the neighborhood; then cleared the local power outage.
Online, we looked like we had power when we did not.
Entering a new power outage complaint made it look like we just lost power instead of the three days we’d been waiting already. A few neighbors spent time on the phone ringing Congressmen and the utility company to send a repair crew back to our area.
Hack the utility company? Mostly nope.
Hack the power grid? Mostly nope.
It’s really hard to hack big heavy analog copper connections and switches.
My county uses electronic machines. However, the machines are isolated (“air-gapped” in IT parlance) from the internet. Vote totals for each machine are printed on paper and the paper is hand-delivered to the county for tabulation. Each year I act as a poll watcher and bring those vote totals for my ward to the party “headquarters” for an early read on the town results. You can bet that if our town totals looked very different when reported by the county later on, someone would raise holy heck.
Not sure but don’t forget to use Chinese chipsets, cameras, phones, and networking gear. And remember to issue statements in support of Taiwan, Hong Kong protesters, Tibet, South China Sea, and the million odd Muslim detainees in western China a few weeks before the election so we can get a good test of everything. Throw in some statements on Crimea and Ukraine for good measure.
The concept did not sound plausible when it was first suggested in 2017 (without the election spin).
A more interesting idea would be to hack the cars so that EV owners cannot get to the polling stations, that should significantly raise the average IQ of the voters.
Just in case, there is a Tesla message management team and set of statements prepared to deflect this too.
They are in communication with Martians don’t ya know.
Maybe we should just ban EV’s
I say what. Let’s organize elections to take place on a single day. No more collecting “absentee” ballots for a year; and especially no more harvesting votes for weeks afterward. If boxes of ballots are found in warehouses, or in the truck of cars of party workers — throw them out uncounted and have the workers responsible lose civil liberties (i.e. voting privilege) for a while. Make everyone mark paper ballots. If there are mistakes on paper ballots, or recounts don’t match, too bad.
Damn right ! Electronic voting machines are the greatest threat to a fair election, not electric vehicles or washing machines.
California’s High Speed train from Fresno to Bakersfield is to be electric. It will be fun watching Cal try to run that on their unreliable, expensive renewable-sourced electricity. That is if they actually ever get even one segment built, which is highly questionable.
Charging electric vehicles will probably affect as many votes in 2020 as the Russian bots did in 2016: not enough to make a difference.
But if enough political ads are made showing AOC describing her Green New Deal and its cost, it’s surefire way to re-elect President Trump and have Republicans re-take the House.
If no one can vote because of a power outage how is it possible to have a winning candidate and change the incumbent party?
Dvorkin found that it would take only 1,000 electric vehicles charging simultaneously to stage an attack on the city’s power grid, potentially blacking out entire sections of New York.
😐 That’s crazy, could the same be done in other cities??
Well, at least if a 1000 Teslas with Russian plates turn up in Manhattan on election day we’ll have some concrete evidence of “Russian interference”.
When I read the headline, I thought of crazed Greenie EV drivers crashing their vehicles into polling stations in selected districts to disrupt voting. Just charging up would be a lot simpler.
https://mobile.twitter.com/i/events/1214234771112505344
SolarReserve’s Crescent Dunes received backing from Citigroup and the Obama Energy Department but couldn’t keep pace with technological advances
Dear mods, may we have a fully post on this please, its a 1 billion obsolete solar power station…
Thank you 😀
You don’t need EV’s to hack an election. In a newscast broadcast across Canada on Oct 17, 2019, 4 days before the Canadian Federal election, ex-US president Obama encouraged Canadians to vote for “his friend” Justin Trudeau for Prime Minister, one of the worst election interferences ever.