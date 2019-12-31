BP Boss: Daughter’s Friends on Anti-Depressants Because of Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Americans popping pills to try to cope with the emotional damage inflicted by our broken, climate propaganda laden education system.

BP boss reveals some of his daughter’s friends in California are taking antidepressants because they are so worried about climate change

Bob Dudley, 64, said he hated seeing ‘young people so unhappy, so anxious’

He revealed his daughter asked him how he could work for a fossil fuel company

BP produces the equivalent of 3.7 million barrels of oil a day, and is directly and indirectly responsible for up to 491 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year

PUBLISHED: 05:10 AEDT, 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 AEDT, 30 December 2019

The outgoing boss of BP has revealed some of his daughter’s friends in Californiaare on antidepressants because of their worries over climate change.

He said: ‘I wish the young people today would get more involved in energy — actually getting involved, whether it’s renewables or not.

‘Because it’s the easiest job to throw rocks. It is just such fun. But you have to have some responsibility for these things and that’s not what everybody’s doing.’

Mr Dudley added that he hated seeing young people so anxious, and that his daughter told him people around her are on antidepressants.

